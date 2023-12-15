The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Dec 15–17, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Theater Presents: Mad Science

This edition of the recurring improv show Mad Science could crack up the sturdiest Bunsen burner. First, you'll learn a few factoids from a selection of STEM smarties; then, a wacky cast of improv comics will twist the duo's scientific research into surprisingly scholarly giggles. No lab coat required. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

LIVE MUSIC

Petal Supply x umru: Tour-Based Combat

Describing himself as a "search-engine-optimized Estonian-American musician," umru has helped define the hyperpop movement by collaborating with stars like Charli XCX, A. G. Cook, Rebecca Black, Laura Les (of 100 gecs), and Caroline Polachek. He will support his PC Music-released debut album, comfort noise, alongside the experimental-pop heavy Petal Supply. AV

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $11.33)

SATURDAY

FILM

VHS Uber Alles

The anti-Christmas candle ritual in the woods: Botched. The three '80s-era teen witches who accidentally awaken a dormant, murderous elf: Total screw-ups. Now that I've set the scene, imagine a bloodthirsty elf hellbent on killing a mall Santa (and a coinciding sexy sleepover party, as all low-budget films must have) and you've got a general idea of VHS Uber Alles's holiday programming. This kind of mayhem is par for the course at VHS Uber Alles, where three bucks will land you a ticket to a hush-hush flick that you've probably never heard of, anyway. The screening series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun.) LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

Bait Shop Holiday Market

Have you seen the holiday light show at Bait Shop yet this season? We've got the perfect reason for you to stop by—everyone’s favorite Capitol Hill dive bar is hosting a holiday market this weekend! Peruse goods from local vendors including saucy cross-stitch pieces from Stitch Tits, gorgeous ceramics from Erni Made Pots, and sudsy bars from Stand Out Soaps. We recommend grabbing a frozen painkiller for maximum cheer. SL

(Bait Shop, Capitol Hill, free)

LIVE MUSIC

50 Years of Hip-Hop Tribute Part III

Back in the summer of 1973, an 18-year-old South Bronx DJ named Kool Herc soundtracked his sister's back-to-school party with turntable experiments that we now know as breaks, scratches, and raps. In honor of the 50th anniversary of what is believed to be the birth of hip-hop, turntablists Vitamin D, Funk Daddy, and DJ Vega will travel through the history of the genre while you break it down in dance battles and show off your best headspin. Be sure to dress to impress; costumes inspired by your favorite era of hip-hop are encouraged! Think TLC's oversized silk pajamas, Lil’ Kim's monochrome ensembles, or Run-DMC's iconic Adidas tracksuits. AV

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

Finnegans Wake by James Joyce, Part II, Chapter 2

Last week, I began reading James Joyce's Ulysses. To my surprise, the novel is humorous and delightfully musical. Don't get me wrong—this shit is dense. But it's not boring. Because of this, I can understand why local composer Neal Kosaly-Meyer—who happens to be a former elementary school teacher of mine—has dedicated nearly a decade of his life performing chapters of Joyce's final novel Finnegans Wake from memory with "attention to musical detail." For this performance, Kosaly-Meyer will take on the second chapter of part two. Presented as a page from a textbook (complete with footnotes and marginal notes), the chapter is known to be one of the most difficult and obscure things Joyce ever wrote. AV

(Good Shepherd Center/Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5-$20 Sliding Admission)

PERFORMANCE

Fa la la la la, ha ha ha ha: A Holiday Musical Extravaganza!

Led by Unexpected Productions ensemble members Sarah Hanchar and Christine Riippi, this off-kilter holiday treat follows the format of a so-bad-it's-good, made-for-TV musical. The audience-informed madhouse promises yuletide guffaws and plenty of sing-along opportunities. LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

SHOPPING

Black Artists Market

If you missed supporting local Black businesses during Intentionalist's "Black Black Friday," not to worry. At this holiday craft market curated in partnership with Intentionalist, ARTE NOIR, and Wa Na Wari, you'll find an array of treasures from Black artists, creators, and small businesses. Bring a full wallet and empty stomach, there will be tasty treats (Zuri's Gourmet Donutz and Hot Chocolat, yum), handmade gifts (we love QueenCare's products), and unique creations (vintage chains with energy-infused crystals, anyone?). Local musicians, including songstress Shaina Shepherd and triple threat Jimmy Shields, will perform throughout the day. SL

(Opera Center, Uptown, free)

December Morbid Market! Spooky Art, Macabre Antiques, Weird Stuff

Do you prefer your holiday season more macabre than merry? Stop by the Morbid Market to find gifts for every goth in your life, have a tarot card reading done, and browse tons of wares with a dark twist. Remember, there's a $2 cash-only entrance fee; they're donating it all to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund this month. SL

(Mudlark Oddities, Ravenna, $2)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Pregame at the Armory: Seattle Kraken Pregame Experience

The Seattle Kraken are back! The Seattle Center Armory is once again hosting pregame celebrations, starting two hours before each weekend match. You can join your fellow Kraken friends to make signs, play cornhole, enjoy food and drink vendors, and get hyped before the puck drops! If you don't have tickets to the game at Climate Pledge next door, don't fret, the Armory will be showing it on a big screen. You can even get your photo with Kraken mascot Buoy, or enjoy toe-tappin' tunes from Kraken band Red Alert. SL

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

A Bonsai Solstice

The winter solstice is upon us! (Seems iffy that it's not actually winter yet, but I don't make the rules.) Welcome the season on a serene stroll through the Pacific Bonsai Museum's world-renowned collection of trees, which will be decorated with twinkly lights. Then, pop into the museum shop for beanies, pins, gift options by local glass artist Matt Fimiano, and free hot chocolate. Expect a low-lit glow as you explore the bonsai beauties–'tis the season for early sundowns. LC

(Pacific Bonsai Museum, Federal Way, Suggested donation $12)

Seattle SantaCon

In the words of former Stranger staff writer Matt Baume, "I do not necessarily endorse this event, but I feel that you should be warned that it is happening again." Happening across two weekends, SantaCon claims to be "much more than a pub crawl" and features drink specials, contests, and live entertainment for the hundreds of folks decked out in Santa Claus costumes looking for a drink (or several). My favorite thing is the bars that put out 🚫🎅🏻 signs in an effort to ward away the sometimes-too-jolly red elves. SL

(Various locations, Downtown, $7.50-$25)

SUNDAY

FILM

Fanny and Alexander

Ingmar Bergman's Fanny and Alexander, a Criterion fave that follows a bourgeois family in turn-of-the-twentieth-century Sweden, begins with a Nativity play and a Christmas party. Told through the eyes of a 10-year-old boy, the film's sprawling, tremendous storytelling is autobiographical and emotional. It's a brilliant depiction of childhood memory and a colorful, haunting feast for the eyes, especially during the holidays, and especially if you're already a Bergman fan. You don't have to take my word for it, either—just let yourself be enticed by the warmth of this fresh trailer for the film created by the British Film Institute. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $15)

FOOD & DRINK

Special Delivery: Wine Tasting & Sale

Michael Tsai and Matthew Curtis's longtime farm-to-table pop-up, formerly a regular fixture at La Medusa in Columbia City, recently opened its own brick-and-mortar in Roosevelt, showcasing regional produce in veggie-centric dishes like celery root and sorrel soup, braised Savoy cabbage rolls, and chicory salad. Join them for a cheap and cheerful tasting of a dozen wines "from near and far," including white, sparkling, and red. If you're stocking up for holiday entertaining, you'll also get a discount on purchases of six bottles or more. JB

(Three Sacks Full, Roosevelt, $8)

READINGS & TALKS

Short Stories Live: Rogue’s Christmas 2023 - You Better Not Cry!

For this holiday edition of the reading series exploring human connection, curator Jean Sherrard will compile unconventional holiday tales on a "you better not cry" theme alongside co-rogues Marianne Owen, Bill Ontiveros, Julie Briskman, and Duwamish elder and Chief Seattle descendant Ken Workman. (Anticipate "mistletoe mishaps, hilarious encounters in the holly, and all the merry mayhem you never knew you needed.") The Rogue's Christmas house band, indie Americana outfit Pineola, will work some musical magic to set the scene for the storytellers. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, $10-$15)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

It's a Wonderful Life

Already before World War II, the world of the villain in It's a Wonderful Life, the robber baron Henry F. Potter (portrayed by the stern face of Lionel Barrymore) was long over. The glory period of his kind did not rise from the combined ashes of the First World War and the Crash of 1929. But no one knew what was to come next. Would the USA become another USSR? The 1930s were called the Red Decade for a good reason. Was the hero of It's a Wonderful Life, George Bailey (played by the drawl of James Stewart), a Red? Sure looked like it in 1946. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Grand Illusion, University District, $8-$11)

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Die Hard. Scrooged. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The Gingerdead Man starring Gary Busey. They're all very good Christmas movies! But my all-time favorite, the one holiday film that wins out year after year, is The Muppet Christmas Carol. The classic tale is narrated by Gonzo and (the wildly underappreciated) Rizzo the Rat, with Kermit as the earnest Bob Cratchit and Michael Caine as the grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge. But to really appreciate the magic of the movie, first read this fascinating Vulture interview with songwriter Paul Williams. The Muppet Christmas Carol was the first Muppet movie made after Jim Henson died in 1990 and it's also first movie Williams scored after getting sober, so all the heartfelt moments about appreciating life and the people you love in songs like "It Feels Like Christmas" and "Thankful Heart" vibrate with genuine love, grief, and gratitude. Good luck not sobbing your eyeballs out now that you know that, sorry! Wednesday night at 7 pm is your last chance to see it in the theater at SIFF Uptown this season. Get there at least 30 minutes early for a Muppets-related pre-show special! STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $8-$14, Saturday-Sunday)

Poor Things

Real Lanthimos heads know that he doesn't direct anything without dystopic, black comedy underpinnings and plotlines that make audiences ponder why they're on the planet at all. He is weird, as directors should be, and you're either in or you're out. This time around, he's adapted a '92 Scottish novel for the screen, painting the picture of a young woman (played by Emma Stone, who is raven-haired and looks charmingly bananas) brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist (played by my famous dad, Willem Dafoe). Best part? Poor Things "saved" my other dad, Mark Ruffalo, from "depressed dad typecasting." Praise be. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Flying Lion Brewing 10th Annual Dark Beer Fest

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this four-day fan-favorite event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews." Highlights this year include a special dark beer collab with Georgetown Brewing Company ("an exotic twist on the uncommon Black IPA" in cans and on draft at both breweries) and even a dark cider created exclusively for the event by Greenwood Cider. Plus, in case you need another reason to drag yourself out of bed, a limited supply of free donuts will be available each morning beginning at 10 am. Be sure to bring a growler to fill. JB

(Flying Lion Brewing, Rainier Valley, free, Friday-Sunday)

Winter Wonderland in South Lake Union

South Lake Union is all lit up for the holiday season—if you take a stroll through the neighborhood, you'll find interactive art installations and twinkling trees decorating the streets. On December 16, SLU will play host to a "day of boundless cheer," complete with free parking in Amazon lots, free streetcar rides, a meet-and-greet with the Grinch, hot chocolate, holiday tunes, a scavenger hunt, and a dog-friendly screening of Santa Paws at Denny Park. While you're in the area, you can drop by MOHAI to catch its new rowing exhibition, too. LC

(Various locations, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

United Indians Native Art Market

Put your money where your land acknowledgment is and support the Indigenous community at this market featuring goods from local Native artists. You can find a wide range of gifts, including clothing, jewelry, woodworks, drums, art prints, and more. Already finished with your holiday shopping? That's fine, these high-quality creations will be in style all year round. SL

(Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia, free, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Emily Counts: So Familiar

Emily Counts' ceramic style is always a little (okay, more than a little) mystical, reflecting on nature and the fragility of life through surreal sculptural busts and curious wall pieces that are sometimes lit from within. In her new exhibition So Familiar, Counts's coven of life-sized ceramic figures "stand in ceremony," each paired with a folkloric animal familiar. The exhibition expands upon her previous exhibition, Sea of Vapors, at the now-shuttered Museum of Museums, so expect more themes of growth, decomposition, aging, and transformation, plus sensory oddities and nostalgic features. LC

(studio e, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday)

Printing the PNW

After peeping legendary Edo-period Japanese ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai's woodblock prints, paintings, and illustrated books (yes, including Great Wave, plus a LEGO interpretation of it) on view at Seattle Art Museum, why not drop by SAM Gallery to scope out Japanese-inspired prints created by local artists? Printing the PNW features works by multimedia printmakers Kerstin Graudins and Nikki Jabbora-Barber, sea creature lover Jueun Shin, and Minami Wrigley, who blends intaglio and etching techniques to depict both the Pacific Northwest and Japan. LC

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)

Satpreet Kahlon: the inscrutable shape of longing

After winning the 2021 BAM Biennial: Architecture & Urban Design Award of Excellence, Satpreet Kahlon was granted the opportunity to present a solo exhibition at the museum, and the inscrutable shape of longing began to take shape. The Indian-born, US-raised artist explores how cultural and ancestral histories intermingle to inform the "messiness, contradictions, and nuances" of embodied life. Kahlon drew from her experiences of displacement and colonization's aftermath to create a "multisensory constellation of video, image, and sound" in a web-like installation. I'm especially intrigued by Kahlon's use of mirrored acrylic, which splinters and refracts archival footage of Panjabi folk rituals into "hundreds of tiny fragments reflected across the gallery." LC

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, $0-$15, Friday-Sunday)

Well Well Projects: Companions

This cross-city pollination invites eight artists from the Portland collective Well Well Projects to showcase work in Seattle, while Vestibule artists will install an exhibition in Portland. Guest curated by prolific creator Alyson Provax, Well Well's exhibition, Companions, displays works by more than half of the member-run gallery collective's members. The show "operates as a forest," meaning that the multimedia work presented helps "create an environment of unique species that have come together in ways both interdependent and at odds." Expect a wide range of mediums, including paper-cutting, collage, ceramics, and more. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Issaquah Reindeer Festival

Cougar Mountain Zoo might feel like a hike, but it's only about a 30-minute drive from Seattle, and the zoo's cougars, tigers, wolves, and, yup, Siberian reindeer(!) are celebrating the holidays all month with Santa snapshots, so you can tell him you've been nice while visiting cuddly caribou at the same time. It's kind of like a mini version of the North Pole, conveniently located off I-90. LC

(Cougar Mountain Zoo, Issaquah, $15-$18, Friday-Sunday)

Winterfest

Every holiday season, the Seattle Center transforms into Winterfest, where visitors will find seasonal decor, live performances on the weekends, and of course, the beloved miniature winter train and village. For the first time this year, we're getting a European-inspired outdoor Christmas market offering gifts from local and international vendors and tasty treats like glühwein and bratwurst. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Friday-Sunday)