The Best Movies to See in Seattle This Week: July 8-14, 2021

Ballard's Majestic Bay and its hot dog machine are back in business, giving you one more place to watch new releases like Marvel's Black Widow (which is also streaming on Disney+). Read on for more of this week's options in select theaters, at drive-ins, and on nationwide streaming platforms. Plus, check out our on-demand calendar for movies that are still available to watch through yet-to-reopen indie theaters like SIFF and Northwest Film Forum.
New This Week - In Theaters
Black Widow
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, an Avenger with a dark past who's tasked with dispelling dangerous conspiracies from her early days as a spy in order to continue her mission to fight evil, with the help of co-star Florence Pugh. Expect lots of heroic voice-overs and people gracefully jumping off of things.
Various theaters and streaming on Disney+
Saturday Church
Drive to Tacoma's lovely Wright Park for Grand Cinema's post-Pride Month screening of Damon Cardasis's Saturday Church, in which a young man questioning his gender identity struggles to step into the patriarchal role his family expects him to assume after the death of his father.
Wright Park - Tacoma
Friday only
Truman and Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
Friends, literary icons, and professional rivals Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams are given dual attention in this documentary that combines interview footage with voice-overs from actors Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto.
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Starting Friday
New This Week - Streaming
Gossip Girl
From the looks of the toned-down wardrobe (where are the headbands??), we're wary that this reboot of the CW teen drama series will be as juicy as the original. But don't let that stop you from indulging in the world of unfathomably rich Upper East Side private-school kids, who stay apprised of each others' scandalous whereabouts from an anonymous sleuth (still voiced by Kristen Bell), who now has the advantage of social media. XOXO.
HBO Max
Naomi Osaka
Tennis star and mental wellness advocate Naomi Osaka shares details from her life on and off the court in this docuseries directed by Garrett Bradley.
Netflix
Starting Tuesday
Wellington Paranormal
This mockumentary horror series adapted from What We Do in the Shadows (call it a spinoff of a spinoff of a spinoff) follows a trio of goofy New Zealand investigators responding to supernatural sightings.
HBO Max
Starting Monday
Drive-Ins
BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park
Redmond
This week: The Lion King (Thurs), Footloose (Wed)
Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre
Oak Harbor
This week: F9 (Thurs-Tues), Boss Baby: Family Business (Thurs-Tues)
Rodeo Drive-In
Bremerton
This week: F9 (Fri-Tues), Nobody (Fri-Tues), A Quiet Place II (Fri-Tues), Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (Fri-Tues), Boss Baby: Family Business (Fri-Tues), The Forever Purge (Fri-Tues), Black Widow (Fri-Tues)
Skyline Drive-In Theatre
Shelton
This week: Boss Baby: Family Business (Fri-Wed), In the Heights (Fri-Wed)
Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In
Port Townsend
This Week: Peter Rabbit II (Fri-Sun), Here Today (Fri-Sun)
Also Playing
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)
Cruella
Various theaters (and for rent on Disney+)
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
Regal Meridian & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue
F9
Various theaters
The Forever Purge
Various theaters
In the Heights
Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)
A Quiet Place Part II
Various theaters
The Sparks Brothers
Various theaters
Summer of Soul
Various theaters (and streaming on Hulu)
Werewolves Within
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Zola
Various theaters