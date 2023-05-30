The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: June 2023

Jump to: Comedy | Community | Film | Food & Drink | Music | Performance | Readings & Talks | Visual Art

COMEDY

Margaret Cho: Live and LIVID!

Margaret Cho is a household name, so listing all of the accolades that the trailblazing comedian, actress, and LBGTQ activist has acquired over her three-decade career feels pretty unnecessary. If Cho's brand of dry, unapologetic, and continually crude comedy appeals to you, you probably already know it and have followed her work for years. She'll return to the stage with more candid, sure-footed thoughts on everything from world politics to womanhood for this performance. LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sun June 4)

Maria Bamford

You've probably already caught Maria Bamford's comedy, a surreal medley of voice impressions, deadpan jokes, vulnerable storytelling, and high-energy, rapidly changing characters, on Comedy Central or Netflix. (She’s also played roles in BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, and Kung Fu Panda.) Fresh off the release of Judd Apatow's latest flick The Bubble, a COVID-era comedy, Bamford will backflip back to the stage for more weird-out comedy. LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sun June 25)

Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman

Samantha Bee, The Daily Show sharpshooter (and longest-serving correspondent of all time), will buzz into the Pacific Northwest on the heels of her TBS show Full Frontal's cancellation. Don't get too teary-eyed for Bee, though—she's bouncing back with this stage show, which continues to bring her bracing, myth-debunking vision to audiences to make complex issues more accessible. "Nothing much is happening in the world of women’s bodily autonomy, so I am taking it upon myself to teach the parts of sex ed that should’ve been taught by your gym teacher," says Bee. (Insert your own joke about "the birds and the bees" here.) LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri June 16)

COMMUNITY

Fremont Solstice Parade 2023

Celebrate summer at the Fremont Solstice Parade, a Seattle rite of passage known primarily for its elaborately painted (and sometimes just wild 'n' free) nude bicyclists—but also offering plenty of stilt-walking, giant-puppet-operating, and twirling around in circles. The procession, organized by the Fremont Arts Council, weaves through the self-proclaimed Center of the Universe right back to the Fremont Fair for even more summer merriment.

Fremont (Sat June 17)

Freedom Flows: A Juneteenth Event Honoring 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the United States in 1865—the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law in 1863, and some former Confederate states ignored Abe Lincoln’s executive order for more than two years. In commemoration of the pivotal day in Black American history, this Juneteenth shindig will celebrate the last half-century of hip-hop with a premiere of the fresh pop-up exhibit My Mic Sounds Nice: Hip-Hop Feminism in History , an unveiling of MoPOP’s Online Hip-Hop Collection Vault, panels with hip-hop greats (including MC Sha-Rock and Jarobi from A Tribe Called Quest!), and a freestyle rap battle. While you're there, don't miss the chance to scope out Contact High , the museum's ongoing exhibition of hip-hop photography. LC

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), Uptown (Mon June 19)

Seattle Pride Parade 2023

Seattle's Pride Parade is a little more than a don't-miss—it's a gargantuan gathering of over 200 participating groups, and 300,000 spectators will turn up to show off their sparkle. It’s the biggest Pride parade in the state by a landslide, and it swallows up downtown Seattle like a big, sweaty, rainbow-hued whale. Four hours of festivities will kick off at Fourth and Pike, at the tippy triangle point of Westlake Park, and end at Second and Denny, at the main entrance to the Pacific Science Center. There, you’ll also find Seattle PrideFest , consisting of food booths, nonprofit orgs, beer gardening, stages, and tons of live performers. If throngs of glittery gays are your thing, this one's a no-brainer. LC

Downtown (Sun June 25)

FILM

18th Annual Science Fiction Fantasy and Short Film Festival

Now in its 18th year, the fun-to-pronounce film festival SFFSFF will hit SIFF Cinema Egyptian’s orbit again with the best in innovative sci-fi and fantasy cinema from around the world, plus live Q&A sessions with jurors and filmmakers. The lineup is always solid—previous SFFSFF films have gone on to receive Academy Award nods and wide distribution deals—and the fest tends to pack the house, selling out for the last decade with film fans eager for fresh space stories and tales from other worlds. We're stoked for ape-centric space mission flick Ham and eerie, masturbatory body horror Vibrator Girl; the youth film section, especially the jangly ghost story Poltergeist Punk, also looks like a blast. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Sat June 3)

Asteroid City

You've likely already seen your fair share of cheeky, smartly costumed Wes Anderson ensemble comedies. You probably want to see this one, too. Sure, Anderson's style is becoming a little more than formulaic, but it's because the formula works—a formalist approach, careful aesthetics, and a pop of color in the form of Jeff Goldblum always make sense. In Asteroid City, the itinerary of a space cadet convention ("organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition") takes a nose dive when world-changing events rock a '50s-era desert town. (Is it aliens?) LC

SIFF Cinema Uptown (Opens June 22)

FOOD & DRINK

Bagel Trot

Getting your daily steps in is a snap when you know that delicious bagels and coffee await you at various checkpoints. This leisurely self-guided walking tour will take you from Rubinstein's Bagels to Zylberschtein's Delicatessen & Cafe, with stops at Caffe Vita, Recovery Cafe, Grand Central Cafe & Bakery, Portage Bay Grange & Feed, Westman's Bagels, Broadcast Coffee, and Local Yokels along the seven-mile route. (If you're ambitious, you're also welcome to choose your own adventure by adding your own destinations.) Proceeds benefit Recovery Café, a refuge for those impacted by homelessness, addiction, and other mental health challenges. Along the way, you'll enjoy samples or discounts at participating businesses, hear music from a New Orleans-style brass band, and receive a Bagel Trot T-shirt designed by a Recovery Café member. JB

Recovery Cafe, Belltown (Sat June 3)

Gobble Up

The indie craft show Urban Craft Rising typically hosts their annual specialty food show Gobble Up during the winter holiday season, but there's no reason that an array of tasty small-batch products should be relegated to the wintertime, so they're hosting this brand new summer version with over 75 small businesses and food trucks. If you want to plan ahead with your gift-giving, the Leos and Virgos in your life will surely appreciate birthday presents like shrubs, boozy ice cream, or artisan kitchenware—or just treat yourself to something special. JB

Lake Union Park, South Lake Union (Sat June 24)

Hetty McKinnon: Tenderheart

I love Australian food writer Hetty McKinnon's cooking ethos. McKinnon got her start with her project Arthur Street Kitchen, where she would deliver salads via bicycle, and has a knack for creating thoughtful vegetarian recipes that don't feel like a consolation prize, thanks to thoughtful touches and creative twists. In her latest release, Tenderheart, McKinnon celebrates both her love of vegetables and her Chinese Australian identity by paying homage to her immigrant father, the person who first introduced her to the glory of fresh produce. The fresh, comforting recipes include miso mushroom ragu with baked polenta, broccoli wontons with umami crisp, crispy potato tacos, carrot and vermicelli buns, and more. She'll be joined in conversation by local author Aran Goyoaga and will sign books after the talk. JB

Book Larder, Fremont (Tues June 13)

I Think You Should Eat 2

Syd Suntha, the owner of the food truck Kottu and the mastermind between last September's over-the-top 36-course Wu Tang dinner , has now turned his attention to Saturday Night Live alum Tim Robinson's zany sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave. Along with fellow chefs Demond Thomas, Cara Nado Bannwarth, and Nate Fieldson, he'll create a multi-course menu inspired by the surreal series' many wacky inside jokes, from the "Down the Hatch, Bon Appetit" (a rye bread wreath with smoked duck fat butter, truffle, and micro greens) to the "Sloppy Steak at Truffoni's" (flatiron steak, demi-glace, and a "big ol' glass of water"). The third course will be based on a sketch from the highly anticipated third season, which dropped on May 30, just days before the dinner. Plus, Jessica Dobson of Deep Sea Diver will perform songs from the show, Deskins Tattoo will provide flash tattoos, and prizes will be awarded for a “Little Buff Boys” costume contest and “That’s a Chunky” trivia contest. JB

Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown (Fri June 2)

MUSIC

The Cure

Despite the back-combed hair, dark makeup, and reputation as goth’s saddest boys, the Cure’s discography has always struck me as surprisingly upbeat and optimistic with its bubblegum pop hooks about being happily in love (frontman Robert Smith has been married to his mysterious muse Mary Poole for over 35 years—she’s one of my favorite internet rabbit holes!) Sing along to ‘80s favorites like “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Friday I’m In Love,” and “Lovesong” and hopefully some new material as well (they’ve been teasing a new album since last year). And, considering that band hasn’t stepped foot in the PNW since 2016 (that's approximately 50 years ago in COVID years), you should probably see them now. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Thurs June 1)

Garbage with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Metric

This bill is like one of my high school iPod playlists came to life. The ‘90s alt-rock heavies Garbage, fronted by perennial cool girl Shirley Manson, will play alt-rock radio staples like “Only Happy When It Rains,” “Stupid Girl,” and “I Think I’m Paranoid.” This will be the first stop on tour with Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (yes, they will most likely play “Wonderwall”) and indie sleaze missionaries Metric. AV

White River Amphitheatre, Auburn (Fri June 2)

Seattle Men's Chorus: Disney Pride In Concert

The Seattle Men's Chorus will kick off Pride month with a family-friendly Disney-themed concert featuring over 200 choral singers, a 25-piece orchestra, and projections of memorable scenes from your favorite Disney and Pixar movies. Expect to hear songs from classics like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins, plus newer favorites like Coco, Zootopia, and Wreck-It Ralph, along with solo performances and personal anecdotes that explore themes of love and acceptance. AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (June 9-10)

Echoes Through The Canyon: Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, and The Highwomen

After suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, folk/jazz legend Joni Mitchell began hosting private jam sessions at her LA residence to assist her recovery, and notable musicians including Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Harry Styles turned up to lend a hand with musical therapy. One guest, beloved singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, made it her mission to get these "Joni Jams" to the stage; first with a surprise appearance at Newport Folk Festival, and now with a two-day concert at the scenic Gorge. Carlile will headline the first night, Mitchell the second night (her first headlining show in over 20 years!), and country supergroup the Highwomen (consisting of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires) taking the stage on night three alongside Tanya Tucker. AV

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (June 9-11)

Seal

Angel-voiced R&B icon Seal will celebrate 30 years of his eponymous albums Seal I and Seal II with a career retrospective, showcasing his smooth-as-hell vocals and distinctive fusion of soul, folk, pop, dance, and rock music. Just imagine hearing the sensual ballad "Kiss From a Rose" performed live...shivers! AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Mon June 12)

KEXP And The Crocodile Present: Sessa

While we mourn two pioneers of Brazilian psychedelia, Rita Lee and Gal Costa, it's wonderful to see the next generation of tropicália stars come up. My favorite troubadour of this new wave is the São Paulo-based singer-songwriter Sessa. His sound ranges from transcendent nylon-string guitar tunes (reminiscent of Leonard Cohen) to free-flowing bossa nova, which is backed by a five-woman choir. He will return to Seattle for the first time in three years to support his 2022 album Estrela Acesa. AV

Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown (Tues June 20)



Diana Ross

Is there anybody bigger or more successful than Miss Ross? With her status as a girl group superstar, disco diva, Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, and fashion icon, Billboard dubbed her the "female entertainer of the century.” She is the boss! And, just in time for Pride month, Diana Ross will be “coming out” to the PNW on her Musical Legacy tour to celebrate her 60+ years of greatest hits. AV

Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip (Wed June 21)

Janet Jackson: Together Again

My obsession with Janet Jackson began in my late teens when I heard her 1990 pop banger “Escapade” on the radio. I hurried home to dig deeper into her catalog, which seemingly had no weak spots. Banger after banger, hit after hit. Flash forward to 2017 when I saw her State of the World Tour at the Key Arena—it was absolute bliss! I danced along to hits like “That’s The Way Love Goes,” “Control.,” “All For You,” and “Rhythm Nation” with several tequila shots in my system. The crowd was delightfully rowdy, with dedicated fans mirroring her iconic choreography. It was the most fun I’ve ever had at an arena concert. If you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing Janet in the flesh—Ms. Jackson if you’re nasty—the time is now! AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Wed June 21)

Judy Collins

After deep-diving into to the catalogs of legendary songstresses like Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, and Carole King, I finally found my way to the discography of Judy Collins. I was already aware of her iconic voice, but given the number of her albums in record store dollar bins, I did not expect her exploration of different genres. Her music is not simply straightforward vocal pop, but swims around trad-folk, country, and jazz, incorporating the occasional experimental flourish (such as the ethereal ocean sounds in “Farewell to Tarwathie.”) Collins has released and collaborated on over 50 albums in her lifetime, with additional career successes as an author, filmmaker, social activist, guitar designer, and record label founder. She's been gigging for over 50 years, so this four-night stint is a drop in the bucket for her. AV

Jazz Alley, Belltown (June 22-25)

Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour with Yasiin Bey

The First Lady of Neo Soul has been busy over the last decade; touring the festival circuit, raising three children, launching her own line of cannabis products, and curating the Badu World Market (a cooler version of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, which hawks “Badu Pussy” scented incense, loungewear, and other apothecary goods). However, all of that that has left little time for Badu to headline her own tour. During her first headlining tour in over thirteen years, she will carry on the technological themes of her 2015 cell phone-inspired mixtape, But You Caint Use My Phone, with support from alt-hip-hop legend Yasiin Bey (FKA Mos Def). From the looks of recent setlists, she will likely perform songs from her five studio albums, like “Green Eyes” and “Window Seat” (my personal faves!) AV

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Fri June 23)

Queer/Pride Festival 2023

This event is sort of like if Seattle PrideFest got tangled up in Capitol Hill Block Party. Outside of Queer/Bar, gaggles of queer icons will take the outdoor stage with music, drag, and burlesque performances. After last year's lineup with Princess Nokia, Kim Petras, and Iggy Azalea, it was hard to imagine what could top (or even match) that holy trinity, but they did it again! Alt-rock/country masked cowboy Orville Peck will headline along with real-life Barbie Trixie Mattel, Brazilian drag queen/pop star Pabllo Vittar, feminist electropop legend Peaches, and the one-and-only flamenco guitar goddess/pop culture icon Charo (get pumped by watching her absolutely shred on guitar). Plus, RuPaul's Drag Race stars Bosco, Sasha Colby, Luxx Noir London, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks will goop and gag the crowd alongside local drag talent. AV

Various locations, Capitol Hill (June 23-25)

PERFORMANCE

Seattle International Dance Festival

Talented hoofers from far-flung locales like Switzerland, South Korea, and India will converge on Seattle for another celebration of collaborative contemporary dance. For the festival’s 18th year, special guest curators Eva Stone and Donald Byrd have programmed nine packed evenings of performance, including new dance works by international and local companies. Standouts include the French AZOTH Dance Theater's F*** the Boxes, a "playful romp around a world filled with packing boxes," and Khambatta Dance Company's Now What?, a post-COVID questioning of values that somehow volleys between "deep reflection and whimsy." We're intrigued. LC

(June 10-18)

Old Gods of Appalachia

I'll go ahead and ask what we're all wondering: What eldritch horrors loom in the shrouded hills of old Appalachia?! Steve Shell and Cam Collins may be the only folks who know for sure. The co-creators of the fictional horror anthology podcast Old Gods of Appalachia summon a Lovecraftian level of macabre imagination to weave the web of an alternate, or "shadow" Appalachia. Historical elements may feel familiar, but Shell and Collins' hills and hollers are just a smidge off-kilter. The duo's live show will take the form of an old-timey radio play, which is already a pretty creepy format, if you think about it. A rotating cast of actors and musical performances will enhance your shivers. LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Thurs June 15)

Therapy Gecko

As one of the millions of people on earth who has tried therapy, I'd never considered that a man-sized, anthropomorphic gecko might be the actual answer to my problems—yet perhaps I do need a soft-voiced, wholesome counselor version of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile in my life. It's no weirder than whatever Goop is up to. Therapy Gecko, hosted by a dude who is, coincidentally, also named Lyle, is casually off-kilter and a little psychedelic, like something you'd encounter on Adult Swim or Between Two Ferns. Lyle grants an empathetic, reptilian ear to all sorts of oddball questions from anonymous callers on his podcast; we're assuming he'll offer a lending hand (do geckos have hands?) to the audience at this performance. LC

Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown (Thurs June 29)

READINGS & TALKS

Orcas Island Lit Fest

Frankly, I'm not sure there's a cuter or more magical spot than Orcas Island to find creative inspiration. While you're there, you can pretend you're in a Nancy Meyers flick, penning your memoirs in linen slacks while you gaze out at the Sound. (Or maybe that's just my fantasy, I dunno.) Anyway, the Orcas Island Lit Fest will return this year to bring together award-winning and emerging regional authors in one very special spot for two days of panels, readings, and children's events. Featured word lovers include Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Gilbert King, Garth Stein, Kirstin Valdez Quade, and Ibi Zoboi; you can also catch a set by indie queen Haley Heynderickx. LC

Orcas Island (June 2-3)

Ocean Vuong

Ocean Vuong made major waves in the literary world in 2019 with On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous, an epistolary novel reflecting on loss, memory, and family; he's also an award-winning poet whose collection Night Sky With Exit Wounds won the T. S. Eliot Prize in 2017. Vuong will discuss his second poetry book, the New York Times-bestselling collection Time Is A Mother, during this visit to Seattle. Our tip: Before the event, listen to Vuong's tear-inducing March 2020 interview with journalist and podcaster Krista Tippett, in which he casually says things like "I want to take off the shoes of my voice, so that I can enter a place with care, so that I can do the work I need to," and “When the apocalypse comes, what will you put into the vessel for the future?” LC

Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park (Tues June 6)

VISUAL ART

A Living Legacy: Recent Acquisitions in Contemporary Art

The Frye Art Museum has always been one of my favorites, and not just because it's totally free—the curation is consistently on point, blending thoughtful nods to historical movements with the most contemporary work on the scene at any given moment. Marking their 70th anniversary, A Living Legacy will bring together eight recently acquired artworks by art stars Amoako Boafo, Sky Hopinka, Gisela McDaniel, Bony Ramirez, Tschabalala Self, Ann Leda Shapiro, and Sadie Wechsler, each of whom responds to or complicates "[narratives around] landscape and portraiture traditionally associated with the Frye’s founding collection of nineteenth- and twentieth-century European and American art." Artistic production and acquisition is an evolving, imperfect process—head to this exhibition to see what the artists themselves have to say about it. LC

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (June 3-Sept 17)

Celebrating Pacific Northwest Artists: 25 Years of the Neddy Awards

Curated by acclaimed writer, public speaker, and contemporary art interlocutrice Negarra A. Kudumu, this exhibition celebrates a quarter century of Cornish College's prestigious Neddy Awards, which were created in honor of Ned Behnke (1948-1989), a stellar deaf Seattle artist and teacher of hearing-impaired students. The show will spotlight Washington State contemporary art talent with a curated selection of pieces created by past grand prize award recipients; head to MOHAI for a comprehensive look at some of the most significant Northwest artists of the last 25 years, including Wa Na Wari co-founder Inye Wokoma and interdisciplinary storyteller Priscilla Dobler Dzul. LC

MOHAI, South Lake Union (June 4-Sept 5)

Kelly Akashi: Formations

Los Angeles-based artist Kelly Akashi is well-known for her fluid forms and focus on craft—she vacillates between analog photography and old-school techniques of candle making, bronze casting, and rope making. Organized by the San José Museum of Art, this exhibition includes nearly a decade of the artist's boundary-pushing work, which tends to meditate on time, materiality, and lineage. Make sure to see Conjoined Tumbleweeds, a newly commissioned bronze cast of plants collected from Poston, Arizona, where members of Akashi's family were incarcerated in a Japanese American internment camp during World War II. LC

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (June 17-Sept 10)

Sea of Vapors: An immersive installation by Emily Counts

Emily Counts' ceramic style is always a little (okay, more than a little) mystical, reflecting on nature and the fragility of life through surreal sculptural busts and curious wall pieces that are sometimes lit from within. In her new immersive installation, Sea of Vapors, Counts continues to cast her gaze toward growth, decomposition, aging, and transformation, exploring a story of seafaring travelers through imagery of wilting flowers, rotting fruit, and other sensory oddities. Her works tell the tale of a series of women "traveling by boat through a dream space to meet their venerated queen," and each sculpture is peppered with nostalgic features—think woven sweaters and accessories—in a nod to portraiture past and present. LC

Museum of Museums, First Hill (June 2-Dec 31)