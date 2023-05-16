EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food Specials

The Top 15 Seattle Beer Week 2023 Events You Need to Know About

Haze Fest, Women in Beer, and More
by Julianne Bell
May 16, 2023
Like
Share
Celebrate badass female brewers at Pike Brewing's annual Women in Beer event during Seattle Beer Week. (Pike Brewing)
Seattle Beer Week arrives this Friday, May 19, bringing with it eight days crammed with programming for the craft beer crowd, including flights, tastings, special releases, pairings, tap takeovers, and more. To get you started, we've picked out some unique and exciting events we think you should know about, from Beer Can Derby to Women in Beer and from Reuben's Haze Fest to Cask-O-Rama. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Cask-O-Rama Add to a List
Eight casks, each from different Seattle breweries, will grace the bartop at Beveridge Place Pub.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Beer Can Derby Add to a List
At this quirky Beer Week fan favorite, you can participate in an old-fashioned Cub Scout-style derby race with cars fashioned from beer cans. Build your car on the spot and try your luck.

Haze Fest Add to a List
With their cloudy appearance and full-bodied flavor profiles, hazy beers have been sweeping the craft beer world for years. Get hazed and confused with over a dozen such brews, including a new fruited sour and several one-off infusions, from the acclaimed beer geek favorite Reuben's Brews.

Italo-Disco Pilsner Party! Add to a List
Groove the night away at this Call Me By Your Name-esque dance party in celebration of Full Throttle Bottles' ZYX Italo-Disco Pilsner collaboration with Trap Door Brewing. You'll get to enjoy six Italian pilsners on tap while Italian disco spins on the turntable.

SOUR Savoir Faire Add to a List
Wet your whistle with "award-winning, rare, and funkified" sour beers at this Seattle Beer Week event. You'll get to choose from over a dozen pucker-inducing brews, select a 500ml from Jellyfish's barrel room, nosh on three tacos from the Lico's Tacos truck, and enjoy live music from guitarist Patrick Rifflin. Plus, bottles will be discounted.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Hog Roast: Ravenna & Holy Mountain Add to a List
To celebrate the release of Air of the True (a West Coast Pilsner can brewed in collaboration with Holy Mountain Brewing), Ravenna Brewing will serve a 24-hour-smoked, 350-pound hog from Hogstead Farm, which was largely fed leftover spent grain from their brewery. Partake in the porcine goodness with chips, coleslaw, sauce, a bun, and of course, plenty of beer from Ravenna and Holy Mountain. This perennial Seattle Beer Week favorite sells out fast, so be sure to show up early to snag tickets.

Puppies vs. Kittens Add to a List
Snuggling baby animals while sipping cold beer—could life get much better? Whether you prefer cats or dogs or reject the canine-feline binary altogether, you'll be sure to enjoy this event, which will have adoptable kittens and puppies from the Motley Zoo & Beloveds Foundation and plenty of Puppies vs. Kittens IPA from E9 Brewing. Proceeds benefit the West Seattle-based nonprofit Beloved Foundation Animal Rescue.

Stour Fest Add to a List
Can't choose between sour beers and stouts? ¿Porque no los dos? Brouwer's Cafe is combining their popular Back in Black Stout Fest and Sour Fest into one event, with at least 20 stouts and 20 sours on draft. They'll also add in new stouts and sours to their lineup throughout the week to keep things interesting.

MONDAY, MAY 22

Pike's Women in Beer 2023 Add to a List
Though the landscape of craft beer as we know it is by and large a bro-fest, women have been active in brewing since ancient times. In fact, brewing was an overwhelmingly female-dominated craft all over the world, right up until the advent of industrialization in the 1800s, when women were banned from participating in alcohol production and sidelined to subsidiary roles like barmaids. Now women in craft beer are reclaiming the trade. This event will uplift female brewers with an "interactive, multi-level tasting experience" filled with food, drinks, and more. Funds from the event and Pike Brewing's Respect IPA will go towards the the inaugural Rose Ann Finkel Diversity in Brewing Scholarship, which benefits the upcoming Brewery Certificate Program at Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology program.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Street Cheese Add to a List
Wine and cheese are a time-honored pairing, so why not beer and cheese? The award-winning mobile cheesemonger Street Cheese will curate a tasting flight of five types of beer-washed fromage, accompanied by a schooner of beer and a palate cleanser.

Tapas and Beer Pairing with Local Tide Add to a List
Aslan beer educator Jess Keller Poole and Local Tide chef Victor Steinbrueck will team fresh seafood-based small plates with crisp organic beers.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Beer-B-Q Add to a List
Tuck into heaps of succulent smoked meat from the Central Texas-style barbecue pop-up Outsider BBQ alongside beer from Cloudburst Brewing, Holy Mountain Brewing, Stoup Brewing, and Hellbent Brewing.

Crafted Occult Add to a List
The Pine Box space used to be a funeral parlor, so it's the perfect location to get a little spooky. Drink some beers from Holy Mountain Brewing (which also happens to be inspired by "art, music and mysticism") and receive a free tarot reading from Lady Merlin.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Fund the Future for Abortion Access Add to a List
Party the night away with local '70s-inspired rockers Thunderpussy while enjoying a pint or three of their new Thunderpussy IPA, brewed in collaboration with Future Primitive Brewing. All of the proceeds from each pint benefit NW Abortion Access Fund. Artist Alisa Starr of Snarky Cards will also be selling sassy greeting cards with messages and will donate 20% of the evening's profits.

Nitro Fest Add to a List
Buzz over your love of nitrogenated beverages at this celebration, which will feature over 30 nitro beverages on tap, including coconut water, cider, kolsch, barleywine, coffee infusions, and more.

