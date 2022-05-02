The Top 82 Events in Seattle This Week: May 2-8, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

COMEDY

Cheap Therapy

Here's a comedy show you can chat about with your therapist. With a side-splitting cast of local jokesters (including Stephanie Nam of Men Aren't Funny), fun & flirty's Cheap Therapy will chase the blues away for a good cause. A portion of event proceeds will be donated to NAMI Seattle, which creates opportunities for education, referrals, and support in the local mental health system.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

Stray Cat Rock: Delinquent Girl Boss

If you don't think this is cool, I don't know what to tell you. Japan's '70s-era Stray Cat Rock series blended impeccable fashion and jazzy girls with attitude in razor-sharp stories of rebel gangs with style. In Delinquent Girl Boss, Meiko Kaji dazzles as Mei, a Tokyo girl gang leader on the run from a right-wing nationalist group.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

Andy McKee & Yasmin Williams

Revel in an evening with two of the world's most innovative guitarists. Acoustic virtuoso Andy McKee is known for utilizing all parts of the guitar, turning the single instrument into an entire orchestra with percussive hits, altered tunings, partial capos, and other experimental tactics. Finger-style guitarist and composer Yasmin Williams will follow with imaginative stylings off of her 2021 album, Urban Driftwood, which received praise from major publications like The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and NPR Music.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Big Thief

Hailed by notable publications such as Pitchfork and NPR, this indie rock band with folk tendencies employs homey guitars, rattling percussion, and grounded yet whimsical storytelling on their latest output, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. The album was recorded in four different locations across the United States after the band quarantined together in the Vermont woods.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Sponsored

Paul McCartney: Got Back Tour 2022

Sir Paul McCartney needs no introduction. With a career spanning more than six decades and ticket prices for this show reaching almost $2K, it isn’t surprising that the ex-Beatle is estimated to be the wealthiest musician in the world. Expect to hear a sampling of his greatest hits from fab four classics to solo endeavors. And, considering that the surviving members of Nirvana joined his Seattle show back in 2013, you never know what high-profile special guests might make an appearance.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

St. Paul and the Broken Bones: The Alien Coast Tour

Alabama-based eight-piece St. Paul and the Broken Bones will bring a harmonious potion of rock, soul, psychedelia, and funk to the stage for two consecutive nights in support of their explosive new album, The Alien Coast. Singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder will start off the night with her feel-good anthems that incorporate elements of rock, blues, shoegaze, R&B, and hip-hop.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: Improbable Ascent

Maureen Beck, 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year and one-handed world champ paraclimber, will recount her adventures in this exciting talk. Improbable Ascent is presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the adventures of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Sonya Renee Taylor in Conversation with Ijeoma Oluo

Sonya Renee Taylor's The Body is Not an Apology proposes revolutionary self-love as a social justice movement for global transformation. The world-shaking activist will be joined by Ijeoma Oluo, self-proclaimed "internet yeller" and author of So You Want to Talk About Race, for a radical conversation.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Juana Molina with A.O. Gerber

Argentine singer-songwriter Juana Molina has lived many lives. The daughter of famed parents (tango singer Horacio Molina and actress Elva “Chunchuna” Villafañe) made a name for herself as a popular comedic actress before pursuing a career as an experimental musician. Although her debut album perplexed Argentinian fans and media, Molina eventually moved to LA where she released her sophomore album, Segundo, an experimental folk masterpiece that utilizes electronics and looping. Anticipate hearing songs off of that seminal 2000 album, which was reissued last year, after an opening set from LA-based singer-songwriter A.O. Gerber.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Seattle Symphony: Wynton Marsalis: A Fiddler's Tale Suite

The masterful musicians of the Seattle Symphony will perform jazz legend Wynton Marsalis's “A Fiddler's Tale,” a piece about making a deal with the devil. The program will begin with a performance by Anton Arensky’s lush string quartet and a mixed-genre medley by Portland-based composer Kenji Bunch.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Jerusalem Quartet

World-touring ensemble Jerusalem Quartet, described by The New York Times as "a single instrument with 16 strings" will return to Seattle with a dynamic string program including pieces by Haydn, Beethoven, and Shostakovich.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

Pom Pom Squad: Death of a Cheerleader Tour with Chloe Lilac

Brooklyn-based trio Pom Pom Squad make indie rock tunes inspired by the '90s riot grrrl movement and the '60s soul that they call "quiet grrrl punk." The band will support their debut full-length album, Death of a Cheerleader, with support from like-minded singer-songwriter Chloe Lilac.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

The Flaming Lips

With four decades of otherworldly live performances in their back pocket, psych-rockers The Flaming Lips have gotten putting on a show down to a science. Expect to see costumes, balloons, confetti, video projections, and plenty of stage antics to accompany their cinematic rock arrangements.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Spectacle Spectacular 2022

Support the innovative, contemporary performance art of On the Boards at this funky celebration and auction, featuring a set by tastemaking electronic composer and media artist Pamela Z.

(On the Boards, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Danica Roem with Samantha Allen

Former heavy metal frontwoman and trans political newcomer Danica Roem made major waves when she ousted noted bigot Bob Marshall to become Virginia's state delegate. Her new memoir, Burn the Page, reckons with the personal stories that her political opponents scrounged up in an attempt to discredit her, merging brutal honesty and humor to share her transformative strength.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

Douglas Stuart

Douglas Stuart's harrowing Bildungsroman Shuggie Bain—the writer's debut novel—was rejected by 30 publishers before its 2020 publication, going on to win the Booker Prize, two British Book Awards, and the Sue Kaufman Prize for First Fiction. Not bad! On the heels of his last success, Stuart's new novel follows a queer love story in divided, working-class Glasgow. The author will be present to sign books at this event, and there'll be time for an audience Q&A, too.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

Kathryn Schulz with Claire Dederer

Kathryn Schulz's New Yorker article "The Really Big One," covering seismic risk in the Pacific Northwest, should be required reading for everyone in the region—impeccably researched, the piece won a National Magazine Award and a Pulitzer Prize. Her new memoir, Lost & Found, is shaped by the human experience of loss and discovery.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

CINCO DE MAYO

16th Cinco De Mayo Block Party

Join the Cinco de Mayo festivities at this beloved local chain, with music from DJs Tony G, J Plaga, and Gordo Davinci and live performances from Revolver Rock, Latin Rose, and Tequila Rock. Plus, steel your stomach for a jalapeño eating contest, margarita drink specials, and tons of delicious Mexican food.

(Tacos Guaymas, Green Lake)

Sabor Fest

This art-centric Cinco de Mayo celebration centers the Latin American diaspora in the Pacific Northwest with food, live music, photography, tattooing, drag events, and more at select Ballard and Belltown venues, including Jupiter Bar, Hotel Albatros, Ronette's Bar, Hazlewood, and more.

(Various locations)

MUSIC

Oberhofer

New York-via-Tacoma composer, producer, and musician Brad Oberhofer, known mononymously by his last name, initially made waves with bedroom recordings that gained praise from critics before championing the 2010s surf-pop revival sound with his debut full-length, Time Capsules II. Catch him as he supports his latest work, SMOTHERED, an experimental exploration into care-free dream-pop.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Dorrance Dance

Conceived as a site-specific dance work in NYCʼs cavernous St. Markʼs Church, SOUNDspace explored the space through the sounds of feet in motion. The performance has since shifted to examine other relationships between sound and movement. Dorrance Dance will perform SOUNDspace in a new iteration, melding traditional and contemporary dance practices.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

The Art of Seafaring

Choreographed by Madeleine Gregor, The Art of Seafaring combines contemporary dance, theater, and the poetry of H.D. (Hilda Doolittle). A "crew" of five performers contends with the experience of being lost at sea in a fantasy world, finding comfort in each other through the tumult. While the performers share their journey through flowing group dances and intimate solos, an installation of seaweed, sailing rope, and other materials by Port Townsend artist Tininha Silva acts as a visual representation of the ship's struggle.

(Yaw Theater, Georgetown)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Natalie Baszile

Natalie Baszile's heartbreaking debut novel, Queen Sugar, was adapted into an Ava DuVernay-directed TV show, with a seventh season projected to release this year. Now, Baszile presents an anthology of Black farming in We Are Each Other’s Harvest, compiling essays, poetry, photographs, dialogues, and stories describing systemic discrimination, ancestral legacies, food justice, food sovereignty, and reparations. This talk will include a Q&A led by Hedgebrook Executive Director Kimberly A.C. Wilson.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

VISUAL ART

Lyra Pramuk: Live in MAGMA SLIT

Composer and artist Lyra Pramuk will present the first in a series of performances planned within Donna Huanca's MAGMA SLIT installation space. Reflecting on transcendence, meditation, and transformation, Pramuk will share future-folk sounds while body-painted and costumed in a gown designed by Huanca.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District)

FRIDAY

FILM

Meet 'n' Greet with Cara Mia Harris

Cara Mia Harris, the Film Forum's new executive director, will present one of her favorite films (it's a secret!) at this meet-and-greet. Toast to the forward-thinking organization's new leadership with complimentary libations, then head into the theater for the film and special deets on the next NWFF gala.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

MUSIC

KEXP Presents: The Moondoggies with Silver Triplets of the Rio Hondo

"It's impossible to hear the Moondoggies' special brand of honky-tonk and not give in to the urge to stomp and drink and wail along," wrote former Stranger contributor Cienna Madrid. Join the Seattle five-piece for an intimate evening with Portland experimental country trio Silver Triplets of Rio Hondo.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Music from Ukraine Refugee Benefit with Kesselgarden, Shpilkis, and The Klein Party

Three of the country’s top ensembles, including traditional Eastern European instrumental duo Kesselgarden, seven-piece Yiddish brass band Shpilkis, and "klezmer-ish" band The Klein Party, will come together to raise money for Ukrainian refugees, splitting the funds between Doctors Without Borders and GlobalGiving/Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

(Kirkland Performance Center, Moss Bay)

Sleaford Mods

When you hear a song by English post-punk duo Sleaford Mods, you know it's Sleaford Mods. Their minimalist beats, confrontational spoken-word style, and heavy East Midlands accent stand singular in the world of contemporary rock. Catch up with the pair as they support their eleventh (!) studio album, Spare Ribs, alongside fellow British rock band Sorry.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

The Halluci Nation

The Halluci Nation, formerly known as A Tribe Called Red, is a Canadian electronic music group that blends instrumental hip-hop, reggae, moombahton, and dubstep-influenced dance music with elements of First Nations music, particularly vocal chanting and drumming. Based in Ottawa, Ontario, the group consists of Tim "2oolman" Hill (Mohawk, of the Six Nations of the Grand River), and Ehren "Bear Witness" Thomas (of the Cayuga First Nation).

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Rashomon: Charles Mudede, Adrian Matejka, Beverly Aarons and Shaudi Bianca Vahdat

Over the last few years, everyone's sense of time has shifted in one way or another. This season's Hugo Literary Series considers these recent transitions through riffs on variations of time. For this session, writers Adrian Matejka, Beverly Aarons, Shaudi Bianca Vahdat, and Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede will start from the prompt of Rashomon—the same time told from varying perspectives.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

Secrets of the Sprakkar with First Lady Eliza Reid

Did you know that Iceland has topped the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Index for the past 12 years? In Secrets of the Sprakkar, the country's first lady, Eliza Reid, shares her thoughts on the country's journey toward gender equality and considers how a more equitable society can benefit all people.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour

Four of The Daily Show's Emmy-nominated writers band together for this comedy tour, sharing deets from their personal lives beyond the iconic satire show. Matt Koff, Kat Radley, Joe Opio, and Randall Otis will poke fun at themselves (expect details on dating and cat ownership), with (natch) a little political humor peppered in, too.(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

COMMUNITY & CIVICS

Context, Culture, and Construction: The Design Triad that Shapes Seattle

Learn more about the city's skyline in this architectural tour, which also delves into the cultural and historical aspects of Seattle's development. Attendees will hear about the early days of Seattle's downtown as well as the modern identity of the area, which is shaped by architectural designs like Rem Koolhaas’s asymmetric, cantilevered Central Library.

(Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Downtown)

TEDxUofW 2022 Conference

“Do you have a minute?" gets into the nitty-gritty of everyday convos and short dialogues that lead to deep connections. This TEDx conference will consider the circumstances through which we can slow down, listen, and reflect with a series of talks that will capture undivided attention.

(University of Washington, Northeast Seattle)

FILM

Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi

Sharpen your pencils for an interstellar semester of Scarecrow Academy, a film discussion series led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead ten conversations on iconic sci-fi styles and directing methods within the fascinating genre. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the films in advance of the events.

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

MUSIC

Bill Anschell Standards Trio Featuring Jeff Johnson and D’Vonne Lewis

Master pianist Bill Anschell will take the stage beside bassist Jeff Johnson and drummer D'Vonne Lewis for an evening of reimagined jazz standards.

(Calluna, University District)

DOORS: Seattle Theatre Group's Annual Fundraiser featuring Smokey Robinson

Smokey himself will attend Seattle Theatre Group's annual fundraiser, showing his support by performing alongside impressive youth talent from their Education and Community Engagement programs. STG's initiatives with diverse communities and historic theatres are worth investing in; if in-person events aren't your thing, they'll also have an online auction where you can help uphold the organization.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Jens Lekman & Youth Orchestras Across The USA

Swedish guitar-pop mastermind Jens Lekman will finally set off on his four-years-in-the-making Youth Orchestras Across The USA tour, which blossomed out of an interest in learning from students and exploring the “energy that is present when a young person is still exploring and mastering an instrument.”

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Meklit

Join the world premiere of Ethiopian-American vocalist, songwriter, and activist Meklit's new show, MOVEMENT, a "multimedia exploration of global migration and personal stories of what it means to be American," as told by herself and fellow Seattle-based immigrant musicians.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

Pre-Mother’s Day Jam – Momma’s Night Out with DeChelle Monet and SoundProof

Seattle-based singer/songwriter DeChelle Monet and band SoundProof are announcing their triumphant return to the performing life on Saturday, after a two-year hiatus, and they’ll have special guests Ashanti Proctor and Lady J on hand to help them celebrate. They’re sending out a signal to all the city’s bad mamma jammas, asking them to join them at Columbia City’s resplendent Royal Room to sing along. Is that you? Or your mom? If you know any, tell them to get in the car, ’cause you’re all going bad mamma-jamming. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Seattle Rock Orchestra Performs The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

The self-proclaimed “coolest orchestra in town,” Seattle Rock Orchestra, will pay tribute to the seminal counterculture masterpiece Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band as they continue their Mother’s Day tradition of reimagining The Beatles’ classic albums.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Miss Bacon Strip: the Unpageant

Previous Miss Bacon Strip 2019, Juan Monroy, has held the delicious drag title for almost three years. The contest returns with a new crew of queens competing for the crown, including surreal diva Cody Volk and Mother Oak, Pittsburgh's mossiest legend.

(Jules Maes Saloon, Georgetown)

PODCAST

Risk! Live

Host and legendary sketch comic Kevin Allison will introduce a crew of daring storytellers including Sarah Galvin, Gretchen Douma, Annie Seymour, and Jesse Warren for this live podcast show. Risk! has compiled incredible true stories for thirteen years, broadcasting uncensored tales from comedy icons like Sarah Silverman, Trevor Noah, Dan Savage, Margaret Cho, and Michael Ian Black.

(Vera Project, Uptown)

VISUAL ART

Behind the Seams: Look for the Label

Couture lovers will appreciate this close-up look at the maker labels found in all sorts of garments, from designer digs to union-made clothing. Curator of Collections Clara Berg will offer a close-knit session of garment viewing, sharing the surprising stories behind labels hidden in clothing.

(Museum of History & Industry [MOHAI], South Lake Union)

SUNDAY

MOTHER'S DAY

Bitches Love Brunch

We’re not saying your mom’s a bitch, but we bet she'll loves this brunch. (Correlation doesn’t equal causation, after all.) Chef Kristi Brown of Communion, who co-owns literally one of the best restaurants in the entire world, will be cameoing at The 101 in the CD, where your ticket will include brunch by Kristi, appetizers by other celebrated femme chefs, a live show by a selection of killer local performers, and an intergenerational discussion panel of femmes who’ll be talking about motherhood, bodies, and sex. Femme- and BIPOC-owned vendors will be on site to sell their goods as well. The whole thing is a benefit for H.O.P.E. Center Resources and the South Seattle Youth Care location. If you haven’t made it out to Communion yet, this event will be a joyous and very memorable introduction to Chef Kristi’s incredible food–and it’s all for a great cause to boot. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(The 101, Pioneer Square)

Mother's Day Improv Comedy Show

Chances are good that your mom deserves a night out and a few laughs. Improv performers will delve into the joys and terrors of parenting in this special Mother's Day comedy show, offering all moms a $5 discount.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

MUSIC

An Evening with Hrishikesh Hirway and Jenny Owen Youngs

Podcast hosts and musicians Hrishikesh Hirway (Song Exploder) and Jenny Owen Youngs (Buffering the Vampire Slayer & Veronica Mars Investigations) will join forces for an evening of music and storytelling. Expect individual sets from each musician, plus collaborative duets and storytelling from the two friends.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Mastodon + Opeth

Georgia-based heavy metal giants Mastodon will support their latest album, Hushed and Grim, for a monstrous double-headed show with Swedish death metal masters Opeth.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Smokepurpp, Richie Wess, and Yung Dred

A rising hip-hop star out of Miami, Smokepurpp will ignite the stage with his booming trap beats and menacing rhymes after fellow rappers Richie Wess and Yung Dred.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

The Mountain Goats

When I was 18, a friend played me the Mountain Goats’ just-released 2000 album The Coroner’s Gambit, a gloriously uneven collection of noisy lo-fi folk songs recorded, largely, on a boombox. As we chopped breakfast-scramble vegetables in his Olympia apartment, I fell in love with the “band”—or rather, the occasionally accompanied songwriting project of John Darnielle—and their brief vignettes that hinted at longer stories, complete mythologies: characters living lives of isolated despair, in claustrophobic partnerships, wandering disoriented through the airports and back alleys of the world. So I was shocked when, in 2004, the sharply produced, autobiographical We Shall All Be Healed came out via 4AD and propelled the group to a sort of indie stardom. Though I stopped being a fan when the sound changed, to this day I still believe there’s no one who views or writes about the world like Darnielle. He’s a truly singular oddball, and I’m so happy that now everyone knows it. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

(The Showbox, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Yotam Ottolenghi

The influential Israeli-born British chef, restaurateur, and food writer Yotam Ottolenghi, known for his fleet of restaurants and his popular award-winning cookbooks like Ottolenghi, Plenty, and Jerusalem, will chat with The Seattle Times' Bethany Jean Clement.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Red May Seattle 2022

This annual, intellectual "vacation from capitalism" ("the most star-studded regular radical left event in Seattle," as The Stranger's Charles Mudede has written) offers new takes on Marx, equality, and economics in community spaces.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

MUSIC

Belltown Bloom

This all-ages music festival will showcase an abundant bouquet of indie bands with highlights including jangle-pop favorites Alvvays, psych-rock four-piece Crumb, indie-pop trio Wet, British singer-songwriter Billie Marten, New York-based Latin roots rockers Combo Chimbita, and many more.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, Friday-Saturday)

EXHIBIT

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience

This immersive exhibition takes visitors back about 140 million years. Come face-to-face with life-size animatronic dinos from over 80 species (including infamously scary dudes, like velociraptors and a T-rex). VR technology envelops visitors in a naturalistic Jurassic habitat, and a mesmerizing digital aquarium reveals ancient underwater life.

(1750 Occidental Ave S, SoDo, Monday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Crosscut Festival

Think big at the Crosscut Festival, a gathering of political leaders, authors, journalists, and scholars centering the most pressing topics of our time. Attendees can tune in from home or head to in-person keynotes and activities—there's something for everyone, with events focusing on social justice, the environment, technology, and more. Key speakers include Anthony Fauci, Jay Inslee, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ijeoma Oluo, and Matt Damon (yes, that one).

(Town Hall, First Hill, Wednesday-Saturday)

14th Annual Flower Festival

With over 40 tents brimming with blooms from local flower farmers, this annual spring festival is a Pacific Northwest tradition that never goes out of style. Pick up some fresh tulips, daffodils, irises, and peonies, or bring your mom along to build a sweet bouquet.

(Pike Place Market, Pike Place Market, Saturday-Sunday)

Seattle Cabaret Festival

The Seattle Cabaret Festival believes that the musical medium is, first and foremost, versatile—past festival artists have pulled inspiration from rock, blues, opera, satire, French chansons, and more. This year's festival promises to continue showcasing the unexpected.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Koyaanisqatsi

If time is a flat circle, Koyaanisqatsi is a set of interlinked rings in a magician's grab bag. The rollercoaster tone poem collages the cyclical nature of humanity with soul-stirring time-lapse photography and a hypnotic score by Philip Glass. A quick sensation upon its 1983 release, the cosmic flick became the first entry in the Qatsi trilogy.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's drive-in movie offerings at Marymoor Park sound like old-school Americana fun, with screenings of Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom , Labyrinth , Encanto , and more. Snuggle up in the car, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks on site.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Wednesday-Thursday)

National Film Festival for Talented Youth

This forward-thinking film fest spotlights fresh work by emerging filmmakers, with a focus on work by young women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and others from traditionally marginalized communities. As usual, the youth are honing in on society's most critical issues—look for films that grapple with climate change, gender, Indigeneity, and more. (There's also Meow or Never, which follows a cat astronaut and a space pup on stop-motion adventures.)

(Virtual, Monday-Sunday)

Rock Bottom Riser

In Fern Silva's debut experimental documentary, the director examines the complicated history of humans in Hawaii, looking closely at the island's geology, ethnography, astronomy, colonial encounters, and pop culture. The New York Times describes the film as a "psychedelic tour" of the "tension between scientific inquiry and Indigenous preservation."

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

TRANSlations: Seattle Trans Film Festival

One of only two trans film festivals in the United States(!), TRANSlations: Seattle Trans Film Festival offers a hybrid showcase of trans-centered features, short films, and special events. Snag a virtual pass for access to any film from home until May 13, or view the best of the fest at a special "Mxxtape" screening on May 7. In an effort to increase accessibility, all films will be subtitled for this year's fest. We're stoked for Caer, an experimental documentary illuminating the experience of Latina trans women sex workers in New York.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Edible Plant Sale

Build the perfect salad at this organic edible plant sale, with plenty of healthy tomato, pepper, and squash starts to go around, plus edible flowers and culinary herbs suited to the Pacific Northwest climate.

(Seattle Tilth, Wallingford, Saturday-Sunday)

Friends of the Volunteer Park Conservatory Plant Sale Fundraiser

This semiannual fundraiser for the Volunteer Park Conservatory will offer up lots of happy plant friends to spruce up your living space. Green-thumbed experts will be at the sale with tips to help you find a perfect match for your home.

(Volunteer Park Conservatory, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

NATURE

Pilchuck Glass School Spring Tours

Pilchuck Glass School's 50-year legacy of advancement in glass artistry is alive and well on their picturesque wooded campus, with beautiful rustic architecture and scenic vista views. This spring, they're inviting the public to check out the legendary space, with glass demonstrations, tours, and a meet-and-greet happy hour.

(Pilchuck Glass School Campus, Stanwood, Thursday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

Can Can's Lola

It'll be just another evening in paradise at this Copacabana-inspired cabaret, complete with flirtatious showgirls and feathers. This gender-bending summer show will include market-fresh fare and cocktails to quench your thirst.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

Down the Rabbit Hole: a Wonderland Cabaret

This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and Eat Me's pop-up tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday)

THEATER

Afterwords

Afterwords's emotive, soulful score merges pop, rock, and indie-folk. This world premiere follows journalist Jo and grieving sisters Kali and Simone in an innovative story of healing.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Alma

When hardworking mom Alma realizes her daughter, Angel, isn't home the night before the SATs, a clash ensues that brings a long-ago sacrifice to the surface. Alma's past converges with Angel's present challenges, bringing up new fears that threaten their American dream.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

Gaslight (Angel Street)

One of Broadway's longest-running plays in history, Angel Street (originally called Gas Light) is the source of the now-popular colloquialism "gaslighting." The Victorian thriller's themes of coercion and manipulation coalesce in a chilling conclusion.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Monday & Sunday)

The Marriage of Figaro

Mozart's zany comic opera, which continues the plot of The Barber of Seville, stands the test of time with cutting commentary on classism and gender norms. Maestro Alevtina Ioffe, the first female musical director of Russia’s famed Mikhailovsky Theatre, will make her company debut as a conductor for this production.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare's quintessential feisty comedy revolves around two couples who fall in and out of love (and then back in love again), with plenty of tricks, twists, and fake death along the bumpy road. This production of screwball antics and zingy banter is directed by Allison Narver, who previously staged The Government Inspector.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Or,

It's 1666, and Aphra Behn—poet, spy, and the first professional female playwright—has got to get her love life in order before she loses her shot at a hot production in London. Juggling relationships with actress Nell Gwynne, King Charles II, and double agent William Scott, Behn's life gets even more complicated when she discovers that William might be part of an assassination plot. Or, celebrates Behn's life with humor and complexity, blending history with laughter and a touch of chaos.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Selling Kabul

Director Valerie Curtis-Newton brings playwright Sylvia Khoury's tense wartime story to life in Selling Kabul. The Americans have withdrawn from Afghanistan, and former U.S. military interpreter Taroon is left in the lurch, struggling with a lack of protection from Taliban forces. When his first child is about to be born, Taroon's anxieties reach a fever pitch.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Sweat

Penned by MacArthur genius Lynn Nottage, this Pulitzer-winning play centers the working class in small-town Pennsylvania, where old friends and factory coworkers face job insecurity, racism, and class disparities. Peppered with humor and empathy, Sweat is a clear commentary on the devastating divisions caused by capitalism.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

The Watsons go to Birmingham - 1963

This theatrical rendition of Chris Paul Curtis's award-winning novel follows a young boy's journey from Flint, Michigan to Birmingham, Alabama with his family during the Jim Crow era. The Watsons find strength and resilience in the face of persistent racism, including a church bombing that became a standout event in Civil Rights history.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Christopher Paul Jordan and Arnaldo James: In the Interim (Ritual Ground for a Future Black Archive)

This collaborative exhibition, In the Interim, is between Christopher Paul Jordan—of AMP Memorial Pathway fame—and Arnaldo James. Jordan and James have their eyes on preserving Black oral tradition and “the facilitation of intergenerational dialogue” between Black people. The exhibition is centered around a soundproof recording booth where Black visitors are invited to record prophecies, predictions, and musings about the future. These recordings will then be encrypted and stored on a hard drive. When the show closes, the encryption key will be held in a time capsule and buried somewhere on the Frye’s grounds to be made publicly available 100 years from now (if we’re not all underwater). The show will also include a new series of paintings and photographs from Jordan and James that “address themes of inversion and immersion, evoking the underworld and the otherworldly." JAS KEIMIG

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Donna Huanca: Magma Slit

Bolivian American artist Donna Huanca's challenging work disrupts the omnipresent male gaze to center femme and indigenous Andean identities, stories, and mark-making. Working in multimedia and live performance, Huanca's works are site-specific and ever-evolving, informed by ritual as a transcendent and meditative force.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

Portrait of an Artist's Mother

First Hill’s Museum of Museums, whose very initials spell MoM, asked a simple task of contributors last month: Draw or paint a picture of your mom. All portraits in the show are either 5”x7” or 8”x10”, so they’re relatively petite, and the results are pretty weird and wonderful. Opening night is May 4 at MoM in the Kitchen, which was originally the kitchen of a midcentury medical building, and the show ends in the same place just a few days later on May 8–with a Mother’s Day closing reception, replete with mimosas. Midcentury medical mimosas for mommy. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Select Works from Local Collectors

This multimedia exhibition compiles surprising works from local collections, including prints from household names like Robert Rauschenberg and Christo.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday)