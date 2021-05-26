Show Me
The Woodland Park Zoo is Running a Naming Poll for Its Baby Lemur Triplets

Cast Your Vote by 3 pm This Thursday, May 27!
by Elaina Friedman
May 26, 2021
These cuties need names! Lanitra, Masoandro, Orana, and Ravina are the contenders. (Courtesy Woodland Park Zoo)

Sally, a four-year-old red ruffed lemur, gave birth to three unbelievably cute and wide-eyed offspring at the Woodland Park Zoo on March 29, and the zoo is calling upon the good people of Seattle to choose their names.

The options in the public poll, which closes at 3 pm on Thursday, May 27, are nature-inspired words in Malagasy, the national language of the species' native Madagascar: Lanitra ("sky"), Masoandro ("sun"), Orana ("rain"), and Ravina ("leaf"). 

In other baby animal news, resident red panda twins Tián and Zan just celebrated their first birthday! Get yourself a ticket to admire their supreme fluffiness in person.  

