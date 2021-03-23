This Week in Seattle Event News: SIFF, Mariners Games, Farmers Markets, and More

Seattle's arts, culture, and entertainment spheres aren't back to their pre-COVID ways just yet, but a few major players have exciting announcements lined up this week regarding their virtual or otherwise socially distanced returns. Read on for details on ticket sales and other important info for the Seattle International Film Festival, Mariners games, neighborhood farmers markets, and more.

The Seattle International Film Festival will announce its lineup this Wednesday.

The largest film festival in the country, now in its 47th year, is gearing up for its comeback from April 8-18, and they'll announce their official lineup this Wednesday, March 24! Keep an eye on your Friday newsletter (or our homepage) for a roundup of our top picks for this year's all-virtual festival. You can purchase passes now, or you can wait to purchase single-film tickets starting Thursday, March 25, at 10 am.

Seattle Mariners single-game tickets will go on sale this Thursday. Our resident Major League Baseball team has received approval from the State of Washington and King County to host up to 9,000 fans for the first 11 games of the season, beginning April 1. Tickets, which go on sale this Thursday, March 25, at 10 am, will be available in "small, socially distanced pods" of up to six fans, who must be from the same household. In other sports news, Tacoma's pro women's soccer team OL Reign will also allow in-person attendance this spring, expected to begin on April 16. Individual match tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can buy season tickets now.

New Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market dates have been announced. It's time to grab your favorite canvas tote bag and head outside to browse booths and caress vegetables: Farmers markets are returning for their 2021 spring/summer season. The Columbia City Farmers Market opens on May 12, the Magnolia Farmers Market opens on June 1, and the Lake City Farmers Market opens on July 1. On April 18, the year-round Capitol Hill Farmers Market will also be moving (only about "422 steps" away from its current home) to a new site across from the Capitol Hill Station and will be hosting a homecoming celebration. The larger space will allow the market to host more vendors in addition to many established favorites. While you wait for the seasonal markets to open, check out our guide to spring and summer 2021 CSAs to sign up for. Plus, you’ll be glad to know that hot food is back on the menu. While you wait for the seasonal markets to open, check out our guide to spring and summer 2021 CSAs to sign up for.

Phase 3 started this week in Washington. As The Stranger's Matt Baume reported on Monday, Governor Islee's latest slate of allowances in our state, which kicked into gear on Monday, includes the following: Indoor venues and restaurants are allowed to double attendance; sports events can go forward (see above); alcohol can be served an hour later (until midnight); and you’re allowed to gather with more strangers inside and outside. But before you do any of these things, be sure you're in a safe position to do so, i.e. you're healthy, you have two masks on, and you keep your distance from others. If you're following these protocols and ready for indoor dining, Von's 1000 Spirits, 13 Coins, and Wild Ginger have all recently expanded their seating to 50% capacity.

The new SPLIFF trailer is here and we're giving away free tickets. ICYMI from The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig yesterday, the 2021 SPLIFF Film Festival, which comes to a computer screen near you from April 16-24, has a fresh new trailer highlighting some of the weed-tastic shorts in this year's lineup. What's more, every week until the premiere you can enter to win FREE TICKETS. All you gotta do is email ticketwinner@splifffilmfest.com with your preferred showing and two winners will be randomly selected at the end of each week. Otherwise, you can get your tickets here!