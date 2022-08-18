This Week in Seattle Event News: Soccer Mommy, Jagged Little Pill, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, Aug 19 and More Event Updates

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUG 19

MUSIC

Adam Melchor

Neumos (Mar 15, 2023)

Alan White - Celebrating His Life and Music

Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 2)

Beth Orton

Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 21)

The Beths

Neumos (Feb 17, 2023)

Guster: Road To Carnegie Tour

Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 9)

ISOxo

Neumos (Fri Sept 30)

John Craigie

Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 2)

Lee Fields

The Showbox (Fri Oct 28)

Phantoms: This Can't Be Everything Tour

Neumos (Fri Dec 2)

Ron Artis II

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)

Skegss

The Showbox (Feb 23, 2023)

Soccer Mommy: Touring, Forever

Moore Theatre (Tues Dec 6)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Julia Jacklin

The Crocodile (Sept 30-Oct 1)

Sept 30 date with full band; second night solo show newly added

Men I Trust

The Showbox (Fri Nov 18)

PERFORMANCE

Disney Jr. Live: Costume Palooza

Paramount Theatre (Sun Dec 4)

ON SALE SOON

PERFORMANCE

Jagged Little Pill

Paramount Theatre (Nov 8-13)

On sale Mon Aug 29

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen on September 18 following repairs. The bridge, which serves as the primary connection between West Seattle and the rest of the city, has been closed since March 2020.

The Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) has opened submissions for its 49th annual festival, which will take place May 11-21, 2023. Filmmakers are invited to submit feature or short length narrative and documentary films now through December 16, 2022.

The entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre has stepped down, citing a need to “reevaluate their hierarchical structure and dissect inequalities” inspired by this article. ACT plans to rebuild the board with assistance from representatives elected by staff members and artists.

On the Boards has announced their 2022/23 season , which is jam-packed with more boundary-pushing experimental dance and performance art. The season kicks off with indigenous futuristic concert and dance performance RADIO III / ᎦᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᏦᎢ .

Whim W'Him has announced their fall dance program, which features three world premieres by Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Dolly Sfeir, and Nicole von Arx. Tickets are on sale for performances at Erickson Theatre and Vashon Center for the Arts .