This Week in Seattle Event News: Soccer Mommy, Jagged Little Pill, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, AUG 19
MUSIC
Adam Melchor
Neumos (Mar 15, 2023)
Alan White - Celebrating His Life and Music
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 2)
Beth Orton
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 21)
The Beths
Neumos (Feb 17, 2023)
Guster: Road To Carnegie Tour
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 9)
ISOxo
Neumos (Fri Sept 30)
John Craigie
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 2)
Lee Fields
The Showbox (Fri Oct 28)
Phantoms: This Can't Be Everything Tour
Neumos (Fri Dec 2)
Ron Artis II
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)
Skegss
The Showbox (Feb 23, 2023)
Soccer Mommy: Touring, Forever
Moore Theatre (Tues Dec 6)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Julia Jacklin
The Crocodile (Sept 30-Oct 1)
Sept 30 date with full band; second night solo show newly added
Men I Trust
The Showbox (Fri Nov 18)
PERFORMANCE
Disney Jr. Live: Costume Palooza
Paramount Theatre (Sun Dec 4)
ON SALE SOON
PERFORMANCE
Jagged Little Pill
Paramount Theatre (Nov 8-13)
On sale Mon Aug 29
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen on September 18 following repairs. The bridge, which serves as the primary connection between West Seattle and the rest of the city, has been closed since March 2020.
The Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) has opened submissions for its 49th annual festival, which will take place May 11-21, 2023. Filmmakers are invited to submit feature or short length narrative and documentary films now through December 16, 2022.
The entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre has stepped down, citing a need to “reevaluate their hierarchical structure and dissect inequalities” inspired by this article. ACT plans to rebuild the board with assistance from representatives elected by staff members and artists.
On the Boards has announced their 2022/23 season, which is jam-packed with more boundary-pushing experimental dance and performance art. The season kicks off with indigenous futuristic concert and dance performance RADIO III / ᎦᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᏦᎢ.
Whim W'Him has announced their fall dance program, which features three world premieres by Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Dolly Sfeir, and Nicole von Arx. Tickets are on sale for performances at Erickson Theatre and Vashon Center for the Arts.