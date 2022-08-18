Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Soccer Mommy, Jagged Little Pill, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, Aug 19 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
August 18, 2022
For her latest album, Sometimes, Forever, Soccer Mommy enlisted an assist from Oneohtrix Point Never. (Soccer Mommy via Facebook)
Indie rock sensation Soccer Mommy will squeeze in a Seattle date on her perennial Touring, Forever tour to make up for missing Day In Day Out. You oughta know that Alanis Morissette’s Tony-winning musical Jagged Little Pill is coming to town this fall. Plus, performing arts groups On the Boards and W’him W’Him have some new season announcements. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUG 19

MUSIC

Adam Melchor Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 15, 2023)

Alan White - Celebrating His Life and Music Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 2)

Beth Orton Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 21)

The Beths Add to a List
Neumos (Feb 17, 2023)

Guster: Road To Carnegie Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 9)

ISOxo Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Sept 30)

John Craigie Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 2)

Lee Fields Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 28)

Phantoms: This Can't Be Everything Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Dec 2)

Ron Artis II Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)

Skegss Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 23, 2023)

Soccer Mommy: Touring, Forever Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Tues Dec 6)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Julia Jacklin Add to a List
The Crocodile (Sept 30-Oct 1)
Sept 30 date with full band; second night solo show newly added

Men I Trust Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 18)

PERFORMANCE

Disney Jr. Live: Costume Palooza Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Dec 4)

ON SALE SOON

PERFORMANCE

Jagged Little Pill Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Nov 8-13)
On sale Mon Aug 29

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen on September 18 following repairs. The bridge, which serves as the primary connection between West Seattle and the rest of the city, has been closed since March 2020.

The Seattle International Film Festival Add to a List (SIFF) has opened submissions for its 49th annual festival, which will take place May 11-21, 2023. Filmmakers are invited to submit feature or short length narrative and documentary films now through December 16, 2022.

The entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre has stepped down, citing a need to “reevaluate their hierarchical structure and dissect inequalities” inspired by this article. ACT plans to rebuild the board with assistance from representatives elected by staff members and artists.

On the Boards has announced their 2022/23 season Add to a List , which is jam-packed with more boundary-pushing experimental dance and performance art. The season kicks off with indigenous futuristic concert and dance performance RADIO III / ᎦᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᏦᎢ Add to a List .

Whim W'Him has announced their fall dance program, which features three world premieres by Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Dolly Sfeir, and Nicole von Arx. Tickets are on sale for performances at Erickson Theatre Add to a List and Vashon Center for the Arts Add to a List .

