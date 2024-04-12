This Week in Seattle Food News: Asian Fusion Brunch, A Desert-Themed Pop-Up Bar, and An Upcoming Italian Restaurant

NEW OPENINGS

M Cozy Fusion Cafe

Lately I've been addicted to the "Tropical Vine" (pandan coconut coffee) from the popular local cafe Coffeeholic House, which has locations in Columbia City, Greenwood, and Bellevue, so I was particularly delighted to hear that the team behind the coffee shop has set their sights on brunch. On Wednesday, co-owners Chen Dien and Trang Cao soft opened M Cozy Fusion Cafe, a new modern Asian fusion brunch spot with comforting dishes like ube mascarpone French toast and pandan waffles with chicken wings. The drink menu includes Vietnamese coffee, espresso, fruity "refreshers," and tea.

University District



The Mystic Motel

New pop-up bar just dropped: Capitol Hill power couple Joey Burgess and Murf Hall (owners of Elliott Bay Book Company , Oddfellows , Queer/Ba r, and Cuff Complex ) have launched this dusty desert-themed concept inside their bar The Woods , complete with fake cacti, campfires, and themed cocktails. It'll be around through summer.

Capitol Hill

FUTURE OPENINGS

Conor Byrne Pub

Many a Seattleite shed a tear when this beloved Ballard venue announced it was closing, but there's a new development: A group of devoted fans, including musicians and former employees, hope to reopen the institution as a worker- and community-owned cooperative by summertime.

Ballard



Haerfest

Brian Clevenger's restaurant group General Harvest plans to open this new Italian restaurant in Fremont later this month.

Fremont

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY

Sour Beer Day

Try pucker-inducing new beer releases from Lucky Envelope, including mango tangerine, lemon piquette coolship, and "Cuke Nukem." The food truck Momos Kebab will be onsite to sling Mediterranean eats.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland, 12-10 pm

APRIL 14-27

Seattle Restaurant Week

Gourmands across Seattle rejoice over this twice-yearly event, which gives diners the opportunity to try curated menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 at dozens of restaurants. It’s an excellent opportunity to branch out of your usual rotation of tried-and-true favorites and cross some destinations off your culinary bucket list. Round up some friends to join you, and don't forget to tip your server generously.

Various locations