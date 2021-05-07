This Week in Seattle Food News: Crepe Cakes Come to Seattle, Indian-Inspired Burgers Arrive on Capitol Hill, and Canlis Announces Its New Chef

This week, the dessert company Lady M has brought its coveted crepe cakes to Seattle with a new virtual boutique, and the Indian-inspired Bombay Burger is now flipping paneer patties on Capitol Hill. Plus, Canlis has revealed its new executive chef, and Zuri's Donutz is opening a pop-up in Ballard. Read on to learn more about that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Ballard Station Public House

After spending a year closed, Ballard Station Public House has reopened. Since the bar didn't serve food, it previously fell under the "nightclub" classification and wasn't qualified to open until phase four. Now, it's back in business and serving pizza for the first time ever, with a dough recipe developed by owner Jesse Young. The menu includes a meat and vegetarian option, as well as Caesar salads.

Ballard

Limited indoor seating



Bombay Burger

This Indian-inspired burger spot has opened in the former space of Pho Huy on Capitol Hill. Since cows are considered sacred in Indian culture, the menu features non-beef burger patty alternatives, like curried chickpeas, grilled paneer, and chicken tikka masala. There's also a selection of drinks, including milkshakes, lassis, chai, juice, and soda.

Capitol Hill

Pickup or delivery



Lady M

The sought-after dessert company Lady M, known for its elegant crepe cakes in flavors like matcha green tea and chestnut, has arrived in Seattle. The business, which has previously offered pop-ups in the city, opened a "virtual boutique" here on May 1, with delivery available through Chowbus. Current flavors include matcha green tea, a regular "signature" version, and chocolate (which is currently exclusive to Seattle).

Redmond

Delivery



Stoup Brewing Kenmore

James Weimann and Deming Maclise, the duo behind Stoneburner, Poquitos, Rhein Haus, and Sabine, have teamed up with the owners of the award-winning Ballard brewery Stoup Brewing to launch a new taproom called Stoup Brewing Kenmore in the former place of their aviation-themed Kenmore restaurant Seaplane, with a food menu developed by chef Jason Stoneburner. The new spot opened on Thursday and features 22 beers on tap, plus wine, seasonal draft cocktails, cider, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, Mediterranean small plates, and soft-serve ice cream sundaes. There's also an outdoor patio and fire pit.

Kenmore

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Tavolàta

Ethan Stowell's popular Italian restaurant expanded with an outpost in the historic Old City Hall building in downtown Spokane on Monday, serving dishes like pappardelle with beef and pork ragu and squid ink linguine with Dungeness crab.

Spokane

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

FUTURE OPENINGS

Beanfish

The popular taiyaki food truck plans to open a permanent location in the Uwajimaya food hall sometime in the next six months.

Chinatown-International District



Zuri's Donutz

The donut shop Zuri's Donutz, which has quickly gained a following for its unique flavors like dragonfruit or ube mango, is opening a pop-up location inside the vacant Ballard Blossoms building, which is set to be redeveloped into a seven-story hotel and hosting several long-term pop-up vendor residents in the meantime.

Ballard

Sponsored

CLOSURES

Flowers Bar & Restaurant

The U-District's longtime college student hangout Flowers Bar & Restaurant has been temporarily shut down after the Seattle & King County Public Health found that the restaurant repeatedly violated social distancing guidelines, seating restriction, and face-covering mandates.

University District

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Canlis announces new chef

After a meticulous search, Seattle's premier fine-dining establishment Canlis has selected its next executive chef to take over the post from Brady Williams, who left the restaurant in February to start his own restaurant. Williams' successor Aisha Ibrahim is the seventh executive chef in the 70-year-old restaurant's history and is the first woman, as well as the first woman of color, to hold the position. Ibrahim was previously working in Bangkok and joined the team on April 30, along with her partner Samantha Beaird, who's coming aboard as a research and development chef. She'll be revamping the entire Canlis menu as it goes forward, save for its signature Canlis salad and soufflé.



New food startup launches on Capitol Hill

A new startup called Shef, which has been described by Forbes as an "Airbnb-like platform for home-cooked meals," has launched in the former space of Gary Manuel Aveda Institute in Capitol Hill (which moved two blocks away). The company will allow "shefs" to cook meals from local commercial kitchens and drop them off at designated locations to be delivered to customers.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Virtual Author Talk: Boards, Platters, Plates by Maria Zizka

Boards, Platters, Plates: Recipes for Entertaining, Sharing, and Snacking author Maria Zizka will divulge her secrets for assembling envy-inducing cheese plates and charcuterie boards at this virtual conversation with Tartine founder and pastry chef Liz Prueitt.

Online, Friday, 5-6 pm

Europe Day Bake Off Seattle

In celebration of Europe Day, the Goethe Pop Up Seattle (a cultural center and branch of the Goethe-Institut) and the Alliance Française de Seattle will converge for some jovial French-German revelry. The German bakery Kaffeeklatsch and French bakery La Parisienne will teach you how to recreate their regional baked goods at home with an online workshop.

Online, Sunday, 11 am-12:30 pm

Virtual Author Talk: Sumac by Anas Atassi

Cookbook author Anas Atassi will chat about his new release Sumac, which imparts recipes for modern and traditional Syrian cooking from his upbringing and travels, with Wassef and Racha Haroun of Mamnoon.

Online, Monday, 12-1 pm

Seattle Bike 'n' Brews

Pedal along the Duwamish and Green River trails from Georgetown to Tukwila, knowing that cold microbrews are waiting for you at various brewery pit stops along the way.

Various locations, through May 31

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery has unveiled its trio of seasonal flavors for May, which are all inspired by the flavors of Mexico in honor of Cinco de Mayo: Fruta, a flavor made with mango, papaya, and pineapple juice and swirled with a house-made version of Chamoy (a spicy-sour-savory-sweet Mexican condiment); Veracruz Vanilla, a coconut and oat milk-based flavor made with vanilla beans from the woman-owned, Veracruz-based supplier the Casa Market and swirled with vanilla caramel and brown sugar blondie chunks; and Chocolate Masa Cookie, a chocolate ice cream with swirls of caramel sauce, toasted pepitas, and chunks of chocolate masa cookies.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup or delivery



Lowrider Cookie Company

The cookie shop has reprised its popular stuffed strawberry rhubarb cookie, featuring housemade strawberry-rhubarb filling and streusel topping, for the month of May.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup or delivery



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

The local ice cream parlor is celebrating 13 years of business with some festive seasonal flavors this month. Flavors include birthday cake (cake batter ice cream with rainbow sprinkles), German chocolate cake (a throwback to founder Molly Moon Neitzel's childhood favorite with a "melted chocolate" ice cream base, toasted coconut, ribbons of homemade caramel, and chunks of chocolate cake), strawberry cheesecake (cheesecake ice cream with swirls of jam and graham cracker crust chunks), and vegan chocolate cake (a dark chocolate ice cream with vegan and gluten-free chocolate cake chunks).

Various locations

Pickup or delivery







