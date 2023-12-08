This Week in Seattle Food News: Fresh Pasta, Mortadella, and Fried Chicken Galore

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

DaGu Rice Noodle

This spot recently took over the space of the Vietnamese dessert shop Bambū , serving up Yunnan-style rice noodle dishes with proteins like spicy beef ribs and fish.

Chinatown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Dave's Hot Chicken

The great Capitol Hill fried chicken boom continues apace: The rapidly growing chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened a location in the former Little Big Burger space on E Pike last Saturday, attracting lengthy lines. The menu features tenders, sliders, fries, mac and cheese, kale slaw, soft drinks, and milkshakes, with a hotness scale ranging from "no spice" to "reaper."

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



G.H. Pizza and Pasta

Chef Brian Clevenger, who's racked up raves for his restaurants East Anchor, Le Messe, Vendemmia, and Raccolto, opened a spinoff of his downtown fast-casual pasta spot G.H. Pasta Co. in West Seattle on November 23. This location offers—you guessed it—pizza and freshly extruded pasta, as well as beer, wine, and cocktails.

West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in



Mammoth

This beloved Ballard sandwich shop reopened in its new home in lower Queen Anne last week. (Tip: if you're looking for somewhere to grab a quick bite before or after seeing The Nutcracker , it's right across the street from McCaw Hall. Screw sugar plums and let visions of mortadella dance through your head.)

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mt. Joy

Even more Capitol Hill fried chicken: This sustainable battered poultry purveyor, which previously opened a truck near the abandoned E Olive Way Starbucks, debuted its first brick-and-mortar on 12th and Pine on December 1. The business's co-founders, restaurant mogul Ethan Stowell and tech entrepreneur Robbie Cape, hope to open hundreds or even thousands of locations in the future.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

CLOSURES

Rancho Bravo

It's the end of an era: This longtime Capitol Hill fixture, a favorite late-night hangout for drunken diners, has closed permanently. A new Mexican restaurant called Teto’s Cantina is taking over the space.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Holiday Beer Fest & Cookie Swap

Tired: milk and cookies. Wired: beer and cookies. Bring your favorite baked treats to share, whether they're your aunt's trusty peanut blossoms or Eric Kim's new matcha latte cookie recipe for the New York Times, and swap with other attendees while enjoying a selection of eight or more holiday brews on tap.

Ounces, 2-7 pm

Soup Club: In Person

I gotta focus, I'm shifting into soup mode. Cookbook author and "soup lady" Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling cozy, soul-soothing goodness inspired by her cookbook, Soup Club. (She's also currently running a Kickstarter campaign for the follow-up, Seconds: More Plant-Based, No-Broth Soup and Stew Recipes from One Soup Cook to Another, which will be printed at the local woman-owned print shop Girlie Press and stocked exclusively at Book Larder.) All proceeds benefit the National Brain Tumor Society, the largest nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to the brain tumor community.

Book Larder

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Winter Mercado

Peruse wares from local queer and BIPOC vendors while snacking on food specials and sipping drink specials made in collaboration with everyone's favorite bubbly water purveyor, Topo Chico. Fogón's colorful, charming sibling El Lugar Bodega Bar is stocked to the brim with imported groceries, snacks, home goods, and candies, so you're sure to find some unique stocking stuffers and White Elephant gifts.

El Lugar Bodega Bar, 4-8 pm

Holiday Tea in the Fireside Room

Instead of gazing at a virtual Yule log video, take your tea beside an actual roaring, crackling hearth at Hotel Sorrento’s Fireside Room, a Mad Men–worthy old-school vision in opulent ochre mahogany paneling. You can nosh on posh teatime fare as you sink into a squishy high-backed leather chair and enjoy sounds played on a baby grand piano. If you’re lucky, you might even spy the ghost of Alice B. Toklas, who is rumored to roam the halls of the hotel.

Hotel Sorrento, 1-4 pm

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Phở Day

Tuesday, December 12 is Phở Day, and there's truly no better way to cope with 4:18 pm sunsets than slurping a bowl of rice noodles in a steaming, aromatic broth. The Vietnamese coffee shop Voi Cà Phê will celebrate the soupy comfort food with complimentary cream puffs (a nod to the longstanding Seattle tradition of a free cream puff served at classic phở spots like Than Brothers) included with purchase of a phở spice latte, made with cinnamon, star anise, cardamom, and other fragrant ingredients.

Voi Cà Phê

DECEMBER 14-17

Flying Lion Brewing 10th Annual Dark Beer Fest

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this four-day fan-favorite event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews." Highlights this year include a special dark beer collab with Georgetown Brewing Company ("an exotic twist on the uncommon Black IPA" in cans and on draft at both breweries) and even a dark cider created exclusively for the event by Greenwood Cider. Plus, in case you need another reason to drag yourself out of bed, a limited supply of free donuts will be available each morning beginning at 10 am. Be sure to bring a growler to fill.

Flying Lion Brewing

THROUGH DECEMBER 25

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

Rob Roy

Sippin' Santa

This holiday-tiki-themed cocktail bar pop-up (a spinoff of Miracle on 2nd) invites you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine." Drinks range from the "Merry Spritzmas" (Prosecco, aperitif, tawny port, cognac, lemon, falernum, fig preserves, and cardamom bitters) to the "Jingle Bird" (bourbon, pineapple rum, Campari, lime, pineapple, and "jingle mix").

Navy Strength

SPECIALS

Coping Cookies

The queer-owned cookie shop is putting its own spin on the classic raspberry thumbprint cookie. Their version features a Danish butter cookie base studded with white chocolate chips and stuffed with raspberry preserves.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Don't Yell At Me

This curiously named boba chain dropped a new crème brûlée special this week. The caramelized top, which is bruléed with a kitchen torch, is just begging to be Instagrammed.

Capitol Hill, University District, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Hello Em

The Vietnamese coffee shop is celebrating persimmon season with a limited-time persimmon mochi cloud, which sounds like a dream.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in