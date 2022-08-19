This Week in Seattle Food News: Gold Bar Moves to Capitol Hill, Wayward Vegan Says Goodbye, and Shota Launches a Smash Burger Pop-Up

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Casablanca Express

Abdel-haq “Hawk” Asfour, owner of the Hawk Dogs hot dog stand, recently opened this "Moroccan Mediterranean" restaurant Capitol Hill in a space previously slated for the Comet Tavern 's expansion. Dishes include shakshuka, hummus, gyro salad, chicken shawarma, falafel, hot dogs, and fries, including variations like "Casablanca fries" (topped with gyro or shawarma meat, garlic sauce, feta, and parsley) and Seattle dog-style fries (topped with cream cheese, chopped beef hot dogs, and caramelized onions).

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Gold Bar

The glam, glittery South Lake Union bar Gold Bar moved into the former space of Dacha Diner on Capitol Hill on Thursday, according to a press release. The spot serves Caribbean-inspired cocktails alongside Latin American snacks and features a walk-up window with to-go cocktails as well as an outdoor patio. Co-owner Zach Huntting says in the release, "I always wanted to open a bar or coffee shop on Capitol Hill, someplace to be a focal point for community, art and music, but I didn't have the experience to get a lease. The knowledge we gained and the success of South Lake Union gave us what we needed to commit to a long-term lease on the Hill. We're really excited to welcome people into our new home; the historical, stand-alone building is beautiful, and the revamped interior has a fun, intimate, almost sultry vibe: think date night becomes impromptu dance party."

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

CLOSURES

Wayward Vegan

Roosevelt's beloved vegan comfort food destination announced last Saturday that it will be closing in the next few weeks. The farewell Facebook post read, "It is with heavy yet hopeful hearts we regret to inform you we are closing Wayward. What began in a tiny neighborhood house nearly 14 years ago, has grown into something so big and beautiful it's almost too magnificent to quantify. But like all good things, sometimes you have to let them go to see what else is out there, and the time has come for us to do just that." The cafe will scale back hours to 9 am-4 pm until the projected closure date of August 30, which is subject to change depending on product and staffing, so be sure to check for updates and head over soon if you'd like to say goodbye.

Roosevelt

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Shota Nakajima launches a summer smash burger pop-up

Top Chef fan favorite Shota Nakajima began hosting a new smash burger pop-up at Redhook Brewlab , located next door to his restaurant Taku , on Tuesday, according to a press release. The pop-up will run for the next few weeks and features burgers with two crispy-edged beef patties with melted Tillamook cheddar, topped with charred miso aioli and pickles. Other options include a vegetarian version (with tofu ranch and cabbage pickle onion slaw), tater tots, and a refreshing Napa cabbage salad with miso dressing and fresh herbs. Redhook head brewer Joel Kosic recommends the light-bodied SMaSH Pale Ale (Single Malt and Single Hops) beer as an ideal pairing.

Reuben's Brews wins award

On Tuesday, the judges at the prestigious US Beer Tasting Championship proclaimed Reuben's Brews PNW Crush the national grand champion in the Hazy IPA category. The winning beer is brewed entirely with ingredients from the Pacific Northwest, including Azacca, Strata, and Mosaic hops.



General Porpoise plans to add liquor license

Renee Erickson's filled doughnut enterprise General Porpoise appears to be preparing to add alcohol to its offerings. The business recently filed for a liquor license with the intention of adding beer and wine to its lineup and is also expanding its menu to include quiche and sandwiches.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market

At this annual event commemorating Pike Place Market’s anniversary, more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other vendors commune on the cobblestones during a balmy August evening, as the sun sinks low in the sky and casts a soft glow, and guests soak up food, drink, and live music. In attendance this year: swanky farm-to-table joint Aerlume; handcrafted pasta makers Pasta Casalinga; charmingly old-timey ice cream parlor Shug’s Soda Fountain; plus countless others and a litany of local beer, wine, and spirits producers. Proceeds go to the Pike Place Market Foundation, which aims to support the market’s community by providing housing, childcare, healthy food, and other services. The night will also include a "Golden Raffle."

Pike Place Market, 7-11 pm

Food Truck Friday Happy Hour

Soak up the sun, scarf food truck fare, treat yourself to a scoop or two from Laina's Handcrafted Ice Cream, and check out hand-crafted wares from local vendors, all while a DJ provides chill vibes. A full bar will also be open for service.

Stone House Cafe, 5-9 pm

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Taste Edmonds 2022

Edmonds offers up its best for this family-friendly weekend festival of food, drink, and music. There will be a beer garden, a wine garden, and food vendors as far as the eye can see, plus bouncy houses, kids' activities, and performances from the Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Little Lies, the Queen tribute group Queen Mother, the Mötley Crüe tribute Motley 2, Eden, The Davanos, Cloud Cover, One Love Bridge, Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis, School of Rock Lynnwood, and more.

Frances Anderson Center, 12-9 pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

CHOMP! 2022

Settle in for a celebration of local food at this free festival featuring a farmers market, educational classes about sustainability and the environment, a market of upcycled goods from local makers, zucchini races, a petting zoo, and more. Oh, and did we mention the Drive-By Truckers will be there?

Marymoor Park, 10 am-6 pm

CID Food Walk: Summer 2022

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a wheel for a chance to win prizes like gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses.

Hing Hay Park

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

Bubbles & Brunch

Procrastinators, rejoice—no reservations are required for this Sunday brunch bash, complete with food and drink specials, local artisan vendors, and DJ tunes. Guzzle sparkling wine and nosh on sweet and savory brunch dishes.

Stone House Cafe, 10 am-2 pm

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

SPECIALS

Bake Shop

This all-day café is embracing summer produce with a salad made with local organic heirloom tomatoes, blanched green beans, apricot tarragon vinaigrette, crispy black lentils, and Lost Peacock Creamery feta.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ridgewood Bottle & Tap

Cool off with the draft-focused bottle shop's trio of new slushies: the "Ricardo Tubbs" (Urban Family Brewing 's Strawbarb with strawberry and rhubarb), the "Miami Vice" (a half and half mix of the shop's "Pina Karlada" and "Ricardo Tubbs" slushies), and the "Key Lime Pie Karlada" (the "Pina Karlada" with added key lime juice, whipped cream, Nilla wafer crumbs, and graham cracker crumbs).

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Saint Bread

The Portage Bay bakery is putting a seasonal spin on its turkey sandwich with fermented tomato aioli, farm-fresh heirloom tomatoes, turkey, bacon, provolone, and tender Little Gem lettuce.

Portage Bay

Pickup, dine-in