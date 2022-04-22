This Week in Seattle Food News: Renee Erickson Plans a New Bar, Moto Expands to Belltown, and Hitchcock Will Become a Seafood Restaurant

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

BLOOM

According to a press release, this self-described "fast-fine" restaurant opened this Thursday. The health-conscious lunch spot caters to a variety of dietary restrictions, including veganism, keto, and gluten-free diets, and features a menu free of dairy and red meat, with dishes such as turkey amino meatballs and tofu mushroom cabbage rolls.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

King Leroy

Famed Seattle chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson plans to open a new bar called King Leroy in South Lake Union in late May, near Erickson's Amazon Spheres spots Deep Dive and Willmott's Ghost . Ads seeking bartenders and bar leads on the hospitality industry website Poached describe the bar as an "homage to classic Northwest bars" and a "comfortable, approachable space" with a "full bar serving classic cocktails with quality liquor, a smart, petite wine list, and a great selection of beer and cider by the bottle and can," plus "bar snacks, sandwiches and fried chicken wings." The bar will also donate some of its proceeds to fund culinary school scholarships at Seattle Central Community College.

South Lake Union



Moto

The West Seattle pizzeria Moto , which has gained acclaim for its naturally fermented Detroit-style pies and soft-serve ice cream in hand-baked cones, plans to expand to the former space of Renee Erickson's legendary Boat Street Café by late summer. The upcoming spot will feature a walk-up window and limited seating, plus automated beer, wine, and cocktails, vertical hydroponics for growing plants, robotic pizza-making technology, and a production space for Moto’s signature garlic chili crunch oil.

Belltown



Seabird

Chef Brendan McGill's destination-worthy restaurant Hitchcock on Bainbridge Island, which has been through myriad changes since the start of the pandemic, is closing and pivoting to a new seafood-focused spot called Seabird on May 26, with dishes like Dungeness crab chawanmushi and Chinook salmon crudo.

Bainbridge Island

Sponsored

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Kamonegi chef featured in documentary

James Beard-nominated Kamonegi chef Mutsuko Soma is the subject of local filmmaker Peter Trinh's new short film SOMA, which is now being shown on Alaskan Air flights across the United States, Mexico, and Costa Rica. This isn't Soma's first brush with stardom: She's also been featured on the show Eater's Guide to the World on Hulu and an episode of the Calm app's HBO spinoff A World of Calm narrated by Oscar Isaac.



Workers at Starbucks Roastery unionize

On Thursday, workers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room on Capitol Hill voted 38 to 27 to unionize, making the gigantic tourist destination the second Starbucks in Seattle to be unionized.



Neon Boots team plans sister bar in Portland

First, the bad news: The beloved fever dream of a Belltown bar Neon Boots , which closed in January 2021, announced via Instagram this week that it will not be reopening in a new location. However, the team says it will be opening a sister bar in Portland called Saddest Valley in the "near future."

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Adventures in Polish Cooking

Try your hand at Polish cooking at this fundraiser for Polish Festival Seattle. You'll learn how to make barszcz Ukraiński (vegetarian beet soup), chleb (bread), devolaj (Kiev-style chicken cutlets), krupnik (Polish-spiced honey vodka), makowiec (poppyseed rolls), and sernik (traditional Polish cheesecake).

Dom Polski (Polish Cultural Center), Saturday, 4-8 pm

Spring '22 Foodie Fest

Bop to tunes from DJs Nostalgia B and DJ J4S while enjoying bites from food vendors Grayseas Pies, Jay Blue Thai, Laina’s Handcrafted ice Cream, Mike’s Shave Ice, Puffy Pandy, Ramen Ramen, Sea Sandwiches, and Your Kuya’s Filipino Food. Craft vendors Do or Dye, Hype Pins, Waffle Designs, and Self Love Ave will also be onsite to hawk their wares.

The Stonehouse Cafe, Saturday, 5-9 pm



Handmade Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Channel your inner nonna by learning how to make sweet potato gnocchi from scratch at this hands-on cooking demonstration.

Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Convention Center, April 29, 6:30 pm

Lucky Envelope Brewing's 7th Anniversary

Help Lucky Envelope celebrate their seventh birthday and be among the first to try new releases like the Party Like Citra Birthday: 7th Anniversary Hazy IPA, Cuke Nukem Cucumber Sour with Calamansi Lime, and Campfire Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout. A limited number of red envelopes with prizes will also be given away each day, and Panda Dim Sum and Pono Plates will be onsite to dish out food truck fare.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, April 29-30, 12-10 pm

SPECIALS

Rey Amargo Chocolate Shop

Capitol Hill's Mexican chocolate cafe is currently featuring a fudgy brownie with spicy red pepper chocolate ganache, courtesy of the up-and-coming pan dulce pop-up Bakescapade.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Saint Bread

The Portage Bay bakery has introduced a new smoked chicken sandwich special with focaccia, smoked chicken thighs, fresh mozzarella, spicy miso ranch, and herb salad, available today and Saturday only.

Portage Bay

Pickup, dine-in