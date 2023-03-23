Ticket Alert: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Hozier, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 24
MUSIC
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Me Vs. Myself Tour
WaMu Theater (Fri June 9)
An Evening With Steve Hackett
Moore Theatre (Thurs Nov 9)
Bryson Tiller
Showbox SoDo (June 13-14)
Bully
Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 18)
Gregory Alan Isakov
Paramount Theatre (Fri Aug 18)
Hozier
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 24)
Jon Pardi
Angel of the Winds Arena (Sat Oct 28)
Larry June
Neptune Theatre (Mon June 5)
MANÁ
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri June 2)
Marisela
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 22)
Mudvayne: The Psychotherapy Sessions
White River Amphitheater (Tues Aug 22)
The Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41: Let The Bad Times Roll Tour
White River Amphitheater (Tues Aug 1)
Polyphia: Remember That You Will Die Tour
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 11)
Sigur Rós with Wordless Music Orchestra
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Aug 24)
Snarky Puppy
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 15)
Social Distortion
The Showbox (July 1-2)
Swans with Norman Westberg
The Crocodile (Sat Sept 16)
COMEDY
Pinky Patel - New Crown, Who Dhis Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 10)
PODCASTS
TigerBelly Live
Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 31)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Hermeto Pascoal
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 30
Less Than Jake
The Showbox (Mon Aug 21)
Little Big
The Showbox (Fri June 30)
Smokey Brights
The Showbox (Fri June 2)
The SteelDrivers
The Crocodile (Fri Aug 25)
COMEDY
Aunty Donna
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)
Dan Soder
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Aug 24)
Upper Left Comedy Festival
Multiple Belltown locations (May 11-13)
Festival passes on sale now
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
NMIXX
Moore Theatre (Tues May 2)
On sale Tues Mar 28 at 3 pm
FILM
CASCADIA International Women's Film Festival
Pickford Film Center (May 4-21)
Festival passes on sale Wed Mar 29
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Matt Corby
Neptune Theatre (rescheduled to Tues Oct 24 from Mon Mar 27)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Seattle Center's long-running music and arts festival Bumbershoot has announced its 50th anniversary lineup with headliners including Sleater-Kinney, Sunny Day Real Estate, Phantogram, Band of Horses, Brittany Howard, Fatboy Slim, Jawbreaker, and more. Tickets are on sale now.
Village Theatre has announced their 2023/24 season, with live performances in Issaquah and Everett. Starting in September, they'll premiere Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, followed by Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, Becoming Dr. Ruth, and more.