Ticket Alert: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Hozier, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Bumbershooot Announces 2023 Lineup and More Event Updates for March 23

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 24

MUSIC

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Me Vs. Myself Tour

WaMu Theater (Fri June 9)

An Evening With Steve Hackett

Moore Theatre (Thurs Nov 9)

Bryson Tiller

Showbox SoDo (June 13-14)

Bully

Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 18)

Gregory Alan Isakov

Paramount Theatre (Fri Aug 18)

Hozier

WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 24)

Jon Pardi

Angel of the Winds Arena (Sat Oct 28)

Larry June

Neptune Theatre (Mon June 5)

MANÁ

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri June 2)

Marisela

Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 22)

Mudvayne: The Psychotherapy Sessions

White River Amphitheater (Tues Aug 22)

The Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41: Let The Bad Times Roll Tour

White River Amphitheater (Tues Aug 1)

Polyphia: Remember That You Will Die Tour

Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 11)

Sigur Rós with Wordless Music Orchestra

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Aug 24)

Snarky Puppy

Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 15)

Social Distortion

The Showbox (July 1-2)

Swans with Norman Westberg

The Crocodile (Sat Sept 16)

COMEDY

Pinky Patel - New Crown, Who Dhis Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sat June 10)

PODCASTS

TigerBelly Live

Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 31)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Hermeto Pascoal

Neptune Theatre (Tues May 30

Less Than Jake

The Showbox (Mon Aug 21)

Little Big

The Showbox (Fri June 30)

Smokey Brights

The Showbox (Fri June 2)

The SteelDrivers

The Crocodile (Fri Aug 25)

COMEDY

Aunty Donna

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)

Dan Soder

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Aug 24)

Upper Left Comedy Festival

Multiple Belltown locations (May 11-13)

Festival passes on sale now

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

NMIXX

Moore Theatre (Tues May 2)

On sale Tues Mar 28 at 3 pm

FILM

CASCADIA International Women's Film Festival

Pickford Film Center (May 4-21)

Festival passes on sale Wed Mar 29

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Matt Corby

Neptune Theatre (rescheduled to Tues Oct 24 from Mon Mar 27)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seattle Center’s long-running music and arts festival Bumbershoot has announced its 50th anniversary lineup with headliners including Sleater-Kinney, Sunny Day Real Estate, Phantogram, Band of Horses, Brittany Howard, Fatboy Slim, Jawbreaker, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Village Theatre has announced their 2023/24 season , with live performances in Issaquah and Everett. Starting in September, they’ll premiere Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood , followed by Beautiful: the Carole King Musical , Becoming Dr. Ruth , and more.