Event News

Ticket Alert: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Hozier, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Bumbershooot Announces 2023 Lineup and More Event Updates for March 23
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
March 23, 2023
Get ready to boogie with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.
Billboard-charting rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will stop in Seattle to support his latest album Me Vs. Myself. Irish singer-songwriter Hozier will take you to church on his Unreal Unearth tour this coming fall. This summer in Auburn, The Offspring will team up with Simple Plan and Sum 41 for a nostalgic punk show to remember. Plus, Bumbershoot is back after a three-year hiatus with headliners including Sleater-Kinney, Sunny Day Real Estate, Phantogram, and Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 24

MUSIC

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Me Vs. Myself Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Fri June 9)

An Evening With Steve Hackett Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Nov 9)

Bryson Tiller Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (June 13-14)

Bully Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 18)

Gregory Alan Isakov Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Aug 18)

Hozier Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 24)

Jon Pardi Add to a List
Angel of the Winds Arena (Sat Oct 28)

Larry June Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon June 5)

MANÁ Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri June 2)

Marisela Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 22)

Mudvayne: The Psychotherapy Sessions Add to a List
White River Amphitheater (Tues Aug 22)

The Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41: Let The Bad Times Roll Tour Add to a List
White River Amphitheater (Tues Aug 1)

Polyphia: Remember That You Will Die Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 11)

Sigur Rós with Wordless Music Orchestra Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Aug 24)

Snarky Puppy Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 15)

Social Distortion Add to a List
The Showbox (July 1-2)

Swans with Norman Westberg Add to a List
The Crocodile (Sat Sept 16)

COMEDY

Pinky Patel - New Crown, Who Dhis Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 10)

PODCASTS

TigerBelly Live Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 31)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Hermeto Pascoal Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 30

Less Than Jake Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Aug 21)

Little Big Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri June 30)

Smokey Brights Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri June 2)

The SteelDrivers Add to a List
The Crocodile (Fri Aug 25)

COMEDY

Aunty Donna Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)

Dan Soder Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Aug 24)

Upper Left Comedy Festival Add to a List
Multiple Belltown locations (May 11-13)
Festival passes on sale now

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

NMIXX Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Tues May 2)
On sale Tues Mar 28 at 3 pm

FILM

CASCADIA International Women's Film Festival Add to a List
Pickford Film Center (May 4-21)
Festival passes on sale Wed Mar 29

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Matt Corby Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (rescheduled to Tues Oct 24 from Mon Mar 27)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seattle Center’s long-running music and arts festival Bumbershoot Add to a List has announced its 50th anniversary lineup with headliners including Sleater-Kinney, Sunny Day Real Estate, Phantogram, Band of Horses, Brittany Howard, Fatboy Slim, Jawbreaker, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Village Theatre has announced their 2023/24 season Add to a List , with live performances in Issaquah and Everett. Starting in September, they’ll premiere Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood Add to a List , followed by Beautiful: the Carole King Musical Add to a List , Becoming Dr. Ruth Add to a List , and more.

