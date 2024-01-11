Ticket Alert: Billy Joel, Third Eye Blind, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, PVRIS and More Event Updates for January 11

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

MUSIC

Alice Phoebe Lou

The Showbox (Wed Apr 10)

Billy Joel

T-Mobile Park (Fri May 24)

Julia Holter

The Crocodile (Mon May 6)

Marauda: Voyage of the Slayer

Showbox SoDo (Sat Apr 13)

Oneohtrix Point Never: Again Tour

Neptune Theatre (Wed Apr 17)

PVRIS

Showbox SoDo (Tues June 4)

STRFKR

Showbox SoDo (Fri July 26)

Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard

WaMu Theater (Thurs June 13)

COMEDY

Fortune Feimster: Live, Laugh, Love!

Moore Theatre (Fri Apr 12)

Third show added

Jim Gaffigan

Paramount Theatre (Sat Apr 13)

Early show added

Sheng Wang

Moore Theatre (Sat May 18)

Late show added

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bruce Hornsby and yMusic Present: BrhyM

Benaroya Hall (Sun Apr 21)

Fatoumata Diawara

Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 5)

Illenium

Gorge Amphitheatre (May 25–26)

Jodeci

Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma (Thurs Mar 7)

Louis Cole Trio ft. Nate Wood and Chris Fishman

Neptune Theatre (Fri Mar 1)

Mia x Ally

Neumos (Thurs Feb 29)

Moon Walker

Neumos (Thurs Mar 28)

William Black

Showbox SoDo (Sat Apr 20)

Yuri - Euforia Tour

Moore Theatre (Fri Mar 15)

COMEDY

Brad Williams

Moore Theatre (Sat July 20)

Michael Blaustein

Neptune Theatre (Sat Mar 30)

Late show added

PERFORMANCE

Beetlejuice

Paramount Theatre (Apr 2–7)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Returning for its 27th year, Seattle Center Festál has announced its schedule of 24 weekend festivals in 2024.

Seattle Opera has announced its 2024/25 season , which will include a production of The Magic Flute that blends animation with live performance.

After receiving an avalanche of sexy film submissions, HUMP! Film Festival will feature not one, but two feature-length film lineups this year. The first lineup (hosted by Dan Savage and Betty Wetter) will screen from February 8 to March 2 at On The Boards. Discounted advance tickets are on sale now . The second lineup will screen in September, and tickets will go on sale in July.