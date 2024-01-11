EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Billy Joel, Third Eye Blind, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, PVRIS and More Event Updates for January 11
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
January 11, 2024
|
Like
Sing us a song, Billy Joel. (Billy Joel via Facebook)
Are you in the mood for a melody? The “Piano Man” himself Billy Joel will have us feelin’ alright on his first Seattle jaunt in over eight years. Semi-charmed rock band Third Eye Blind is heading out on a summer tour with Yellowcard in tow. Plus, electropop project PVRIS will swing by to support their latest album, Evergreen. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

MUSIC

Alice Phoebe Lou Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Apr 10)

Billy Joel Remind List
T-Mobile Park (Fri May 24)

Julia Holter Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon May 6)

Marauda: Voyage of the Slayer Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Apr 13)

Oneohtrix Point Never: Again Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Apr 17)

PVRIS Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues June 4)

STRFKR Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri July 26)

Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard Remind List
WaMu Theater (Thurs June 13)

COMEDY

Fortune Feimster: Live, Laugh, Love! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Apr 12)
Third show added

Jim Gaffigan Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Apr 13) 
Early show added

Sheng Wang Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat May 18) 
Late show added

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bruce Hornsby and yMusic Present: BrhyM Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Sun Apr 21)

Fatoumata Diawara Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 5)

Illenium Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (May 25–26)

Jodeci Remind List
Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma (Thurs Mar 7)

Louis Cole Trio ft. Nate Wood and Chris Fishman Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Mar 1)

Mia x Ally Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Feb 29)

Moon Walker Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Mar 28) 

William Black Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Apr 20)

Yuri - Euforia Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Mar 15)

COMEDY

Brad Williams Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat July 20)

Michael Blaustein Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Mar 30) 
Late show added

PERFORMANCE

Beetlejuice Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 2–7)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Returning for its 27th year, Seattle Center Festál has announced its schedule of 24 weekend festivals in 2024.

Seattle Opera has announced its 2024/25 season Remind List , which will include a production of The Magic Flute Remind List that blends animation with live performance.

After receiving an avalanche of sexy film submissions, HUMP! Film Festival will feature not one, but two feature-length film lineups this year. The first lineup (hosted by Dan Savage and Betty Wetter) will screen from February 8 to March 2 at On The Boards. Discounted advance tickets are on sale now Remind List . The second lineup will screen in September, and tickets will go on sale in July.

