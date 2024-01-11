Ticket Alert: Billy Joel, Third Eye Blind, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 12
MUSIC
Alice Phoebe Lou
The Showbox (Wed Apr 10)
Billy Joel
T-Mobile Park (Fri May 24)
Julia Holter
The Crocodile (Mon May 6)
Marauda: Voyage of the Slayer
Showbox SoDo (Sat Apr 13)
Oneohtrix Point Never: Again Tour
Neptune Theatre (Wed Apr 17)
PVRIS
Showbox SoDo (Tues June 4)
STRFKR
Showbox SoDo (Fri July 26)
Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard
WaMu Theater (Thurs June 13)
COMEDY
Fortune Feimster: Live, Laugh, Love!
Moore Theatre (Fri Apr 12)
Third show added
Jim Gaffigan
Paramount Theatre (Sat Apr 13)
Early show added
Sheng Wang
Moore Theatre (Sat May 18)
Late show added
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Bruce Hornsby and yMusic Present: BrhyM
Benaroya Hall (Sun Apr 21)
Fatoumata Diawara
Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 5)
Illenium
Gorge Amphitheatre (May 25–26)
Jodeci
Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma (Thurs Mar 7)
Louis Cole Trio ft. Nate Wood and Chris Fishman
Neptune Theatre (Fri Mar 1)
Mia x Ally
Neumos (Thurs Feb 29)
Moon Walker
Neumos (Thurs Mar 28)
William Black
Showbox SoDo (Sat Apr 20)
Yuri - Euforia Tour
Moore Theatre (Fri Mar 15)
COMEDY
Brad Williams
Moore Theatre (Sat July 20)
Michael Blaustein
Neptune Theatre (Sat Mar 30)
Late show added
PERFORMANCE
Beetlejuice
Paramount Theatre (Apr 2–7)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Returning for its 27th year, Seattle Center Festál has announced its schedule of 24 weekend festivals in 2024.
Seattle Opera has announced its 2024/25 season, which will include a production of The Magic Flute that blends animation with live performance.
After receiving an avalanche of sexy film submissions, HUMP! Film Festival will feature not one, but two feature-length film lineups this year. The first lineup (hosted by Dan Savage and Betty Wetter) will screen from February 8 to March 2 at On The Boards. Discounted advance tickets are on sale now. The second lineup will screen in September, and tickets will go on sale in July.