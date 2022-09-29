Ticket Alert: Fitz and The Tantrums, Silent Movie Mondays, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
MUSIC
Chris Lorenzo: Places & Faces Tour
The Showbox (Fri Dec 16)
Dominic Fike: Out Of Order Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 6)
Fitz and The Tantrums: Let Yourself Free
The Showbox (Jan 22, 2023)
Magic City Hippies
The Showbox (Feb 18, 2023)
Morgan Wade: No Signs Of Slowing Down Tour
Neptune Theatre (Mar 18, 2023)
COMEDY
Doug Stanhope
Neptune Theatre (Mar 25, 2023)
Pete Holmes: Where Were We
Neptune Theatre (Jan 14, 2023)
Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler
Moore Theatre (Mar 26, 2023)
FILM
Silent Movie Mondays
Paramount Theatre (Nov 21, 2022-July 1, 2023)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Ivy Lab: Infinite Falling Ground Tour
Neumos (Sun Dec 4)
MorMor
Neumos (Feb 1, 2023)
Sango
Neumos (Thurs Dec 29)
COMEDY
Matteo Lane
Neptune Theatre (Feb 23-24, 2023)
The Crossword Show
Here-After (Thurs Oct 20)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Blue Man Group: On Tour
Paramount Theatre (Nov 25-27)
On sale Monday
SMooCH 2022
The Showbox (Sat Dec 3)
On sale Monday
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle-raised ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, who was scheduled to speak at Benaroya Hall in November as part of the National Geographic Live series, has died. Benaroya Hall plans to reach out to ticket holders with more information about the event.