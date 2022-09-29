Show Me
Ticket Alert: Fitz and The Tantrums, Silent Movie Mondays, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Blue Man Group and More Event Updates for Sept 29
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
September 29, 2022
Fitz & The Tantrums' forthcoming fifth album, Let Yourself Free, will be followed by a tour early next year. (Fitz & The Tantrums via Facebook)
Neo soul outfit Fitz and The Tantrums will embark on their Let Yourself Free tour. Comedians Pete Holmes, Sarah Millican, Doug Stanhope, and Matteo Lane have all announced shows for early next year. Plus, here’s your early ticket warning if you’re itching to see Blue Man Group—the painted performance art troupe will bring their electronic tunes and atmospheric effects to Seattle. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

MUSIC

Chris Lorenzo: Places & Faces Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Dec 16)

Dominic Fike: Out Of Order Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 6)

Fitz and The Tantrums: Let Yourself Free Add to a List
The Showbox (Jan 22, 2023)

Magic City Hippies Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 18, 2023)

Morgan Wade: No Signs Of Slowing Down Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 18, 2023)

COMEDY

Doug Stanhope Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 25, 2023)

Pete Holmes: Where Were We Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 14, 2023)

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mar 26, 2023)

FILM

Silent Movie Mondays Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Nov 21, 2022-July 1, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Ivy Lab: Infinite Falling Ground Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Sun Dec 4)

MorMor Add to a List
Neumos (Feb 1, 2023)

Sango Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs Dec 29)

COMEDY

Matteo Lane Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 23-24, 2023)

The Crossword Show Add to a List
Here-After (Thurs Oct 20)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Blue Man Group: On Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Nov 25-27)
On sale Monday

SMooCH 2022 Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Dec 3)
On sale Monday

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle-raised ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, who was scheduled to speak Add to a List at Benaroya Hall in November as part of the National Geographic Live series, has died. Benaroya Hall plans to reach out to ticket holders with more information about the event.

