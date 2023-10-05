Ticket Alert: Foo Fighters, The Head and The Heart, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6
MUSIC
Black Tiger Sex Machine
WaMu Theater (Mar 1-2, 2024)
On sale at noon
Cherry Glazerr
Neumos (Feb 26, 2024)
Foo Fighters
T-Mobile Park (Aug 18, 2024)
Giant Rooks
The Crocodile (Apr 26, 2024)
The Head And The Heart: A Fundraiser for the Rivers and Roads Foundation
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 30)
Ibrahim Maalouf
Neumos (Apr 30, 2024)
Maddie Zahm
Neptune Theatre (Feb 15, 2024)
Mahalia: In Real Life
Neptune Theatre (Feb 22, 2024)
Majid Jordan
Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 27)
Meet Me @ The Altar
Neumos (Feb 11, 2024)
Ministry & Gary Numan
Showbox SoDo (Mar 2, 2024)
The Motet + Too Many Zooz
Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 31)
Neck Deep
Showbox SoDo (Feb 5, 2024)
Puddles Pity Party
The Showbox (Jan 12-13, 2024)
Sleater-Kinney
The Showbox (Apr 2-3, 2024)
Spectre Jones
Barboza (Tues Dec 5)
TORRES
Neumos (Mar 26, 2024)
Zakk Sabbath
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 21)
COMEDY
Jim Gaffigan
Paramount Theatre (Apr 12-13, 2024)
The State
Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 29)
NEW YEAR’S EVE
New Year's Eve Party with LowDown Brass Band
Triple Door (Mon Dec 31)
PODCASTS
I've Had It Podcast: Hot Shit Tour
Triple Door (Wed Nov 15)
READINGS & TALKS
Geddy Lee - My Effin' Life In Conversation
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 24)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy
McCaw Hall (Jan 19, 2024)
Second night added
PERFORMANCE
The Book of Mormon
Paramount Theatre (Jan 9-14, 2024)
Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker
The Triple Door (Dec 1-28)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
LANY
Paramount Theatre
On sale Fri Oct 13
SMooCH 2023
The Showbox (Sat Dec 2)
On sale Tues Oct 10
Tyler Childers
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 23, 2024)
Presale registration open now until Sun Oct 8
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Artist Home's 10th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration
Tractor Tavern (Sun Dec 31)
On sale Tues Oct 10
PERFORMANCE
Wild Kratts Live! 2.0
Paramount Theatre (June 1, 2024)
On sale Fri Oct 13
SPORTS
Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 15)
Presale registration open now until Wed Oct 18; registration onsale Thurs Oct 19
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lumen Field (Mar 23, 2024)
On sale Tues Oct 10
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Two Door Cinema Club
Paramount Theatre (May 22, 2024)
Moved to Neptune Theatre from Paramount Theatre, additional tickets on sale Fri Oct 6 at 10 am
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
That gum you like is coming back in style! Seattle’s all-ages DIY music hub Black Lodge, which closed back in 2020, will return with help from the Vera Project Like List . Upon its return (opening date TBA) the Twin Peaks-inspired venue is set to take over the neighboring space formerly home to Lo-Fi along with Hollow Earth Radio and Nellis Records. There are also plans to add production labs, rehearsal studios, and to serve as a home base for the Queer & Trans Youth Music Project.
Are you still feeling FOMO from missing Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE tour? Fear not! Queen Bey will bring her gag-worthy ball to the big screen with RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Remind Like List , which will hit theaters on November 30. Pre-sale tickets are available now.
ACT Contemporary Theatre has announced the deets on its inaugural New Works Northwest Remind Like List festival, which will present five plays written by Seattle playwrights over the course of three evenings. Andrew Lee Creech, Steven Dietz, Katie Forgette, Reginald André Jackson, and Maggie Lee will share their works as pay-what-you-can readings, inviting audiences to “witness the workshop process of bringing stories from script to stage.”