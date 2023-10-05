Ticket Alert: Foo Fighters, The Head and The Heart, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Sleater-Kinney and More Event Updates for October 5

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

MUSIC

Black Tiger Sex Machine

WaMu Theater (Mar 1-2, 2024)

On sale at noon

Cherry Glazerr

Neumos (Feb 26, 2024)

Foo Fighters

T-Mobile Park (Aug 18, 2024)

Giant Rooks

The Crocodile (Apr 26, 2024)

The Head And The Heart: A Fundraiser for the Rivers and Roads Foundation

The Showbox (Thurs Nov 30)

Ibrahim Maalouf

Neumos (Apr 30, 2024)

Maddie Zahm

Neptune Theatre (Feb 15, 2024)

Mahalia: In Real Life

Neptune Theatre (Feb 22, 2024)

Majid Jordan

Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 27)

Meet Me @ The Altar

Neumos (Feb 11, 2024)

Ministry & Gary Numan

Showbox SoDo (Mar 2, 2024)

The Motet + Too Many Zooz

Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 31)

Neck Deep

Showbox SoDo (Feb 5, 2024)

Puddles Pity Party

The Showbox (Jan 12-13, 2024)

Sleater-Kinney

The Showbox (Apr 2-3, 2024)

Spectre Jones

Barboza (Tues Dec 5)

TORRES

Neumos (Mar 26, 2024)

Zakk Sabbath

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 21)

COMEDY

Jim Gaffigan

Paramount Theatre (Apr 12-13, 2024)

The State

Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 29)

NEW YEAR’S EVE

New Year's Eve Party with LowDown Brass Band

Triple Door (Mon Dec 31)

PODCASTS

I've Had It Podcast: Hot Shit Tour

Triple Door (Wed Nov 15)

READINGS & TALKS

Geddy Lee - My Effin' Life In Conversation

Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 24)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy

McCaw Hall (Jan 19, 2024)

Second night added

PERFORMANCE

The Book of Mormon

Paramount Theatre (Jan 9-14, 2024)

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

The Triple Door (Dec 1-28)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

LANY

Paramount Theatre

On sale Fri Oct 13

SMooCH 2023

The Showbox (Sat Dec 2)

On sale Tues Oct 10

Tyler Childers

Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 23, 2024)

Presale registration open now until Sun Oct 8

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Artist Home's 10th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration

Tractor Tavern (Sun Dec 31)

On sale Tues Oct 10

PERFORMANCE

Wild Kratts Live! 2.0

Paramount Theatre (June 1, 2024)

On sale Fri Oct 13

SPORTS

Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 15)

Presale registration open now until Wed Oct 18; registration onsale Thurs Oct 19

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lumen Field (Mar 23, 2024)

On sale Tues Oct 10

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Two Door Cinema Club

Paramount Theatre (May 22, 2024)

Moved to Neptune Theatre from Paramount Theatre, additional tickets on sale Fri Oct 6 at 10 am

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

That gum you like is coming back in style! Seattle’s all-ages DIY music hub Black Lodge, which closed back in 2020, will return with help from the Vera Project . Upon its return (opening date TBA) the Twin Peaks-inspired venue is set to take over the neighboring space formerly home to Lo-Fi along with Hollow Earth Radio and Nellis Records. There are also plans to add production labs, rehearsal studios, and to serve as a home base for the Queer & Trans Youth Music Project.

Are you still feeling FOMO from missing Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE tour? Fear not! Queen Bey will bring her gag-worthy ball to the big screen with RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ , which will hit theaters on November 30. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

ACT Contemporary Theatre has announced the deets on its inaugural New Works Northwest festival, which will present five plays written by Seattle playwrights over the course of three evenings. Andrew Lee Creech, Steven Dietz, Katie Forgette, Reginald André Jackson, and Maggie Lee will share their works as pay-what-you-can readings, inviting audiences to “witness the workshop process of bringing stories from script to stage.”