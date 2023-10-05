EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Foo Fighters, The Head and The Heart, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Sleater-Kinney and More Event Updates for October 5
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
October 5, 2023
|
Like
The Foo Fighters have another confession to make... (Foo Fighters via Facebook)
Foo Fighters will take sonic highways back to their home turf with support from the Pretenders and Alex G. The PNW legends don't stop there—Olympia’s Sleater-Kinney and Seattle’s own The Head And The Heart have also announced upcoming tour dates. Plus, Canadian EDM trio Black Tiger Sex Machine will stop by for a two-night stint next spring. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

MUSIC

Black Tiger Sex Machine Remind List
WaMu Theater (Mar 1-2, 2024)
On sale at noon

Cherry Glazerr Remind List
Neumos (Feb 26, 2024)

Foo Fighters Remind List
T-Mobile Park (Aug 18, 2024)

Giant Rooks Remind List
The Crocodile (Apr 26, 2024)

The Head And The Heart: A Fundraiser for the Rivers and Roads Foundation Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 30)

Ibrahim Maalouf Remind List
Neumos (Apr 30, 2024)

Maddie Zahm Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 15, 2024)

Mahalia: In Real Life Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 22, 2024)

Majid Jordan Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 27)

Meet Me @ The Altar Remind List
Neumos (Feb 11, 2024) 

Ministry & Gary Numan Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 2, 2024)

The Motet + Too Many Zooz Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 31)

Neck Deep Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 5, 2024)

Puddles Pity Party Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 12-13, 2024)

Sleater-Kinney Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 2-3, 2024)

Spectre Jones Remind List
Barboza (Tues Dec 5)

TORRES Remind List
Neumos (Mar 26, 2024)

Zakk Sabbath Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 21)

COMEDY

Jim Gaffigan Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 12-13, 2024)

The State Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 29)

NEW YEAR’S EVE

New Year's Eve Party with LowDown Brass Band Remind List
Triple Door (Mon Dec 31)

PODCASTS

I've Had It Podcast: Hot Shit Tour Remind List
Triple Door (Wed Nov 15)

READINGS & TALKS

Geddy Lee - My Effin' Life In Conversation Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 24)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy Remind List
McCaw Hall (Jan 19, 2024)
Second night added

PERFORMANCE

The Book of Mormon Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 9-14, 2024)

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker Remind List
The Triple Door (Dec 1-28)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

LANY Remind List
Paramount Theatre
On sale Fri Oct 13

SMooCH 2023 Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Dec 2)
On sale Tues Oct 10

Tyler Childers Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 23, 2024) 
Presale registration open now until Sun Oct 8

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Artist Home's 10th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Sun Dec 31) 
On sale Tues Oct 10

PERFORMANCE

Wild Kratts Live! 2.0 Remind List
Paramount Theatre (June 1, 2024)
On sale Fri Oct 13

SPORTS

Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 15)
Presale registration open now until Wed Oct 18; registration onsale Thurs Oct 19

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Remind List
Lumen Field (Mar 23, 2024)
On sale Tues Oct 10

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Two Door Cinema Club Remind List
Paramount Theatre (May 22, 2024)
Moved to Neptune Theatre from Paramount Theatre, additional tickets on sale Fri Oct 6 at 10 am

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

That gum you like is coming back in style! Seattle’s all-ages DIY music hub Black Lodge, which closed back in 2020, will return with help from the Vera Project List . Upon its return (opening date TBA) the Twin Peaks-inspired venue is set to take over the neighboring space formerly home to Lo-Fi along with Hollow Earth Radio and Nellis Records. There are also plans to add production labs, rehearsal studios, and to serve as a home base for the Queer & Trans Youth Music Project.

Are you still feeling FOMO from missing Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE tour? Fear not! Queen Bey will bring her gag-worthy ball to the big screen with RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Remind List , which will hit theaters on November 30. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

ACT Contemporary Theatre has announced the deets on its inaugural New Works Northwest Remind List festival, which will present five plays written by Seattle playwrights over the course of three evenings. Andrew Lee Creech, Steven Dietz, Katie Forgette, Reginald André Jackson, and Maggie Lee will share their works as pay-what-you-can readings, inviting audiences to “witness the workshop process of bringing stories from script to stage.”

