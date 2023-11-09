EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Green Day, Tate McRae, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event News and Updates for November 9
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
November 9, 2023
|
Like
Green Day is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot with a new tour. (Green Day via Facebook)
Green Day hopes you have the time of your life at their Saviors tour, which will include sets from the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas. Rapidly rising pop star Tate McRae has announced a stop at Chateau Ste. Michelle next summer. And, you oughta know that Alanis Morissette tickets are going on sale next week. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

MUSIC

Audien X Jason Ross Remind List
WAMU Theater (Jan 26, 2024) 

Babytron Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 1, 2024) 
On sale at 7 am

BAILEN Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 22, 2024) 

bo en Pale Machine 10 Year Anniversary Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 15, 2024)

Bombay Bicycle Club Remind List
The Showbox (May 4, 2024)

Caroline Rose Remind List
The Showbox (May 18-19, 2024)

Coco & Breezy Remind List
Q Nightclub (Jan 26, 2024)

Donny Benét Remind List
The Crocodile (May 14, 2024) 

Eric Bellinger Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 8, 2024)

Futurebirds + Nude Party Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 8, 2024)

Glass Beach Remind List
Neumos (Mar 21, 2024)

Green Day - The Saviors Tour Remind List
T-Mobile Park (Sept 23, 2024)

Holly Humberstone Remind List
Neumos (May 28, 2024) 

Hootie & the Blowfish - Summer Camp with Trucks Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (July 20, 2024)

Hurray for the Riff Raff Remind List
Neumos (Mar 30, 2024)

Kaivon Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Jan 19, 2024)

The Moss Remind List
Neumos (Feb 17, 2024)

Mt. Joy Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Aug 21, 2024)

Queensrÿche Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 31, 2024) 

Rad Museum, Miso, Tabber 'you.will.knovv' North America Tour Remind List
Neumos (Feb 6, 2024) 

Rev. Kristin Michael Hayter Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 26, 2024)

Sir Chloe Remind List
The Crocodile (Mar 25, 2024)

Tate McRae Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 7, 2024) 
On sale at 9 am

This Will Destroy You presents: Tunnel Blanket Remind List
Neumos (May 24, 2024)

Tornillo Remind List
Neumos (Mar 15, 2024)

Tourist & Amtrac Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 11, 2024)

Trousdale - Out Of My Mind Tour Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Feb 23, 2024) 

The Wood Brothers Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 8, 2024)

COMEDY

Brian Posehn Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 16, 2024)

ISMO: Watch Your Language Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 12, 2024) 

John Cleese: Last Time To See Me Before I Die! Remind List
McCaw Hall (Apr 1, 2024) 

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Inna Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 19, 2024)

Juanes Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 14, 2024)

Papadosio, Desert Dwellers Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 19, 2024) 

Silvestre Dangond Remind List
Moore Theatre (May 10, 2024)

Taylor Swift Remind List
BC Place (Dec 6–8, 2024)

Together As One NYE Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Dec 30-31)

COMEDY

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 16)
Late show added

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

AJR Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 26, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17; register for presale access now through Sun Nov 12 at 7 am

Alanis Morissette Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Aug 3, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17

Hozier - Unreal Unearth Tour 2024 Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sept 6, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17

Kenny Chesney: Sun Goes Down Tour Remind List
Lumen Field (July 13, 2024) 
On sale Fri Nov 17

Melanie Martinez Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 10, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17

Thirty Seconds To Mars Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (July 26, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17

PERFORMANCE

Disney's Aladdin Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 24-28, 2024)
On sale Tues Nov 14

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Aerosmith Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena
Nov 28 show postponed; new date TBA

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 12, 2024)
Rescheduled from Fri Dec 1

Wizkid Remind List *Canceled*
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Nov 16)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

OL Reign takes on NJ/NY Gotham FC in the club’s third-ever appearance in the NWSL Championship this Saturday at 5 pm. Head to one of the official OL Reign watch parties to cheer on the team surrounded by fellow fans, and enter for a chance to win a pair of season tickets for next year!

SIFF Cinema Downtown, formerly known as Cinerama, will open to the public on December 14 with screenings of the Timmy Chalamet-fronted flick Wonka. Look for more of what SIFF does best at the venue—studio films, arthouse flicks, festivals, and more—plus Cinerama’s beloved chocolate popcorn.

STG has announced their newly formed partnership with Remlinger Farms List which will bring concerts to Carnation this summer. 

Comedian, actress, and FBOY Island host Nikki Glaser will tape her upcoming Seattle shows for her new HBO stand-up special. Tickets for two shows at the Moore Theatre on December 16 are now on sale Remind List .

Freakout Weekender Remind List has announced its 2024 lineup with Ty Segall’s psych rock band Fuzz set to headline. More artists will be revealed in the coming months. VIP tickets are on sale now.

