Ticket Alert: Green Day, Tate McRae, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10
MUSIC
Audien X Jason Ross
WAMU Theater (Jan 26, 2024)
Babytron
The Showbox (Feb 1, 2024)
On sale at 7 am
BAILEN
The Crocodile (Feb 22, 2024)
bo en Pale Machine 10 Year Anniversary Tour
The Crocodile (Jan 15, 2024)
Bombay Bicycle Club
The Showbox (May 4, 2024)
Caroline Rose
The Showbox (May 18-19, 2024)
Coco & Breezy
Q Nightclub (Jan 26, 2024)
Donny Benét
The Crocodile (May 14, 2024)
Eric Bellinger
The Showbox (Feb 8, 2024)
Futurebirds + Nude Party
Neptune Theatre (Feb 8, 2024)
Glass Beach
Neumos (Mar 21, 2024)
Green Day - The Saviors Tour
T-Mobile Park (Sept 23, 2024)
Holly Humberstone
Neumos (May 28, 2024)
Hootie & the Blowfish - Summer Camp with Trucks Tour
White River Amphitheatre (July 20, 2024)
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Neumos (Mar 30, 2024)
Kaivon
Showbox SoDo (Jan 19, 2024)
The Moss
Neumos (Feb 17, 2024)
Mt. Joy
Remlinger Farms (Aug 21, 2024)
Queensrÿche
Neptune Theatre (Mar 31, 2024)
Rad Museum, Miso, Tabber 'you.will.knovv' North America Tour
Neumos (Feb 6, 2024)
Rev. Kristin Michael Hayter
Neptune Theatre (Feb 26, 2024)
Sir Chloe
The Crocodile (Mar 25, 2024)
Tate McRae
Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 7, 2024)
On sale at 9 am
This Will Destroy You presents: Tunnel Blanket
Neumos (May 24, 2024)
Tornillo
Neumos (Mar 15, 2024)
Tourist & Amtrac
The Showbox (Feb 11, 2024)
Trousdale - Out Of My Mind Tour
Madame Lou’s (Feb 23, 2024)
The Wood Brothers
Moore Theatre (Mar 8, 2024)
COMEDY
Brian Posehn
Neptune Theatre (Mar 16, 2024)
ISMO: Watch Your Language Tour
Neptune Theatre (Jan 12, 2024)
John Cleese: Last Time To See Me Before I Die!
McCaw Hall (Apr 1, 2024)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Inna
The Showbox (Apr 19, 2024)
Juanes
Moore Theatre (Feb 14, 2024)
Papadosio, Desert Dwellers
The Crocodile (Jan 19, 2024)
Silvestre Dangond
Moore Theatre (May 10, 2024)
Taylor Swift
BC Place (Dec 6–8, 2024)
Together As One NYE
Tacoma Dome (Dec 30-31)
COMEDY
Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 16)
Late show added
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
AJR
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 26, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17; register for presale access now through Sun Nov 12 at 7 am
Alanis Morissette
White River Amphitheatre (Aug 3, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17
Hozier - Unreal Unearth Tour 2024
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sept 6, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17
Kenny Chesney: Sun Goes Down Tour
Lumen Field (July 13, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17
Melanie Martinez
Climate Pledge Arena (May 10, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17
Thirty Seconds To Mars
White River Amphitheatre (July 26, 2024)
On sale Fri Nov 17
PERFORMANCE
Disney's Aladdin
Paramount Theatre (Apr 24-28, 2024)
On sale Tues Nov 14
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Aerosmith
Climate Pledge Arena
Nov 28 show postponed; new date TBA
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here
Neptune Theatre (May 12, 2024)
Rescheduled from Fri Dec 1
Wizkid
*Canceled*
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Nov 16)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
OL Reign takes on NJ/NY Gotham FC in the club’s third-ever appearance in the NWSL Championship this Saturday at 5 pm. Head to one of the official OL Reign watch parties to cheer on the team surrounded by fellow fans, and enter for a chance to win a pair of season tickets for next year!
SIFF Cinema Downtown, formerly known as Cinerama, will open to the public on December 14 with screenings of the Timmy Chalamet-fronted flick Wonka. Look for more of what SIFF does best at the venue—studio films, arthouse flicks, festivals, and more—plus Cinerama’s beloved chocolate popcorn.
STG has announced their newly formed partnership with Remlinger Farms which will bring concerts to Carnation this summer.
Comedian, actress, and FBOY Island host Nikki Glaser will tape her upcoming Seattle shows for her new HBO stand-up special. Tickets for two shows at the Moore Theatre on December 16 are now on sale.
Freakout Weekender has announced its 2024 lineup with Ty Segall's psych rock band Fuzz set to headline. More artists will be revealed in the coming months. VIP tickets are on sale now.