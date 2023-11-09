Ticket Alert: Green Day, Tate McRae, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event News and Updates for November 9

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

MUSIC

Audien X Jason Ross

WAMU Theater (Jan 26, 2024)

Babytron

The Showbox (Feb 1, 2024)

On sale at 7 am

BAILEN

The Crocodile (Feb 22, 2024)

bo en Pale Machine 10 Year Anniversary Tour

The Crocodile (Jan 15, 2024)

Bombay Bicycle Club

The Showbox (May 4, 2024)

Caroline Rose

The Showbox (May 18-19, 2024)

Coco & Breezy

Q Nightclub (Jan 26, 2024)

Donny Benét

The Crocodile (May 14, 2024)

Eric Bellinger

The Showbox (Feb 8, 2024)

Futurebirds + Nude Party

Neptune Theatre (Feb 8, 2024)

Glass Beach

Neumos (Mar 21, 2024)

Green Day - The Saviors Tour

T-Mobile Park (Sept 23, 2024)

Holly Humberstone

Neumos (May 28, 2024)

Hootie & the Blowfish - Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

White River Amphitheatre (July 20, 2024)

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Neumos (Mar 30, 2024)

Kaivon

Showbox SoDo (Jan 19, 2024)

The Moss

Neumos (Feb 17, 2024)

Mt. Joy

Remlinger Farms (Aug 21, 2024)

Queensrÿche

Neptune Theatre (Mar 31, 2024)

Rad Museum, Miso, Tabber 'you.will.knovv' North America Tour

Neumos (Feb 6, 2024)

Rev. Kristin Michael Hayter

Neptune Theatre (Feb 26, 2024)

Sir Chloe

The Crocodile (Mar 25, 2024)

Tate McRae

Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 7, 2024)

On sale at 9 am

This Will Destroy You presents: Tunnel Blanket

Neumos (May 24, 2024)

Tornillo

Neumos (Mar 15, 2024)

Tourist & Amtrac

The Showbox (Feb 11, 2024)

Trousdale - Out Of My Mind Tour

Madame Lou’s (Feb 23, 2024)

The Wood Brothers

Moore Theatre (Mar 8, 2024)

COMEDY

Brian Posehn

Neptune Theatre (Mar 16, 2024)

ISMO: Watch Your Language Tour

Neptune Theatre (Jan 12, 2024)

John Cleese: Last Time To See Me Before I Die!

McCaw Hall (Apr 1, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Inna

The Showbox (Apr 19, 2024)

Juanes

Moore Theatre (Feb 14, 2024)

Papadosio, Desert Dwellers

The Crocodile (Jan 19, 2024)

Silvestre Dangond

Moore Theatre (May 10, 2024)

Taylor Swift

BC Place (Dec 6–8, 2024)

Together As One NYE

Tacoma Dome (Dec 30-31)

COMEDY

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour

Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 16)

Late show added

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

AJR

Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 26, 2024)

On sale Fri Nov 17; register for presale access now through Sun Nov 12 at 7 am

Alanis Morissette

White River Amphitheatre (Aug 3, 2024)

On sale Fri Nov 17

Hozier - Unreal Unearth Tour 2024

Gorge Amphitheatre (Sept 6, 2024)

On sale Fri Nov 17

Kenny Chesney: Sun Goes Down Tour

Lumen Field (July 13, 2024)

On sale Fri Nov 17

Melanie Martinez

Climate Pledge Arena (May 10, 2024)

On sale Fri Nov 17

Thirty Seconds To Mars

White River Amphitheatre (July 26, 2024)

On sale Fri Nov 17

PERFORMANCE

Disney's Aladdin

Paramount Theatre (Apr 24-28, 2024)

On sale Tues Nov 14

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Aerosmith

Climate Pledge Arena

Nov 28 show postponed; new date TBA

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here

Neptune Theatre (May 12, 2024)

Rescheduled from Fri Dec 1

Wizkid *Canceled*

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Nov 16)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

OL Reign takes on NJ/NY Gotham FC in the club’s third-ever appearance in the NWSL Championship this Saturday at 5 pm. Head to one of the official OL Reign watch parties to cheer on the team surrounded by fellow fans, and enter for a chance to win a pair of season tickets for next year!

SIFF Cinema Downtown, formerly known as Cinerama, will open to the public on December 14 with screenings of the Timmy Chalamet-fronted flick Wonka. Look for more of what SIFF does best at the venue—studio films, arthouse flicks, festivals, and more—plus Cinerama’s beloved chocolate popcorn.

STG has announced their newly formed partnership with Remlinger Farms which will bring concerts to Carnation this summer.

Comedian, actress, and FBOY Island host Nikki Glaser will tape her upcoming Seattle shows for her new HBO stand-up special. Tickets for two shows at the Moore Theatre on December 16 are now on sale .

Freakout Weekender has announced its 2024 lineup with Ty Segall’s psych rock band Fuzz set to headline. More artists will be revealed in the coming months. VIP tickets are on sale now.