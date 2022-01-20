Show Me
✨ Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍜 Food & Drink Guide
🎵 Live Music
🍷 Wine
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Tickets Are On Sale This Week for Jawbreaker, Bastille, and More Newly Announced Seattle Events

by Audrey Vann and Janey Wong
January 20, 2022
Like
Share
‘90s post-hardcore trio Jawbreaker will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their genre-defining album Dear You at Showbox Sodo in March.
Having steadily released a handful of new singles throughout 2021, British pop-rockers Bastille are poised to hit the road this year (with a Seattle stop in the spring) with their fourth album, Give Me the Future. Plus, Slipknot maggots (aka fans) have a new Knotfest Roadshow to look forward to, and Marymoor Park has added yet another show to their summer season—"Ballard-born" indie folk act The Head and the Heart. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events that you'll want to grab tickets for before they sell out. 


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

Hanson Add to a List
The Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 27) 

Thao Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 29)

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

Arch Enemy + Behemoth Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mon May 9)

Bastille: Give Me the Future Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tue May 24)

Hatchie Add to a List
Neumos (Sat May 21)

The Head And The Heart: Every Shade of Blue Tour Add to a List  
Marymoor Park (Fri Aug 12)

Hombres G Add to a List  
Moore Theatre (Thur Mar 17)

Jawbreaker: 25th Anniversary of Dear You Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Mar 18 )

Krewella Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Apr 1)

Osees Add to a List  
Neumos (Sat Sep 10 + Sun Sep 11)

Slipknot: Knotfest Roadshow Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Jun 13)

Spacey Jane Add to a List
Neumos (Thu May 8) 

Zac Brown Band: Out in the Middle Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thu Oct 20) 

ON SALE NOW

Elephante: Heavy Glow Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Thu Apr 21)

Failure Add to a List
Neumos (Tue Jul 5)

Melodic Caring Project Raise A Record Gala Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Mar 12)

EVENT UPDATES

BROCKHAMPTON Add to a List *Canceled as the group takes an indefinite hiatus*
WaMu Theater (Mon Apr 11)

You Might Also Like

Tickets Are On Sale This Week for Jawbreaker, Bastille, and More Newly Announced Seattle Events
Our Favorite Places to Get Hot Chocolate in Seattle
Drinking Chocolate, House-made Marshmallows, and More
The Top 34 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 18-23, 2022
Cirque du Soleil: Alegr&iacute;a, Dorian Electra, and More Top Picks
41 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This MLK Day Weekend: Jan 14–17, 2022
Lady A's Welcome to the Porch, Washington State Parks Free Days, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Sankaku Is Here, La Medusa Opens a Market, and Milk Drunk Introduces Party Packs
January 14, 2022 Edition
This Week in Seattle Event News: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, and More
New Tickets Going On Sale Friday, January 14, 2022, and More Event Updates

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!