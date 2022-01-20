Tickets Are On Sale This Week for Jawbreaker, Bastille, and More Newly Announced Seattle Events

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE THURSDAY, JANUARY 20
Hanson
The Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 27)
Thao
Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 29)
ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 21
Arch Enemy + Behemoth
Showbox SoDo (Mon May 9)
Bastille: Give Me the Future Tour
Paramount Theatre (Tue May 24)
Hatchie
Neumos (Sat May 21)
The Head And The Heart: Every Shade of Blue Tour
Marymoor Park (Fri Aug 12)
Hombres G
Moore Theatre (Thur Mar 17)
Jawbreaker: 25th Anniversary of Dear You Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Mar 18 )
Krewella
The Showbox (Fri Apr 1)
Osees
Neumos (Sat Sep 10 + Sun Sep 11)
Slipknot: Knotfest Roadshow
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Jun 13)
Spacey Jane
Neumos (Thu May 8)
Zac Brown Band: Out in the Middle Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Thu Oct 20)
ON SALE NOW
Elephante: Heavy Glow Tour
The Showbox (Thu Apr 21)
Failure
Neumos (Tue Jul 5)
Melodic Caring Project Raise A Record Gala
Neptune Theatre (Sat Mar 12)
EVENT UPDATES
BROCKHAMPTON
*Canceled as the group takes an indefinite hiatus*
WaMu Theater (Mon Apr 11)