Where to Find Food & Drink Specials in Seattle for Memorial Day 2022

Bluwater Bistro
Feast on a whole Dungeness crab, a side of summer potato salad, and corn on the cob for just $39 while taking in lake views at this Leschi waterfront spot.
Leschi
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Finistère
Here's your chance to catch a meal from an acclaimed Southern chef: John Hall, who launched the popular Alabama pizzeria Post Office Pies and has cooked at Michelin-starred institutions like Per Se and Gramercy Tavern, is teaming up with the Port Townsend restaurant Finistère to serve a special prix-fixe Memorial Day dinner, with dishes such as Hama Hama oysters, oxtail ragu, grilled king salmon, crawfish fettuccine, Anson Mills grits, New York strip steak, and rhubarb cobbler. (The Stranger's Charles Mudede has also raved about Finistère in the past.) Reservations are available via phone or email.
Port Townsend
Dine-in
Hama Hama Oyster Company
In the mood for a shellfish feast? The seafood farm is offering chipotle bourbon butter as add-ons for their grillers, a three-dozen bag of oysters ideal for searing on the BBQ or roasting in the oven. They're also offering what they dub "truckers" (the oversized oysters that they weren't able to sell in 2020, now intended for sales to California) for pickup directly at their Lilliwaup farm store.
Lilliwaup
Pickup, delivery
Misplace
This pop-up dinner series, which hosts its events in real homes across Seattle for an intimate vibe, is serving a creative Memorial Day weekend meal on Monday and Tuesday with seasonally inspired dishes like wonton tartlets, smoked radish spring rolls, Carolina gold vichysoisse, turnip cakes with prosciutto, New York steak, chamomile yogurt, and a selection of small sweets for dessert (including pâte de fruit, chocolate marzipan, and apricot "cannoli"). The dinner also comes with complimentary wine pairings for each course.
Location emailed to guests with purchase of ticket
Dine-in
NW Peaks Brewery & Taproom
On Saturday, May 28, this Rainier Valley brewery and taproom will host a free parking lot bash complete with food, beer, games, and live music performances from Marshall Family Band and LC Quintet.
Rainier Valley
In-person
Old Stove Brewing Ship Canal
What could be better than sipping a cold beer while cuddling with adorable adoptable pups? Old Stove Brewing will provide you with an opportunity to do just that at this event on Saturday, May 28, at its Ship Canal location, hosted in tandem with the local foster rescue Doggone Seattle.
Queen Anne
In-person
Redhook Brewery
Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the beer behemoth has launched their new Hazy Big Ballard Imperial IPA, a bold, juicy "PNW-Style Hazy" with "citrus and tropical flavors," a "soft body," and a "lingering hop bite on the finish," which they say is ideal for grilling, hanging by the pool, or relaxing.
Capitol Hill, Fremont, Woodinville
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Savor Seattle
The Pike Place Market tour company and curated food box business has put together a "Grill and Chill" box with plenty of goods from some familiar local favorites. The package includes Tom Douglas's Rub with Love salmon rub, El Gaucho's classic seasoning, JT’s Original Louisiana Bar-B-Que Sauce, Bear's Breath Ketchup, Mustard and Co.'s Ballpark Black Pepper Mustard, and Bonnie B's Peppers Sour & Spicy Pickles.
Pike Place Market
Delivery
Snohomish Pie Co.
This cozy favorite with locations in Snohomish and Mountlake Terrace is baking up two exclusive Memorial Day weekend specials—raspberry cream pie and chocolate cream pie. The desserts are available at both shops on a first-come, first-served basis from Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30.
Snohomish, Mountlake Terrace
Pickup, dine-in
Wheelie Pop Brewing
Need to stock your cooler for your Memorial Day cookout? This Phinney Ridge brewery and taproom is offering 20% off all of its to-go beers through Sunday.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup
May 24, 2022
From a special prix-fixe meal from Southern chef John Hall at Finistère in Port Townsend, to exclusive pies from Snohomish Pie Co., we've got you covered with plenty of Memorial Day specials. Read on to find out how to make the most of your federally recognized three-day weekend. For more ideas, check out our list of Memorial Day weekend events in Washington worth taking a road trip for and our food and drink guide.