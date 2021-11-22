Your Guide to Hanukkah 2021 in Seattle

After the piousness of the Jewish High Holidays has passed, Hanukkah rolls in with jelly-filled sufganiyot, chocolate gelt, and menorah lightings celebrating the triumph of the Maccabees and a very miraculous bit of oil. The holiday runs from November 28-December 6 this year, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate around Seattle, from giant outdoor menorah lightings to a sparkly disco-inspired dance party at Supernova, as well as food and drink specials like latkes and brisket.

Jump to: Food Specials | Events | Menorah Lightings

FOOD SPECIALS

Dupar on the Fly

Impress your friends and family with Redmond-based caterer Lisa Dupar's "Latkes-A-Go-Go" dinner package, complete with eight of "Aunt Frieda's latkes" with crème fraîche and apple butter sauce, matzo ball soup, chopped chicken livers with saltines, caramelized Brussels sprouts with balsamic reduction, braided challah bread, roasted rainbow carrots with turnips and leeks, and Hanukkah jelly donuts. You can order the whole shebang via Tock or order á la carte from the website. Wine pairings are also available.

Redmond

Pickup

Á la carte options available



Dingfelder's Delicatessen

Capitol Hill's resident Jewish deli will go all out for the Festival of Lights with a box that contains a choice of brisket, smoked salmon, or roasted lemon garlic herb kosher chicken, with latkes, soup, two side dishes, a dreidel, gelt, and an optional bottle of red or white wine. They'll also have latkes available by the dozen, with options for classic, gluten-free, or autumn-spiced sweet potato varieties, and your choice of two side dishes, such as sour cream, Honeycrisp applesauce, caramelized onion mushroom compote, orange cranberry relish, or horseradish gravy. Main dishes, side dishes, soups, and desserts, including sufganiyot, are also available à la carte.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery

À la carte options available



Schmaltzy's Delicatessen

Napkin Friends owner Jonathan Silverberg's Frelard deli puts a modern twist on a non-kosher Hanukkah shabbat menu with braised brisket with white bean ragu, roasted Brussels sprouts with schmaltzy challah breadcrumbs and shaved almonds, a roasted squash and spinach salad, a loaf of challah, six latkes with homemade applesauce and sour cream, and six mini sufganiyot for dessert. They'll also have "extra large delicious latkes" for sale separately, along with optional applesauce or sour cream, plus a DIY Hanukkah cookie decorating kit with sugar cookies, icing, and sprinkles. Order via email no later than Tuesday, November 30 for pickup from 2-6 pm on Friday, December 3—quantities are limited and expected to sell out, so be sure to place your orders as soon as possible.

Frelard

Pickup

À la carte options available



Seattle Chocolate

If you need a quick gift idea, the local chocolate company is selling bags of their signature chocolate truffles wrapped up in festive blue and silver foil for Hanukkah.

Online, Tukwila

Pickup, delivery



Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery and party supply shop has you covered with multiple Hanukkah-themed cupcake dozens, including a gluten-free version and a DIY cupcake decorating kit, as well as gift boxes packed with cupcakes, macarons, "surprise balls" filled with small gifts, glittery stickers, sparklers, gelt, and an optional bottle of Brut Cava.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Westman's Bagel and Coffee

Monica Dimas's bagel shop is taking pre-orders for whole Hanukkah dinners with beef and lamb cassoulet, savory kugel, gravy, herbed potatoes with romesco, challah, and a choice of brisket or a whole roast chicken. They're also offering boxes of rugelach (Nutella, raspberry, and apricot), mini babka loaves (tahini, white chocolate, and almond), honey almond mini bundt cakes, challah, latkes, beef and lamb cassoulet, savory herbed kugel, a bagel brunch box, bagels, cookies, and babkas. Order by 1 pm on Wednesday, November 24, for pickup from 8 am-2 pm on November 28.

Capitol Hill

Pickup

À la carte options available



Zylberschtein's

Pinehurst's Jewish deli and bakery is selling a holiday dinner package for two, with slow-simmered brisket, latkes, applesauce, sour cream, and tsimmes (slow-roasted vegetables), available every night of Hanukkah (November 28-December 6). You can also add on extras like Brussels sprouts, matzo ball soup, challah, knishes, rugelach, chocolate gelt cake, mandelbrot cookies, or sugfaniyot (chocolate, marionberry, raspberry, pumpkin pie, or pastry cream), or order á la carte.

Pinehurst

Pickup, delivery

À la carte options available

EVENTS

Chanukah at the Kraken

Chabad of Northwest Seattle and Chabad of North Seattle will come together on Hanukkah eve in the new Kraken Community Iceplex, where you can expect a grand menorah lighting (on ice!), a Hanukkah-soundtracked skating sesh, and holiday-themed treats.

Kraken Community Iceplex, Sunday, November 28, 4:30 pm

Chanukah at The Royal Room feat. Masada, Shpilkis, & The Klein Party

Celebrate by catching a live musical performance with I Am What I Am (the music of John Zorn's Masada, led by composer Wayne Horvitz), the "hot klezmer brass band" Shpilkis, and the "klezmer-ish party band" Klein Party.

The Royal Room, Tuesday, November 30, 6:30 pm

Fire & Ice Chanukah Soirée

This cocktail party for young Jewish professionals will feature liquid nitrogen ice cream, a gourmet latke bar, a "donut wall of fame," a menorah lighting ceremony, live music, and a top-shelf open bar.

Downtown Seattle, Tuesday, November 30, 8 pm

Festival of Lights at Supernova: A Hanukkah Party

Where better to spend the Festival of Lights than beneath Supernova's glittering disco ball? The glamorous dance club's soirée will include costumed go-go dancers, drag queen performances, DJs, and more. Glitzy blue, white, and gold outfits are highly encouraged.

Supernova, Friday, December 3, 9 pm-4 am

Hanukkah: Wordless Joy to Last Eight Nights

Tune in for a virtual performance from the Seattle Jewish Chorale, composed of classic tunes and new favorites. Music director Jacob Finkle will debut his arrangement of "Dem Zeydns Nign."

Online, Sunday, December 5, 2:15 pm

Lights Up at the J

This family-friendly event will showcase an interactive light display, with light-covered trees, shadow puppets, color changers, and more.

Stroum Jewish Community Center, November 28-December 4, 4-9 pm

MENORAH LIGHTINGS

Kirkland

Sunday, November 28, 4 pm, Marina Park



Lynnwood

Sunday, November 28, 4 pm, Lynnwood City Hall



Queen Anne

Sunday, November 28, 5-6 pm, Queen Anne Avenue and Crockett Street



Capitol Hill

Monday, November 29, 5:30-6 pm, Volunteer Park



Issaquah

Tuesday, November 30, 2 pm, Downtown Issaquah



Green Lake

Wednesday, December 1, 5 pm, Green Lake



Downtown

Thursday, December 2, 5 pm, Westlake Park



Ballard

Sunday, December 5, 4:30 pm, Bergen Place



Shoreline

Sunday, December 5, 5:30 pm, Shoreline City Hall





