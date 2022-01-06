Your Guide to January 2022 Events in Seattle

MUSIC

Los Lobos

Since forming in 1973 playing and folk songs for small crowds, Los Lobos have gained status as one of the most important Mexican-American rock bands of all time with an extremely committed fanbase. Over the span of more than four decades, Los Lobos have dabbled in various genres such as country, soul, and blues, but always kept their feet firmly planted in rock n roll. On their newest album Native Sons, they cover songs that they feel represent their hometown city of Los Angeles.

(Jan 6–9, Triple Door)

Brett Dennen

Brett Dennen is a singer-songwriter with a career lasting for more than a decade. His seventh and newest album, See The World, showcases the vulnerable yet witty songwriting that he's known and beloved for.

(Sun Jan 9, Neptune Theatre)

Tool

The 13-year wait for Fear Inoculum, the latest album by slithery quartet Tool, seemed borderline excessive—an impious gestation period that promised either an abomination or a glorious new evolutionary stage for heavy-lidded prog-metal. The truth lies somewhere in the middle. The album’s 10 tracks stay the course with unusual time signatures, shuddersome production techniques, and touches of sly humor. At the same time, the canvas Tool is using feels much bigger, as they let musical ideas stretch out and grow and allow for grooves that are easier to sink into and get comfortable within. At least until the knives come out. ROBERT HAM

(Tues Jan 11, Tacoma Dome)

Punch Brothers with Haley Heynderickx

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass five-piece Punch Brothers will be performing just ahead of releasing their new album Hell on Church Street, which reimagines Tony Rice’s Church Street Blues. Punch Brothers have been known for this type of reinvention throughout their career, innovating the sound and traditions of modern folk and bluegrass music. Supporting the quintet will be folk-singer songwriter Haley Heynderickx, who gained popularity from critics and fans alike after the release of her 2018 album I Need to Start a Garden.

(Wed Jan 12, Moore Theatre)

Best Coast

The indie surf rock duo returns to Portland for their Finally Tomorrow tour with special guest Rosie Tucker. Their fourth album, Always Tomorrow, was released in February 2020.

(Sat Jan 15, The Showbox)

Bob James Trio

Jazz pianist Bob James was discovered by Quincy Jones in 1963 and has since held a prolific career as a composer, arranger, and producer, with 58 studio albums and a wide variety of accolades. Bob James and his Trio featuring Bassist Michael Palazzolo and drummer James Adkins will bring an evening of legendary jazz.

(Tues Jan 18, Jazz Alley)

Dorian Electra

Popstar Dorian Electra has gained a queer cult following and critical acclaim after the release of their 2019 debut album Flamboyant and tours with eclectic artists such as Charli XCX and Pussy Riot.

(Thurs Jan 20, Neumos)

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Bold and brassy rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters have been gigging across the country for the last three decades now, and will show off their stamina with a night of their latest tracks.

(Fri Jan 21, The Showbox)

Seattle Symphony: Aretha: A Tribute

This program will show the Queen of Soul some respect by performing the late singer's iconic hits with powerhouse vocalist Capathia Jenkins and a full symphony conducted by Grammy nominee Ryan Shaw.

(Fri Jan 21, Benaroya Hall)

D Smoke

You may know Inglewood, CA-based rapper D Smoke if you binge-watched Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow in 2019. Since becoming the show's main breakout star, he has received a Grammy nomination for his debut album and a NAACP Image Award Nomination for Outstanding New Artist. He will take the stage just after the release of his sophomore album War & Wonders.

(Mon Jan 24, The Showbox)

Washed Out

Chillwave jack of all trades Ernest Weatherly Greene Jr. aka Washed Out will finally be able to tour in support of his 2020 album Purple Noon, released just after the start of the pandemic.

(Tues Jan 25, The Showbox)

Built To Spill

Built to Spill was the band that all my dude friends in junior high said they listened to before they started a band of their own. In that way, maybe Built to Spill are the West Coast's answer to the Velvet Underground. Okay, I'm mostly kidding about that one, but now that I'm thinking about it, 1999's Keep It Like a Secret seems to be the progenitor of so much of modern indie rock's sound, that it's almost like I've seen the band live before. But I haven't. Go and luxuriate in the sounds of flannel, beanies, and earnest angst. JAS KEIMIG

(Wed Jan 26, The Crocodile)

Seattle Symphony: EO9066 featuring Kishi Bashi

Danish conductor Thomas Dausgaard will be joined by Seattle's own composer/multi-instrumentalist Kishi Bashi (Jupiter One and Of Montreal) for a performance to honor and explore the stories of Japanese internment survivors on the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066.

(Thurs Jan 27, Benaroya Hall)

Sergio Mendes

If you walk into any record store, it won't take you long to find one of Sergio Mendes' top-selling albums. Throughout his six-decade long career, he has pioneered the bossa nova and Latin-pop sound with his band Brasil ’66. His most recent album In the Key of Joy follows suit, but this time with contemporary inspirations.

(Thurs Jan 27, Jazz Alley)

GHOST & VOLBEAT

Swedish metal band Ghost are known for their melodic anthems and demon-like stage attire. They will be co-headlining with Danish psychobilly-infused metal band Volbeat, who have just released their eighth album Servant of the Mind.

(Thurs Jan 27, Climate Pledge Arena)

Kane Brown

Kane Brown initially gained traction through social media for his distinctive low register and has since gained a massive following, even called "the future of Country" by Billboard. He recently released his latest single, One Mississippi.

(Fri Jan 28, Climate Pledge Arena)

KEXP Presents: Smokey Brights with Shelby Earl

The Seattle-based Smokey Brights, who just released their new single Honey Eye, will bring crackly and warm guitar-driven rock. Beside them will be local singer-songwriter Shelby Earl.

(Sat Jan 29, Tractor Tavern)

The Halluci Nation

The Halluci Nation, formerly known as A Tribe Called Red, is a Canadian electronic music group who blend instrumental hip hop, reggae, moombahton and dubstep-influenced dance music with elements of First Nations music, particularly vocal chanting and drumming. Based in Ottawa, Ontario, the group consists of Tim "2oolman" Hill (Mohawk, of the Six Nations of the Grand River), and Ehren "Bear Witness" Thomas (of the Cayuga First Nation).

(Sat Jan 29, Neumos)

Remi Wolf

California-based Remi Wolf has gained critical acclaim for her powerful vocals swirled with psychedelic pop sounds. Her remix EP We Love Dogs! dropped in May with big-name features like Beck and Nile Rodgers.

(Sun Jan 30, Showbox Sodo)

READINGS & TALKS

David Sedaris 'Workshop' Readings

The witty, self-deprecating, hilariously judgmental David Sedaris will return to Seattle to workshop his new manuscript, Happy-Go-Lucky. Being the best-seller stalwart that he is, his work will probably be polished and beautifully performed, with perfect timing and absurdly funny material. Feel lucky that he chose our town for the third year in a row, and help him out by being a responsive, honest audience.

(Jan 6–11, Broadway Performance Hall)

The Modern Tiffin with Priyanka Naik

Vegan chef and author Priyanka Naik will chat with vegan author and blogger Joanne Molinaro (a.k.a. "the Korean Vegan") and TikTok-famous chef Jon Kung about her new book The Modern Tiffin, a collection of internationally inspired vegan recipes.

(Tues Jan 11, Online via Book Larder)

An Evening with Eckhart Tolle

Spend an evening with the popular spiritual writer, a "unique opportunity to sit with Eckhart as he points you to spiritual awakening and the transformation of consciousness."

(Wed Jan 19, Paramount Theatre)

Washington State Book Award: Jess Walter

"Winner of the 2021 Washington State Book Award for Fiction, The Cold Millions is an intimate story of brotherhood, love, sacrifice, and betrayal set against the panoramic backdrop of an early twentieth-century America that eerily echoes our own time. Jess Walter will be interviewed by librarian and former Washington State Book Award Judge Sheri Boggs."

(Wed Jan 19, Online via Central Library)

Nom Nom Paleo Let's Go with Michelle Tam & Henry Fong

Michelle Tam and Henry Fong, the James Beard-nominated team behind the wildly popular website and cooking app Nom Nom Paleo, will discuss their latest cookbook, which contains recipes for dishes like Cantonese roast duck, chili crisp, bacon cheeseburger casserole, chicken karaage, Instant Pot balsamic beef stew, and cream puffs.

(Thurs Jan 20, Book Larder)

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Bernardine Evaristo

"Bernardine Evaristo is the author of the 2019 Booker Prize-winning novel Girl, Woman, Other, and the forthcoming memoir Manifesto, which investigates her long journey as a Black writer in a white-dominated industry."

(Mon Jan 24, Benaroya Hall)

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Cathy Park Hong with Ijeoma Oluo

"Poet and essayist Cathy Park Hong fearlessly and provocatively blends memoir, cultural criticism, and history to expose fresh truths about racialized consciousness in America. Minor Feelings is a vulnerable, humorous, and provocative essay collection, whose relentless pursuit of vital questions around family and friendship, art and politics, identity and individuality, will change the way you think about our world."

(Fri Jan 28, Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute)

COMEDY

David Spade: Catch Me Inside

"Nominated in 1999 for an Emmy Award for his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on Just Shoot Me, David Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Currently, Spade co-hosts The Netflix Afterparty alongside London Hughes and Fortune Feimster."

(Thurs Jan 13, Moore Theatre)

Maz Jobrani

"Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast, Back to School with Maz Jobrani on the All Things Comedy Network. His new standup comedy special Pandemic Warrior is now available for streaming on PeacockTV."

(Fri Jan 14, Neptune Theatre)

Whose Live Anyway

The cast members of the Emmy-winning show Whose Line Is It Anyway?—including Greg Proops, Joel Murray, Jeff B. Davis, and Bellingham-born Ryan Stiles—will play their hilarious improv games onstage.

(Fri Jan 14, Moore Theatre)

Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour

Ronny Chieng, a featured contributor to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and an internationally performing stand-up comic, has appeared in the hit romance Crazy Rich Asians, come out with a new Comedy Central series (Ronny Chieng: International Student), and released a Netflix special, Asian Comedian Destroys America. With his air of cynicism leavened with sweetness, it's no wonder he's gotten popular. He'll be back in Seattle just a month after his performance last month.

(Sat Jan 22, Moore Theatre)

Amy Sedaris

Shortly after her brother comes through town, the "actress, author, comedian and rabbit educator" will spend an evening in Seattle. Recently, she's lent her talents to BoJack Horseman, The Mandalorian, and her own comedy show, At Home with Amy Sedaris.

(Sat Jan 29, Moore Theatre)

PERFORMANCE

Seattle Opera: Orpheus & Eurydice

"How far would you be willing to go for true love? Travel with Orpheus through an ever-shifting kaleidoscope of darkness and light, as he seeks to rescue his beloved wife Eurydice from the underworld. Set in the intimate Tagney Jones Hall at the Opera Center, with three principal singers and a small orchestra, this captivating production offers a front-row seat to sublime melodies and breathtaking drama. Chía Patiño, former head of Ecuador’s National Theatre, creates an all-new production that puts viewers in the midst of the action, and blurs the line between fantasy and reality."

(Jan 12–30, Opera Center)

Disney's Beauty And The Beast

"Return to the magic of live theater at The 5th with unforgettable performances, spectacular costumes, and dazzling sets. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a joyful opportunity to bring your family together for musical theater at its best."

(Jan 12–Feb 6, The 5th Avenue Theatre)

Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer

Cheryl West’s portrait of the late Fannie Lou Hamer, starring E. Faye Butler, tells the story of the former Mississippi sharecropper who became a moral leader of the civil rights movement.

(Jan 14–Feb 6, Seattle Repertory Theatre)

Ooh La La!

"Paint the town pink and revel in Can Can’s latest and loveliest rose-colored soirée to remember. Sip on lavish libations and dine on delectable delicacies and fall in love with a stage brimming with burlesque beauty, daring dance, sultry song and lively laughter. Can Can’s heart-shaped world is brought to you once again by Can Can's core creative team: directed by Chris Pink, music by Pink & Pezzner, choreography by Fae Phalen Pink, production by Jonathan Betchtel and costumes by Shadou Mintrone."

(Jan 14–May 1, Can Can)

Cirque du Soleil: Alegría in a New Light

"The classic Cirque du Soleil show has been reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. A wind of change hangs in the air, as the aristocratic ideals of the old guard are challenged by the revolutionary ideals of a youth in revolt. Featuring a soundtrack that incorporates an eclectic mix of sonic palates and stunning feats of circus artistry, Alegría earns its reputation as an all-time classic Cirque du Soleil show. Stunning costume design and vibrant sets allow you to fully immerse yourself in this kingdom on the verge of revolutionary change."

(Jan 18–March 13, Marymoor Park)

UW Dance Presents

"The UW Department of Dance is excited to present new works by acclaimed faculty choreographers Etienne Cakpo, Alana Isiguen, Juliet McMains, Roel Seeber, Ben White, and Rachael Lincoln, who is collaborating with guest artist Leslie Seiters. The wisdom of experience and the energy of youth are paired in this program featuring works crafted by seasoned choreographers collaborating with student dancers, whose fresh vitality inspires hope for a renewed future."

(Jan 19–23, UW Meany Studio Theater)

STREB EXTREME ACTION

"Called the Evel Knievel of modern dance, legendary 'PopAction' choreographer Elizabeth Streb makes her dancers fly with 'unflinching explorations of physics' (The New York Times). By pushing the boundaries of aesthetics and the human body, her fierce and physical critique of modern dance 'courts danger, tricks the eye, and thrills the spirit' (Trisha Brown, choreographer/visual artist.) Returning to Seattle for the first time in 15 years, her company Streb Extreme Action revisits its roots with a retrospective of Elizabeth Streb’s classic solos from the ‘70s and ‘80s, experimentations from the ‘90s, and jaw-dropping extreme action opuses on the large-scale 'action machines' the company has become known for in the 21st century."

(Jan 20–22, Meany Center)

Faye Driscoll | Thank You For Coming: SPACE

In this solo movement-based performance art piece, the final in the Thank You For Coming series, Faye Driscoll "builds a moving requiem for the human body and conjures a world that is, like ourselves, alive and forever changeable" within "an intimate installation, wired for sound and upheld by pulleys, ropes, and the weight of others."

(Jan 20–23, On the Boards)

Bohemia

"The award winning smash hit Bohemia from critically acclaimed artists Opal Peachey and Mark Siano returns to the Triple Door this January. After blowing audiences away with their sell-out success Seattle Vice, their latest musical Bohemia is a freewheeling cabaret about love, classical music, art nouveau, green fairies and absinthe. Set in 1890s Prague, Bohemia combines the music of Dvořák and Chopin, with art by Alphonse Mucha. Historic artists like Sarah Bernhardt and George Sand, interweave with beautiful green fairies, aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, classical piano battles, comedy, and original songs."

(Jan 20–30, Triple Door)

Whim W'Him: New Creations by Ethan Colangelo & Jakevis Thomason

"Whim W’Him’s twelfth season continues with the world premiere of two new dance creations by Los Angeles-based choreographers Jakevis Thomason and Ethan Colangelo."

(Jan 21–29, Cornish Playhouse and other locations)

BEOWULF

"Book-It Repertory Theatre presents Beowulf, adapted by Julian Glover and starring local favorite, Brandon J. Simmons. Our hero, Beowulf, travels to King Hrothgar's land to defeat a monster and save a kingdom, for that is what great heroes do. But Grendel, the creature condemned by God, is grim and vengeful, strong and horrible. Beowulf and a few brave enough to join him, embark on the quest to vanquish the foul fiend. Courage, cunning, and might may win the day and the laurels of battle, but once an adventurer, always an adventurer. Beowulf’s life continues anon with heroic and mighty deeds until a Dragon is awoken and the elder statesman must face a final test of his bravery, alone."

(Jan 21–Feb 6, Center Theatre)

Photograph 51

"In 1951, chemist Rosalind Franklin works relentlessly in her King’s College London lab, closing in on a major discovery that could unlock the mysteries of the DNA molecule. Undermined by her colleague Maurice Wilkins, she struggles to compete with rival team Watson and Crick as pressure intensifies to produce results. Anna Zeigler's 'rich, complex, and moving' (The Chicago Tribune) play honors the monumental contribution of one scientist with two X chromosomes whom history nearly left behind. Second-year MFA director Amanda Rountree makes her UW Drama mainstage debut."

(Sat Jan 22, Jones Playhouse)

Anastasia

"Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Seattle at last! From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family."

(Jan 25–30, Paramount Theatre)

Hotter Than Egypt

"How far do you have to go to find yourself? Hotter Than Egypt, Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi’s new dramedy is set in the heat of Cairo. Dreams and relationships are put to the test when old connections lead to new temptations. This World Premiere is a vivid new work from the audience favorite and award-winning author of Threesome, Ramayana, and People of the Book."

(Jan 28–Feb 20, ACT - A Contemporary Theatre)

FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY

OrcaCon 2022

"An inclusive tabletop games convention that happens in Bellevue, WA. Join us for a weekend of your favorite board games, card games, role playing games, miniatures games, and more!"

(Jan 7–9, Hilton Bellevue Hotel)

Seattle MLK Jr. Week: Truth in Education Now!

Organized by the Seattle MLK Coalition, the 40th annual King County MLK event will include virtual workshops (Jan 11–15), a virtual youth event (Jan 16), and an in-person rally and march on January 17.

(Jan 11–17)

Lake Chelan Winterfest

"Nestled among the snow-capped hilltops and glacier fed waters, Lake Chelan is the perfect place to experience Washington’s Winter Wonderland – and that’s not changing! However, as we adapt to the world we are living in, Winterfest is making the necessary changes to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend in the Chelan Valley. Join us for intricate ice sculptures, two spectacular fireworks shows and more across both downtown Chelan and Manson!"

(Jan 14–23)

Seattle Chamber Music Society 2022 Winter Festival

Hear pieces from a variety of composers at the Seattle Chamber Music Society's annual six-day winter program.

(Jan 21–30, Benaroya Hall)

Sundance Film Festival

"For their 2022 festival, the nonprofit Sundance Institute chose 7 Sundance Film Festival Satellite Screen partners — independently owned arthouse cinemas across the United States — which will connect the Festival and its artists directly with local audiences. Northwest Film Forum is one of them."

(Jan 28–30, Northwest Film Forum)

VISUAL ART

Pained Vistas

"Pained Vistas includes photography and video that engages landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty. From the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism, the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe and many others, Pained Vistas looks to the potential for catastrophe to unfold under a picturesque sky."

(Jan 13–March 17, Photographic Center Northwest)

Seattle NFT Museum Opening Weekend

Be the first to check out Seattle's new NFT Museum, with art from Blake Kathryn (who's collaborated with Lil Nas X, Jimmy Choo, Vox, and Warner Brothers), Neon Saltwater, Charles Peterson, Robbie Trevino, and H+ Creative, as well as pieces from the collection of local tech founder Aaron Bird.

(Jan 14–15, Seattle NFT Museum)

Embodied Change: South Asian Art Across Time

"Spanning a period from the third millennium BCE to today, the works in this exhibition offer metamorphic and compelling images of the human body. Most of the artists utilize female and feminized forms in a myriad of ways, including as a devotional object, as a mode of self-representation, and to question the safety of public spaces. Devi, the great goddess who holds immeasurable sacredness and strength, is a typical and potent subject within the canon of South Asian art. In modern and contemporary art, South Asian-identified artists have reacted against traditional norms and challenged gender, national, and social stereotypes. Some have reoriented the exemplary and fierce model of the goddess. Others have attended to new subjects, selecting everyday townspeople—such as fisherwomen and local schoolgirls—to be the protagonists of their work. Each of the artists here invest the human body with the power to question social, political, and normative fictions. By doing so, they invite you to explore the complexities of the human body: to contemplate and question which bodies are conferred with greater degrees of humanity and perhaps to imagine, with them, different ways to embody change."

(Jan 14–July 10, Seattle Asian Art Museum)