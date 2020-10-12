Big Mario's Is Making Special SLAY-Themed Pizzas This Month!

Planning a Halloween movie night? We've got the perfect pairing for you. SLAY, The Stranger's horror-themed short film festival (which will be livestreamed from October 15–31) has teamed up with Big Mario's to offer special SLAY-themed pizzas on each night of the show!

The special SLAY pizza is a salty-sweet combo of pineapple and black olives, sriracha, goat cheese, and basil. It's "enough to spook you but also enough to leave you shrouded in mystery," as they write.

The limited-time special will be available by the slice for $6.66 (get it?), which comes with either a PBR or a soda. You can also get a whole Slay pie for $26.66. All three Big Mario's locations (Capitol Hill, Queen Anne, and Fremont) will offer the SLAY special on October 15, 16, 17, 24, and 31. Don't miss it!

If you don't have your SLAY tickets yet, you can get tickets to the livestream here, or get tickets for the SLAY Drive-In here!