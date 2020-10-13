Show Me

Merch Alert: 23 Things to Buy to Support Seattle Businesses on Prime Day

T-Shirts, Tote Bags, and Other Things To Buy from Restaurants and Venues (Not from Amazon)
October 13, 2020
Embrace your love of Dick's with these limited-edition Deluxe Menu snapback hats. (Dick's Drive-In)

If you haven't heard, it's Prime Day: On October 13 and 14, Amazon gets a jump on holiday shopping and discounts products across their platform. While we also believe in starting your holiday shopping early this year—with more people shopping online and less reliable mail services, allowing extra time for orders to arrive is a good idea—we also think that supporting local businesses and restaurants is of ~prime~ importance. With that in mind, we've rounded up some cool merch we found that you can buy your loved ones for the holidays (or yourself, for now!) to show your love for local restaurants, bars, and venues. As the holiday season approaches, we'll be highlighting other products from more traditional retail stores and other types of businesses, but for now, we wanted to show some love to the places you might not normally look to for your shopping needs, but definitely should. (Note that this is not a sponsored post, we just liked these things!)

A Deluxe Menu hat from Dick's

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dick's Drive-In Restaurants (@dicksdrivein) on

 

A Vin Halen T-shirt from L'Oursin (RIP Eddie)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by L'Oursin Seattle (@loursinseattle) on

A Filipino American History Month sweatshirt from Hood Famous

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hood Famous Bakeshop (@hoodfamousbakeshop) on

An artsy mural tote from Dino's

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dinos Tomato Pie (@dinosseattle) on

A cozy fall pullover from Ellenos

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt (@ellenosyogurt) on

A Hygge AF T-shirt from The Dane

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Dane Seattle (@thedaneseattle) on

 

A cat face mask from Neko Cat Cafe

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEKO - A Cat Cafe & Bar (@neko.cat.cafe) on

A "Chitlins state of mind" sweatshirt from Junebaby

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JuneBaby (@junebabyseattle) on

A grocery tote from b~side foods

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by b~side foods (@b_side_foods) on

A "cinnamon rolls not gender roles" shirt from Cafe Flora
(available in-store only; hat version pictured not currently available)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cafe Flora (@cafefloraveg) on

A Phocific Northwest T-shirt from Phở Bắc
(Sweatshirt version pictured not currently available online)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by P H Ở B Ắ C (@phobacseattle) on

A custom airbrushed shirt from Cold Cube Press

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cold Cube Press (@coldcubepress) on

An ice cream pullover from Molly Moon's

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by molly moon's ice cream (@mollymoonicecream) on

A vampiric ecstasy tote from the Beacon Cinema

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Beacon Cinema (@thebeaconsea) on

A "drinking buddy" baby onesie from Peddler Brewing

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Peddler Brewing Company (@peddlerbrewing) on

A Viking mask from Skål Beer Hall

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Skål Beer Hall (@skalballard) on

A "media God" or "viva physical media" T-shirt from Scarecrow Video

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Scarecrow Video (@scarecrow.video.official) on

A bookworm tote (or sweatshirt) from Oddfellows

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Oddfellows Café + Bar (@oddfellowscafe) on

A "water" koozie from Ethan Stowell
(available on takeout menus at select restaurants)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ethan Stowell Restaurants (@esrseattle) on

A holy flood T-shirt from Neon Boots

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by N e o n B o o t s (@neonbootses) on

A witchy market tote from Haxan Hot Sauce

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Haxan Ferments (@haxanhotsauce) on

A plant magic sweatshirt from Frankie & Jo's

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Frankie & Jo's (@frankieandjos) on

A colorful water bottle from Good Weather Bicycle & Cafe

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Good Weather Bicycle & Cafe (@goodweatherinseattle) on