Merch Alert: 23 Things to Buy to Support Seattle Businesses on Prime Day

If you haven't heard, it's Prime Day: On October 13 and 14, Amazon gets a jump on holiday shopping and discounts products across their platform. While we also believe in starting your holiday shopping early this year—with more people shopping online and less reliable mail services, allowing extra time for orders to arrive is a good idea—we also think that supporting local businesses and restaurants is of ~prime~ importance. With that in mind, we've rounded up some cool merch we found that you can buy your loved ones for the holidays (or yourself, for now!) to show your love for local restaurants, bars, and venues. As the holiday season approaches, we'll be highlighting other products from more traditional retail stores and other types of businesses, but for now, we wanted to show some love to the places you might not normally look to for your shopping needs, but definitely should. (Note that this is not a sponsored post, we just liked these things!)
A Deluxe Menu hat from Dick's
View this post on Instagram
A Vin Halen T-shirt from L'Oursin (RIP Eddie)
View this post on Instagram
A Filipino American History Month sweatshirt from Hood Famous
View this post on Instagram
An artsy mural tote from Dino's
View this post on Instagram
A cozy fall pullover from Ellenos
View this post on Instagram
A Hygge AF T-shirt from The Dane
View this post on Instagram
A cat face mask from Neko Cat Cafe
View this post on Instagram
A "Chitlins state of mind" sweatshirt from Junebaby
View this post on Instagram
A grocery tote from b~side foods
View this post on Instagram
A "cinnamon rolls not gender roles" shirt from Cafe Flora
(available in-store only; hat version pictured not currently available)
View this post on Instagram
A Phocific Northwest T-shirt from Phở Bắc
(Sweatshirt version pictured not currently available online)
View this post on Instagram
A custom airbrushed shirt from Cold Cube Press
View this post on Instagram
An ice cream pullover from Molly Moon's
View this post on Instagram
A vampiric ecstasy tote from the Beacon Cinema
View this post on Instagram
A "drinking buddy" baby onesie from Peddler Brewing
View this post on Instagram
A Viking mask from Skål Beer Hall
View this post on Instagram
A "media God" or "viva physical media" T-shirt from Scarecrow Video
View this post on Instagram
A bookworm tote (or sweatshirt) from Oddfellows
View this post on Instagram
A "water" koozie from Ethan Stowell
(available on takeout menus at select restaurants)
View this post on Instagram
A holy flood T-shirt from Neon Boots
View this post on Instagram
A witchy market tote from Haxan Hot Sauce
View this post on Instagram
A plant magic sweatshirt from Frankie & Jo's
View this post on Instagram
A colorful water bottle from Good Weather Bicycle & Cafe
View this post on Instagram