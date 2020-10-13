Merch Alert: 23 Things to Buy to Support Seattle Businesses on Prime Day

T-Shirts, Tote Bags, and Other Things To Buy from Restaurants and Venues (Not from Amazon)

If you haven't heard, it's Prime Day: On October 13 and 14, Amazon gets a jump on holiday shopping and discounts products across their platform. While we also believe in starting your holiday shopping early this year—with more people shopping online and less reliable mail services, allowing extra time for orders to arrive is a good idea—we also think that supporting local businesses and restaurants is of ~prime~ importance. With that in mind, we've rounded up some cool merch we found that you can buy your loved ones for the holidays (or yourself, for now!) to show your love for local restaurants, bars, and venues. As the holiday season approaches, we'll be highlighting other products from more traditional retail stores and other types of businesses, but for now, we wanted to show some love to the places you might not normally look to for your shopping needs, but definitely should. (Note that this is not a sponsored post, we just liked these things!)

A Deluxe Menu hat from Dick's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dick's Drive-In Restaurants (@dicksdrivein) on Oct 12, 2020 at 6:09pm PDT

A Vin Halen T-shirt from L'Oursin (RIP Eddie)

Sponsored

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'Oursin Seattle (@loursinseattle) on Oct 6, 2020 at 10:01pm PDT

A Filipino American History Month sweatshirt from Hood Famous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hood Famous Bakeshop (@hoodfamousbakeshop) on Sep 25, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

An artsy mural tote from Dino's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinos Tomato Pie (@dinosseattle) on Sep 10, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT

A cozy fall pullover from Ellenos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt (@ellenosyogurt) on Sep 13, 2020 at 7:13pm PDT

A Hygge AF T-shirt from The Dane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dane Seattle (@thedaneseattle) on Sep 21, 2020 at 8:39am PDT

A cat face mask from Neko Cat Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEKO - A Cat Cafe & Bar (@neko.cat.cafe) on Oct 4, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

A "Chitlins state of mind" sweatshirt from Junebaby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JuneBaby (@junebabyseattle) on Jun 28, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

A grocery tote from b~side foods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by b~side foods (@b_side_foods) on May 30, 2019 at 7:09pm PDT

A "cinnamon rolls not gender roles" shirt from Cafe Flora

(available in-store only; hat version pictured not currently available)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Flora (@cafefloraveg) on Sep 9, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

A Phocific Northwest T-shirt from Phở Bắc

(Sweatshirt version pictured not currently available online)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P H Ở B Ắ C (@phobacseattle) on Jan 18, 2020 at 12:58pm PST

A custom airbrushed shirt from Cold Cube Press

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Cube Press (@coldcubepress) on Aug 19, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

An ice cream pullover from Molly Moon's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by molly moon's ice cream (@mollymoonicecream) on May 9, 2018 at 5:50pm PDT

A vampiric ecstasy tote from the Beacon Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beacon Cinema (@thebeaconsea) on May 22, 2020 at 3:31pm PDT

A "drinking buddy" baby onesie from Peddler Brewing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peddler Brewing Company (@peddlerbrewing) on May 28, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT

A Viking mask from Skål Beer Hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skål Beer Hall (@skalballard) on Jun 20, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT

A "media God" or "viva physical media" T-shirt from Scarecrow Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarecrow Video (@scarecrow.video.official) on May 14, 2020 at 4:39pm PDT

A bookworm tote (or sweatshirt) from Oddfellows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oddfellows Café + Bar (@oddfellowscafe) on Sep 6, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

A "water" koozie from Ethan Stowell

(available on takeout menus at select restaurants)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Stowell Restaurants (@esrseattle) on Jul 15, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

A holy flood T-shirt from Neon Boots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N e o n B o o t s (@neonbootses) on May 21, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

A witchy market tote from Haxan Hot Sauce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haxan Ferments (@haxanhotsauce) on Apr 9, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

A plant magic sweatshirt from Frankie & Jo's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie & Jo's (@frankieandjos) on Dec 28, 2019 at 3:00pm PST

A colorful water bottle from Good Weather Bicycle & Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Weather Bicycle & Cafe (@goodweatherinseattle) on Oct 8, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT