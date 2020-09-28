The 47 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Week: September 28-October 1, 2020

The final stretch of September brings lots of fun things to do in the sunny outdoors and in the safety of your home, from Freakout Live to 18th & Union's Pandemic Plays, and from the beginning of Li'l Woody's Fast Food Month to a Barbara Kingsolver reading. See those and other top picks below, or find even more events on our complete streaming events calendar and our resistance & solidarity calendar, and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local virtual events this weekend.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Senator Sherrod Brown with Dow Constantine: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown will share stories of Al Gore, Theodore Francis Green, Hugo Black, and others who occupied his desk before him, drawing from his book Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America.

FILM

Collide-O-Scope: Sex You Up

The trippy video compilation series Collide-O-Scope will slip into something more comfortable and throw in more sexy, titillating clips than usual.

PERFORMANCE

FKO 2020: Alicia Mullikin | Screening + Conversation

See a screening of choreographer Alicia Mullikin’s dance films La Primera Reina and En brazos entre líneas enemigas, followed by a conversation with Mullikin and collaborators Devin Munoz and Elizabeth Sugawara, where you'll hear about Mullikin’s upcoming work El Sueño, as part of Velocity's Fall Kick Off.

Virtual Drag Show Fundraiser - Rain City Rock Camp

Local drag-scene heavies Miss Texas 1988 and Cookie Couture will co-host this night of glitz and glamour with Utica, Londyn Bradshaw, Ariel Schmidtke, and others to raise money for Rain City Rock Camp's ROCK ON World Tour.

READINGS & TALKS

Close to Home: Jourdan Imani Keith & Joseph Manson

To kick off their Close to Home author series, Elliott Bay will welcome local naturalists Jourdan Imani Keith (the current Seattle Civic Poet and the former Seattle Poet Populist) and Joseph Manson, who are both dedicated to helping people connect with nature in Seattle neighborhoods.

Jennifer Carlson with Rich Smith - Policing the Second Amendment

Sociologist Jennifer Carlson will offer insights from her book Policing the Second Amendment: Guns, Law Enforcement, and the Politics of Race, in which she explores the ways in which police talk about guns, and how firearms are regulated in different parts of the country. She'll be joined in conversation by The Stranger's own Rich Smith.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Alex Ross with Ann Powers: Wagnerism

Why has the German composer Richard Wagner had such a big influence on music and culture? In his book Wagnerism: Art and Politics in the Shadow of Music, music critic Alex Ross breaks down how The Ring of the Nibelung, Tristan und Isolde, and Parsifal came to yield such a strong—and controversial (see: Hitler's use of Wagner in the "soundtrack of Nazi Germany")—influence. Join him for a Town Hall talk with fellow music critic Ann Powers.

Curator’s Lecture—Allegedly: Possibly True Stories from the MOHAI Collection

Clara Berg, MOHAI’s Curator of Collections, will talk about the challenges and joys of using objects to document history, touching on museum artifacts like the first zipper in Seattle, Abraham Lincoln’s binoculars, and a flag made out of petticoats.

Presidential Debate Preview: Presented by KUOW & UW Alumni Association

Join KUOW and the University of Washington Alumni Association live on KUOW’s YouTube channel and Facebook page for a live presidential debate preview moderated by KUOW’s Ross Reynolds. They'll guide you through what to expect, discuss how issues might impact Washington voters, offer local and national political analysis, and invite you to share your thoughts.

This Is Major! Virtual Author Talk: Shayla Lawson in Conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib

You may know Shayla Lawson from her book I Think I'm Ready to See Frank Ocean, which takes individual Frank Ocean songs as inspiration to produce "a mythological mixtape of confession and surreal sleuthing," as Hugo House has described it. Join her for a conversation on her new book of essays, This is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls and Being Dope. She'll be joined by Hanif Abdurraqib, who "writes good poetry about music, and he writes good music criticism using the tools of poetry," according to Rich Smith.

GEEK & GAMING

SCA Presents: Game Composer Wilbert Roget, II

Veteran video game composer Wibert Roget II will give a talk titled "Playing the Long Game: My 25-year Journey to Mortal Kombat 11," hosted by the Seattle Composers Alliance.

PERFORMANCE

FKO 2020: Daniel Costa | Screening + Conversation

Choreographed by Adam Barruch and performed by Daniel Costa Dance artists, open / shut was originally created for the CHOP SHOP: Bodies of Work Festival. See a screening and stay on for a discussion with the creators as part of Velocity's Fall Kick Off.

READINGS & TALKS

Jasmine Silvera and Olivia Waite

Popular romance writers Jasmine Silvera and Olivia Waite will discuss their new books, Binding Shadows and The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows, with librarian Robin Bradford.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Black Voices in Climate Justice

Young Women Empowered and Black voices in the world of environmental justice will lead this online talk on the role of Black women in the fight against environmental racism. Tune in on Facebook Live.

Derek W. Black with Katherine Dunn: Public Education and the Assault on Democracy

According to constitutional law scholar Derek W. Black, the bevy of threats faced by public school systems around the country are also threats to democracy. Join him for a conversation on his book Schoolhouse Burning: Public Education and the Assault on American Democracy.

In Community We Flourish: Education & Equity

As the world gets ready for an unconventional school year, listen in on an online conversation about equity in education with speakers Azure Savage (activist and author of You Failed Us: Students of Color Talk Seattle Schools), Alejandra Perez (community organizer with the Washington Dream Coalition), Yubi Mamiya (Discovery Center Youth Ambassador), and Daniel Harada (elementary school educator and board member of Equal Rights Washington).

2020 Innovation Exchange

This online event will highlight innovation in the Pacific Northwest by way of the local response to COVID-19, featuring personal stories from individuals and organizations who have made swift transformations during the pandemic.

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

MUSIC

Black Fret & NVCS present SMOKEY BRIGHTS

Smokey Brights are "the kind of crackly and warm guitar-driven rock that you already know and love, even if you’ve never heard it," wrote former Stranger music contributor Kathleen Tarrant. Join them live from Nectar's virtual stage as part of the Black Fret concert series.

Live on KEXP at Home: Ana Tijoux

Chilean French singer Ana Tijoux, who first became famous in Latin America as the MC of hip-hop group Makiza during the late 1990s, will go live on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Love the Land

Dave Matthews, Y La Bamba's Elena Mendoza, and Naomi Wachira will play live online to benefit local farms via the Washington Farm Trust.

Nathaniel Rateliff & Kevin Morby

Alternating between solo songs to 10-piece folk band accompaniment, folk artists Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby will perform live from Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater.

PERFORMANCE

FKO 2020: Neve Mazique -Ricardi | Screening

Press materials describe Neve Mazique's Lover of Low Creatures, whose protagonist is a mixed-race girl with disabilities growing up in a forest as "simultaneously a unique new take on musical and dance theatre, a solo cabaret, and a spiritual ritual take on coming of age and sexual healing." See a screening and join the choreographer for a conversation afterward as part of Velocity's Fall Kick Off.

READINGS & TALKS

Barbara Kingsolver: How to Fly

Acclaimed writer Barbara Kingsolver will read from her new book of poems, How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons), in which she "trains her eye on the everyday and the metaphysical." In addition to a virtual reading from the author, tickets include access to a Q&A and a copy of the book.

Michael Ian Black: How To Be A Better Man

Comedian and newly fangled writer Michael Ian Black shares a heartfelt letter to his college-bound offspring in A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son, which warns about the effects of toxic masculinity and offers tools to overcome it.

MoPOP Book Club - 'Earth Abides' Discussion

Are you aware that Jimi Hendrix was a huge sci-fi nerd? The fall edition of MoPOP's online book club will focus on one of his favorite books, George R. Stewart's Earth Abides, which allegedly inspired Hendrix's song "Third Stone from the Sun."

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

C-ID Virtual Night Market 2020

This annual night market in Chinatown-International District, which rolls around just in time for the mid-autumn festival, is going virtual this year. Check it out for demos, shopping, and other activities, including a mixology pairing from Pho Bac Sup Shop, a dance performance from Tanya Woo, and lantern-making with Kobo at Higo. You're encouraged to pick up supplies ahead of time to follow along with the interactive bits.

FKO 2020: What Art Now? | Reunion

Noelle Price, creator of the quarantine-bred PRICEarts Dance Series, will lead an Instagram Live discussion on why art matters more than ever right now, as part of Velocity's Fall Kick Off.

One Wild World

Global wildlife experts will join the Woodland Park Zoo to talk about the intersection of animals, humans, and habitats in the global pandemic.

Virtual Moon Festival

The eighth annual Tacoma Moon Festival, which honors a fall tradition that dates back to China’s Zhou Dynasty, will be livestreamed from the Chinese Reconciliation Park. As you move around the map on your screen, you can visit the welcome information booth and take a video tour of the park, stop by the Ting to watch a selection of dance and musical performances, pick up a mooncake recipe, or download a kid-focused activity at the vendor booths.

FOOD & DRINK

Freshies & Friends 2020

Partake in 12 fresh hop creations from 10 different breweries.

5 Rights Brewing Company (Marysville)

Mid-Autumn Festival

The "culturally inspired" craft brewery will toast to the end of the harvest and the full moon with special beer releases, red envelope giveaways, and mooncakes.

Lucky Envelope Brewing (Ballard)

Saké Day Virtual Tasting & Tour with Choryo Shuzo Online Event

It's a whole day devoted to the fermented rice beverage! To celebrate, take a virtual trip to the revered Nara brewery Choryo Shuzo and taste a selection of their cedar barrel-aged taruzake.

MUSIC

Freakout Live

This year would have been the eighth annual Freakout Fest, a sweet and sweaty weekend festival in Ballard hosted by Freakout Records. Because the pandemic is still in full swing, there will be no moshing or liquid light shows this year—but there will be music. Instead of Freakout Fest, the Seattle-based music label will host Freakout Live!, a free weekly music series featuring acts from Europe, Mexico, and the Pacific Northwest. The series will officially launch this week with Toulouse, France-based band Foggy Tapes bringing their "spaghetti surf" tunes overseas. JASMYNE KEIMIG





PERFORMANCE

ACTLocal Playwright Series with Yussef El Guindi & John Langs

This new conversation and play-reading series, presented by ACT Theater and Trial and Error Productions, will kick off with award-winning playwright and ACT Core Company member Yussef El Guindi, whose work focuses on the immigrant experience and current issues facing Arab Americans. He'll be joined in conversation by ACT artistic director John Langs.

Dead Men of Whiskey - Virtually Live

Amy and Angel of the Dead Men of Whiskey podcast, which explores "the remarkable lives and sometimes unusual deaths about the names we all know in whiskey," will host a live episode with Tom Johnson, Noble Oak’s National Brand Ambassador.

FKO 2020: Jody Kuehner | Screening + Conversation

Queer, femme performance artist Jody Kuehner’s documentary Worth My Salt follows the plight of her drag persona, Cherdonna Shinatra, as she embarks on an ambitious show with the National Dance Project. See it as part of Velocity's Fall Kick Off.

The Pandemic Plays

These one-act plays written during lockdown react to this COVID-19-stricken world, centering everything from marital tiffs to coping mechanisms by way of ill-advised science experiments. Each play will be broadcast live from the 18th & Union stage.

The Race 2020

This online presentation of Sojourn Theatre’s The Race 2020 will be interactive, and aims to inspire voter registration and action and racial equity and justice at the social level. "The show blends performance, call and response, question and answer, and song into a participatory, highly improvised exploration of what America wants in a leader during a time of change," reads press materials.

READINGS & TALKS

Book Launch: Rae Armantrout & Heather McHugh

Poets Rae Armantrout and Heather McHugh (a Pulitzer Prize finalist) will read from their new books, Conjure and Muddy Matterhorn, respectively.

Live on Zoom! A Red Hen Press Showcase

Seattle's Red Hen Press will showcase three of its writers—Kristen Millares Young (Subduction), Amber Flame (Ordinary Cruelty), and Lena Khalaf Tuffaha (Water & Salt)—at this online reading.

Nicole Tsong with Lori Matsukawa

Journalist, fitness expert, and yoga teacher Nicole Tsong will break down her new book, 24 Ways to Move More: Monthly Inspiration for Health and Movement, which includes photographs by Erika Schultz, to inspire folks to get active while social distancing measures are still in place.

Ronald Chew with Naomi Ishisaka: My Unforgotten Seattle

Gentrification has forced many Asian American-owned Seattle businesses to close throughout the years, from family-owned shops to small restaurants to sewing factories. Local writer and social justice activist Ron Chew reflects on places he's seen come and go—and what that means for the legacy of Asian American culture in Seattle—in his memoir, My Unforgotten Seattle.

Stuart Getty with Max Delsohn: How to They/Them

Stuart Getty breaks down the basics of gender nonconformity in their new book How to They/Them, which they'll present on Town Hall's virtual stage.

VISUAL ART

October First Thursday Art Walk

Head to Seattle's oldest neighborhood to attend as many art openings as possible while staying socially distant at this month's First Thursday Art Walk. Just be sure to plan your route ahead of time to make sure that the galleries you want to visit are open. Don't miss Northwest Native Art Glass: Dan Friday, Preston Singletary, Raven Skyriver at Stonington Gallery.

Various locations (Pioneer Square)

ALL WEEK

COMMUNITY

Bainbridge Gardens 27th Annual Pumpkin Walk

Every day until Halloween, this Bainbridge Island garden is open for pumpkin-painting, pumpkin walks, Great Pumpkin sightings, a bounce house, live music, and more family- and social distancing-friendly fall activities.

Bainbridge Gardens (Bainbridge Island)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of October, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. First up is the Woody's Baconator, a take on the Wendy's Baconator with mayo, double Hills bacon, double Painted Hills grass-fed beef, and double American cheese.