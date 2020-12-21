The Best Things To Do from Home: COVID-Safe Seattle Events for Dec 21-Jan 3, 2021

Everyone's plans for the final stretch of 2020 are different, but one thing we'll all be doing is continuing to stay home as much as possible. Whether you're looking for something fun to do with your quarantine pod or you're feeling lonely and want some virtual company, our latest roundup of picks for online events will hopefully bring some wintry warmth to your four walls. We've compiled options all the way through the new year below—from the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra's annual Sacred Music by Duke Ellington tribute to the Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Special, and from T-Mobile's augmented-reality Space Needle light show on New Year's Eve to Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub for EverOut-produced streaming options like the Dina Martina Christmas Show and Christopher Frizzelle's newest Quarantine Book Club, which starts January 2.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21

FILM

Longest Night: Solstice Ceremony 2020

Seattle's Northwest Film Forum and Portland's Holocene will tap into their ethereal side for a night of ambient music, live performances, guided movement and wellness activities, and "countless inventions culled from subconscious states" presented in five virtual rooms. Why? It's the winter solstice, baby!

MUSIC

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes: A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream

If you can believe it, these past couple of chilly months have technically still been autumn. As the Northern hemisphere officially turns the tide into winter, join Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold, who will perform a live solo acoustic set from St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, where he'll be joined by the Resistance Revival Chorus.

UW Choirs: Winter Wishes

All of UW's choir ensembles will pool their talents for a night of music and spoken word to carry you through a rainy winter Monday.

PERFORMANCE

Christmas B-Sides & Rarities

West of Lenin's musical variety show promises an antidote to "the overly cheery, relentlessly commercialized traditional Christmas fare" with storytelling by Jim and Olivia Jewell, Glen Erik Hamilton, Paul Shipp, Joe Zavadil, and Gerard Menendez, as well as new music from Mazonowicz, Brittany Allyson, and Uncle Eray and his band.

TAC's 7th Annual Talent Show

Join the Ally Coalition for an online talent show hosted by fashion designer Rachel Antonoff and featuring performances from Bleachers, Brittany Howard, Rufus Wainwright, the Chicks, Wallows, Mike Birbiglia, and Aidy Bryant. Not only does this lineup drastically eclipse the one from your high-school auditorium (no offense), donations will also support Black LGBTQ+ youth-centered organizations.

VISUAL ART

Sam Lights: Art Making with Juliana Kang Robinson

Bring the twinkly warmth of the Seattle Art Museum's canceled wintry light display SAM Lights to your own home by following along with light-based art tutorials with local artist Juliana Kang Robinson.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22

MUSIC

Virtual Festival of Lessons & Carols

For the 42nd year, the 80-member Northwest Boychoir will join with co-ed group Vocalpoint! Seattle to present the story of the Nativity told through reading, choral arrangements, and carols.

THROUGH DECEMBER 23 COMEDY

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol

You may think you know the story of A Christmas Carol, but you have no idea. Watch a team of comics from Up Improv recreate Dickens's tale based on audience suggestions at this year's virtual run.

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Zoom the North Pole

18th & Union is bringing kids the chance to meet all the residents of the North Pole over Zoom. If Santa's not too busy, he'll definitely be making an appearance.

DECEMBER 23

COMMUNITY

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

MUSIC

Blind Boys of Alabama

The Blind Boys of Alabama will dust off some favorites from their 2014 album Talkin’ Christmas! and their Grammy-winning Christmas recording of "Go Tell It on the Mountain," along with gospel standards from their long career.

David Broza - Not Exactly Christmas Show

Recorded live from City Winery in NYC and presented online by Triple Door, this holiday concert with Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza and friends will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their "Not Exactly Christmas Show."

Sundae + Mr. Goessl: A Very Vintage Christmas Benefit Show

Agile-voiced Sundae and swinging guitarist Mr. Goessl make the musical equivalent of shiny-wrapper candy scattered on a coffee table: light, sweet, glittery, and dangerously inviting to sample before dinner. Pour yourself some 'nog and hear their renditions of classics like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

THROUGH DECEMBER 24

PERFORMANCE

Sugar Plum Gary

A misanthropic disposition combined with a strong satanist worldview distinguishes Sugar Plum Gary from other yuletide figures. Every year around this time, "somewhat beloved storyteller and comedian Emmett Montgomery" slips into a red onesie and takes the stage to give audience members completely unsolicited advice on how to best navigate the season, and it's often pretty funny if you're into dark, absurd humor. What's his favorite holiday decorating tip? In an interview with Brett Hamil in City Arts, Sugar Plum Gary gives his answer: I like to "find a dark place and put myself in a corner and wait," he says, with a creepy uncle grin. Merry Christmas. RICH SMITH

DECEMBER 24 & 27

PERFORMANCE

The Dina Martina Christmas Show

Last year, Chase Burns wrote, "Watching Seattle drag legend Dina Martina perform is a bit like having a Christmastime flu. You will sit there, confused and warm, your thoughts disassociating, a fever addling your brain, while the holiday cheer twinkles all around you. Truly there's no performer who is more like a strong dose of Nyquil than Dina Martina. She is cozy but disorienting. You will laugh without knowing why. Take her with alcohol and double the danger." This holds up, and we hope Dina is the only fever you get this year.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25

MUSIC

KEXP Punk Xmas & Christmas Day Broadcasts

KEXP Brian Foss, the host of Sonic Reducer, will be your punk-rock Christmas angel.

THROUGH DECEMBER 26

PERFORMANCE

George Balanchine's 'The Nutcracker'

Rich Smith has written "If you haven't seen this Christmas classic since you were a kid, give it a go this year. In 2014, Pacific Northwest Ballet replaced its beloved Maurice Sendak set with one by Ian Falconer, who did the Olivia the Pig books, and I'm glad that they did. The new set is gorgeous in a Wes Anderson-like way, and it reflects the genuine weirdness and beauty in the story. I mean, the last 45 minutes of this thing is a Katy Perry video starring dancing desserts and a glittery peacock that moves like a sexy broken river. Bring a pot lozenge." This is an archival performance, so it'll feel extra nostalgic. Plus, if you miss those cookies and snacks from the lobby during intermission, you can even add a Nutcracker gift box to your ticket for a bundle of sweets.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26

MUSIC

32nd Annual Presentation of Sacred Music by Duke Ellington

This is the annual concert of Sacred Music by Duke Ellington. Ellington was, of course, the greatest and most creative figure of the big band era. He had, one could argue, three main musical projects: One was the production of dance-hall hits, two was the production of serious black music (music that would represent the 400-year history of African descendants in the world that was new to Europeans), and three was the production of pieces that expressed his religious/existential feelings. Tonight is devoted to the third, and in many ways most profound, of Ellington's projects. Anyone who has heard his composition "Come Sunday" instantly understands that Ellington felt God as something that's inside and not outside of (or remote from) the human experience. He was, in short, a Spinozist. And so was, for that matter, John Coltrane. The theology of Spinoza, a 17th-century Dutch Jewish philosopher, has many features that agree with jazz spirituality. The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra will stage the program. CHARLES MUDEDE

THROUGH DECEMBER 27

PERFORMANCE

A Christmas Carol 2020

Cozy up around ye olde device for this on-demand version of ACT Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol: a dependable, simple pleasure with just enough variation to warrant returning year after year.

Christmas of the Corn

Cafe Nordo's annual holiday collab with Seattle playwright and puppet-maker Scot Augustson returns with a murderous twist. This radio play horror-comedy includes a mysterious box of clues (plus cookies, crafts, and cocktails, with additional holiday feast add-ons such as Reindeer Shepherd's Pie) delivered to your door. Once it's unpacked, you're primed to help solve a murder in the town of Drupe Fruit, Minnisconsan, while stuffing your face with all manner of deliciousness.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27

PERFORMANCE

Black Listening: A Multi-Media Performance by Zachary James Watkins

As a continuation of their piece "Listen to Clarence," currently up at Wa Na Wari, Zachary James Watkins will use their background in composition for a multimedia performance.

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Apollo Theater Presents Kwanzaa Celebration: Regeneration Night

Celebrate and learn about Kwanzaa, a winter holiday celebrating Black American culture that culminates in a feast, with this multi-disciplinary performance featuring Abdel R. Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theatre and livestreamed from New York's Apollo Theater.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

MUSIC

Post-Xmas Recharge with Champagne Sunday

Husband-and-wife duo Jared and Jessi Fredeen of Champagne Sunday will bring you some virtual hair of the dog.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30

MUSIC

Patti Smith and Her Band: A Live Birthday Performance

NYC rock legend Patti Smith is giving the people the gift of a live performance on her own birthday.

THROUGH DECEMBER 31

MUSIC

Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Special

The Seattle Men's Chorus brings you songs, dancing, and special guest star Nina West of RuPaul's Drag Race fame in their on-demand holiday musical revue, featuring all-new festive performances recorded safely during quarantine.

PERFORMANCE

Wonderland

Can Can's sparkly, playfully debaucherous carnival of holiday merriment is now on-demand and available to rent throughout the season. Plus, an extra treat, the cabaret company's Show To Go package allows you to enjoy entrees, house-made confections, and wine selections while you watch the show at home.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31

FOOD & DRINK

NYE Champagne Cocktails

Stoneburner invites you to "slam the door" on 2020 with a virtual champagne cocktail class featuring effervescent classics like the French 75 and the Seelbach. If you'd rather not gather the ingredients yourself, optional kits with everything you need are available for delivery.

MUSIC

THE AVETT BROTHERS - New Year’s Eve Virtual Celebration

Folk familiars the Avett Brothers will break out their woo-woo approach to Americana this New Year's Eve, their years of work heavily driven by pleasant harmony-riddled messages of good and evil, banjo and fiddle.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit | New Year’s Eve Celebration

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, who won a Grammy for best Americana album for his interpretative continuation of The Nashville Sound, will play their twangy rock all the way into the new year.

NVCS Presents Nite Wave '80s New Year's Eve Party!!

This high-energy virtual show is an '80s jukebox, complete with hits from Duran Duran, INXS, the Cure, New Order, Depeche Mode, and more, ramped up to the glitter gods for New Year's Eve.

T-Mobile Presents: NYE Live with Justin Bieber

J Biebs will carry you into 2021 with a melange of his chart-topping hits.

NEW YEAR'S EVE

T-Mobile New Year's at The Needle

Seattle Center's usual slate of New Year's Eve festivities are canceled, but the Space Needle's annual light display will prevail with a digital-only show broadcast on KING 5 and streamed online. Why can't you just find a safe spot to view the show IRL, you ask? To the naked eye, the top of the needle will appear a static magenta, but the digital show, which uses sky-mapping technology and video footage, will be the only place to watch the full shebang.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1

MUSIC

The Breakfast Club 2021 - Dreamin' & Streamin'

Instead of going to sleep after a night of partying at home with your quarantine pod, join the Breakfast Club for a DJ dance party on Monkey Loft's virtual stage with Black Velveteen, ethicaldrugs, GriffinGrrl, and many others.

JANUARY 1-4

PERFORMANCE

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical

This crowd-sourced, community-written musical adaptation of the Pixar film about a tiny rat chef is made possible by the plethora of Broadway stans on TikTok. Proceeds from this one-time online premiere will benefit out-of-work performs through the Actors Fund.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2

READINGS & TALKS

Quarantine Book Club: 'To the Lighthouse'

After parsing through works by authors like Joan Didion, Toni Morrison, and James Baldwin, Christopher Frizzelle's remote six-week book club continues with Virginia Woolf's To the Lighthouse—a symbolic choice for the darkest time of the year.

THROUGH JANUARY 2

PERFORMANCE

Kitten N' Lou Present: Jingle All the Gay!

Recorded in front of a live audience interwoven with phone calls, love letters, and other mid-pandemic quarantine modes of communication, this year's edition of Kitten N' Lou holiday special Jingle All the Gay! will bring you some queer-tastic comfort.

THROUGH JANUARY 5

PERFORMANCE

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas!

Scott Shoemaker (Ms. Pak-Man) and illustrious friends like Ade, Waxie Moon, Mandy Price, and Fageddy Randy will lead a fearless investigation into the War on Christmas. Their weapons: "ALL NEW hilarious comedy, songs, dance numbers, amazing videos and partial nudity!"