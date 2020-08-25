Where to Eat Peaches in Seattle This Summer 2020

Sweet, juicy, and fragrant, ripe summer peaches are the pinnacle of the season's fresh produce, and with a few days left of National Peach Month, there's no better time to enjoy them. Though you may not be able to get millions of them (cue the Presidents of the United States of America), we've hand-picked 18 restaurants, bakeries, and other spots in Seattle where you can consume as much of the succulent stone fruit as possible in all its different forms, including beer, cupcakes, pizza, pie, and popsicles. If you're after raw peaches to cook yourself (or eat standing over a sink), check out our farmers' market guide.

Note: Availability may vary.

A La Mode Pies

For the six weeks it's available, the pie bakery's famous summer peach pie, made with ripe, Washington-grown Pence peaches, is the favorite of A La Mode owner Chris Porter, aka "The Pie Guy." Get it for takeout at the Phinney and West Seattle locations while you can.

Phinney, West Seattle

Coyle's Bakeshop

Buttery, flaky croissants are topped with sweet slices of peaches at pastry maniac Rachael Coyle's bakery.

Fremont

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice creamery takes full advantage of stonefruit season by using peaches from Collins Family Orchards and plums from Cloud Mountain Farm Center in their peachy plum sherbet, one of their August flavors.

Various locations

Sponsored

Lady Yum

One of the macaron maven's four summer flavors, available for pickup and delivery, is Orgeat Peach Prosecco. Pair with one of the shop's sparkling wines for true decadence.

Various locations

Macrina Cafe and Bakery

The bakery layers fresh cinnamon-dusted peaches on a brioche bun filled with sweet fromage blanc to make their Sweet Peach Brioche. Order the fanciest breakfast of your week to go at their cafes, or for delivery via DoorDash.

Various locations

Mighty-O Donuts

The vegan donut shop's August donut of the month is the peach fritter, a spiced yeast dough with organic peaches and a vanilla glaze.

Various locations

Oddfellows Cafe + Bar

Oddfellow's Peach Tart looks like a fancy Toaster Strudel, and who could be mad at that? Order it to go or reserve a spot for dine-in.

Capitol Hill

Off the Rez

Frybread is one of the best things on the Native-run food truck's menu, and this month they've zhuzhed it up with a raspberry-peach topping. Check their locations and schedule here (their cafe at the Burke Museum is temporarily closed).

Various locations

Osteria La Spiga

The Capitol Hill Italian restaurant has a Vanilla Panna Cotta alla Pesca with Pence (no relation) Orchards Yellow Peach Sauce available for pickup.

Capitol Hill

Pagliacci Pizza

Pagliacci proves that peaches don't have to be reserved for sweets: Their Peachza Primo layers them on an olive oil pizza base with roasted pork loin, mozzarella, fresh arugula, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Various locations

Parfait

Ballard's organic, small-batch ice creamery makes its peaches and cream flavor with local Tonnemaker Family Orchard peaches. Online ordering for Sunday pickup starts on Wednesdays. Check here for ordering details.

Fremont

Rachel's Ginger Beer

The local fizzy, spicy-sweet soda shop offers a white peach flavor on their permanent rotation.

Various locations

Raised Doughnuts

For August, pastry chef Mi Kim's doughnut shop is serving a peach fritter flavor, made with raised yeast dough, peaches, sugar, cinnamon, and a peach glaze.

Central District

Redhook Brewery

Bursting with juicy peach and mango flavor and a dry, soft malty finish, the Peaches For Me IPA from Redhook's Limited Release series pays tribute to the Presidents of the United States of America song.

Various locations

Seattle Pops

Summon childhood memories with a frosty frozen pop made with Collins Family Orchards peaches.

Wallingford

Shug's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream

Pike Place's adorably retro ice cream shop makes a fresh organic peach sundae using peaches from Frog Hollow Farms and a scoop in the flavor of your choice. You can also get a fizzy Prosecco float with peach sorbet.

Downtown & West Seattle

Southern Kitchen

The Tacoma Southern-comfort favorite is famous for their award-winning peach cobbler.

Tacoma

Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcakery's Peachy Cream Crumble flavor is filled with house-made Northwest peach jam and topped with mascarpone frosting.

Various locations