Your Guide to Virtual New Year's Eve 2020 Events in Seattle, Portland, and Nationwide

If you've never made the liberating choice of ghosting your friends on New Year's Eve to stay home and drink cheap champagne in your pajamas, you'll finally get the chance this year. Below, we've rounded up all the virtual events where you can celebrate the demise of 2020 in the Northwest and nationwide, from an augmented-reality Space Needle light show in Seattle to a virtual Pink Martini concert in Portland to a New Year's Queens countdown with RuPaul's Drag Race vets like Jinkx Monsoon and Trixie Mattel. For more options, check out our roundup of places to get festive food and drinks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Seattle and our guide to a socially distanced holiday in Seattle and Portland.

Jump to: Seattle | Portland| Nationwide

SEATTLE

COMEDY

The Worst Year of Our Lives: A New Year's Extravaganza

CoVideoTV, "the only pandemic-based talk show" based in Seattle, will team up with KEXP for a look back on this trash fire of a year, hosted by local comic Howie Echo-Hawk, Dan Hurwitz, and Dewa Dorje and interspersed with music and comedy performances.

FAMILY & COMMUNITY

Grieve, Breathe, Begin Again: New Year's Eve Retreat

Join Move Whole for a two-day immersion into yoga, meditation, reflection, and intention as you head into the new year at home.

Dec 31-Jan 1

Sponsored

Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Make kid-friendly crafts at home with the King County Library while singer Nancy Steward performs a mini-concert 12 hours before the stroke of midnight.

Rockin' Rockfish Noon Year's Eve

Planning on calling it an early night on New Year's Eve? Join the Seattle Aquarium in the early afternoon to dance to some virtual live music from Mikey the Rad Scientist, learn fun facts about resident sea creatures' holiday celebrations, and participate in a pre-midnight countdown.

FOOD & DRINK

Capodanno Coins and Caramelle - New Year's Eve Good Luck Pasta with Salty Seattle

Salty Seattle will teach you to make Cotechino (a coin-shaped sausage said to bring good luck) and lentils nestled in pasta dough in coin and caramelle shapes in festive black and gold.

NYE Champagne Cocktails

Stoneburner invites you to "slam the door" on 2020 with a virtual champagne cocktail class featuring effervescent classics like the French 75 and the Seelbach. If you'd rather not gather the ingredients yourself, optional kits with everything you need are available for delivery.

MUSIC

NVCS Presents: Nite Wave '80s New Year's Eve Party!

This high-energy virtual show is an '80s jukebox, complete with hits from Duran Duran, INXS, the Cure, New Order, Depeche Mode, and more, ramped up to the glitter gods for New Year's Eve.

LIGHTS & SPECTACLES

T-Mobile New Year's at The Needle

Seattle Center's usual slate of New Year's Eve festivities are canceled, but the Space Needle's annual light display will prevail with a digital-only show broadcast on KING 5 and streamed online. Why can't you just find a safe spot to view the show IRL, you ask? To the naked eye, the top of the needle will appear a static magenta, but the digital show, which uses sky-mapping technology and video footage, will be the only place to watch the full shebang.

PORTLAND

MUSIC

DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid's Twentieth Anniversary New Year's Eve Livestream Dance Party

Having started their New Year's Eve party-circuit career at the Medicine Hat in the year 2000, DJ Anjali and the Incredible Kid will bring the end-of-year bash to your living room.

Interactive New Year's Eve Bollywood Party

Join the king of Portland Bollywood parties, DJ Prashant, for a New Year's Eve bash on Zoom. Instead of just watching, you'll get to be a part of the party by having your little video square show up alongside those of other guests.

KMHD New Year's Eve Bubble Ball

Let KMHD DJs Action Slacks, the Captain, and Luis provide the party tunes in the background of your New Year's Eve festivities.

New Year's Eve Concert Livestream

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral's resident organists will join up with the Brent Follis Quartet, the Renegade Opera, and bagpiper Mark Mullaney for a lively online concert on New Year's Eve.

Pink Martini New Year's Eve Concert

Pianist Thomas Lauderdale and his legendary Portland-based jazz and classical pop ensemble will bid adieu to this horrible year with a live concert filmed in front of a 35-foot Christmas tree in Portland.

DTV New Year's Marathon

Portland funky rock trio Dorado invites you to spend the last night of the year with them. They'll perform live, talk about their Green Room sessions, and give away free merch to lucky winners.

NATIONWIDE

COMEDY

Cameron Esposito's New Year's Steve

Comic Cameron Esposito will transform into a dude named Steve for a New Year's Eve special filled with live sets, chats, and guests, plus an early ball drop for those who don't want to stay up until midnight.

MUSIC

THE AVETT BROTHERS - New Year’s Eve Virtual Celebration

Folk familiars the Avett Brothers will break out their woo-woo approach to Americana this New Year's Eve, their years of work heavily driven by pleasant harmony-riddled messages of good and evil, banjo and fiddle.

Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020 Global Celebration

Kicking off just before midnight in Melbourne, Beatport and Absolut Vodka's New Year's Eve party will bring you dance music from 15 time zones spread over 20 hours.

Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents: New Year's Eve

Crack open a cold one for Bud Light Seltzer's New Year's Eve bash on the internet, featuring headliners Steve Aoki, Saweetie, Sebastian Yantra, and Jack Harlow (with a midnight performance by Post Malone), hosted by Lilly Singh and Matt Steffanina. A few lucky guests will get the chance to meet Steve Aoki virtually.

Cannabrush Presents: lespecial’s Ancient Homies NYE Future Blast Off

The last night of the year seems like an appropriate time to bliss out to "heavy future groove," which is what's promised by New York-based headliners lespecial for this NYE Cannabrush concert bolstered by LED video art.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit | New Year’s Eve Celebration

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, who won a Grammy for best Americana album for his interpretative continuation of The Nashville Sound, will play their twangy rock all the way into the new year.

Kiss 2020 Goodbye

Those pleather pants you bought just before quarantine will finally be put to use thanks to multi-platinum rock legends KISS and their pyrotechnics-filled New Year's Eve concert, recorded live from Atlantis Dubai.

Snoop Dogg Virtual New Year's Eve Special

Snoop stans can join the California-bred rapper and his fellow judges from the Go-Big Show (Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes, and Bert Kreischer) for an evening of music, "crazy stunts" like sword-swallowing, a tour of Snoop's compound, and appearances from his famous friends.

T-Mobile Presents: NYE Live with Justin Bieber

J Biebs will carry you into 2021 with a melange of his chart-topping hits.

Times Square New Year's Eve

Manhattan's most famous Square won't be packed with bundled-up onlookers this year, but there will still be live performances that you can watch from home while you wait for the ball to drop. Gloria Gaynor will appropriately be belting "I Will Survive," and acclaimed singer-songwriter Andra Day will perform her Grammy-nominated single "Rise Up" and John Lennon's "Imagine."

24 Hour New Year's

Sandwich your PST New Year's Eve countdown between those of all the other time zones in the world, and enjoy music and performances from diverse cultures in the process.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

At least one New Year's Eve tradition from The Before will go on as planned—Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve won't have a massive audience in Times Square, but you can still count down to midnight with host Ryan Seacrest, co-hosts Lucy Hale, Billy Porter, and Ciara, and glitzed-out performers like Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Nelly, and J-Lo.

Hello 2021 Americas | YouTube NYE Celebration

Join YouTube creators, pop culture icons, and others for a New Year's Eve countdown hosted by Mexican vlogger Juanpa Zurita and actress Storm Reed (A Wrinkle in Time).

PERFORMANCE

New Year's Queens

Watch your favorite big-name drag queens from around the world (Miz Cracker, Bob the Drag Queen, Alaska, and more) kick 2020 to the curb with an 11-hour countdown chock-full of performances, musical numbers, and lip-syncing.