20 Drinks and Desserts You Can Only Find in Seattle in the Fall

As blue skies and sunny days give way to a crisp chill in the air and changing foliage, autumnal flavors abound, including apple, chai, squash, caramel, maple, cinnamon, and of course, pumpkin spice everything. To give you a taste of the season, we've gathered this list of fall specials around town, from pumpkin cheesecake croissants at Temple Pastries to apple pie donuts at Mighty-O. For more culinary inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

COOKIES

Hello Robin

The cookie bakery is putting an autumn-ready spin on the classic Toll House recipe with their crowd-favorite pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, available for the month of October.

Central District, University District

Pickup, delivery



Lowrider Cookie Company

The cookie purveyor is baking up two seasonal flavors—apple oatmeal and pumpkin maple—for the month of October.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery



Midnight Cookie Co.

For another fall cookie option, try Midnight's monthly chef special, pumpkin snickerdoodle.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery

Sponsored

OTHER BAKED GOODS AND DESSERTS

A La Mode Pies

For a cozy slice of fall that isn't the ever-ubiquitous pumpkin, try A La Mode's seasonal chai-infused cheesecake, which is steeped with cloves and cinnamon and covered with a layer of burnt sugar caramel sauce.

Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cupcake Royale

The cupcakery has an array of seasonal flavors, including fig and honey, pumpkin cardamom, apple spice, cinnamon roll, and triple berry pie.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice cream shop's trio of dreamy fall flavors includes Miyoko's butter toffee and chocolate (a caramel ice cream with dark chocolate toffee bars, made with vegan butter from Miyoko's Creamery), salted sesame snickerdoodle (a cinnamon and tahini ice cream with swirls of tahini caramel and chunks of sesame snickerdoodles inspired by a recipe from local author Aran Goyoaga's new cookbook Cannelle et Vanille Bakes Simple), and apple orchard (a coconut and oat ice cream with granola, swirls of golden apple jam, and roasted Collins Family Orchards apple pieces).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery



Hot Cakes

The molten-dessert emporium's October menu features a "market ghost tour cake" (a spooky cake inspired by Pike Place Market, with Theo Chocolate, ghost chili ganache, MarketSpice orange cinnamon black tea caramel, and a scoop of caramel ice cream), spiced plum sangria with Patterson Cellars Forbidden red blend and Collins Family Orchards plums, and a salty-sweet "corn maze shake" with salted caramel ice cream, popcorn, honey-roasted pepitas, and house-made Cracker Jack.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Macrina Bakery

The local bakery chain has plenty of fall treats on its seasonal menu, including pecan sticky buns, salted caramel brownies, pumpkin muffins, mini pumpkin cheesecakes, mini autumn spice cakes, pear ginger upside-down cakes, chocolate pecan babkas, pumpkin pie bars, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, and pumpkin pie.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mighty-O Donuts

The vegan favorite is going all-in on fall specials with pumpkin spice cake donuts, apple pie donuts, "cinnabun" chai, and their own take on the pumpkin spice latte.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

The local ice cream shop chain is scooping up four seasonal flavors for October: milky moon bar (a Halloween candy bar-inspired flavor with chocolate-covered mini marshmallows, milk chocolate ice cream, and ribbons of vanilla bean caramel), pumpkin clove, sunbutter cup (a sweet cream ice cream with sunflower seed butter cups made with Theo Chocolate), and vegan strawberry burst (a pink Starburst-inspired flavor with strawberries and coconut milk).

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Petit Pierre Bakery

Get in an autumnal state of mind with this cozy French bakery's bevy of fall treats, including apple tatin croissants with cinnamon streusel, leaf-shaped sugar cookies, and pumpkin spice cream-filled croissants with toasted marshmallow. All of them pair well with the bakery's seasonal drinks, in flavors such as pumpkin spice and caramel apple butter.

Magnolia

Pickup, delivery



The Pink Door

The longtime Post Alley staple unveiled its fall menu on October 7 and is serving treats like lemon Campari pie, chocolate hazelnut tarts, butterscotch budino, apple bourbon cake, and pumpkin pecan blondies.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

DRINKS

Coffeeholic House

If you're looking for a twist on the PSL, try this Vietnamese coffee shop's new pumpkin cheesecake latte.

Columbia City

Pickup



Katsu Burger

The local Japanese chain known for its towering tonkatsu-style burgers has brought back its seasonal caramel apple and pumpkin spice milkshakes.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Rey Amargo

This Mexican hot chocolate shop on Capitol Hill has added a pumpkin spice hot chocolate special for the season. To maximize the experience, order one of their excellent cocoa-dusted churros for dipping.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Sod House Bakery

This small-batch bakery is serving its own pumpkin spice latte with house-made pumpkin syrup.

Ravenna

Pickup



Sugar Bakery & Cafe

The local bakeshop and cafe is festooning its sugar cookies with festive fall sprinkles.

First Hill, Uptown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Temple Pastries

The charming Central District bakery's fall menu includes pumpkin cheesecake croissants, salted caramel cronuts (available on weekends only), and caramel apple crème fraîche tarts.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in

COCKTAILS

Crumby Sandwiches

This relatively new sandwich joint in Fremont recently released its new autumn cocktail lineup. The offerings include "Paint It Blackberry" (Four Roses bourbon, blackberry simple syrup, allspice dram, lime juice, and egg white), "Go FIGure" (a house-made fig shrub, Montenegro Amaro, vodka, lemon juice, and soda water), "I've Got What You Mead" (Mr. B's apple pie mead, brandy, lemon and grapefruit juice, simple syrup, and sea salt solution), and "What's the Tea" (Botanist dry gin, Earl Grey tea, lavender simple syrup, and lemon juice).

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



The London Plane

To symbolize the transition into fall, the Pioneer Square restaurant has released a new series of romantic fall cocktails: "Anticipation" (mezcal, lime, agave, chartreuse, and maraschino), "First Signs" (finocchietto, gin, vermouth, and bitters), "Full Swing" (bourbon, apricot nectar, vermouth, and basque pepper), and "Bitter End" (cherry amaro, cranberry, Aperol, and pickled onion).

Pioneer Square

Pickup, dine-in