21 Queer-Owned Restaurants in the Seattle Area



A La Mode Pies

Owned by Chris Porter, "Seattle's premier pie bakery" serves up flaky creations in flavors like spiced apple, Blue Hawaiian, key lime, Mexican chocolate mousse, strawberry rhubarb, raspberry crumble, sour cherry, banana cream, and toasted coconut.

Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle

Pickup



Biang Biang Noodles

Named for the onomatopoeia of the sound of the noodles being slapped on the counter as they’re being made, biang-biang noodles are a type of Xi'an-style hand-pulled noodle characterized by their thick and chewy consistency. Alison Deng, Sia Zhang, and Yuming Xu's lively Capitol Hill restaurant specializes in the regional dish, offering menu items like noodles with mala spicy beef, stewed pork belly, spicy chicken, cumin lamb, and mapo tofu, plus green onion pancakes, vegetable spring rolls, and popcorn chicken.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cafe Argento

Former Stranger editor Chase Burns wrote in 2018, "This April, Cafe Argento celebrates 14 years as a linchpin in Capitol Hill's 12th Avenue community, with its success owed to owner/local saint Faizel Khan and the Velocity Dance performers he keeps hiring. If you come into Argento more than once, odds are Faizel will remember your name, your order, and offer you some quirky-good advice. (He suggested my boyfriend get Botox for his 32nd birthday, which continues to make me cackle to this day.) Also, the food is cheap and savory. I'd like to eat their jalapeño cheddar bagel every day until I die."

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Cafe Flora , Floret , and Flora Bakehouse

Nat Stratton-Clarke's airy, plant-filled Cafe Flora has been a vegetarian haven for over 30 years, with locally sourced dishes like Oaxacan tacos, seasonal grain bowls, and wild mushroom and fennel risotto. Stratton-Clarke also owns two offshoots: Floret, a cafe inside SeaTac, and Flora Bakehouse, a cozy bakery on Beacon Hill.

Madison Valley, SeaTac, Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Coping Cookies

Enjoy cookies for a good cause at this recently opened queer woman-owned Capitol Hill bakery. Couple Sam Padilla and Ashley Hernandez first launched the venture as a pop-up after Hernandez ran a bake sale for her coworkers at the Seattle Children’s Hospital and her treats were a smash hit. Their brick-and-mortar now features cookie varieties like "Stay Gold" (salty pretzel, butterscotch, and cookie butter filling), vegan espresso chip, and "Cake It Easy" (red velvet). In keeping with their altruistic mindset, the business will continue to donate a portion of proceeds to a new nonprofit each quarter.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Cupcake Royale

Cupcake Royale was started in 2003 in Seattle as the first cupcake bakery and cafe outside of New York City, and has since expanded from the original Capitol Hill location to include multiple locations across the city. They have a variety of classic and seasonal flavors, house-made ice cream (some with cupcake pieces!), and espresso drinks.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Dough Joy

Offerings at Sean Willis and Christopher Ballard's whimsical, queer joy-fueled doughnut shop include the "Basic B" (a plain glazed doughnut), vanilla Biscoff, strawberry milkshake, and Bavarian cream.

Capitol Hill, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Frelard Tamales

Since opening in 2015, the queer-owned, community-focused Frelard Tamales has won over Seattle with its lovingly handcrafted tamales, made from a family recipe with top-notch ingredients. In February, owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey debuted a Bellingham outpost along with a brewery, El Sueñito Brewing Company .

Green Lake, Bellingham

Pickup, delivery

Glo's

Julie Reisman and Steve Frias's beloved diner recently reopened in a shiny new home within Capitol Hill Station. In a landmark victory, the restaurant's workers also recently unionized and had their union voluntarily recognized by Glo's management. The gleaming new space features classic turquoise diner-style booths as well as seats at the counter and is big enough to accommodate many more guests than the pint-sized original location. All of your favorites (like the famous eggs Benedict) are still on the menu, along with a newly expanded espresso menu and bloody Marys.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Howdy Bagel

Husbands Jake Carter and Daniel Blagovich opened their long-awaited brick-and-mortar bagel shop Howdy Bagel in Tacoma at the end of May. After perfecting their bagel recipe in early 2021, the couple originally started their business as a subscription service and pop-up in West Seattle before moving to Tacoma that summer. Their bagels are hand-rolled, long-fermented, boiled, and baked, resulting in a soft, chewy final product with a glossy, crispy exterior. I've been lucky enough to try some of their bagels in the past and can confirm they're among the best I've had in the greater Seattle area—they're particularly good slathered with the "cowboy spice" schmear, with slow-cooked tomato jam, adobo chili peppers, and jalapeños for just the right kick of spice. I also love their cheeky gay logo, which is designed by Austin-based artist Keith Davis Young and features a nude male cowboy pinup in a hat and boots kicking back inside a bagel.

Tacoma

Pickup, dine-in



Kamp Social House

This Madison Valley bar owned by lesbian couple Katy Knauff and Marceil Van Camp hopes to lure the "sober-curious" with an inclusive menu that features non-alcoholic options for cocktails, beer, and wine alongside alcoholic drinks. Executive chef Bridgett Lewis's food menu includes flavorful bites like green plantain shrimp tostadas, sliders, and pineapple rum-glazed chicken wings, with soft serve for dessert. The space also boasts a spacious covered patio.

Madison Valley

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Little Tin Goods & Apothecary Cabinet

This intimate, charming "goods and apothecary cabinet" and cocktail lounge from Frankie Goodman and Kalei Apo offers unique craft cocktails and snacks served out of tins in a romantic space.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Marination

Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison's Hawaiian-Korean chain Marination is beloved for its their island-inspired fare, including kalbi beef tacos, kimchi fried rice, loco moco, Spam sliders, and more. The "aloha tots" (tater tots topped with kalua pork, kimchi sauce, Japanese mayo, and a fried egg) are especially crave-worthy.

Downtown, West Seattle, Columbia City

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



R&M Dessert Bar

This new dessert-centric bar from couple Rod Gambassi and Marc Adams (the titular “R & M”) features showstopping cakes and bakes, a full service cafe, and a walk-up window with a grab-and-go treat selection (perfect for something sweet on a late night out).

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery



Saint John's Bar and Eatery

This quirky, bustling Capitol Hill bar owned by William Gould, Valeri Kissovski, Michael Lee is a favorite Stranger staff haunt. Be sure to check out its Enchanted Dinosaur FantasyLand (a gathering of plastic toy dinosaurs) on the back patio.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Shikorina Pastries

Pastry Project alum Hana Yohannes runs this organic, sustainable bakeshop in the Central District. Expect treats like brown butter vanilla cake, scratch-made pop tarts, snickerdoodles, cupcakes, and chocolate chunk brownies.

Central District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Terra Plata

From Tamara Murphy—former chef/owner of Brasa, organizer of Burning Beast—Terra Plata’s menu is world-ranging deliciousness made with local/sustainable/etc. foodstuffs (some of it so local as to be from the rooftop garden). One thing that remains a constant: a big, stewy bowl of roast pig with clams, house-made chorizo, and the sneaks-up-on-you heat of smoked paprika, topped with a pork rind to soak up the sauce and pickled onions for contrast. There’s also lunch or brunch for the same great ideas with a smaller bill.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Tres Lecheria

This Mexican-influenced bakeshop from pastry chef Kevin Moulder, who's won Netflix's Sugar Rush: Christmas and Food Network's Winner Cake All, purveys luscious tres leches cake by the slice in addition to sheet cakes, tiered wedding cakes, and customizable orders.

Wallingford

Pickup, delivery

Two Doors Down

Married couple Erin Nestor and Rebecca Denk own this family-friendly, burger-and-beer joint with a rotating roster of local and regional brews. The food menu includes a bánh mì burger with daikon slaw and sriracha mayo, the “420” (two kinds of cheese, bacon, deep-fried avocado, and a fried egg), and corn dogs.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Velvet Elk

This speakeasy-esque neighborhood hangout from Kim Beecroft is a cozy space for craft cocktails and bites like hummus, olives, and cheese plates.

Mount Baker

Pickup, dine-in



Wildrose

For the women-loving women who inhabit Capitol Hill, Shelley Brothers and Martha Manning's bar Wildrose features an assortment of entertainment: karaoke, poetry readings, open mic nights, pool tournaments, and dance parties. (It's worth noting that there are only 23 lesbian bars left in the entire country, making this a notable queer destination.)

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in