55 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Valentine's Day Weekend: Feb 11-13, 2022



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

READINGS & TALKS

We Need a Reckoning

The We Need a Reckoning collection features works by 31 women and non-binary people of color in the Tacoma area, all writing under five central themes: wind, soil, water, sky, and breath. A panel discussion with contributors Krista Pérez, Katharine Threat, Lydia K. Valentine, and Jesi Hanley Vega will include readings and a Q&A.

(Town Hall, First Hill, $5)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Lunar New Year at Kirkland Urban

Outdoor shopping center Kirkland Urban will usher in the Year of the Tiger with lion and dragon dances by Mak Fai Lion Dance, a traditional Vietnamese fan dance, a whimsical lantern display, and more.

(Kirkland Urban's Fountain Court, free)

MUSIC

Andy Vance & Sundance

Enjoy a night of music and dancing with honky tonk heroes Andy Vance and Sundance.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Batbox, Emotional Trash, and Buried Blonde

Start your weekend with a night of local genre-blending rock courtesy of Batbox who combine punk, progressive, jazz, blues, and folk into their lively performances. Seattle alt-rockers Emotional Trash and Buried Blonde will start the night off right with their '90s influenced sound.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Sponsored

Boy Bands vs Girl Groups

Pick your poison between girl power or boy crushes during this Boy Bands vs Girl Groups dance party. Resident DJs will be spinning your favorite teen heartthrobs all night long. Learn the iconic dance routines of N*SYNC and Britney Spears with special dance tributes by All4Doras and BFFervescent.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5)

Brittany Collins and Ian Jones

Enjoy a night of soulful Americana with Brittany Collins, known for her haunting vocal delivery and hopeful songwriting. Ian Jones will add some classic country flair to the mix in support of his latest EP, Evergreens.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

Country Dave and Friends a Tribute to The Man in Black

Seattle singer and guitarist Country Dave pays tribute to Johnny Cash with all the lonely cowboy classics that your heart desires. He will be accompanied by a skilled gang musicians including Jesse Harmonson, Mikel McDermott, Kelly VanCamp, Cami Voss, Fredd Luongo, and Davin Michael Stedman for this authentic cover night.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Country Lips with Smoker Dad and Ryan Curtis

Tap your boots to honky tonk jams from Portland locals Country Lips alongside southern rockers Smoker Dad and rootsy singer-songwriter Ryan Curtis.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $12)

DEEP N BASS ft. PRSN

DEEP N BASS is back for a magical night of forward-thinking electronica featuring DJs PRSN, Cables B2B Korra the Kid, June_Birnie, and Rob Noble.

(Monkey Loft, SoDo, $7-$15)

Dimelo: A Reggaeton Night

Let loose for the weekend at this reccurring reggaeton DJ dance night.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

Jack Parker and The Mutineers

Bremerton artist Jack Parker shaped his Americana sound with a 20-year musical career of traveling around the country. He will make his way back to his home state with folky rock duo The Mutineers.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $7-$10)

Lakota Dorris

Olympia-born singer-songwriter Lakota Dorris will bring a blend of traditional and modern folk to the stage for a relaxed evening of tunes.

(McMenamins Anderson School, free)

Luna 13, Night Terrors, and Pill Brigade

Deathtronica duo Luna 13 has been hailed as “the bass music scene’s Slayer” after they gained popularity by opening for Insane Clown Posse. They will be joined by darkwave project Night Terrors and electro-industrial outfit Pill Brigade.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $8)

Rather Ordinary Dudes and Pastel Faces

Despite their name, Rather Ordinary Dudes hit something unique with their emo math-rock sound and dueling vocals. They will keep the moody songs flowing right after a set from melodic hardcore four-piece Pastel Faces.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $9.98)

War Puppy, Dead Streets, and Kids on Fire

Rock out with local two-piece War Puppy who will bring an energizing night of garage rock. Joining them will be Seattle punks Dead Streets and Kids on Fire.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Xavier Lecouturier

Talented young drummer and composer Xavier Lecouturier will be back on his home turf for a dazzling night of jazz.

(Vito's Restaurant & Lounge, First Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Inferno: Swervewon, Semaj, Sworth, & Doozy

Dance your cares away until into the wee hours of the morning with hip-hop and R&B sets from DJs Swervewon, Semaj, Sworth, and Doozy.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

VALENTINE'S DAY

Belltown Night Market - Love Theme

This free, all-ages event, part of Belltown Art Walk, will include a group exhibition of local artists. Next door, Sassafras is presenting a new exhibit by Michelle Ewert.

(Sassafras, Belltown, free)

DRAG

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco and self-proclaimed "drag alien" Irene Dubois will host viewing parties for season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race followed by Queer Bar's MX. drag variety show each Friday. Let's cheer on our hometown demon queen!

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, $10)

SATURDAY

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Seattle Night Market | Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year edition of this popular night market will include "special performances by local organizations throughout the event." Aside from that, you can expect the standard market trappings, including 100 makers, food trucks, DJs, and a bar.

(Magnuson Park, Sand Point, $10-$20)

ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival

Courtesy of ShoreLake Arts, hundreds of handmade lanterns will be on display from February 1–15. At the big event on February 12, grab a beer while you take in a lion dance and kung fu performance, live music, and bites from a "local Asian food truck."

(Monka Brewing Co., Ridgecrest, free)

MUSIC

Alfredo Ghosts, L80, and Guests

A high-energy rock band with an "extraterrestrial sound," Alfredo Ghosts will fill you up with starchy jams that find their ground in seasonally appropriate, freaky '70s glam. They'll play alongside hypnotic rockers L80 (pronounced "lady") and more special guests.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $8)

Andy Zook, Jacob Miller, and Isabeau Waia'u Walker

This triple headliner will start out with singer-songwriter Andy Zook, whose reflective and personal songs remain delicate despite being centered around an electric guitar. Minimalist pop aficionado Jacob Miller will follow with his timeless sound that is rooted in American traditional music. Isabeau Waia'u Walker, who can be seen playing with Y La Bamba, ends the night with her gift of storytelling through acoustic folk-inspired songs.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $10-$15)

Fruit Juice, Sprig, Enuft, and Options Open

Seattle glam-pop five-piece Fruit Juice will rock the house in support of their acclaimed album, Mirke vs The Dreamy LLC, alongside theatrical synth-rock collective Sprig, Tacoma-based alt-pop group Enuft, and local indie rockers Options Open.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

IV & The Strange Band, Redneck Girlfriend, and Dead Man

IV (AKA Coleman Williams), the son of Hank Williams III, continues his musical family legacy with The Strange Band, who make hard-hitting southern rock suited for headbanging. The band will be joined by Redneck Girlfriend, who will turn up the volume with their country-rock sound. Starting the night off with a bang is blues-rock duo Dead Man.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Modern Daze, Catch Rabbit, & The Tonins

Float through an evening of electro, dream, and psych-pop with indie-rock outfit Modern Daze from Tacoma. You'll also indulge in some shimmering psych-pop from Catch Rabbit and classic rock/pop covers from The Tonins.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

POP2k: Playing 2000s pop dance hits with All4Doras

Enjoy a night with Seattle-based tribute boy band All4Doras, who will awaken your inner tween. It’ll be all hands on deck as DJ HandZ joins them to spin aughts pop hits from Lady Gaga, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and more.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $5)

Powerbleeder, Black Ends, Don Forgetti, and Soft Boiled

Join sunny city-pop-inspired four-piece Powerbleeder, experimental dream-pop project Black Ends, alt-rockers Don Forgetti, and indie-pop band Soft Boiled for a night of movin' and groovin'.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $5 - $8)

Rain City Relief Record Launch Party

Celebrate the release of the new compilation record, Rain City Relief, which features some of Seattle's brightest shining stars in music. The vinyl release is a benefit between The Reef Cannabis and The Seattle World Tour Foundation in an effort to provide direct financial support to local artists impacted by the pandemic. This celebration will include special live performances by contributing artists Ariana DeBoo, Beverly Crusher, and All Star Opera.

(Easy Street Records, Junction, Free)

Wacken Metal Battle 2022 - First Round

Bands across the country lay waste to the stage for the chance to represent their country in the Wacken Metal Battle USA, which claims the title of "world’s largest outdoor metal festival." This first round will include performances from contenders Chamber 6, Veriteras, Inpathos, Behold The Man, and Opponent and will determine who goes on to the next round.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, Free)

PERFORMANCE

Art Haus Season 7: Blood Thirsty

ArtHaus is oozing sugary sweetness this month with BLOOD THIRSTY, a celebration of all things lurid and lustworthy. This razor-sharp party promises to be a night to remember, with drag, dance, darkness, and special guest Britt Brutality.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $9)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $11-$66)

READINGS & TALKS

Greg Stump & Eric Dregni Book Signing

Stop by to view Greg Stump's original art from his new Risograph graphic novel, Love Bunnies, and to pick up a copy of Eric Dregni's The Impossible Road Trip, a survey of quirky roadside attractions nationwide (Seattle's Hat 'n' Boots included)!

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown, Free)

SHOPPING

SODO Flea Market

Hosted by Epic Antique and the Fremont Vintage Mall, this massive monthly flea market has been featured in HGTV Magazine as one of their favorites across the United States. Fuel up for your shopping spree at the onsite coffee and food trucks.

(Epic Antique, Industrial District)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Olympic Curling Viewing Party - US v CAN Men's Curling

Still unsure of what the heck curling entails? Perhaps someone can finally explain it to you at this watch party where the U.S. men's team takes on Canada. Halcyon will be pouring pints, plus they'll have curling props to check out and info from Granite Curling Club.

(Halcyon Brewing Company, Greenwood, free)

VALENTINE'S DAY

ECSC Soul Nite: Pre-Valentine's Day Dance Party

Share a dance with your sweetheart during a special Valentine's Day vinyl set of classic and obscure soul love songs of the '60s and '70s.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

I'm with Cupid: Valentine's Comedy Show

A cheap date doesn't have to be a bad one—grab your other half and head to this show put on by the UW Comedy Club. Poindexter will be serving up glasses and bottles of natty wine to cheers with.

(Poindexter Coffee, University District, $5)

VISUAL ART

Ken Kelly: Panorama reception

Ken Kelly stimulates wonder, awe, and mystery in his large-scale abstracted oil paintings. The artist's latest series of works combines organic gesture and architectural form toward a unique style developed over his four-decade career. (studio e, Georgetown, free)

SUNDAY

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

The Fremont Sunday Market is expanding for the winter. In addition to their existing location, they'll have 60 booths under the Fremont Bridge, plus DJs and food trucks. (Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

Seattle Bike Swap

Get your two-wheeled ride in good working order for the springtime (or buy a new one!), at this swap which will have a "trove of new and old bicycle treasures" on offer. With gear of all types to brand new bikes and independent sellers to established bike shops, this massive sale is one day only! Come prepared with some cold, hard cash in your wallet.

(Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown, $8-$10)

VALENTINE'S DAY

Basement Bazaar

The night market you know and love is back with its Very Valentine edition. Shop from nine vendors slinging jewelry, clothing, trinkets, baked goods, and more in an intimate setting while DJ Candyland sets the mood.

(Bar House, Fremont, free)

Sweet Tooth Pop-Up

Sate your sweet tooth with a selection of confections from local vendors at the Fremont Sunday Market.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont)

MULTI-DAY

DRAG

FREE LOVE: A Valentine’s Weekend Mega Show

Since they love you so much, Queer Bar will supply a double dose of drag and burlesque during this two-day mega show hosted by the otherworldly drag queen, rapper, and artist Yvie Oddly (winner of Drag Race season 11).

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, free general admission; reserved seats sold at the door, Friday-Saturday)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Tết in Seattle

Celebrate the Vietnamese Lunar New Year at this hybrid festival with "art, food, music, and traditions."

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

The Conductor

In The Conductor, Marin Alsop, music director laureate of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and chief conductor of the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, describes her complex journey to becoming an internationally-recognized woman conductor. This documentary was directed by Johns Hopkins University professor and media theorist Bernadette Wegenstein.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Delicatessen

In post-apocalyptic France, a butcher's violent practices are hindered when his daughter falls for the new shop employee. This cult classic black comedy was directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro (Amélie, The City of Lost Children).

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Moulin Rouge!

Baz Luhrmann's 2001 musical drama tells a glittery, romantic tale set during the Bohemian movement of 1900s France. Nicole Kidman stars as Satine, a young performer at the iconic Moulin Rouge cabaret. Come what may, we'll love this film until our dying day.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Noir City 2022

Charles Mudede has written, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." This year's edition is inspired by "Czar of Noir" author Eddie Muller's book Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir, and will "include films from all the finer Dark City neighborhoods—Shamus Flats, Knockover Square, Vixenville, Blind Alley and Hate Street, with stops at The City Desk, The Psych Ward, Losers' Lane, The Big House and other dark alleys."

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $14-$150, Friday-Sunday)

The Worst Person in the World

This Norwegian comedy-romance film centers Julie, a relatable young woman in Oslo striving to define her career and navigate her ever-changing love life. Directed by Joaquim Trier, The Worst Person in the World has been nominated for two Academy Awards: Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

The Black & White

The gallery steps into the new year with a collection of 18 resident artists showing 25 "emotionally direct" pieces in the form of porcelain sculptures, oil paintings, found objects, and more.

(Fogue Studios & Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday-Sunday)

Christina Quarles

Christina Quarles’s paintings depict the body in twisted states of tension, with elongated limbs and unnatural color palettes that reflect the Los Angeles-based artist’s interest in physicality, identity, and social roles. This solo exhibition features Quarles’s paintings and drawings alongside a trompe l’oeil-inspired installation that explores the boundaries of selfhood.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Christopher Paul Jordan and Arnaldo James: In the Interim (Ritual Ground for a Future Black Archive)

Christopher Paul Jordan (from the United States) and Arnaldo James (from Trinidad and Tobago) engage in a conversation about the global Black diaspora and the Black public space in this joint speculative project. The exhibition centers on a soundproof recording booth called The Interim, which will be accessible only to self-identified Black individuals. Participants are invited to record their predictions and prophecies for the future, which will be compiled on a hard drive and stored in a time capsule.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Claire Partington: En Plein Air

London-based sculptor Claire Partington combines traditional portraiture with contemporary objects like beer cans and earbuds in her latest series of mixed-media ceramic figures "caught in moments of poised relaxation and stoic posturing." (Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free)

Lauren Iida: Citizen's Indefinite Leave

Lauren Iida's paper cutaways incorporate historical scenes from the WWII-era incarceration of Japanese Americans on the Pacific Coast, along with images of her own family, to explore questions of citizenship, belonging, and home.

(ArtXchange, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday)

Tim Bavington - The End Has No End (for Dave Hickey)

Tim Bavington's sprayed stripe paintings—which, drawing inspiration from mathematicians from ancient Greece to the Italian Renaissance, are composed after specific sequences of music—make use of materials you might not expect.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)