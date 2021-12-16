57 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Dec 17-19, 2021

Log in to like events and restaurants, create your own lists of all your favorite things, make plans with your friends, and more. It's free!

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

Beatles Night

Sing along to songs about strawberry fields, holding hands, avoiding the taxman, and watching little piggies playing in the dirt at this Beatles cover night with members of The Rays, Morgan Paris Lanza, and more.

Conor Byrne, Ballard ($10)

Bohemian Rhapsody - A Queen Inspired Dance Party!

DJ Disco Vinnie will be spinning classic hits from the '70s and '80s for this Queen-inspired dance party. Get ready to go back in time and dance to tunes ranging from New Order to Fleetwood Mac (and Freddie Mercury, we presume).

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

DA/D Reloaded

Don't wait until Father's Day to show your dad you respect his undying love of classic rock—take him across the bridge into West Seattle for a night of hits by Alice in Chains, Van Halen, and more of the like.

Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle ($10)

King Youngblood

King Youngblood is a Seattle-based rock band that's been given the title of “Seattle’s Alt Rock Princes” by Alternative Press. They'll be joined tonight by Nathan Nzanga and Jaiden Grayson.

Darrell's Tavern, Shoreline ($10)

Koleżanka

A former member of the neo-soul band Triathalon, Kristina Moore now flexes her skills as a singer-songwriter under the moniker Koleżanka. Join the Brooklyn-based artist for a night out in support of her latest album, place is, right after opening sets from locals Reverse Death, Luke Hogfoss, and Don Piano.

Vera Project, Seattle Center ($10-$12)

Pink Noise - A Dance Night

Enjoy sets by local experimental DJ Qreepz along with Catch24, Blueyedsoul, and Swervewon.

The Crocodile, Belltown ($10)

Prendelo

Wear something cute and comfy and get ready to dance to Latin jams all night long like it's DJ Tremenda Diosa's birthday, because it is.

LoFi, Eastlake (free-$10)

PERFORMANCE

Weird Presents: The Lady Gaga Drag Show

If Lady Gaga's performance in House of Gucci has you self-identifying as a Little Monster for the first time since tweenhood, don't miss Londyn Bradshaw and Cookie Couture's drag tribute to the pop artist.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($13-$15)

SHOPPING

Kwanzaa Night Market

Celebrate Kwanzaa a little early by shopping from local Black vendors while sipping drinks from Eruydite and Stone.

Wa Na Wari, Central District (free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

Dial Code Santa Claus

This recently unearthed 1989 French thriller-comedy takes the plot of Home Alone (which would come out a year later) and freaks it up a bit: Thomas, a typical kid who loved Rambo, RPGs, and his dog, and his grandpa are trapped at home as a maniacal Santa raids neighborhood homes by way of chimneys.

Central Cinema, Central District ($12)

Elf

One of the most quotable Christmas flicks of our time requires no introduction, but for kicks, we'll tell you that it's about an abnormally tall elf (Will Ferrell) who, upon learning the shocking news that he's a human, travels to the Big Apple to meet his grumpy biological father. Along the way he eats gum off the sidewalk, falls in love with Zooey Deschanel, and spreads Christmas cheer.

Central Cinema, Central District ($8-$12)

Godzilla

The granddaddy of monster movies that inspired almost thirty sequels is always worth a watch.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

The Macaluso Sisters

A favorite of this year's Cinema Italian Style program, Emma Dante's latest feature sees the bond between five siblings grow stronger after an unexpected tragedy.

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Queen Anne ($14)

Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You.

Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese weaves themes of colonialism, religion, and longing through black-and-white photography contrasting his hometown of Lesotho and his new home in Germany.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

Nightmare Alley

If anyone can deliver a freshly twisted reenvisioning of the 1947 classic Nightmare Alley (based on William Lindsay Gresham's scandalous novel), it's Guillermo del Toro. The circus-set noir stars Bradley Cooper as a manipulative, success-driven carny who partners up with an equally manipulative psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett). Joining the leading duo is Willem Dafoe as a sideshow proprietor called Clem, Rooney Mara as a runaway who awes the crowd as Electrified Girl, and Toni Collette as the phony fortune-teller Madam Zeena.

SIFF Egyptian, Capitol Hill ($14)

Swan Song

When a loving husband and father (Mahershala Ali) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, his doctor (Glenn Close) presents him with an option to shield his family from grief: to keep his imminent death a secret and allow a clone of himself to take his place.

SIFF Film Center, Queen Anne ($14)

FOOD & DRINK

8th Annual Dark Beer Fest at Flying Lion Brewing

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this three-day event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews."

Flying Lion Brewing, Columbia City (free)

SHOPPING

Winter Solstice Holiday Night Market

If you're a last-minute holiday shopper, check out this 125-booth indoor market, which will also have two DJs, two bars, and 20 food trucks. There will also be a family-friendly session on Saturday afternoon.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point ($10+)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Dazzle

Take part in a Maple Valley tradition and by strolling down gloriously lit-up pathways.

New Community, Maple Valley (free)

Electric Flora

Pacific Northwest flora is reimagined as waterfront light sculptures curated by Lusio and featuring work by Phill Pasqual, Retina Ghost, Chris Rojas, and Mokedo.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

Freeway Park Illuminations 2021: Wayfinding

A group of seven local artists including Sarah Fetterman and the Seattle Design Nerds have created installations to light up Freeway Park's "well-trodden plazas and unexplored corners, providing inspiration while enhancing safety."

Freeway Park, Downtown (free)

Garden d’Lights

Whimsical flora and fauna, birds, animals, and cascading waterfalls get the holiday light treatment at Bellevue Botanical Garden's annual display. (To be clear, actual birds and animals will not be strung with lights.) Wander the grounds and take photos among the "half a million" bulbs.

Bellevue Botanical Garden ($5)

SLU After Dark

Take yourself on a self-guided tour of South Lake Union's four interactive light installations in Van Vorst Plaza, Nitro Pizza, re:Invent Plaza, and Day 1 Playfield.

Various locations, South Lake Union (free)

Snowflake Lane

Every year, downtown Bellevue turns into a winter wonderland not just for one night but for a whole dang month, with (fake) falling snow, jolly music, and twinkling lights every night until Christmas Eve.

Bellevue Square (free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Moose Almighty, The High Council + Parlor Tricks Comedy Present The Office Holiday Party (You thought you got out of)

You may have scrambled up an excuse to get out of your actual office's holiday party, but you'll definitely want to slip into your casual Saturday clothes for this one with local funky rockers Moose Almighty and The High Council, also featuring stand-up and sketches with Parlor Tricks Comedy.

Conor Byrne, Ballard ($8-$10)

FOOD & DRINK

Queen Anne Farmers Market - Saturday Harvest Market Series

The market will stray from its regular schedule for a special three-day artisan fair for your holiday feast and holiday shopping needs.

Queen Anne Farmers Market (free)

MUSIC

Artists at the Center: Red Eagle Soaring Variety Show

This week, The Seattle Center's Artists at the Center series will feature a showcase of music and spoken word from Red Eagle Soaring, a local mentor program for Native youth. Performers will include Nikki Suyama (accompanied by Logan Ulavale), Dallas Pinkham, and Thomas Friday.

Theater Commons, Queen Anne (free)

BrandonLee Cierley

Tacoma-born saxophonist BrandonLee Cierley takes inspiration from his love of jazz, hip-hop, lo-fi, and R&B. This performance comes in support of his debut solo album, Here Comes a New Challenger.

The Royal Room, Columbia City ($10)

Catch Rabbit, Trash Sound Conglomerate and Oh My Eyes

Help upbeat indie-rockers Catch Rabbit celebrate their new cassette on local label Den Tapes at this release show with their friends Trash Sound Conglomerate and Oh My Eyes.

Blue Moon Tavern, University District ($10)

Dining Dead, Black Ends, Mr. Dinkles

Moody Americana project Dining Dead will give you Cat Power vibes after experimental dream-pop heavies Black Ends and Mr. Dinkles.

Barboza, Capitol Hill ($10)

KNKX Holiday Jam 2021

Northwest favorites Pearl Django and vocalist Gail Pettis will perform their renditions of the music of the season at this annual concert hosted by KNKX "jazz ambassador" Abe Beeson. Get there on time for an opening set from the students of Seattle JazzED.

Town Hall, First Hill (free)

Rock 'N Roll Toy Drive at Cafe Racer!

The rockers of Sustainable Shred (including Beverly Crusher, Rat Queen, Who Is She, Elvis Batchild, and Justine Manslayer) will band together once again to bring toys to kids in need.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill (free)

SNAP! 90s vs 2000s Dance Party

Calling all millennials to the dance floor—the collective of DJs known as Trashy Trash, including AC Lewis, Colin Jones, Mad Max, Introcut, and Ben Meadow, will mash up throwbacks from the '90s to the early '00s with Ms. Coco B taking hosting duties.

Lo-Fi, Eastlake ($10)

The Loveless Building

This indie-rock quartet will swoop you up with its pop-driven melodies and Pixies-esque lyrics. They head up over in West Seattle with support from Swinson and the Expedition and Rocket Bleach.

Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle ($10)

Queens of Pop Dance Party!! Featuring DJ Baby Van Beezly

Dance your butt off to all your favorite pop songs by Carly Rae Jepsen, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and other pillars of 4X4 perfection with DJ Baby Van Beezly.

Sunset Tavern, Ballard ($10-$13)

The Swaggerlies, The Hard Money Saints, and Bullitt County

Rock band The Swaggerlies, who released their album The Last of the One and Onlys earlier this year, will be joined by The Hard Money Saints and Bullitt Country.

Darrell's Tavern, Shoreline ($10)

READINGS & TALKS

Finnegans Wake by James Joyce, Part I, Chapter 8

Seattle composer, musician, and substitute teacher Neal Kosaly-Meyer will continue his amazing feat of reciting Finnegans Wake from memory, chapter by chapter—as if reading the modernist monster wasn't hard enough. In praise of Kosaly-Meyer's feat, Charles Mudede wrote, "Maybe this is the only way the novel could be saved. It’s not all that amazing to memorize something that everyone understands; it’s very impressive to memorize something understood by only one person, who has been in the grave for many years."

Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford ($5-$15)

SHOPPING

Black & Tan Hall's Annual Hall-i-Day Party and Night Market

Black & Tan Hall will play host to an outdoor night market with groovy stylings from DJ V.

Black & Tan Hall, Rainier Valley (free)

Columbia City Night Market

Still haven't gotten gifts for all your friends and lovers? Don't sleep on this local artisan showcase and market complete with food, prizes, and live entertainment.

37th Ave South, Columbia City (free)

Cone & Steiner's Holiday Market

Ten of the specialty market's favorite vendors will dole out samples, give demos, and sell their handmade goods at this market, which also promises mulled wine and gift-wrapping.

Cone & Steiner, Pioneer Square (free)

Winterhook Wonderland

Redhook will celebrate the arrival of its seasonal Winterhook Winter Ale with this party, which will feature discounted $4 cans. A professional photographer will be onsite to snap photos of you, your crew, and even your pets.

Redhook Brewlab, Capitol Hill (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

A Bonsai Solstice

Welcome winter by taking a serene walk through the woods taking in illuminated bonsai trees, then shop for nature- and bonsai-themed gifts.

Pacific Bonsai Museum, Federal Way (free)

Santa at Urban Family

You, your dog, and your child can take a photo with Santa Claus, who will likely be enjoying a cold beer. They'll provide photos for Christmas cards, but guests are welcome to snap their own. Come hungry, because TukTuk Mobile Feast will be serving up tasty Lao food.

Urban Family Brewing, Ballard (free)

Union’s Annual Holiday Onesie Party with Sexy Santa Pictures

Sexy Santa will pull up to the club to snap scandalous photos with you.

Union, Capitol Hill (free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

White Christmas Sing-along

Sing loudly about how you wash your face and hands and hair with snowwwww at this sing-along to Irving Berlin's White Christmas. You'll even get a free pair of jingle bells.

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Queen Anne ($14)

SHOPPING

United Indians Native Art Market

Discover clothing, jewelry, drums, and art from local Native makers, and watch Native performances.

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia (free)

SUNDAY

FILM

VHS Movie Night: Jack Frost

Junie from the industrial hip-hop band Nauticult will continue to share her VHS collection with the good people of Seattle. This time it's the seasonally appropriate 1998 fantasy Jack Frost, about an absent father who tragically dies and is reincarnated as a snowman, giving him one last chance to spend time with his family.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill (free)

FOOD & DRINK

Drinking Chocolate Celebrations

Keep warm with a cup of rich drinking chocolate with a handmade chocolate-covered marshmallow on top (while supplies last).

Theo Chocolate, Fremont (free)

MUSIC

Circle Pit Swap Meet

If the only people left to buy gifts for are the punks in your life, look no further than this extravaganza of music-related merch, which will come complete with drink specials and food pop-ups from local vendors.

El Corazón, Eastlake (free)

Holiday Music in Westlake Park

Punctuate your winter Sundays with free concerts in the park with groups like Warren Dunes, the Seattle String Quartet, and the Roosevelt Jazz Band, plus holiday carolers.

Westlake Park, Downtown (free)

Hostilities

Portland hardcore outfit Hostilities will zip up I-5 and rip through Belltown for a night out with No Home and Kaizo.

The Funhouse, Belltown ($10-$12)

Jingle Mingle Holiday Matinee

Celebrate the holidays early with festive tunes from "Seattle's only Christmas band" Xmas Maximus and 1960s swing revivalists Zooma Bella while you sip drink specials.

Darrell's Tavern, Shoreline ($10)

National Dud Day

Come out to celebrate the birthday of Port Angeles rapper Trevor Rixon, with other performances from Souf Souf, Mccoy, Boomer Baby, and NFTUATION.

The Factory Luxe, Georgetown ($12-$15)

ourHOUSE: Queer Dance Party

Get your fix of funk and disco from DJs YourMOM, ShortSTACK, and other special guests.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($8)

Sombir

Industrial band Sombir will be playing the Central Saloon to promote their newest album Hellaween 2. Opening will be Sage and Kheltin.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($12-$15)

The Unknowns, Bob Fossil, and Special Guests

Show some love for Bellingham-based bands The Unknowns (bringing the jazz) and Bob Fossil (bringing the rock).

High Dive, Fremont ($10)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Seattle Black Santa 2021 w/ 100 Black Parents

Thanks to 100 Black Parents (a local organization whose goal is "engaging African American parents in the lives of African American students and the diaspora that surrounds them"), Langston's annual visit with Black Santa will be free. Stop by for photos, kid-friendly activities, and snacks.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District (free)