66 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 4-6, 2022



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

1st Fridays at W Seattle

In partnership with KEXP, the W Hotel presents 1st Fridays, where the stage will glisten and gleam with up-and-coming stars from the Pacific Northwest.

(W Seattle, Downtown, free)

Bad With Birds, Bad Honey, & Karma Hate Club

Seattle hard-rock quartet Bad With Birds will bring down the house with their pulsing drums, gritty guitars, and mighty vocals after blues-rockers Bad Honey and Karma Hate Club.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Colt Lightnin', Twang Junkies, and Caleb & Walter

Enjoy a night of boot-stompin' country jams courtesy of local cowboy Colt Lightnin', country-rock quartet Twang Junkies, and Americana quintet Caleb & Walter.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Da Function: A Queer Rap Show

Rapper and poet Da Qween Of Everything hosts a jam-packed hip-hop extravaganza with performances by local superstar rappers Taye$ty, Mufasa Monet, and Aisha Noir. DJs Fairygawdzad and Toya B will get you on the dance floor with infectious vogue bangers along with a special performance by house mother Tiana Monét.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

Darci Carlson

Seattle's "outlaw country queen" Darci Carlson will keep the timeless country tunes flowing with her signature sultry vocals and shredding guitar riffs.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Dopamine Cowboy + Pseudo Saint

Seattle-based rock duo Dopamine Cowboy perform live for the first time alongside Tacoma bedroom-pop solo project Pseudo Saint.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $10)

Free Samples, Prismia, and Yuzu

Basement hard-hitters Free Samples bring their slacker rock vibes to West Seattle with support from bluesy alt-rock outfit Prismia and noisy nu gaze rockers Yuzu.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

James Carr Band and Mountain Holler

Stop by for a night of Americana rock with James Carr Band and like-minded folks Mountain Holler, who craft songs "from the city about the beauty of the mind and country."

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

Lisa Ramsauer

Olympia-based singer-songwriter Lisa Ramsauer's indie rock sound comes to life with her velvety vocals, guitar picking mastery, and influence from eclectic artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, and Linkin Park.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

Modern Music Ensemble

The University of Washington’s Modern Music Ensemble will perform innovative works from the early to mid-20th-century led by accomplished pianist Cristina Valdés.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, University District, $10)

Moonfuzz with L.D.50 & Karoshi

LA-based celestial psych-rock trio MoonFuzz stops by with their sparkling harmonies and swirling experimental jams alongside Bay Area metalheads L.D.50 and gritty punk four-piece Karoshi.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $8-$10)

Moose Almighty, Space Whales, and Orange Comfort

Seattle-based indie-rock band Moose Almighty will bring you all the retro-inspired hard rock jams that your heart desires after lively sets from Washington-based rockers Space Whales and Orange Comfort.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Murder Mystery & Music

What happens when a blind violin teacher and his mentee are trapped on an island with a murderous maniac? Violinist, music director, and writer Gerald Elias tells the tale in his newest mystery, Cloudy with a Chance of Murder. Elias will perform music from Antonio Vivaldi’s beloved concerto, “Summer,” from his Four Seasons, as part of this reading event.

(C&P Coffee Company, Fairmount Park, free)

Now ør Ever, Tribunal, and Anthony Brock

Now ør Ever's unique melancholic prog-rock sprinkles in R&B and pop elements, bringing to mind their influences Morphine and The Police. Local support will come from sludge-rock trio Tribunal and soft rock jammer Anthony Brock.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Sofiiak, SuperCoze, and Bibliotek

Self-identified "Riot Grrrl and zine superstar" Sofiiak creates emotionally charged dream-pop reminiscent of Beach House with relatable songs such as "Online School During Covid." Singer-songwriter SuperCoze and Bibliotek will kick things off with some irresistible indie-pop jingles.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $12)

The Bathroom Poets, The Raniers, and Triceraclops

Most of us get our best ideas while in the shower. This much is true for local band The Bathroom Poets, whose funky ska-rock oozes with clever satire and addictive basslines. Rock heroes The Rainiers and Triceraclops will start things off with a bang.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

DRAG

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco and self-proclaimed "drag alien" Irene Dubois will host viewing parties for season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race followed by Queer Bar's MX. drag variety show each Friday. Let's cheer on our hometown demon queen!

(Queer/Bar, Capitol Hill, $10)

SATURDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Ukrainian March and Rally In Seattle Against Russian War

After seeing a huge turnout at last weekend's rally, the Ukrainian Association of Washington State will organize another event to support Ukraine. This time, there will be a 2 pm march from Seattle City Hall the Space Needle, followed by a 3 pm rally at the Mural Amphitheater. Bring banners, flags, and posters, and wear your yellow and blue.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Washington Beer Open House

This month, breweries all over Washington will open their doors for a simultaneous open house, which gives beer lovers a unique opportunity to create their own adventure. Plot an itinerary for a personalized brewery crawl, travel to a few destination breweries you’ve always wanted to try, or simply drop into the nearest participating craft brewer in your neighborhood. Each featured brewer will have their own lineup of surprises in store, including samples, tours, souvenirs, tastings, food pairings, and more.

(Various locations)

COMEDY

King of the Court

This standup performance by Minneapolis comic Jon Savitt blends punchy storytelling and hilarious visuals to tell an underdog tale of athletic greatness. In King of the Court, Savitt chases his dream of NBA stardom with reckless abandon.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $13)

DRAG

Art Haus 7.0: Slime Ball

Arthaus: Drag Haus Battle Royale returns for season seven, showcasing eight new groups of drag artists battling it out in their gooiest looks for Slime Ball. Vote for your faves at this sparkly performance in celebration of all that oozes—and don’t forget to dress to impress in your own sickening lewk!

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $11.20)

Cucci's Critter Barn

Following years of sold-out shows at Kremwerk, Cucci's Critter Barn returns for the first performance of 2022. Hosted by spooky and surreal post-drag artist Cucci Binaca, this show includes drag performances by Andrew Scott, Macy Marcs, Mona Real, Monday Mourning, and Rita Larue.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $7.60)

Dolly & The DJ: Mardi Gras Divas

Seattle's seven-foot-tall drag queen Dolly Madison will get you in the Mardi Gras spirit with a night of music from your favorite legendary divas. Dress in your most festive purple, green, and gold attire! This means beads, sequins, more beads, and more sequins.

(Admiral Pub, North Admiral)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $11-$66)

MUSIC

80's Prom: School of Rock Adult Band

Moonwalk your way over to see the students of The School of Rock adult program jam out to 80's prom classics. No date necessary.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $12-$15)

Acid Tongue with Peyote Ugly and Biblioteka

Fresh off the heels of their album, Arboretum, fuzzed-out garagesters Acid Tongue play a hometown show after synth-psych trio Peyote Ugly and '60s garage rock fanatics Biblioteka.

(High Dive, Fremont, $15)

A Night With The Beatles: Dain Norman & The Chrysalis Effect

Local trio Dain Norman & The Chrysalis Effect will pay tribute to The Beatles, playing a selection of their classic hits for you to twist and shout along to. Don't forget to slip on your Beatle boots because this will be a retro dress-up dance party for the ages.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $5)

Asterhouse, Bad Optics, and Julia Francis

Dance along to heavy sets from local alt-rockers Asterhouse, Everett art punks Bad Optics, and bluesy vocal powerhouse Julia Francis.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10 - $12)

Atomic Rust, Piston Ready, and 38 Coffin

Old-school Seattle punk group Atomic Rust make their home in every dive bar that hosts them, cranking out a sound they describe as "oozing punk rock metal radiation." Piston Ready will start things off with some good ol' fashioned rock 'n' roll alongside garage rock surfers 38 Coffin.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Campus Philharmonia Winter Quarter Concert

The UW Campus Philharmonia Orchestra will perform a program of classical pieces by Moszkowski, Barber, Coleridge-Taylor, and Brahms, led by conductors Rylan Virnig and Daren Weissfisch.

(Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater, University District, free)

Composition Studio: In a Weightless Quiet

At this free concert, UW faculty Joël-François Durand, Huck Hodge, and Yiğit Kolat will join emerging composers Sandesh Nagaraj and Max Williams for an exploration of tranquil classical works.

(Brechemin Auditorium, University District, free)

Dead Family Dog, Tolls, Yellfire and Eat Crow

Local alt-rockers Dead Family Dog take cues from Y2K emo and '90s indie rock for fuzz-out moody sounds packed with feeling. They’ll play along with Seattle hardcore punks Tolls and high-speed rock trio Eat Crow.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $10)

Dusty 45s and King of Hawaii

Enjoy the folksy rock 'n' roll sounds of Dusty 45s, who have shared the stage with an impressive list of names including Wanda Jackson, Adele, and the late, great John Prine. Local five-piece King of Hawaii will add some instrumental surf jams into the mix.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $15)

Jonny G and the Music Factory, Miguel Escobar, and Patrick Toney

Spend your Saturday night absorbing the delightful psych-rock-tinged indie-pop sounds of Jonny G and the Music Factory after a folk-rock set from singer-songwriters Miguel Escobar and Patrick Toney.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Jovino Santos Neto

With three Latin Grammy nominations under his belt, Seattle-based musician Jovino Santos Neto, will light up the stage with his passionate Brazilian jazz compositions.

(Vito's Restaurant & Lounge, First Hill)

No Chill: Hip Hop Throwback Night

Saturday night is no time to be chill. Twerk it and werk it on two dance floors as veteran DJs Paco and Hefe spin throwback hip-hop jams from the last 35 years.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

Prismia, Kitty Junk, and Buried Blonde

This night of musically gifted "feminist femme fatales" will feature Seattle-based alt-rock band Prismia, known for their powerful bluesy vocals and dark lyricism. They will be joined by empowering glam-grunge duo Kitty Junk and '90s-influenced rockers Buried Blonde.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

Sean Downey, Sofiiak, and Fight Milk

Sean Downey's new wave influence is clear with his off-kilter beats, humorous lyrics, and Devo-esque delivery. Sofiiak and Fight Milk open things up with some dreamy electronic jams.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

The Finger Guns with Sweet Piece

Get your Northwest post-punk fix from high-energy trio Finger Guns joined by surf-punk outfit Sweet Piece.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

The High Seagrass

Don't be afraid to get a little rowdy with fast-pickin' bluegrass players The High Seagrass, Pert Near Sandstone, and Laney Lou.

(Nectar, Fremont, $13)

PERFORMANCE

if i could sing you back: a performance with Math Bass & Eden Batki

This performance marks the closing of Math Bass's exhibition a picture stuck in the mirror . Expanding on the performance that Bass created for the opening of the exhibition, the artist will explore ritual movement, mantras, and poetry with collaborator Eden Bakti, inviting the audience to contemplate embodiment and physicality.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

VISUAL ART

Math Bass: Selected Videos

Concurrent with the closing of Math Bass’s a picture stuck in the mirror and the performance if I could sing you back (featuring Bass and collaborator Eden Batki), three of the artist's short films will be viewable on a continuous loop.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

The Water We Carry: Struggle, Daring, Dignity and Joy

In celebration of International Women’s Month, this event brings together diverse poets and a classical guitarist to share women's stories. The virtual group reading and performance will feature Claudia Castro Luna, Hilary Field, Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, Cindy Williams Gutiérrez, and Deema Shehabi.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company, free)

SUNDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Seattle Global Day of Action for Peace in Ukraine

If you're loathe to sit idly by as real-life horrors unfold on your TV screen, take action with like-minded proponents of peace in Ukraine. Folks will first gather at the Seattle Central College courtyard before marching up Broadway to Cal Anderson and the Capitol Hill Farmers Market. This event is being jointly organized by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER), the Seattle Anti-War Coalition, and more.

(Seattle Central College, Capitol Hill, free)

Westlake Park Rally for World Peace

Speakers are still being lined up for this rally which will call for peace in Ukraine and world peace in general, but you can count on appearances from hosts and progressive congressional candidates Rebecca Parson (WA-06), Stephanie Gallardo (WA-09), and Jason Call (WA-02).

(Westlake Park, Downtown, free)

FILM

After Yang

In After Yang, a father (played by Colin Farrell) must work to repair a malfunctioning android who happens to be his young daughter's closest friend. This heart-tugging sci-fi drama by South Korean-born director Kogonada explores grief, memory, technology, and familial bonds.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $10-$13)

My Name Is Julia Ross

This stylish Gothic flick evokes the misty moods of Rebecca and Gaslight. Joseph H. Lewis's My Name is Julia Ross follows a young woman (Nina Foch, in her debut role) who's been abducted as part of a sinister psychological scheme. Add a damp seaside mansion and a knife-wielding maniac, and this film becomes a suspenseful paranoia-fest.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MUSIC

40 Feet Tall, King Youngblood, Hillside '77, and Spliff Bishop

Portland alt-rock quartet 40 Feet Tall supports their new album, A Good Distraction, which melds together rowdy punk with dashes of hypnotic psych-rock. Supporting will be indie-rock outfit King Youngblood, local rock 'n' rollers Hillside '77, and fast playin' punks Spliff Bishop.

(Substation, Fremont, $12-$15)

Circle Pit Swap Meet

Stop by Circle Pit Swap Meet for all of your punk, metal, and hardcore needs including music, merch, and collectibles. You deserve it.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, free)

Lusea, Pet Dreams, & Luke Hogfoss

Local group Lusea promise to bring "good vibes and cutie pies" with their danceable funk-infused synth-pop. Pet Dreams will join in with their smooth indie-pop hooks and dreamy melodies after a tender acoustic set from singer-songwriter Luck Hogfoss.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

The Fremont Sunday Market is expanding for the winter. In addition to their existing location, they'll have 60 booths under the Fremont Bridge, plus DJs and food trucks. (Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Audience Unexpected: Your Life Improvised

Devising scenes directly from audience stories, this interactive performance promises to be unpredictable and hilarious. Audience members might see their lives interpreted as a musical, YouTube video, or Disney film, all courtesy of professional improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Breaking Bread

Part of the A-Sham Arabic Food Festival (founded by Dr. Nof Atamna-Ismaeel, the first Muslim Arab to win Israel’s MasterChef), this documentary follows Arab and Jewish chefs in Israel as they unite and bond over shared passions for food. Breaking Bread aims to transcend political and religious boundaries in honor of the region's mouth-watering culinary traditions.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

13th Annual Nordic Lights Film Festival

This virtual celebration of Nordic cinema will include feature-length films, shorts, and work presented by the National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY), which showcases early-career Scandinavian filmmakers. A Festival pass gives you access to the full range of compelling cinema, or purchase individual tickets to view films of your choosing.

(Virtual via National Nordic Museum, $12, Friday-Saturday)

SHOPPING

Seattle Home & Garden Show

Special presentations, seminars, and wine tastings abound at the Northwest's largest home show. Visitors can learn directly from top builders and remodelers, get assistance planning out an urban garden or small farm, scope out the latest appliances, and more.

(Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo, $15, Friday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Field Guides: A Walking Meditation

Head on down to Freeway Park and look for the QR codes on lampposts to hear a voice coo meditative poetry in your ear. It’s part of Field Guides: A Walking Meditation — an art installation commissioned by the Freeway Park Association in 2021 to invite “interactive participation” with “the three-dimensional kinetic possibilities of the place.” That’s art-talk for “get people to walk around a little,” but there are far worse uses for an afternoon than this relaxing 20-minute experience created by Hannah Simmons and Leah Crosby. Scan the codes and you’ll be treated to a recording that encourages you to take in your surroundings, stroll slowly down the paths, make some observations about your feet and your breath and the leaves and clouds around you. The recording also expects you to know which direction is north, which, haha, good luck. The installation is going to run through May 1, but if you really wanted to listen to the recording after that point, who’s going to stop you? MATT BAUME

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Claire Partington: En Plein Air

London-based sculptor Claire Partington combines traditional portraiture with contemporary objects like beer cans and earbuds in her latest series of mixed-media ceramic figures "caught in moments of poised relaxation and stoic posturing."

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)

Deb Achak: Personal Space (No. 3)

Deb Achak returns to the gallery for her third solo exhibition, this time taking a "joyful examination of the unexposed" with bouquets of radiant, baroque flowers suspended in motion.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

History Repeats: Tony Scherman, Amanda Manitach, and Ethan Murrow

While their techniques vary widely, this series of works by Ethan Murrow, Amanda Manitach, and Tony Scherman intends to encompass the ways in which history gets passed down through visual traditions.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)

Lauren Williams: Wake Work*

Wake Work* explores the aftermath of state violence against Black communities. In 2021, a photoset of American border control agents on horseback charging at Haitian migrants inspired outrage in many Americans, which motivated Williams to explore erasure and disturbance in this new series of multimedia works.

(Jacob Lawrence Gallery, University District, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Mariko Ando: Mischief

This exhibition of etchings by Mariko Ando highlights the Japanese artist's exceptional attention to detail and penchant for depicting creatures up to shenanigans. Aptly titled Mischief, the sepia-toned etchings are reminiscent of fables and fairytales of yore.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; opening)

Math Bass: a picture stuck in the mirror

Los Angeles-based abstract artist Math Bass started out in performance art, but has since expanded their art practice to include painting and sculpture. In this special exhibition, Bass will create a site-specific installation with a series of recent oil paintings, a kinetic wall work, sculpture, and large-scale wall applications which will invite the viewer to examine the relationship between the pieces and the spaces that hold them.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free, Saturday-Sunday; closing)

Michelle Kumata: Regeneration

In honor of the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, this mixed-media exhibit explores the legacy of Japanese American incarceration, inspired by the artist's own story: “My parents, along with many of their friends, were born in Minidoka, an American concentration camp in Idaho. They were too young to have memories of that time, but still, our community continues to be affected by stereotypes, cultural erasure and oppression."

(BONFIRE, Seattle Chinatown-International District, free, Friday-Saturday)

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, free, Friday-Sunday)

Parody of Real Things

Sculptor John Masello uses camp as a framework to rethink the liminal space that exists between the material aspects of our culture.

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen: The War Years (1914-1918)

The War Years (1914-1918) highlights the themes for which Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen was best known: sociopolitical imagery, depictions of the struggling, and the hardships of war. The Swiss-born artist created art with the explicit intent of challenging hierarchies. Renowned for his lithographic posters, Steinlen created more than 600 lithographs, etchings, prints, paintings, and sculptures in his lifetime.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; opening)