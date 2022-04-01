80 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 1-3, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Atlantis

Set in Eastern Ukraine in 2025, Atlantis follows the aftermath of a war with Russia. The land has become an uninhabitable desert, water is a scarce commodity, and a border wall is in progress. When a shellshocked former soldier meets a woman while exhuming and identifying war casualties, the pair grasp at normalcy and the ability to love again. This sparse, inventive sci-fi is comprised of only 28 shots. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to Ukrainian relief efforts.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13)

MUSIC

Angel Ojeda Benefit Show: Kids on Fire, The Disorderlies, & Truancy

Local punk quartet Kids on Fire will be joined by pop-punk trio The Disorderlies and rapper/vocalist Truancy for a lively show to raise money for Angel Ojeda's Hit and Run Recovery Fund.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Bone Haus + Blix

Post-rock garagesters Bone Haus and outsider punks Blix are coming all the way over from Idaho to bring you a high-energy night of shredding riffs.

(Real Art, South Tacoma, $10)

Countryside Ride

Portland-based honky-tonkers Countryside Ride will head up I-5 for two nights of traditional country tunes and other sounds of the American roots variety.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Creamsicle, Haley Graves, and Spirit Wives

Creamsicle's decadent pop-rock is a sweet and tart delight, much like the delicious frozen treat. They will bring you a headlining set alongside pop-punk singer-songwriter Haley Graves and LA dream-pop trio Spirit Wives.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Death Parade, Dining Dead, and Cat Valley

Portland musician Laura Hopkins, formerly of Blackwater Holylight and Laura Palmer's Death Parade, has embarked on a new project, Death Parade, which lives in the space between weightless psychedelic folk and fuzzy doom metal. Their debut album, IT WAS WORTH IT TO LOVE, though it hurt so bad, dives into somber themes of heartache, grief, longing, and loss through fuzzed-out finger-picked guitars, dreamy synths, and pounding percussion. Death Parade will be joined by twangy rock four-piece and Bellingham indie-rockers Cat Valley.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $10-$12)

E. Pruitt

Expert bass soloist E. Pruitt, who has played with an eclectic list of names including Sir-Mix-a-Lot, Bret Michaels, and the Miles Davis Tribute Group, will wow you with his funky riffs and unimaginable skill.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

Fast Nasties, James Carr Band, and Mister Blank

Progressive blues band Fast Nasties will headline with additional support from soulful Americana rockers James Carr Band and eight-piece ska outfit Mister Blank.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

1st Fridays at W Seattle

In partnership with KEXP, W Hotel presents 1st Fridays, where the stage will glisten and gleam with up-and-coming stars from the Pacific Northwest.

(W Seattle, Downtown, free)

Gauzey, Lung, and The Glutz

An evening of weirdo glam-punk goodness awaits you with local supergroup Gauzey, who will play alongside Ohio art-punk duo Lung and local rockers The Glutz.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $8-$10)

Jeff Crosby

Nashville-via-Idaho singer-songwriter Jeff Crosby will bring his gritty blend of Americana, rock, and country back to town for a relaxed evening in support of his 2020 album, Northstar.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10-$15)

Jovino Santos Neto

With three Latin Grammy nominations under his belt, Seattle-based musician Jovino Santos Neto will light up the stage with his passionate Brazilian jazz compositions.

(Vito's Restaurant & Lounge, First Hill)

Leif Totusek & 1-2-3

Local jazz pros, specifically guitarist Leif Totusek, drummer Larry Jones, and bassist Phil Sparks, will combine their powers for a night of world jazz grooves.

(Latona Pub, Green Lake, free)

Myles Bullen, Chris Conde, Dark Time Sunshine, and Progeny

Indie-rapper and poet Myles Bullen stops by from Portland, ME with support from avant-garde hip-hop artist Chris Conde, local alt-hip-hop duo Dark Time Sunshine, and sample master Progeny.

(Substation, Fremont, $12-$15)

Ripe: The Gay Rave with Suss Out

DJ Suss Out will soundtrack your Friday night with a mix of techno, house, breakbeat, pop, EBM, and R&B, at this queer rave dance party.

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown, $10)

The Adarna 10-Year Anniversary with Always Naked and Hourglasses

The Adarna has coined their sound "Jet City Rock" due to their proximity to Boeing Field. They'll stop by to celebrate their 10-year anniversary as a band with fellow Seattleites Always Naked and Hourglasses.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

The Blank Tapes with Low Hums & Forest Ray

Matt Adams and his Bay Area-based garage-pop band The Blank Tapes bring their dreamy and beach-inspired sounds through the town in support of 62 track album (yes, really), Pop Rocks. Kindred neo-psych outfits Low Hums and Forest Ray round out the bill.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

The Foilies, Kicked In The Zeke, Cosmic Trash, and Shudder

Get a taste of Montana-bred hardcore with high-speed punks The Foilies alongside local thrashers Cosmic Trash and Shudder.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

The Mrs. Bill Larsens, Stonepony, and The Maywood Mailmen

Local tribute group The Mrs. Bill Larsens will have you doing the mashed potato in no time with their interpretations of '60s girl-group hits. They'll be joined with some more golden hits from Linda Ronstadt cover band Stonepony and John Prine tribute act The Maywood Mailmen.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

Thomas Headon with Arden Jones

London-based pop singer-songwriter Thomas Headon rose to fame with his 2019 viral single "Grace," a love song with surgery sweet lyrics like "Grace said she likes pot plants inside, Cold hands and tea-stained cups, Brick houses and winter when it's not cold outside." Like-minded chill-wave pop singer Arden Jones will get things started.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $15)

Tony H Presents: Be My Guest feat. The Guestlist

Local MC Tony H aims to bring "fresh faces behind the decks" with this DJ night featuring Alaska-based mixer The Guestlist and Tacoma selector James Sorrell.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $10 - $12)

Wasabi Samba, Electric Mainline, Lomon, and Violent Beauregarde

Local fusion group Wasabi Samba will show off their original jazz-funk jams beside alt-rock band Electric Mainline, space-obsessed psych-rockers Lomon, and rising punk outfit Violent Beauregarde.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, $10)

White City Graves + Green River Thrillers

Get spooked with local horror punks White City Graves, plus more (less-scary) punk from noise-rock trio Green River Thrillers.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

READINGS & TALKS

Emit: Phillip B. Williams, Erika Meitner, Jessica Mehta, & Teiorhathe Esquive

Over the last few years, everyone's sense of time has shifted in one way or another. This season's Hugo Literary Series considers these recent transitions through riffs on variations of time. For this session, writers Phillip B. Williams, Erika Meitner, Jessica Mehta, and Teiorhathe Esquivel will respond to the prompt of "emit," or "time" backwards.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

VISUAL ART

Out of Fokus 2: The Art of Sampling

Artist Melvin Freeman, otherwise known as The Fly Blind Guy, shows off new work in Out Of Fokus 2: The Art Of Sampling. The exhibition includes "samples" of iconic hip-hop album covers reimagined through tactile multimedia art. Check it out at this opening celebration, which includes music, snacks, and libations.

(The Liink Project, Central District, $10)

SATURDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Hug Me - I’m Ukrainian!

#StandWithUkraine at this rally, which is being hosted by the Ukrainian Association of Washington State. The country's blue and yellow flag is sure to be ubiquitous as you take in speeches from political representatives and organizational activists, check out local Ukrainian artists, and participate in a flash mob.

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

COMMUNITY

Rain City Clay Grand Opening

Rain City Clay is Seattle's newest clay studio, offering classes, firing services, studio space, and more. This opening celebration includes free opportunities to tour the space, silkscreen a personal item with the Rain City Clay logo, and hear the Bobby Medina Jazz Quartet perform.

(Rain City Clay, Arbor Heights, free)

Rainier Beach Community Seed Swap

Share seeds and resources while building community connections—this all-ages event offers a fun, free way to build your plant knowledge and leave with some gardening goodies. Seed-themed snacks will be provided, and attendees will be able to stream the documentary Seed: An Untold Story for five days following the event.

(Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, Dunlap, free)

Seward Park Torii Community Celebration

This community celebration and hanami (cherry blossom appreciation) honors the work that went into the visioning, construction, and fundraising for the torii (traditional Japanese gate) that now welcomes visitors into Seward Park. Guests include Duwamish Tribal Chairwoman Cecile Hansen, State Representative Sharon Tomiko Santos, and Joseph Manson, Seward Park Audubon Center Director, plus local creatives sharing poetry, dance, and a torii chant workshop.

(Seward Park Audubon Center, Seward Park, free)

FILM

Best of SECS Fest 2021: Holes and Wholes

This screening showcases the best of SECS Fest 2021, a sex-positive international film festival centering diverse feminist and queer filmmakers. The selection of shorts digs into surprisingly profound aspects of eroticism, explored through poetic essay, magical realism, documentary, and more. Themes of trust, transformation, healing, nature, and the universe encourage contemplation on the metaphysical side of sex.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $11)

FOOD & DRINK

Sour Beer Day

Try three pucker-inducing new beer releases from Lucky Envelope, including blackberry cobbler sour, curuba sour (draft only), and Sour Patch Kids watermelon sour (draft only). Tacos El Guero will be onsite to sling tacos.

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

MUSIC

A Laughternoon with Amy Englehardt

LA-based singer-songwriter and composer Amy Englehardt will perform some lively indie-folk tunes from her new EP, Finish.

(Couth Buzzard Books Espresso Buono Cafe, Greenwood, free)

Atomic Rust, Smoke It And See, and The Heyfields

Old-school Seattle punk group Atomic Rust make their home in every dive bar that hosts them, cranking out a sound they describe as "oozing punk rock metal radiation." Alt-rockers Smoke It And See will start things off with some good ol' PNW grunge alongside local punk outfit The Heyfields.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Captured! By Robots with Snow White and the Baby Eaters

Long-running Cali-based project Captured! By Robots will blend comedy, performance art, and grindcore after local hardcore punks Snow White and the Baby Eaters.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $12-$15)

Live Jazz Brunch with Phil Sparks & Leif Totusek View

Sit back and enjoy a weekend brunch soundtracked by local jazz bassist Phil Sparks and guitarist/bandleader Leif Totusek.

(Murphy's Pub, Wallingford, free)

Matney Cook, Taylor Merlina, and Stone Jones

Add a healthy dose of country-tinged tunes to your weekend with soulful singer-songwriter Matney Cook, Bellingham-based musician Taylor Merlina, who describes his songs as "a tasty trail mix of sweet country, salty rock, and energizing doowap," and classic country-inspired songsmith Stone Jones.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

"Planting Seeds" ft. Generational Wealth, Sean The Shaman, Greg Cypher, and M5 Vibe

High Dive & Respect My Region Present "Planting Seeds," a night of blooming local funk, soul, and hip-hop talent featuring performances from Generational Wealth, Sean The Shaman, Greg Cypher, and M5 Vibe.

(High Dive, Fremont, $10-$15)

Reposado with Sus

Hailing from Queens, Reposado will bring their bluesy-funky beats to Seattle with support from jazzy hip-hop outfit SUS.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Siggie The Vintage Man

Singer-songwriter Siggie the Vintage Man promises an amalgamation of all your favorite folk dudes (Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, Leonard Cohen, et al) at this rare Seattle appearance.

(Pour Decisions, Ballard, free)

The Dispensers, The Heels, and The Earthlings

This real-deal lineup of local favorites includes some blazing blues rock from The Dispensers, no-nonsense "eyeliner rock" from The Heels, and hard-hitting psych-rock from The Earthlings.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

The Slaps

Chicago indie-rock trio The Slaps will dazzle you with some pastoral sounds that they say are suited for a "tightly packed road trip, talking to strangers, and dreaming."

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $13)

To End It All + Vanessa Skantze with Geist & The Sacred Ensemble, Noisepoetnobody, Blessed Blood, and STAHV

Free your mind with a night of experimental music with ambient electronic artist To End It All accompanied by poet Vanessa Skantze. Doom-folk outfit Geist & The Sacred Ensemble, electronic sound-artist Noisepoetnobody, experimental vocalist Blessed Blood, and doom-gaze project STAHV will round out the bill.

(Substation, Fremont, $12-$15)

Weener: The PNW's Greatest Tribute to Ween

Seattle's premier Ween tribute act Weener will pay tribute to the longtime rock band by performing faithful renditions from their eclectic catalog.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

No Chill: '90s-'00s Hip-Hop Throwback Party

Saturday night is no time to be chill. Twerk it and werk it on two dance floors as veteran DJs Paco and Hefe spin throwback hip-hop jams from the last 35 years.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

Tenth Aesthetic: Rubidium, JX-216, and Sone

Bay Area DJs Rubidium and JX-216 will be joined by local MC Sone for a hazy night of booming techno beats.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $15)

Wig Out! 60s R&B, Garage, Soul Dancy Party

Thanks to the efforts of DJs Mike Nipper, Michael Chrietzberg, Maxwell Edison, and Paul Landino, this evening promises the wildest R&B, soul, and garage you've ever heard. Stick around for a dance contest after midnight for your chance to win money and prizes.

(Screwdriver Bar, Belltown, $5)

DRAG

Queens of Rap: Nicki Minaj

Issa Man and Skarlet Dior Black host this recurring drag show set to sizzling hip-hop tracks. This month's performance honors Nicki Minaj and features a lineup of stellar Black queens, including Moltyn Decadence and Hot Pink Shade.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $12-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

Geeky Open Mic Night

Try out your nerdiest material at this gathering of comedians, storytellers, singers, and poets. This event facilitates a safe open mic space for all things geek-related.

(Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, Roosevelt, free)

Poetry and Civic Life

Renowned Washington poets will come together for this free reading and conversation in celebration of National Poetry Month. Featured poets include Rena Priest, Washington State Poet Laureate, Tod Marshall, Spokane poet and Washington State Poet Laureate (2016-2018), Jourdan Imani Keith, Seattle Civic Poet, and Zinnia Hansen, Seattle Youth Poet Laureate. Hosted by former KUOW arts reporter Marcie Sillman, this gathering highlights the best of Washington State poetry and contemplates the art form's role in social change.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, free)

SHOPPING

April Georgetown Flea

Seattle's newest flea market boasts over 75 vintage and handmade vendors offering a treasure trove of clothing, furniture, antiques, art, plants, and more. Food and coffee offerings round out a fun day in this hip pocket of town.

(Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, Georgetown, free)

Puget Sound Gesneriad Society Show & Sale

If you have to Google "gesneriad," you're not alone—but a quick image search makes it clear that these beautiful blooms are worth celebrating. The Puget Sound Gesneriad Society and the Seattle African Violet Society do just that at their annual event, featuring displays of African Violets, Streptocarpus, Sinningias, and many more rare and unusual plants. Add a new plant friend to your collection, and learn from the experts at this free event.

(Volunteer Park Conservatory, Capitol Hill, free)

VISUAL ART

Brunch for Wa Na Wari Artists

Save the date for this special brunch by Chef Tariq Abdullah celebrating exhibited artists Aisha Harrison and Chloe King. DJ Larry Mizell will provide the chill vibes.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free)

Create Joy - Slow Art Day Tour

April 2 is the internationally-recognized Slow Art Day, encouraging art viewers to take a closer look. This extended-looking tour will be led by a Frye Educator, but visitors can also opt for a self-guided tour aided by a handout. This year, the tour will delve into the joy embedded in Christina Quarles's weird and wonderful work.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

David Syre: Watercolors

David Syre's newest exhibition highlights the artist's recent fascination with the fluid, mutable medium of watercolor. Syre's reflective, focused approach to the medium is grounded in his passion for landscape.

(Gallery Syre, Guide Meridian, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Babe Cave with Bri Pruett, June Man, and Jill Silva

This evening of laughter spotlights local and touring women, non-binary, and trans comics for an inclusive shift away from all-too-frequent cis male comedy sets.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

Off the Top: Improvised Comedy Slideshows

For this open mic, over a dozen comedians will perform stand-up sets using improvised PowerPoint presentations.

(ComedySportz Seattle, Fremont, free-$15)

COMMUNITY

ArtVenture: Movement for Liberation with Cheryl Delostrinos

Dance artist Cheryl Delostrinos will lead this movement workshop examining the somatic aspects of liberation. In conversation with Donna Huanca: Magma Slit , the workshop will guide participants in a celebration of the body through liberation meditation and experiments in movement and mirroring.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

MUSIC

Drew Martin, Thedrifterluke, and Sarah Pasillas

Maui-based songsmith Drew Martin will bring a slice of the island to our perpetually overcast city with a blend of folk, blues, and traditional Hawaiian slack key guitar tunes. The night will kick off with local support from Americana ensemble Thedrifterluke and singer-songwriter Sarah Pasillas.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Greet Death with Infant Island and MØAA

A slowcore quartet out of Flint, Michigan, Greet Death made waves with their 2019 sophomore album, New Hell, which Pitchfork called "brutal and transcendent." The band will be joined by Virginia metalheads Infant Island and local darkwave artist MØAA.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $13)

Kareem Kandi World Orchestra

Local tenor saxophone legend Kareem Kandi brings a blend of jazz, blues, classical, and funk to the stage alongside bassist Greg Feingold, drummer Stefan Schatz, and pianist Reuel Lubag, as well as several students from his weekly jazz workshop.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, free)

Seaside Tryst with Las Cruxes, Santohs, and Lyla Minor

Local indie-pop four-piece Seaside Tryst, jangly jammers Lyla Minor, and bilingual LA rockers Las Cruxes and Santohs will make your summer goth dreams come true with a mix of new wave, surf, and industrial punk sounds.

(Substation, Fremont, $10-$12)

The Sometimes Island, Astral Jukebox, and E.Pruitt

Synthpop duo The Sometimes Island will lay down some lush electronic tracks influenced by Daft Punk and Fleet Foxes. Alt-rockers Astral Jukebox and bass soloist E.Pruitt will start off the night right.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

The Washington Wind Symphony Presents: "A New Dawn"

The Washington Wind Symphony is making a grand return to the stage with a free celebratory show entitled "A New Dawn," a four-part concert conducted by Jacob Scherr.

(Redmond Performing Arts Center, Education Hill, free)

DRAG

Bang the Gong: An All API Cast Drag Show

Whispurr Watershadow and Rylee Raw host this drag extravaganza starring API (Asian Pacific Islander) queens. Expect show-stopping performances from Atasha Manila, Beau Degas, Cara Mel Flava, Kung Pow Meow, and Rita LaRue.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $12-$15)

FILM

Dmitry Krymov's Everyone is Here

Earning 2022 Golden Mask Awards for Best Play and Best Director, Dmitry Krymov’s Everyone is Here is a mesmeric journey into Krymov's life. Weaving together memories, past events, and fantasies, the director was inspired by a 1975 production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town that he saw in childhood. This production of Everyone is Here was performed at the Moscow Theatre and captured on film before a live audience.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13)

READINGS & TALKS

if on a clear day: poets Shin Yu Pai and Ken White

Hosted by creative mentor and poet Elee Kraljii Gardiner, this reading features poets Shin Yu Pai and Ken White, who both debuted volumes of poetry during the early days of the pandemic. The poets will read from their respective poetry books, Virga and Middlemost Constantine, noting overlapping themes of power, gender, magic, and time.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, free)

Short Stories Live: Family Ties

Series director Jane Kaplan gathers stories of family complexity for this edition of Short Stories Live, a live reading series exploring human connection. Andi Alhadeff, Basil Harris, Shin Yu Pai, and Nicole Suyama will head to the stage to share vulnerable tales of family dynamics written by authors Tobias Wolff, Patricia Marx, and Beth Piatote.

(Town Hall, First Hill, $10-$15)

VISUAL ART

Create Joy - Seattle Park Walking Tour

As part of the Boren Banner Series Create Joy programming, artist Sadie Wechsler will offer a guided tour of a beloved Seattle park. Along the path, attendees will discover how nature informs Wechsler's internationally-known creative practice.

(Interlaken Park, Capitol Hill, free)

Inaugural Jewelry and Artisan Pop Up

Support local and national artisans at this fun inaugural event. Cone & Steiner will have beverages up for grabs, and visitors can catch the last day of Soo Hong's abstract painting exhibition, Metaplay .

(AMcE Creative Arts, Capitol Hill, free)

Tim Marsden Artist Talk

Tim Marsden will present an artist talk on his new exhibition, O Sweet Spontaneous , now on view at the recently-opened WUG (walk up gallery). Marsden cites Goya and Nikolai Gogol as inspirations for his cheeky, daring multimedia works.

(The Grocery, Georgetown, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Mermaid Festival 2022

Join Una the Mermaid for this fin-flapping celebration of the sea. This magical event promises mermaid sightings, art displays, a prize-winning treasure hunt, crafts, merfolk mythology, and mermaid classes from Olive the Alchemist, the founder of Seattle Mermaid School.

(International Mermaid Museum, Aberdeen, free, Friday-Sunday)

2022 U District Cherry Blossom Festival

While you're in the U District to see the UW Cherry Blossoms , stop by local restaurants and shops for themed specials, or sign up for the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run.

(University District, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

ACES: Artists of Color Expo & Symposium

With an eye toward expanding possibilities for BIPOC artists, this free program includes resource sharing, exhibits, performances, presentations, workshops, film screenings, artist opportunity tables, and thought-provoking conversations.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Dark Star

John Carpenter's first feature film was a strange and unexpected foray into sci-fi comedy, developed from a student film he created with collaborator Dan O'Bannon. Twenty years into a solitary space mission, a crew of clumsy astronauts begins experiencing a slew of catastrophic events.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

La Grand Illusion

Jean Renoir's classic was one of the first prison escape films ever made. As a group of French prisoners in World War I plot their escape from a German camp, they contend with class disparities and try to outwit the aristocratic officer von Rauffenstein. What better way to celebrate the film's 85th anniversary than by catching it on screen at the Grand Illusion Cinema?

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Saturday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. You'll find a rare and unique range of plants, perennials, natives, houseplants, trees, and more.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Boren Banner Series: Sadie Wechsler

Seattle-born, Portland-based photographer Sadie Wechsler has developed a new work that was inspired by the ecological history of First Hill. The artist consulted the Burke Museum and members of the Duwamish Tribe to get an accurate representation of the "plant communities" that were present in the area circa 1850, before white settlers transformed the land through logging, leveling, and urban development.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

LLSVP: crusty dynamics & fuzzy borealis

Designer Bogosi Sekhukhuni and writer/artist sidony o’neal collaborated to create INFANT, a design company researching architecture, cognition, and more. The duo presents an installation of architectural notes considering "geophysical studies on magnetic earth systems and slogans of spiritual determinism."

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Seven Doors: Stories of Immigration Detention

It's no surprise that the United States is home to the largest immigration detention system in the world, but the stories of those impacted by severe immigration policy are often kept under wraps. Photographer Greg Constantine's Seven Doors exposes the harsh truths of immigrant detention through documentary photography, storytelling, and testimony. This pop-up exhibition is informed by Constantine's extensive research and documentation in Malaysia, Thailand, the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Soo Hong's 'Metaplay'

With vibrant colors and brushstrokes inspired by musical tempos, Seattle-based abstract painter Soo Hong shows large-scale paintings inspired by quotidian moments, internal dialogues, and cultural queries. To accompany the show, KEXP DJ Sharlese has created a playlist inspired by Soo’s paintings that will be made available through the gallery.

(AMcE Creative Arts, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)