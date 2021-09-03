Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 3-6, 2021

Labor Day weekend is upon us, and there's plenty of fun options for going out without having to fork over a ton of cash. You can stroll through this year's PrideFest, check out the last Pier 62 Beats & Eats of the summer, or throw it back with a Clueless-themed dance party. Whatever your fancy, there is something fun for you to find in our roundup for this long weekend.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Eldridge Gravy at Peddler Brewing Company

The family-owned microbrewery will host Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme plus DJ Mike Nipper for their fourth annual Labor Day weekend party on their extensive patio.

Peddler Brewing Company, Ballard ($15)

Pier 62 Beats & Eats

The final Beats & Eats will have KEXP DJ Riz spinning live while you kick back and enjoy a bite from several onsite food trucks.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

Music Under the Stars Film Screening

Seattle Chamber Music Society will screen their 2021 Online Summer Festival with commentary from the musicians themselves. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and food and drinks for maximum enjoyment.

Freeway Park, Downtown (free)

The Return of: MARMALADE - Seattle's Legendary Funk Ensemble

Seattle's longest-running night of funk returns at the newly revamped High Dive, proudly declaring your "funky super heroes are back."

High Dive, Fremont ($15)

Knuckle Beach, Good Job, Puppy Feet

A welcome back show for local artists, this show will feature lo-fi post-emo band Knuckle Beach, indie band Good Job, and Puppy Feet playing their first show in recent memory.

The Kraken Bar & Lounge, U District ($8)

The Chopps / Palatine Ave / Kenny at Lucky Liquor

Another venue celebrating that live music is back, this show will see The Chopps and Palatine Ave plus special guests Kenny and the White Guys.

Lucky Liquor, Tukwila ($10)

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

MUSIC

Patio Season

A night of laid-back music spun by a rotating guest DJ, this event is all about summer vibes. Friday will see Criz Cuervos and Aivilo performing, and Saturday will bring Jenn Green and Ash Williams to the decks.

Timbre Room, Belltown (free-$5)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

MUSIC

Oak Harbor Music Festival

This Labor Day weekend event brings three days of live music to Whidbey Island's Oak Harbor, featuring over 30 bands across different genres (like Larkin Poe, Naked Giants, Stephanie Anne Johnson and the Hidogs, and others), beer gardens, and food vendors.

Downtown Oak Harbor (free)

COMMUNITY

Created Commons

It's the final weekend of outdoor performances, eco arts activities, and participatory experiences for well-being. There will be performances, workshops, talks, and more at this family-friendly event centered around "cultivating liberative moments for all who join us at the park."

Westcrest Park, West Seattle (free)

FRIDAY-MONDAY

VISUAL ART

Z.Z. Wei: New Works

The 29th annual exhibit (impressive!) from artist Z.Z. Wei at this local gallery shows paintings that were made "in the face of an ongoing global crisis" and is entitled Rough Road. It "speaks to the difficulties in keeping the inner spirit nourished, the creative process churning and the artistic fires burning."

Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Downtown (free)

Field of Play

An exhibit of photos by Stephan Jahanshahi that captures the amateur rugby world, this debut solo project showcases "portraits of the athletes who devote themselves to rugby for love of the game and the community it fosters."

Gallery 110, Pioneer Square (free)

Jim Hodges: Selected Work

Work from Spokane artist Jim Hodges will be on display throughout the month. He has shown in galleries throughout the world and is praised for his "approach to capturing experience through such diverse media as collage, light, and reflection."

Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square (free)

SATURDAY

ACTIVISM

Afghanistan Aid Benefit

Feeling helpless about all the crap going down in the world right now? This event is helping to provide support for those both in and fleeing Afghanistan with a variety of speakers, booths with information on how to get involved, live music, and restaurants donating proceeds to the cause.

Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill (free)

MUSIC

Clueless: 90s Dance Party Ft. DJ Indica Jones

As if there could be a better event for you to roll with homies to. This party will be a throwback to the classic '90s Shakespeare adaptation with musical stylings by DJ Indica Jones.

High Dive, Fremont ($10)

NO CHILL - HIP HOP NIGHT! VINYL V DIGITAL EDITION W/ PACO & HEFE

It's another edition of hip hop night. DJ Paco and a variety of guest DJs will be "spinning all of your favorite hip hop throwbacks from the 90s and more..."

LoFi Performance Gallery, South Lake Union ($10)

COMMUNITY

PrideFest Capitol Hill

Postponed from June, this year's PrideFest will have local talent including DJ Riz, Adra Boo, and the BeautyBoiz to Anita Spritzer, DJ Dana Dub, plus a Latinx showcase.

Broadway, between East Roy Street and East John Street (free)

Come Fly a Kite

Get some air (in two different ways) and fly a kite in "your own socially-distanced, kite-flying circle in the Central Meadow." There will also be additional kids' activities and a food truck on-site. If you don't have a kite, you can order one online for $4 and build it when you get there.

Chambers Creek Regional Park, University Place (free)

SATURDAY-MONDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Bremerton Blackberry Festival

Stroll along the boardwalk sampling doughnuts, scones, pie, and lots more treats and drinks made just in time for peak blackberry season, all while local bands like Ranger & the ReArrangers play live.

Bremerton Boardwalk (free)

MARKET

Bellevue Downtown Arts Market

Boasting an outdoor market of over 110 juried sculptures, jewelry, home décor, wood and glasswork, fabrics, and other local artwork, this event will also have live music plus food trucks on-site.

Downtown Bellevue (free)

Duwamish Tribe Labor Day Weekend Acknowledgement Art Market

This market gives us a chance to financially support indigenous artists and build community by meeting the artists, as well as herbalists, musicians, and community supporters. You can also learn how to support indigenous sovereignty movements and put pressure on local politicians to honor their treaties.

The Duwamish Longhouse, North Delridge (free)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Seattle Center Festál presents Music at the Mural

Whether you want to get dancing or just take it easy on the lawn, this free outdoor concert series presented by Seattle Center Festál has a little something for everyone. This Sunday's performers are Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano.

Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown (free)

FOOD & DRINK

KÖLSCH RELEASE PARTY FEAT. SALOMEA

A pop-up to celebrate a new Kölsch-style ale, this event will also have a brief live set of songs by recording artist Salomea, aka Rebekka Salomea Ziegler.

Lowercase Brewing, Georgetown (free)