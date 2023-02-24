EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Coming Soon: The Stranger + EverOut's Inaugural Nacho Week!

We're Bringing the Heat to Winter Dining from March 6–12
by Jamie Reed
February 24, 2023
Get ready to indulge in cheesy, crunchy goodness—it's almost time for The Stranger + EverOut's inaugural Nacho Week! From March 6–12, spice up your winter dining routine with unique and delicious plates of nachos available throughout the city.
 
Along the lines of our Holiday Drink Week in December, some of Seattle's favorite restaurants will be serving up one-of-a-kind nacho plates, available for one week only. And while it's not a competition, you can bet your butt that these fun-loving chefs will be coming up with the most creative nacho combinations imaginable. From classic nachos with all the fixings to creative twists on the dish like chicken mole nachos and Lebanese fatteh, you'll want to try them all.
 
Here's a peek at some of this year's nachos to get you excited:
 
 
 
That's just a preview! Go take a look at all of this year's ooey-gooey creations and where you can get them. Click through to any dish to learn more about it, or make your own list of nachos you'd like to try to share with your friends. You'll also want to start plotting your strategic course with our handy-dandy Nacho Week map!
 
But before you set out on the most delicious week of your life, here are a few things to keep in mind:
 
TIP GENEROUSLY!
Nacho Week takes a ton of work—especially from Seattle's beloved servers, cooks, and bartenders! Let 'em know you appreciate it... with words and especially money!
 
BRANCH OUT!
Each Nacho Week location has more than just fantastic nachos—you'll also find excellent drinks and sides! Buy a glass (or two) of something equally delicious to wash down those delectable 'chos!
 
RELAX!
Look, everybody loves nachos, so everybody's gonna wanna eat nachos, right? That means certain locations might get a little hectic. There will be lines—but if a place is too busy, just come back the next day, or hit another Nacho Week spot!
 
#SEATTLENACHOWEEK
We want to hear all about the delicious nachos you're eating! When you post on social, make sure to use the official Nacho Week hashtag, #seattlenachoweek

