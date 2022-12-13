From Takeout Latkes to Giant Menorah Lightings, Here's Where to Celebrate Hanukkah 2022 in Seattle

EVENTS

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Seattle Jewish Chorale Presents: Chanukah - Age Old Stories of Freedom

The Seattle Jewish Chorale will perform a wide variety of festive tunes including fresh arrangements of Chanukah classics, a showcase of Jewish music from Ukraine, and other Hebrew, Yiddish, and English songs from the past 200 years

(Sun Dec 18, Temple Beth Am, Northeast Seattle, $18 - $25 with pay what you can option)

South Hudson Music Project Presents: Chanukah

Nibble on latkes while you sway to festive klezmer-laden jams by The Klein Party, Lox Stork and Bugle, and musicians Wayne Horvitz, Geoff Harper, James Falzone, Darren Loucas, and Evan Woodle performing the music of John Zorn's Masada.

(Tues Dec 20, The Royal Room, Columbia City, free)

Drinks & Dreidels with Comedian Simon Kaufman

Grab your dreidels for this boozy Chanukah bash with comedian Simon Kaufman, whose unique brand of stoic social commentary "is like an orator standing in the forum of ancient Rome." (It's funnier than it sounds.) Attendees can chow down on latkes and donuts, sip on hot cocktails, and take part in a celebratory menorah lighting.

(Thurs Dec 22, Eastside Torah Center - Chabad, Bellevue, $20)

The Klezmatics

Grammy-winning klezmer stars The Klezmatics will get you in the holiday spirit with songs off of their 2006 album, Happy Joyous Hannukkah, which includes lyrics by the late, great Woody Guthrie.

(Thurs Dec 22, Neptune Theatre, University District, $36.50)

Peter Himmelman

Grammy- and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter, best-selling author, and entrepreneur Peter Himmelman will perform a variety of tunes from his 40+ year career followed by a lighting ceremony in celebration of Hanukkah.

(Mon Dec 26, Neptune Theatre, University District, $32.50)

NIGHTLIFE

First Night of Hanukkah

Bring your own menorah, candles, and other holiday miscellany to this LGBTQ+ Jewish community celebration deticated to taking a stand against antisemitism.

(Sun Dec 18, Cc Attle's, Capitol Hill, free)

Fire & Ice Chanukah Soirée

Sleight-of-hand specialist The Magic James will dazzle the crowd at this Chanukah shindig, which will also feature top-shelf cocktails, gourmet latkes (the perfect drinking food), and menorah lighting in celebration of the holiday. Chag Sameach!

(Mon Dec 19, Rendezvous, Belltown, $20 - $50)

COMMUNITY

Chanukah at the Kraken

Channel your inner Buoy and glide along the Kraken Community Iceplex skating rink (the same one the team uses for practice!) at this Chanukah celebration. Skaters can take part in the lighting of a full-size ice menorah, snack on traditional fare, and enjoy a show by junior skating champion Lucas Broussard.

(Sun Dec 18, Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate, $0 - $20)

Fiddler on the Roof Sing-along

Tell the world what you'd do "if you were a rich man" at this eighth night of Hanukkah (and Christmas Day) screening of Fiddler on the Roof, which encourages folks to sing along to the Jewish-themed musical's festive hits. Orkestyr Farfeleh will fill the air with spirited klezmer music, and Uptown China will be on site with free veggie noodle fare.

(Sun Dec 25, SIFF Cinema Uptown, $25)

MENORAH LIGHTINGS

Alki Beach

Sun Dec 18

Ballard

Thurs Dec 22, Bergen Place

Bellevue

Tues Dec 20, Bellevue Downtown Park

Capitol Hill

Mon Dec 19, Volunteer Park

Downtown Seattle (Light Up the Night - Deli Fest)

Thurs Dec 22, Westlake Park

Issaquah

Tues Dec 20 (Downtown) & Sun Dec 25 (Grand Ridge Plaza)

Kirkland

Sun Dec 18, Marina Park

Lynnwood

Sun Dec 18, City Hall

Mercer Island

Mon Dec 19, Mercerdale Park

Renton

Sun Dec 18, The Landing

Snoqualmie (Chanukah on Ice)

Sun Dec 18, Snoqualmie Ice Arena

University Village

Tues Dec 20

West Seattle

Sun Dec 18, Junction Plaza Park

FOOD SPECIALS

Dingfelder's Delicatessen

Capitol Hill's resident Jewish deli will go all out for the Festival of Lights with a box that contains a choice of 12-hour brisket, smoked salmon, or roasted lemon garlic herb kosher chicken, along with latkes, soup, two side dishes, a dreidel, gelt, and an optional bottle of wine. They'll also have latkes available by the dozen, with options for classic or gluten-free varieties, and your choice of two side dishes, such as Honeycrisp applesauce, caramelized onion mushroom compote, orange cranberry relish, or horseradish gravy. Main dishes, side dishes, soups, and desserts, including sufganiyot, are also available à la carte. Orders must be placed six days in advance and can be picked up beginning Saturday, December 17.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery

À la carte options available



Dough Joy

This queer-owned vegan doughnut shop is now offering raspberry-filled sufganiyot in celebration of Hanukkah.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Dupar on the Fly

Impress your friends and family with Redmond-based caterer Lisa Dupar's "Latkes-A-Go-Go" menu, which includes "Aunt Frieda's latkes" with crème fraîche and apple butter sauce, matzo ball soup, braided challah bread, and Hanukkah jelly donuts. All dishes are available à la carte on Tock, and you can also add on wine pairings to round out your meal.

Redmond

Pickup

À la carte options available



Rubinstein Bagels

Since Christmas Eve takes place during Hanukkah this year, this bagel shop is offering a special Chrismukkah deal: Receive a free eight-ounce tub of cream cheese with your online pre-order of a baker's dozen using the code HOLIDAY22 at checkout on December 24.

Capitol Hill, South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery and party supply shop has you covered with colorful Hanukkah-themed cupcake dozens topped with dreidels and stars of David, as well as gift boxes packed with cupcakes, macarons, "surprise balls" filled with small gifts, glittery stickers, sparklers, gelt, and an optional bottle of Brut Cava. Other offerings include DIY cupcake kits, Hanukkah-themed macarons, paper plates, and dessert napkins.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery

À la carte options available



Zylberschtein's

Pinehurst's Jewish deli and bakery is slinging a number of Hanukkah specials, including slow-cooked brisket, latkes, scratch-made applesauce, sour cream, matzo ball soup, knishes, rugelach, coconut macaroons, chocolate gelt cake, and sufganiyot (chocolate, raspberry, cannoli cream, pistachio cream, and blueberry rhubarb), available every night of Hanukkah (December 18-24). They're also selling the Portland-based kosher brewery Leikam Brewing 's annual Hanukkah release, Maccabeer Winter IPA.

Pinehurst

Pickup, delivery

À la carte options available