Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Seattle for 2024



Araya’s Place

This vegan Thai spot is a longtime favorite of herbivores and omnivores alike for its comforting plant-based dishes like tom yum, massaman curry, and crispy fried Brussels sprouts. Don't miss the daily lunch buffet.

Bellevue, Madison Valley, University District



Ba Bar Green

The hip, ever-reliable Vietnamese chain Ba Bar runs this all-vegan concept at its South Lake Union location . The menu features plant-based dishes like sweet potato laksa, Lao crispy rice and kale salad, lemongrass tofu Singapore noodles, dan dan noodles, Soyrizo bánh mì, and tamarind soup. Grab food from the takeout window if you're in a hurry.

South Lake Union



Bang Bang Cafe and Bang Bang Kitchen

One of the classic dishes at sisters Miki and Yuki Sodos's Belltown restaurant Bang Bang Cafe and its Othello sibling Bang Bang Kitchen is "Shawn's Vegan Mac," which you may recognize from the menu at the erstwhile Cafe Pettirosso (RIP): macaroni noodles in a creamy cheese sauce, topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and served with a salad.

Belltown, Othello



Broadfork Cafe

This local vegan and vegetarian chain features wholesome hippie dishes, including veggie burgers, grain bowls, avocado toast, hummus wraps, and artichoke melts.

University District



Cafe Flora , Floret , and Flora Bakehouse

The airy, plant-filled Cafe Flora has been a vegetarian haven for over 30 years, with locally sourced menu items like Oaxacan tacos, seasonal grain bowls, and wild mushroom and fennel risotto—many dishes are vegan and clearly marked as such on the menu, or can be made vegan with modifications. The restaurant also operates two offshoots: Floret, a cafe inside SeaTac, and Flora Bakehouse, a cozy bakery on Beacon Hill offering many vegan and gluten-free options.

Madison Valley, SeaTac, Beacon Hill



Cafe Red

Conveniently located near the Beacon Hill light rail stop, this coffee shop offers a "plant-fueled" breakfast menu of avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, energy bites, hash brown patties, and more.

Beacon Hill



ChuMinh Tofu and Vegan Deli

Absolutely everything on the menu at this reliable Vietnamese standby, including appetizers, bánh mì, noodle soups, stir-fries, fruit smoothies with boba, drinks, and desserts, is vegan.

Chinatown-International District



Cinnaholic

At this bakery serving vegan cinnamon rolls (which was once featured on Shark Tank), guests can customize their gooey treats with a choice of frosting, including flavors like cream cheese, almond, lemon, and marshmallow, and toppings, such as cookie dough and fresh fruit.

Capitol Hill



Cycle Dogs

The popular food-truck-turned-restaurant Cycle Dogs is known for its plant-based takes on fast food favorites. The menu includes Field Roast frankfurters with variations like currywurst, Seattle dogs, corn dogs, and elote dogs; fried "chicken" sandwiches, and "Sir Richard" burgers inspired by the stalwart Seattle classic Dick's.

Ballard



Dough Joy

Offerings at this whimsical queer-owned vegan doughnut shop include the "Basic B" (a plain glazed doughnut), vanilla Biscoff, strawberry milkshake, and Bavarian cream, as well as coffee.

Capitol Hill, West Seattle



El Borracho

Long beloved for its economical margaritas, this Pike Place fixture switched to an all-vegan menu a few years ago and now serves items like Impossible beef tacos and seitan barbacoa bowls.

Pike Place Market



Flying Apron

This pioneering specialty bakery has been baking up gluten-free and vegan treats since 2002.

West Seattle

This popular ice creamery offers dairy-free, gluten-free scoops that rival their non-vegan counterparts, made with creamy house-made alternative milks and featuring creative flavors like date shake, salty caramel ash, and chocolate tahini supercookie.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District





Georgetown Liquor Company

In December 2020, former

Georgetown

In December 2020, former Highline owner Alan Threewit saved the beloved Georgetown dive, treasured for its strong booze, vegan/vegetarian menu, gritty atmosphere, and warm staff, from extinction and updated it with a renovation and a new all-vegan menu, featuring plant-based French dips, Reuben sandwiches, burgers, cheesesteaks, tacos, nachos, and other comfort food. There's also a menu of punk-inspired cocktails, like the "Lust for Life" (pineapple rum, Malibu rum, muddled limes, and orange juice) and the "Angels with Dirty Faces" (vanilla vodka with amaretto, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice).

Habesha Cafe

While not a dedicated vegan restaurant, this Ethiopian and Eritrean food destination in Hillman City offers an array of satisfying vegetarian and vegan specialties, including lentil sambusas, plant-based "beef" tibs, and shiro wat (an Eritrean spiced stew made with chickpeas, onions, tomato, garlic, and olive oil). There's even a vegan platter to serve two, with tibs, misir, an abundance of vegetables, salad, and injera.

Hillman City



Harvest Beat

Looking for a restaurant worthy of a special occasion? This eco-conscious Wallingford spot presents elegant five-course vegan meals, with inventive dishes like roasted chanterelle mushroom lasagna and tiramisu with vanilla cashew frosting.

Wallingford

Kati Vegan Thai

Co-owner Fon Spaulding opened this plant-based restaurant after learning to cook Thai food from her mother and emphasizes traditional techniques and fresh ingredients (locally sourced and organic whenever possible). Fans rave about the "old-style" pad thai, spicy jackfruit with sticky rice, kuay tiew kua gai, coconut milk Thai iced tea, and cauliflower bombs.

South Lake Union

Lazy Cow Bakery

Satisfy your sweet tooth with impeccable treats like churro croissants, tiramisu, cinnamon rolls, strawberry shortcake, and apple cinnamon crumb cake at this vegan bakery, which also runs the Latinx mutual aid organization Casa del Xoloitzcuintle and provides meals for community members in need. (The business is currently

Fremont



Loving Hut

This international vegan Vietnamese fast food chain with an outpost in the International District offers irresistibly named dishes such as "fabulous pho," "celestial salad," and "blissful noodles," plus veggie burgers, pizzas, smoothies, and juices.

Chinatown-International District



Mighty-O Donuts

Billing itself as "Seattle's first plant-based organic donut," this local chain purveys flavors ranging from "raspberry riot" to chocolate peanut butter.

Various locations

Next Level Burger

Former Stranger writer Sean Nelson

Ballard, Roosevelt

Oak

If you're missing hearty pub grub, this omnivorous Beacon Hill watering hole offers plenty of options, including vegetable pot pies, barbecue jackfruit sliders, fried "chicken" kale Caesar, and salads with house-made vegan goat cheese.

Beacon Hill



Peloton

Vegan options abound at the Central District's trusty bike shop and cafe. Try the famous breakfast burrito, which comes stuffed with Field Roast veggie sausage, scrambled tofu, avocado, sweet potatoes, onions, cauliflower, poblano peppers, and zucchini-jalapeño sauce.

Central District



Pi Vegan Pizzeria

This beloved vegan pizza and calzone joint uses a rice-based mozzarella-style "cheese," and many pies come with white garlic sauce instead of marinara.

Plum Bistro

We'd be remiss not to include chef Makini Howell's well-known plant-based bistro on a list of vegan restaurants. Signature dishes include the famous "mac and yease" and the buffalo portobello burger.

Capitol Hill

Rojo's Mexican Food

Get your Mexican food fix at this Pioneer Square spot, which features tamales, burritos, tortas, tacos, aguas frescas, and champurrado.

Pioneer Square



Salt & Straw

As it does each January, the Portland-based artisan ice creamery has released a

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland



Sunlight Cafe

This bright, cheery Roosevelt neighborhood spot, Seattle's longest-running vegetarian restaurant, is unassuming and granola in the best way possible (and they actually do have homemade granola). Homey vegetarian and vegan dishes are available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

