The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 26-28, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Yappy Hour

Head to this happy hour in celebration of National Dog Day with your favorite pooch in tow. You'll get to enjoy live music and drinks from the Mountaineering Club, and your canine companion will be lavished with free dog treats from the Seattle Barkery. One dollar from every drink purchased will be donated to the local nonprofit Dog Gone Seattle, an organization dedicated to saving homeless dogs in high-kill shelters through rescue, foster, and adoption.

(Graduate Hotel, Northeast Seattle)

FILM

2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Shorts Tour

This 91-minute cinema program showcases six narrative and documentary films directed by Indigenous filmmakers, with titles from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival shorts program and from alumni of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program. (They've previously helped launch big-name Indigenous directors like Taika Waititi and Sky Hopinka). The screening includes Maidenhood by Zapoteca director Xochitl Enriquez Mendoza, Long Line of Ladies by Diné directors Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome, and others.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13)

Tosca on the Big Screen

Seattle Opera presents this free screening of their 2021 film Tosca, a sizzling melodrama locally produced in the city's historic St. James Cathedral. Starring powerhouse soprano Alexandra LoBianco and dramatic baritone Michael Chioldi, the film is bound to pack a punch projected on the Mural Amphitheatre's 40-foot screen.

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Diminished Men (Album Release), Climax Golden Twins, and Lori Goldston

Instrumental rock group Diminished Men will bring their cinematic, jazz-infused jams out for a hometown show in celebration of their upcoming album, Damage Mécanique. Arrive in time to catch opening sets from longtime experimental rockers Climax Golden Twins and cellist/composer Lori Goldston (who formerly played with legendary bands like Nirvana and Earth).

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

Downtown Summer Sounds

Downtown Seattle's summer tradition will continue with more than 30 live performances filling Westlake Park, Occidental Square, Harbor Steps, and more downtown hotspots with dazzling local music. This weekend brings a live set from Americana group Louis Ledford and the Evergreen All Stars.

(Harbor Steps, Downtown, free)

Leanna Keith: Aeros ex Machina

Seattle-based flutist, improviser, and composer Leanna Keith is back with her first solo recital in six years, performing Aeros ex Machina (Air from the Machine). The piece combines flute with pedalboards, tape tracks, live processing, and other electronics, recontextualizing the instrument and pushing the boundaries of the audience/performer experience.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–$20 donation at the door)

The Fabulous Downey Brothers, Scott Yoder, and Loose Wing

During this modern-day roller disco, new wave outfit The Fabulous Downey Brothers, local glam-rock royalty Scott Yoder, and indie pop project Loose Wing will take turns playing live sets in the middle of the rink while you skate, dance, and hopefully don’t crash into them.

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center, $15 cover/$5 skate)

28th Annual World Rhythm Festival

The Seattle World Percussion Society presents the 28th annual World Rhythm Festival, an event that never misses a beat in its mission to build community through rhythm. Bring the whole family and get down to multicultural drum and dance performances, and get hands-on with workshops for beggining to advanced drummers.

(Columbia Park, Rainier Valley, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Red Bull BC One Cypher Northwest

Watch b-boys, b-girls, and break crews from around the country go head-to-head in this dynamic 16-bracket 1v1 tournament. The Red Bull BC One has teamed up with Seattle's own Massive Monkees break crew to present this community-building event in anticipation of breakdancing's debut as an Olympic sport at the 2024 games in Paris.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo, $10-$20)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

2nd Annual Lowrider Block Party

Head to Latinx art space Nepantla's block party this Saturday for a celebration of all things lowrider culture. Expect custom cars, food trucks, jangly tunes, performances, and good vibes.

(Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, South Delridge, free)

FILM

Campout Cinema

Grab your sleeping bag for Does This Unit Have a Soul?, a cult sci-fi screening series (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) held after hours in MoPOP's Sky Church space. (There are donation-based virtual watch-along options, too.) The series blasts off this Saturday with Minority Report, the '02 action thriller starring hunky weirdo Tom Cruise.

(MoPOP, Uptown, $11-$14)

C-ID Summer Cinema

Head to Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District (C-ID) to cool off with free movies every Saturday evening in August. Live performances before each screening set this series apart from the rest, and a lineup of multicultural flicks like American-Filipino musical drama Yellow Rose, zany Vietnamese sci-fi Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy, and Vale Ni Yaloyalo: A Celebration of NH/PI Short Films offer a change of pace from typical classic film fare.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

Kung Fu Clubhouse: Drunken Master

Kung Fu Clubhouse, a fresh film series spotlighting martial arts flicks full of nostalgia (and a little cheesiness), presents this Jackie Chan favorite. Drunken Master follows a prank-happy youth who's forced to train with a brutal martial arts master after being disowned by his pissed-off dad. While pretending to follow along with his training, Fei-Hung encounters a notorious killer, and begins to take fighting a little more seriously.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

Secret Cinema in 35mm

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be titillated by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. This time around, the Beacon is bringing Secret Cinema to the historic SIFF Cinema Egyptian, promising a rare 35mm screening that's one of their faves. Don't miss the trailer reel and a special presentation before the show.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Canton Bebop Pop-Up

Chef Christine Li will serve up her unique take on "soy sauce Western" cuisine, exploring the foods of the Chinese diaspora in Western culture with Cantonese influences, at the Portage Bay bakery Saint Bread. This "seafood snacktime" menu will focus on chilled seafood dishes, with Kowloon Thai-style albacore (with chili, mustard stems, peanuts, farm greens, and shrimp chips), clam dip (with yellow wine, fish sauce, Chinese ranch seasoning, and saltines), prosperity fish (chili oil-cooked sardines with lemongrass and fried shallots), and charred and citrus-marinated squid (served with crab fat, XO sauce, and herbs). Bartender Hannah Kirihara will shake up cocktails and provide a special drink pairing to complement the dishes.

(Saint Bread, Portage Bay)

LIVE MUSIC

Admiral Funktion Block Party

North Admiral neighboring restaurants Admiral Pub, Arthur’s, Mission Cantina, and Yen Wor are teaming up for a free outdoor mini-festival complete with shopping, drinking, and grooving. Look out for performances from singer-songwriter Alina Ashley Nicole, soulful Americana quartet Mattlock and the Keys, alt-rock outfit The Loveless Building, and more. Plus, stick around for afterparties at each venue that will include a '70s funk/disco dance party, karaoke, and more live music.

(Admiral Pub, North Admiral, free)

Free Summer Concert Series at The Locks

From June through September, enjoy live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more in the scenic gardens by the Ballard Locks. Tutti Flutti and Ballard Sedentary Sousa will supply the tunes this weekend.

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free)

Restless Planet Records: Summer Series on the Patio

The sun is shining at the Kremwerk complex, and to celebrate they’re teaming up with "all things dance" label Restless Planet Records for a series of outdoor concerts and dance parties on their patio. This week's performers include genre-blending producer Rachel Vick, moody techno wiz Simone BG, deep house DJ Foxy McLeod, and dance music aficionado Snapdragon.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

GenderQueer: A Non-Binary Drag Show

Put your own twist on gender norms, or shirk them entirely—this is GenderQueer, a new drag experience performed entirely by non-binary performers. Hosted by Mx. O Gender, this month's show will feature enby glamazons Hot Pink Shade, Kida Rarity, and Lola Meraz as they explore the "gender universe."

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $9)

Watermelon Sour

Seattle Stylers and Olives are invited to take over the dance floor to honor pop royals Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo with a blending of tunes that's just as delightful as those little sour watermelon gummies.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

FESTIVALS

Freeway Park Summer Festival

It's a summer festival, folks, so you know what to do—show up and chow down on sweet treats, groove along to live music, and chill out under the sprinklers. (Sure, you're sweating now, but pretty soon we'll be waiting out eight months of gray days, so let's make the last of the sunshine count.)

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free)

Spana'Jam Festival

Glimpse vintage vehicles on display, nosh on food truck fare, and take in live performances from local artists. Be sure to bring your own lawn chair in order to lounge in style.

(Spanaway Park, Spanaway, free)

PERFORMANCE

Flight Deck 2022 - Kierra Nguyen, kelly langeslay and Kara Beadle

Check in with the resident artists at Open Flight Studio, a performance-based arts research space, in this showcase where they'll share their ideas and excerpts from work in development. Kierra Nguyen's practice includes improvisation within the "sculptural pockets of Seattle," while Kelly Langeslay explores tricky dichotomies and Kara Beadle creates responsive, prop-driven environments.

(Open Flight Studio, Northeast Seattle, $5-10 suggested donation)

WANDER/WONDER: a sculptured dance happening

This unique performance blends dance, nature, and art, inviting attendees to take a deep breath in the Price Sculpture Forest on Whidbey Island. WANDER/WONDER is a by-donation "sculptured dance happening" wherein 10 Seattle-based artists will share an experimental performance on the verdant forest trail. Since green time has plenty of cognitive benefits, it sounds like a win-win situation to us.

(Price Sculpture Forest, Whidbey Island, $20 suggested donation or pay-what-you-can)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Black & Tan Hall Block Parties

On the last Sunday of every month this summer, Black & Tan Hall will host joyful community gatherings with local chefs, vendors, live music, DJ tunes, and dance performances. This week features Afro-Latin funk from The New Triumph and a Brazilian dance workshop with Dora Oliveira.

(Black & Tan Hall, Rainier Valley, free)

The Custodian Project Community Event

Raise a glass for some vital, yet unsung heroes at this event hosted by The Custodian Project, a community-driven advocacy group that aims to uplift custodians' voices, improve their material conditions, and foster respect for their work. Visitors will find free snacks and gulps at the Othello-UW Commons, plus merch, raffle prizes, and an exhibition of photographs by custodians.

(Othello-UW Commons, Brighton, Free)

FILM

OUTdoor Cinema: Purple Rain

Show up in your most loud-and-proud '80s threads (a second-hand raspberry beret, perhaps?) and celebrate the High Priest of Pop at this outdoor screening of Purple Rain. Three Dollar Bill Cinema will get the rhythm going with a funky pre-screening drag show and trivia.

(Jimi Hendrix Park, Central District, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Swimsuits & Cocktails

Don your skimpiest Speedo (or other swimwear or resort wear of choice—accessories are encouraged!) while sipping "drink specials galore" at this LGBTQIA+ bar and venue.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

LIVE MUSIC

Auburn Symphony: Family Concert in the Garden

The skilled players of the Auburn Symphony String Quartet will perform works from Florence Price, Scott Joplin, Zhou Long, William Grant Still, and more among 22 acres of beautiful plant life.

(Soos Creek Botanical Gardens, Auburn, $15)

PERFORMANCE

A Shadow on the Door: An Improvised Film Noir

Fans of pulpy stories, smoky bars, and dark noir flicks will love this improvised performance, complete with deadly love triangles and seedy bandits on the run. Based on audience suggestions, A Shadow On the Door will play off classic noir tropes to construct a new tale that's as moody as it is hilarious.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

SPORTS & RECREATION

QTBIPOC Field Day

Gather up all your gays and theys for this balmy day of kickball, balloon tossing, and frisbee. Sports not your thing? Show up to cheer on the players, or spread out a blanket and enjoy BBQ eats for meat-eaters and vegans alike.

(Jefferson Park, Beacon Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

No Strings Attached: An Improvised Puppet Show for Grown-Ups

Listen up, puppetheads—this "adult puppet show" delves into the bawdy hijinks of marionettes and sock puppets alike, sharing what they really get up to after singing drippy children's songs all day and stuff like that. Turns out they're a rowdy bunch, and for this performance, they'll share "mature" songs and jokes based on audience suggestions.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

9 to 5

When three female coworkers conspire to kidnap their tyrannical sexist boss, the office starts to run a lot more smoothly in his absence. But how long before the jig is up? This 1980 screwball comedy might be the most enticingly cast film ever produced, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton. (Yep, Dolly wrote that song specifically for the movie.)

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Three Thousand Years of Longing

George Miller takes a break from desert dystopia in Three Thousand Years of Longing, which stars Tilda Swinton as—what else—a stylish academic, and Idris Elba as a djinn who grants her three wishes in exchange for his freedom from a cramped bottle. As you might have guessed, things get fantastical and utterly complicated. If the premise sounds a little chintzy, just remember, this is the guy who somehow directed both Mad Max and Happy Feet—maximalism is his middle name, so at the very least, this'll be a visual magic carpet ride.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Wars Outdoors: Return of the Jedi in the Park

Sci-fi nerds and outdoor theater aficionados Hello Earth have brought Star Trek episodes to the stage for over 10 years, and they've recently added Star Wars to their dramatic repertoire. Don't miss this rendition of Return of the Jedi, part of their Wars Outdoors August programming—you might know what happens already (is ol' Darth really Luke's father?) but that won't make this free, family-friendly take on the film any less fun.

(Dr. Blanche Lavizzo Park, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

AUGMENT Seattle 2022 International Showcase: The New Nature

Ending on August 28, this series of augmented reality and light installations encourages dialogue around the impact of COVID-19, digital safe spaces, nature, and collaboration. Presented by Future Arts and conceived by Berlin-based artist Nadine Kolodziey, AUGMENT will be set in urban spaces throughout Seattle; bring your smartphone along (with Instagram installed) to activate each artwork.

(Various locations, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Cumulative Skies, Deep Soils: Erin Mallea and Jen Vaughn

Jen Vaughn and Erin Mallea's "rhizomatic" installation includes sound, imagery, and sculptural works formed from meteorites, mycelium, and debris (Earth signs, this one's for you). Cumulative Skies, Deep Soils is an ongoing project between the two Oregon-based artists—they hear, record, and translate the vibrations of an 8,650-year-old fungus, reflecting on opportunities for "expanded intimacy" and a deeper connection to the ineffable. (If you happen to be reading this from the Malheur National Forest, the fungus might be under your feet right now.) Catch a glimpse of the duo's thoughtful works before the show closes on August 27.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Gegam Kacherian: Returning Forward

Catch Gegam Kacherian's solo exhibition, Returning Forward, before it closes on August 28. Kacherian's work feels ephemeral and fleeting, like a brief peek inside a kaleidoscope. The Armenian-born, LA-based painter's surreal abstractions evoke flourishing dream worlds where kittens, butterflies, and birds mingle alongside marbled swirls, strange architecture, and cotton candy color palettes.

(AMcE Creative Arts, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Saturday)