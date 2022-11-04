The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 4-6, 2022



Although Washington's statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place.

FRIDAY

FILM

Short Run presents: Funny Pages

Get pumped for the 10th anniversary of the Short Run Comix and Arts Festival at this screening of buzzy Safdie-produced A24 flick Funny Pages, which follows a teen artist who drops out of school and abandons his cushy upbringing to pursue a career as a cartoonist. Director Owen Kline's feature debut has a biting black comedy edge and draws from '90s and early aughts aesthetics, creating a zany yet endearing ode to underground comics.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

FOOD & DRINK

How Does it Brew: Aeropress vs. Clever

Brush up on your java savvy with this free session, which will compare brewing with an Aeropress versus a Clever brewer.

(Fuel Coffee, Miller Park, free)

Tour the Brewery

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Fair Isle Brewing's production space and get a primer on farmhouse ales. You'll even get to taste young beer fresh out of the fermenter.

(Fair Isle Brewing, Ballard, $5)

LIVE MUSIC

YACHT (Live + Film Screening)

Portland-born dance-pop band YACHT will support the release of the new documentary, The Computer Accent, which documents the making of the band’s 2019 album, Chain Tripping, and its use of AI technology. The evening will start with a discussion led by the band and filmmakers, followed by a screening of the film, and finally a live performance of Chain Tripping in its entirety.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Mamma Mia - Seattle’s Best 70’s Pop Dance Party!

Take your fit cues from ABBA and boogie all night long whilst hysterically yelling the lyrics to your favorite disco numbers from the Swedish pop quartet, Cher, and more.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5)

READINGS & TALKS

Chef Sean Sherman on The (R)evolution of Indigenous Foods of North America

Oglala Lakota chef Sean Sherman, founder of the Indigenous food education and catering business The Sioux Chef, will discuss his journey of "discovering, reviving and reimagining Native cuisine" at this free talk at the Central Library.

(Central Library, Downtown, free)

VISUAL ART

Short Run Marathon Art Show and Pre-Fest Party

Celebrate the forthcoming Short Run Comix and Arts Festival , a beloved DIY fest featuring creative exhibitors from local and far-flung locales, at this pre-fest shindig and "marathon" art show. The show's title references the tireless productivity of comics and DIY artists—drop by to see original works by festival special guests, with exhibitors including Shary Flenniken, Megan Kelso, Gareth Brookes, and many others.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

El Centro de la Raza Día de los Muertos

Continuing its annual tradition of Día de los Muertos celebration, El Centro de la Raza will honor the dead with an exhibition of ofrendas (altar offerings), a catrinas fashion show, and mouthwatering Mexican cuisine.

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

57th Annual Veterans Parade & Observance

One of the largest of its kind in the United States, the mile-long Veterans Parade brings old-school Americana to Auburn each year. The celebration includes a military fly-over, marching bands, drill teams, and floats, plus a pancake breakfast before the festivities begin. Bring your grandparent!

(Auburn Downtown Association, free)

FESTIVALS

Bunka no Hi: Japanese Culture Day

This day of free, family-friendly festivities honors Bunka no Hi, a cultural celebration in Japan. Centered around the theme of "paper," this year's Bunka no Hi festival will include origami, kirigami, and kiri-e (paper cutting) activities, as well as martial arts, karate, and battōjutsu performances. Don't miss the traditional taiko drumming, kamishibai ("paper theater" storytelling), and tea ceremony.

(Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, Central District, free)

Short Run Comix and Arts Festival

In 2018, Stranger lit critic Rich Smith wrote of Short Run: "You’re going. You’re bringing at LEAST $50 cash. You’re picking up new art books, zines, buttons, and little strips of beautiful screen-printed ephemera from internationally/nationally/locally-renowned comics creators." Challenge accepted! The 10th anniversary of the now-legendary DIY fest includes special guests Claudia Chinyere Akole, Lale Westvind, Anna Haifisch, and others, plus cool creative exhibitors from 20 different states and six countries.

(Fisher Pavilion, Uptown, free)

FILM

Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi: Blade Runner

Scarecrow Academy's galactic semester of sci-fi film discussions continues this weekend, led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For this session of The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead a conversation on the quintessential cyberpunk spectacle Blade Runner and its futuristic noir aesthetics.

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

Seattle DSA Presents: Labor Movie Night

Union is strength! Seattle DSA, a chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, will host this screening of Oscar-winning '76 doc Harlan County, Kentucky, which follows a group of striking coal miners whose dedication is tested by a union-busting company. Moviegoers are invited to head to a nearby bar for labor rights discussions after the screening.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

Seattle Hip-Hop Film Festival

The third annual Seattle Hip-Hop Film Festival includes a lineup of short flicks by local filmmakers and Alice Street, a feature doc that follows two Oakland artists as they tackle an ambitious mural project. The film looks closely at the impacts of gentrification and displacement on the city's Chinese and African diaspora communities, and director Spencer Wilkinson will chat with Desi Mundo, one of the film's featured muralists, after the screening.

(Washington Hall, Squire Park, $10)

GEEK & GAMING

Geeky Open Mic Night

Try out your nerdiest material at this gathering of comedians, storytellers, singers, and poets, which facilitates a safe open mic space for all things geek-related.

(Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, Roosevelt, free)

LIVE MUSIC

XYLØ with Molly Moore

Back in 2019 Mercury writer Anna Kaplan wrote: "Chase and Paige Duddy, the brother and sister duo behind XYLØ, have been making music together on and off almost their whole lives. It wasn’t until 2014, when Chase was working on a song for a video advertisement, that the XYLØ project started. Chase needed a singer, and with the help of his younger sister Paige, finished the song and released the video, which resulted in utter pandemonium. To please their newfound fans, they released “America,” their eerie alt-pop, Lana Del Rey–esque debut single that critiques the state of the country. XYLØ have stayed political since, releasing “Fool’s Paradise” in response to Trump’s election and a slew of singles this year, all in their distinct corner of dark electronic pop." The pair will stop by to support their latest output, unamerican beauty, alongside pop singer-songwriter Molly Moore.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Tenth Aesthetic: Nancy Dru

Start your weekend off right with a danceable set from Canadian selector Nancy Dru, who promises "syncopated beats, acid treats, and sounds that appeal to the brain as well as the body." She will be joined by fellow DJs Miss Shelrawka and Ed Beier.

(Timbre Room, Downtown, $11.33)

PERFORMANCE

NonSeq – From Alaska to Amazonas

Co-created by multimedia artists Nahaan and Adriana Giordano, this multi-dimensional performance will explore two Native cultures—Southern Alaska’s Tlingit people and the Indigenous Brazilian people of the Amazon—and their experiences navigating and resisting the challenges of colonization and climate change. Activist and multi-genre artist Nahaan will start the evening with poetry, storytelling, and visuals, followed by a "musical mosaic" from vocalist Adriana Giordano that weaves together live instruments, vocals, and tribal recordings.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–$20 donation)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Inside Story: Adventures in Storytelling

Share a secret and watch improvisers act it out in this knee-slapping mash-up of The Moth and Whose Line Is It Anyway? Between improv acts, master storytellers will regale you with true-life experiences inspired by their "topic bowl" selection.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

FILM

Moving History – Blues Legends

In the late '60s and early '70s, Black blues icons Lightnin’ Hopkins, Furry Lewis, Sonny Terry, and Brownie McGhee headed to the University of Washington for historic performances as part of the school's ethnomusicology program. Filmed on 16mm and stored in UW's ethnomusicology archives, these performances and others by Son House, Mance Lipscomb, and John Lee Hooker have now been digitized and preserved, and they'll screen at Northwest Film Forum in honor of the blues legends.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, free)

LIVE MUSIC

The Washington Wind Symphony Presents: "Magical Moments"

The Washington Wind Symphony will kick off its 37th season with an enchanting program of magical tunes, including Johan de Meij's "Symphony No. 1. I Gandalf" (from The Lord Of The Rings) Eric Whitacre's "October," John Williams' "Harry’s Wondrous World" (from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), Paul Hindemith's "Symphonic Metamorphosis," and Igor Stravinski's suite from the ballet "The Firebird."

(Redmond Performing Arts Center, Education Hill, $0-$15)

VISUAL ART

An Art Book Club

Organized by Museum of Museums, this funky new club invites those inspired by art books (zines, books written by artists, and books created as art all count) to bring their favorite selections to artsy haven The Hideout for free community sharing and discussion. No art books? Show up anyway—MoM staff will bring plenty of selections to browse.

(The Hideout, First Hill, free)

Drop-In Drawing

Pulling from the moody mysticism of Door to the Atmosphere and Srijon Chowdhury: Same Old Song , this free drawing session led by master mark-maker Cooper Lanza will offer prompts and avenues for finding inspiration from the museum's works on view. (All drawing materials are provided, so just show up with your creativity in tow.)

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Infernal Affairs

This Hong Kong action thriller starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Andy Lau Tak-wah is a modern classic of murky neo-noir thrills that purportedly inspired Martin Scorsese’s The Departed. Can't get enough? SIFF Cinema Egyptian will also screenInfernal Affairs II and Infernal Affairs III this weekend, so you can take in as much of the franchise's cat-and-mouse games as your heart desires.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

SECS Fest

Returning with over 25 short films, five feature-length films, and a freshly restored archival print this year, the appropriately named SECS Fest will continue to promote sex positivity (and no, not just the cishet, male-gazey kind) with an array of intriguing erotic flicks. We're stoked for The Listener, an "erotic murder mystery set in London," and the 4K restoration of '75 film Saturday Night at the Baths, which explores gay bathhouse culture.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. First up is the Woody's Baconator (November 1-7), a take on the Wendy's Baconator with mayo, double bacon, double grass-fed beef, and double Tillamook American cheese. Next is the Jack in the Box-inspired Sourdough Woody (November 8-14), with mayo, sliced tomatoes, Hills bacon, Swiss cheese, grass-fed beef, and ketchup on sourdough. (Curly fries are also available that week for the full experience.) The McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac (November 15-21) comes after that, followed by the Taco Bell tribute Li'l Crunch Wrap (November 22-28).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky tells a heartwarming tale of a young Black boy whose guitarist aspirations lead him on a creative journey set to rock tunes. The jangly new musical was inspired by Seattle musical legend Jimi Hendrix—tell your kiddos he was born in ye olde 20th century.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$40, Friday-Sunday; closing)

VISUAL ART

Anthony White: Paintings

If you can't get enough of Anthony White's Limited Liability at the Seattle Art Museum, never fear—this solo show offers more of the prolific artist's tongue-in-cheek low-brow references to contemporary culture and thoughtful reflections on material wealth.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Belly of the Beast

If painting is a beast, what might reside in its belly? Thus forms the inquiry of artists Mike Chattem, Jackson Hunt, and Debbi Kenote, who explore all the weighty historical underpinnings of painting through intentional expansions on the medium, including carved foam core, collage, and interlocking paintings-as-installations.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Door to the Atmosphere

This spirit-conjuring group exhibition evokes apocalyptic dreams, rituals, and strange visitations for deep reflection—no Ouija board required. Artists Sedrick Chisom, Harry Gould Harvey IV, Cindy Ji Hye Kim, Mimi Lauter, Jill Mulleady, Naudline Pierre, Eden Seifu, and TARWUK come together in Door to the Atmosphere, drawing from sci-fi, anime, folk tales, and myths to reflect on thresholds and portals to other worlds. The results contain subtle social critiques, merging memories of unsettled pasts and anxieties about uncertain futures.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

Fine Lines: Cartoons from the WSHS Collections

This selection of early-20th-century cartoons and illustrations, pulled from the Washington State Historical Society’s archives, promises to be surprisingly relevant. Pieces will be displayed on rotation for the duration of the show, so visitors are encouraged to return for more from trailblazing cartoonists like John “Dok” Hager (the creator of intriguingly titled "Dok's Dippy Duck,") Marja Van Wijk, Ronald Debs Ginther, and others.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, $0-$14, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Kelly Björk: Swimming Naked

During Pioneer Square Art Walk on Thursday, make sure to swing through J. Rinehart Gallery for the opening reception of Kelly Björk's incredible solo show, Swimming Naked. The Seattle-based artist and illustrator's vibrant, playful works explore the knobby and sensual parts of being queer and in constant, joyful flux with yourself, your environment, and those around you. So it makes sense that many of Björk's compositions are situated within intimate spaces like steamy bathrooms or messy beds. But even more than that, Björk positions their figures in an emotional place, one where the subjects imagine the various versions of themselves or gaze directly into the eyes of someone they love. There is a tenderness that undergirds their paintings, a thrumming current of care that makes their portraits refreshing and revealing. I always manage to notice something new upon repeat viewings of their compositions. Don't miss this! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Surplus Value: Jia Jia

Jia Jia's multimedia approach to art-making blends satire and sly humor with smart inquiries into the impacts of globalization and technology on humans. Describing herself as "a foreigner in the US" and "an adapter for living," Jia wonders how her identity and her work might function against systems of power and violence. She explores it all in Surplus Value, a solo exhibition of sculptural works and more.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)