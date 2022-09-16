The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 16-18, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

GEEK & GAMING

Spelldown After Dark: An Adult Spelling Bee

An ambitious new nightlife series is kicking off in West Seattle: Spelldown After Dark is the Skylark’s new weekly adults-only spelling bee, featuring cash prizes. Every Friday in September, up to twelve spellers will compete to demonstrate their mastery of letters, with a thrilling championship finale on September 30. Contestants will be divided into two groups—one group will spell from the stage while the other spells from the audience—and players will be given opportunities to "pass" and "punt" challenging words to their competitors. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10-$15)

LIVE MUSIC

somesurprises, Shady Cove, and Coral Grief

Formerly the bedroom project of singer-songwriter Natasha El-Sergany, somesurprises is now a dynamic four-piece that blends together dreamy folk with electronic elements. They will be joined by kindred dream-pop projects Shady Cove and Coral Grief.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $12-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk: Soft Science with Franny Choi

Here's a genre you may not have known existed: sci-fi poetry. Cool, right? Franny Choi, poet, essayist, and winner of the 2019 Elgin Award for Science Fiction Poetry, will share excerpts from an upcoming collection of essays on race, robots, and feminism, and read from her 2019 poetry release Soft Science. The lauded book was described as "an exhilarating matrix of poetry, science, and technology" by Publishers Weekly.

(Ada's Technical Books, Capitol Hill, free)

SATURDAY

FILM

VHS Uber Alles September

For this month's VHS Uber Alles, three bucks will land you a ticket to a "rowdy action bromance" complete with attempted assassinations, random bouts of amnesia, fun workout montages, bar fights, and a guy named Elmo. As always, the film's title is hush-hush, but expect to catch a glimpse of a certain exercise aficionado and a Canadian wrestler.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

Last Days on the West Seattle Island (Bridge Opening Party!)

Celebrate the final day of West Seattle's island status with an island-inspired bash on Saturday, featuring an island bounce house, ice cream, Big Boys Hawaiian Food Truck, face painting, a pop-up market with West Seattle vendors, live music, and complimentary leis and sunglasses for the first 100 guests. The following day will commemorate the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge with a free HIIT workout class, a taco truck, ice cream, pie, band performances, and more. You'll also get a chance to try Reunite IPA, a collaboration beer made by West Seattle Beer Friends Good Society, Best of Hands, The Beer Junction, and Beveridge Place Pub.

(Ounces, North Delridge, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Brad Dutz + Wayne Horvitz

Prolific jazz percussionist Brad Dutz will be joined by his octet for a performance of chamber jazz tunes from their latest album, Oktet. Seattle-based pianist Wayne Horvitz will open the show.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $10–$15 donation at the door)

Hank Williams Birthday Tribute Show

Hey, good lookin'! Local artists Cami Voss, Kate Voss, Kat Bula, Kelly Van Camp, Dave Harmonson, Jason Goessl, Ron Bailey, and Jed Jedrzejewski will perform all your favorite lonesome cowboy classics on what would've been Hank Williams' 99th birthday.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $12)

Kinski, Machine Animal, and Quid Quo

Lauded by Stranger writer Dave Segal as "instigators of punky instrumentals that tear through heads in a brutal blur," Seattle rockers Kinski will play a headlining set alongside electro-industrial outfit Machine Animal and punk trio Quid Quo.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Shoreline Music Celebration

Show some local love to the underrated Washington city and secret music hub (did you know that Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, and Brandi Carlile have all recorded in Shoreline?) with a music festival spanning four local venues. Don't miss performances from beloved folk-rock outfit The Moondoggies, Portland-based dance-punk band J Graves, grunge trio Wild Powwers, and indie-folk singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone.

(Various locations, Shoreline, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

AZN GLO

Local drag gem Kylie Mooncakes will host this dance party for Asian and QTBIPOC folks with DJ sets from Emoji Heap and Novel Natura, appearances from drag stars Tinashea Monét, Viper Fengz, Rubi Venus, and performances from go-go dancers Cherub and Justin.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $8)

Bowie Tribute & Dance Party: Order Of The BlackStar and DJ Wives

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues to the otherworldly jams of dearly departed pop king David Bowie. Tunes will be provided by tribute group Order Of The Blackstar and DJ Wives.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $12)

Disco Dust: All Vinyl Disco Night

Pull up in your sparkliest attire for an all-vinyl dance party complete with feel-good disco classics and edits from DJs Moonlighter and Hot N' Spicy Disco. This is the perfect opportunity to show off your finest hustle, funky chicken, electric slide, and other disco moves.

(Timbre Room, Downtown, $11.33)

Gimme Gimme Disco

There's no shortage of disco dance parties this weekend, but this is the only one that puts the focus on Swedish superstars ABBA. So, if you find yourself "in the mood for dance," then this is your chance to show off your moves (and knowledge of ABBA’s catalog).

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

PERFORMANCE

Summer Park Pop Up

Head to this performance pop-up in University Heights after hitting the University District farmers market on Saturday morning. Ten local organizations will set up interactive booths for sensory play, and visitors can catch live performances by hip-hop artist King Khazm, cool-girl pop-rockers THEM, and traditional Aztec dance group CeAtl Tonalli.

(University Heights, University District, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Cedar River Salmon Journey

Thanks to the tireless efforts of countless ecological stewards, Washington’s salmon population is slooooowly rebounding, and you can learn all about how these humble fish support our entire ecosystem at a family-friendly gathering by the Ballard Locks. Salmon may look like slippery little weirdos, but their whole lives are fascinating quests rivaling those of the most intrepid adventurers. And here in Seattle, we’re fortunate to be able to cheer them along on their journey—one that helps keep countless other species from dropping off the face of the Earth. The Salmon Journey gatherings are hosted by trained naturalists most Saturdays from July to September; you’ll learn how to spot a spawning salmon, about their surprisingly epic exploits, and the cruel enemy threatening to wipe them out. (Shocking twist: It’s people!) STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free)

VISUAL ART

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

MOHAI, MoPOP, The Museum of Flight, and other nearby museums will participate in Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day this year, inviting folks to visit cultural institutions for free on September 17. Culture lovers can download one ticket per email address; each ticket offers admission for two at participating locations.

(Various locations, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

A Shadow on the Door: An Improvised Film Noir

Fans of pulpy stories, smoky bars, and dark noir flicks will love this improvised performance, complete with deadly love triangles and seedy bandits on the run. Based on audience suggestions, A Shadow On the Door will play off classic noir tropes to construct a new tale that's as moody as it is hilarious.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

FOOD & DRINK

Ice Cream Social Pop-Up

I scream, you scream, we all scream for this family-friendly festival showcasing curbside frozen treats from a variety of vendors. Purchase a cone and take refuge from the sun with covered seating.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

Zylberschtein's 3rd Anniversary Celebration

The cherished North Seattle Jewish deli will celebrate its third anniversary with a neighborhood block party complete with a beer garden, live music, ice cream, children's activities, and a "bookmobile" from Blue Kettle Books.

(Zylberschtein's, North Seattle, free)

PERFORMANCE

Cabaret of Evil for Community Aid

Throw on some black eyeliner for a good cause—this recurring variety show is anything but evil. A range of haunting entertainers will perform to raise money for Quarter Moon Community Gathering, a direct action group that will also accept donations of hygiene items.

(Substation, Fremont, Pay-what-you-can)

SHOPPING

8th Annual All Montlake Yard Sale

What's better than a yard sale? A bunch of yard sales all grouped together in the same area for easy strolling and browsing. The Montlake community agrees. They've got a neighborhood-wide yard sale planned, and if it's anything like 2019's event, over 50 households will participate. Check their website for a map that'll make navigation easy peasy; when you're done collecting cast-off treasures, you can head to the nearby Washington Park Arboretum for some green time.

(Various locations, Montlake, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Free HIIT Lab Class at Ounces Taproom

Get physical with a complimentary HIIT workout class at Ounces, courtesy of the boutique studio HITT Lab. Once you've worked yourself into an endorphin high, enjoy $1 off beer and other festivities, including surprises and giveaways. Be sure to tote along your own yoga mat, sweat towel, and water bottle.

(Ounces, North Delridge, free)

VISUAL ART

Edmonds Art Studio Tour

Forty-one artists will showcase their work at this year's free Edmonds Art Studio Tour. With participating creatives working in ceramics, painting, textiles, and more, visitors can self-select which studios sound interesting to them, then head over for conversation with the artists and opportunities to support their practices. You might walk away with one of Mike O'Day's quirky ceramic masks or trendy polymer clay earrings by Lea Fairbanks.

(Various locations, Edmonds, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

No Strings Attached: An Improvised Puppet Show for Grown-Ups

Listen up, puppetheads—this "adult puppet show" delves into the bawdy hijinks of marionettes and sock puppets alike, sharing what they really get up to after singing drippy children's songs all day and stuff like that. Turns out they're a rowdy bunch, and for this performance, they'll share "mature" songs and jokes based on audience suggestions.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Festál: Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias

Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month at this free festival featuring Latin American food, mariachi bands, folk dancing, art exhibits, and more.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Friday

Either you're a Friday fan, or, well, bye, Felicia. Catch the '95 classic and relive loveable slacker Craig Jones's very complicated day—the film's ultra-nostalgic cast includes Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Nia Long, and Bernie Mac.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Spirited Away

Miyazaki's masterwork follows a ten-year-old girl whose discovery of a peculiar amusement park leads her to dabble with supernatural beings. Spirited Away is the only hand-drawn film to ever win an Oscar for Best Animated Film, and it was described as the "product of a fierce and fearless imagination whose creations are unlike anything a person has seen before" by The Los Angeles Times. Do yourself a favor and go see it.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

OUTDOORS

Frisky Girl Farm Sunflower U-Pick

Is there anything more cheerful than a sunflower? Join Frisky Girl Farm at their new location and gather all of the golden-yellow blooms you like from their U-pick fields. Snacks and lawn games will be available, and guests are also encouraged to bring their own blanket or chairs for leisurely lounging.

(Frisky Girl Farm, $10, Saturday-Sunday)