COMEDY

Gabriel Iglesias: Don't Worry Be Fluffy

Fluffy legend and "retired fitness model" Gabriel Iglesias is one of America’s most-loved stand-up comics, best known for his sly humor and witty observations on everything from his celebrity status to cultural relations. He'll present this sidesplitting show as a return to comedy after a string of voice-acting roles in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Coco, and UglyDolls. LC

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Fri Nov 3)

Colin Jost

"Punchably faced" legend Colin Jost, aka that Staten Island-born dude who has been on Saturday Night Live since forever, will head to our neck of the woods for more absurdity, self-deprecation, and maybe a "weekend update" or two. I'm hoping for more details on that ferry he recently co-purchased with Pete Davidson. ("Now I’m stuck with a fucking boat," reports Davidson. “It’s kinda funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin.”) LC

Pantages Theater, Tacoma (Sat Nov 4)

Phoebe Robinson: The Messy AF Tour

Phoebe Robinson, the razor-sharp comedian, bestselling author, actress, and #ThotNaysh president well-known for co-creating and co-hosting the hit podcast-turned-HBO show 2 Dope Queens, will drop by Seattle on her Messy AF tour. Personally, I'd love it if she did the whole show while using her jade roller; I'm also hoping to hear more about her past life, in which she may've been Bono's girlfriend. LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat Nov 4)

Lindy West: Every Castle, Ranked

Lindy West, the former Stranger film editor and brilliant wordsmith behind the essay collection Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, is nothing if not discerning. In Every Castle, Ranked, she'll revisit the magical castles of her childhood daydreams, which now appear to be nothing more than creaky old military forts for rich dudes. Lindy will lead the audience on a "hilarious, bittersweet journey through her own disillusionment," which promises a pit stop to discuss the history of toilets. Sign us up! LC

Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds (Thurs Nov 9)

Demetri Martin: The Joke Machine Tour

Your college boyfriend's favorite comedian will return to the stage for more sly, surreal observations. (In the words of Stranger critic Dave Segal, Martin's comedy "make you think, “Wow, I’ve never looked at it that way—but he’s totally right! Now I need to adopt this worldview in order to live a much more entertaining life.”") A cursory glance at Martin's Instagram page proves that he's still serving up perspective-shifting comedy—in fact, he thinks cupcakes are "sweaty-ass swamp ass desserts." Would I have ever come to that conclusion myself? No. But now, I have to agree. LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Nov 11)

Iliza: Hard Feelings Tour

I work hard to stay removed from the world of weddings, nightclubs, and biological clocks, but I can’t deny that Iliza Shlesinger’s Netflix specials on those topics, like Confirmed Kills and Elder Millennial, are stunningly funny. Hot take: Shlesinger’s animal impressions are her ace in the hole. So don’t be off-put by her Elder Millennial impression, because that’s just a warm-up for when she becomes a baby-craving dragon. PORTLAND MERCURY ARTS EDITOR SUZETTE SMITH

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat Nov 18)

A John Waters Christmas

John Waters, who shall henceforth be known as the "anti-Santa," will glide his perverse sleigh into Seattle for some Christmas twistedness and holiday jeers. He might stomp on your perfectly wrapped presents, but this evening with the cult filmmaker seems promising for those on the holiday-averse end of the spectrum. If you've been naughty this year, Waters encourages you to lean into it—he'll pull "celebrity blow-up dolls," "yuletide diseases with booster shots that actually get you high," and "kindergarten detention drag shows in Florida" out of his big red sack. LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Tues Nov 28)

FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY

Seattle Catrinas Festival 2023

Join in on these community celebrations for Día de los Muertos centered around "catrinas," the elegant skeletal characters associated with the Day of the Dead. This four-day fest honors the memory of departed loved ones with a giant altar, ofrendas, folk art, and a street market full of traditional food, face painting, goodies, and more. Multiple art exhibits feature creations from Mexico, including over 200 handmade catrinas dolls, living statues, and world-renowned sculpture artist Hermes Arroyo's "Seagiantskulls" installation. Interact with live catrinas, play a game of loteria, and get your photo taken with "mojigangas," or giant puppets. If running between all the exhibits and activities tires you out, you can grab a seat for a presentation of "Unforgettable" every evening at 6:30 pm, featuring a live catrinas procession, mariachi, and dance performances. SL

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Nov 2–5)

Short Run Comix & Arts Festival

In 2018, Stranger editor Rich Smith wrote of Short Run: "You’re going. You’re bringing at LEAST $50 cash. You’re picking up new art books, zines, buttons, and little strips of beautiful screen-printed ephemera from internationally/nationally/locally-renowned comics creators." Challenge accepted! This year's edition of the now-legendary DIY fest includes special guests Arantza Peña Popo, Simon Hanselmann, and others, plus cool creative exhibitors, art shows, a "draw jam," and an after-party at Mini Mart City Park. LC

Seattle Center, Uptown (Sat Nov 4)

Best of the Northwest Fall Show

Type A folks, Virgos, and everyone else who relishes planning ahead will be happy to know that they can kick off their holiday shopping early, and in style, at this three-day art market. Over 100 creatives will share their ceramics, fiber art, jewelry, and more in the light-filled, historic Magnuson Park Hangar 30, and food trucks will post up throughout the weekend. Those who prefer a head start on their head start can also snag tickets to the preview gala, which includes complimentary wine, appetizers, and first dibs on art. LC

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point (Nov 10–12)

FILM

Engauge Experimental Film Festival 2023

With a focus on "films that originated on film," the Engauge Experimental Film Festival will return for its sixth year to show more love for the analog, experimental side of filmmaking. Engauge will present seven programs of shorts and one feature flick over four days of screenings, so you're bound to scope out some unfamiliar film techniques. The fest also includes a solo show by San Francisco-based filmmaker Greta Snider, and a live score for a 16mm print of Anacortes-born, Beat Generation filmmaker Harry Smith’s experimental animation film Heaven and Earth Magic. LC

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Nov 1–4)

Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series

Look out for cigarette smoke and midnight jazz riffs: Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, will return with Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deemed this year's lineup a "thrilling and mesmerizing journey for die-hard noir fans and the uninitiated," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who called Olson "Seattle's all-time-best film curator." Nine films spanning 60 years of noir style will screen at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Nov 2–30)

50 Years of SIFF

SIFF Cinema Egyptian's latest series offers a rare opportunity to catch 21 Seattle International Film Festival faves and Audience Award winners. Over the last five decades, the festival has screened over 10,000 films from all over the world, so seeing them all would be pretty much impossible. These screenings will help fill the gaps on your Letterboxd lists, though. The series starts with Eighth Grade, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum this week. I'm jazzed that they'll screen the eerie Australian flick Picnic at Hanging Rock, a favorite of SIFF festivalgoers in 1979, later this month. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Nov 3–Dec 3)

Romanian Film Festival Seattle 10th Anniversary

A new wave of Romanian filmmakers is producing innovative, boundary-pushing films, and back for its tenth year, the hybrid Romanian Film Festival will continue to spotlight the best creatives from the country. Showcasing work by emerging and established directors, the festival (titled "One Eye Laughing, One Eye Crying" this year, a nod to its first edition in 2014) reflects on the "rich cultural fabric" of Romania and explores its directors "unflinchingly honest perspectives." Highlights include Men of Deeds, which swept this year's Gopo Awards. LC

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown (Nov 4–12)

Navajo Star Wars

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, this free screening of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope will be presented in a Navajo language-dubbed format, which was voiced by almost 70 Navajo actors. Far out! The project was conceived by Navajo Nation Museum director Manuelito Wheeler and his wife, Jennifer, and the film is the first to ever be dubbed in a Native language. (It'll also include English subtitles.) Intrigued by the project? Read more about it here; Wheeler says it "shattered the world’s perception of Navajo people and Native people" and "brought awareness," which reminds me of a favorite Star Wars quote: "If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine." LC

Grand Illusion, University District (Mon Nov 13)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste America: Seattle

At this star-studded supper, the James Beard Foundation (named after the late, great chef and author) will bring together a stacked lineup of acclaimed culinary luminaries. This year, the series will "highlight the richness and diversity of local food culture in cities across America while spotlighting chefs who are uniquely leading the industry forward," with host Melissa Miranda (the award-winning chef behind Musang and Kilig) and visiting chef Ayo Balogun from Dept of Culture in New York City. The event will also feature 30 food and beverage stations, with offerings from Blanca Rodriguez of Pimienta Bistro and Bar, Janet Becerra of the pop-up Pancit, Karma Lee of Bobae Coffee and Tea, Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago, Paolo Campbell and Donald Adams from The Chicken Supply, Victor Steinbrueck of Local Tide, Trey Lamont from Jerk Shack, Ethan Stowell, Yenvy and Quynh-Vy Pham from Phở Bắc Sup Shop, and Brian Doherty and Danielle Grogan of Four Seasons Hotel Seattle and Goldfinch Tavern. JB

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, Waterfront (Wed Nov 1)

Seattle Restaurant Week 2023

Seattle Restaurant Week is actually two weeks, but we're not complaining—it's double the "chance to celebrate and support our culinary community" through menus curated especially for the occasion. With a variety of unique prix fixe and combo meals at various price points, it's a great time to branch out and try something new. Nearly 200 restaurants are participating this year—read our picks here. JB

Various locations (Nov 1–4)

30th Annual Oyster New Year

The apotheosis of the Pacific Northwest’s unofficial regional pastime, slurping oysters, is the eco-friendly Oyster New Year at Elliott’s Oyster House. Back for its 30th year, the all-out briny bash features a variety of bivalves shucked to order, a fresh seafood buffet, a DJ, raffle prizes, a photo booth, and local microbrews and wine. Be a little superficial and cast your vote for the People’s Choice “Most Beautiful Oyster,” and don’t miss the oyster luge, in which a shucked oyster glides down a frozen slide in an ice sculpture, into your mouth, and down your gullet. Proceeds go toward the Puget Sound Restoration Fund's mission to restore the Puget Sound’s water quality, native marine species, and habitats. JB

Elliott's Oyster House, Waterfront (Sat Nov 11)

Gobble Up Seattle

Just in time for Thanksgiving (and the subsequent holidays), Urban Craft Uprising will host this specialty food show for the seventh year in a row, promising over 100 local vendors hawking everything from caramels to small-batch pickles to nut butters (and yes, there are free samples). If you work up an appetite while shopping, seven food trucks, including the Jewish bakery Zylberschtein's and the Himalayan dumpling purveyor Kathmandu Momocha, will be on site to fuel your browsing journey. JB

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point (Sat Nov 11)

LIVE MUSIC

Cloudbreak 2023

Cloudbreak is our city's latest effort to support local music venues as they continue to heal from hardships faced during the pandemic. The festival, which takes place over four weeks and more than two dozen venues, will kick off with indie folk troubadour Rocky Votolato, prolific PNW drummer Barrett Martin, R&B-rock queen Grace Love, and more. Plus, if you're planning a visit to Seattle or just craving a staycation, treat yourself to a night at one of the 71(!) participating hotels to gain free admission to the festival. Peep Cloudbreak's website for the full lineup of participating hotels and venues. AV

Various locations (Nov 1–22)

Faye Webster

Faye Webster's star has been steadily shining since her 2013 debut Run and Tell—released when she was just sixteen years old. But it wasn't until the release of her 2021 album, I Know I'm Funny haha, that things really began to take off (seriously, "In A Good Way" has nearly 50 million streams on Spotify). The album mixes soft R&B with a country-folk twang while utilizing her whispery soft vocal quality to deliver cheeky lyrics about basketball, falling in love, greedy landlords, and owning your sense of humor ("I made her laugh one time at dinner / She said I'm funny and then I thanked her / But I know I'm funny haha"). Webster will play songs from the album along with some new material, and possibly even a cover of the Pokémon theme "Eterna City." Latin indie pop artist Maye will open. AV

Showbox SoDo, SoDo (Thurs Nov 2)

Freakout Festival

Acid Tongue’s Guy Keltner started Freakout Festival with one thing in mind—he wanted to throw a gigantic party for his friends. Now in its 11th year, the lineup may be bigger and more diverse than ever, but the spirit of the festival remains unchanged. Hop between multiple venues across Ballard to hear mind-bending psychedelic tunes while tripping out to Freakout's notoriously hypnotic visual projections (the festival has a strict no-kids policy, so substances are common). You won't want to miss performances from LA-based psych-rock band Allah-Las, pioneering garage rock band the Gories, chaotic punk quartet the Spits, cumbia-punk outfit Son Rompe Pera, dancey goth project Sextile, and so many others. AV

Various locations (Nov 2–5)

Devo: The Farewell Tour

Okay, here it is, your last chance to see your favorite post-punk weirdos! Ease that uncontrollable urge to scream/sing "Whip It" amongst hundreds of spuds at Devo's 50th anniversary Farewell tour. Founding members Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale, and Bob Mothersbaugh will plop on their energy domes for a last hurrah ahead of their forthcoming documentary (directed by Tiger King documentarian Chris Smith). My fingers are crossed that they'll play songs from their debut album Q. Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Tues Nov 7)

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees

Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede writes "We have said more than enough already about Lauryn Hill’s personal shit. Let’s just stop the gossip and focus our attention on the fact that hip-hop has only a handful of female rappers who really made it big (meaning, entered the mainstream) by selling nothing but skills, and Ms. Lauryn Hill is one of those rappers. Her name is on two albums in the hip-hop canon—the Fugees’ The Score and The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. There is also the raw boom-bap of the track “Lost Ones,” which is on Miseducation and put any doubt about her skills on the mic in the grave. So none of this talking behind her back—let’s just show some respect to someone who contributed to the great adventure of hip-hop." Hill will perform Miseducation in its entirety in honor of the album's 25th anniversary alongside fellow Fugees Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Thurs Nov 9)

Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night.

I wasn't sure it was possible, but the Jonas Brothers have managed to make a successful comeback. Back in 2019, the purity ring powerhouse crew reunited after a decade-long hiatus with their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins. And, whether you like it or not, the lyrics to "Sucker" have been burned into our brains ever since. Now, the JoBros are on the road with their very own Eras tour of sorts, complete with a setlist of songs from each of their albums. Live out your tweenage dreams by singing along to "Year 3000," "Burnin' Up," and "S.O.S." C'mon, you know you want to. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Fri Nov 10)

Chappell Roan

On her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, rapidly rising star Chappell Roan achieves pop perfection with what NPR describes as "queer girl bops." Through upbeat, '80s-influenced synths, she gushes about crushes, slumber parties, ice cream, and teen movies. It is a perfect potion of MUNA's twangy pop sound, Shania Twain's spunky lyricism, and Madonna's club kid beats. Plus, Chappell is known for her opulent, party-like shows complete with distinctive themes for each city. The theme for Seattle's show is "Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl" (think: sexy space suits, silver glitter, aliens, and space buns). AV

The Showbox, Downtown (Sat Nov 11)

Aqua: Barbie World Tour

With Barbiemania in full swing, it's only natural that the Europop dolls Aqua—the group behind the 1997 smash "Barbie Girl"— would dust off their plastic hair and return to the stage. Are they a one-hit wonder? Yes. Does it matter? No! Even if you're unfamiliar with their non-Barbie material, I can promise you this: it will be very pink, very gay, and very fun. AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sun Nov 12)

Liz Phair: Guyville Tour

Liz Phair's presence in my life is like a cool aunt who has been there through my purest joys and roughest patches. I was seven years old when her self-titled pop album was released. Fueled by a cocktail of Fruit Roll-Ups and Sprite, I danced around my room to "Why Can't I?" on repeat until I collapsed into bed. As a teen, I found my dad's copy of Exile in Guyville and cried in my car to "Fuck and Run" and "Divorce Song." In college, I dug deeper into the archives. I downloaded her Girly-Sound demo tapes from a questionable online forum and became obsessed with deep cuts like "Ant in Alaska" and "Batmobile." I've had phases with every single one of her albums, but Guyville is her magnum opus—it captures the nuances of womanhood in a way that no other album can (or will). She will celebrate its 30th anniversary by playing the album front to back, along with some additional hits. AV

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Tues Nov 14)

Cabins & Hideouts with Lauri Porra

Finnish bassist/composer Lauri Porra will take you on a voyage through a lush forest, a glittering lake, and finally a rustic summer cottage with his atmospheric new work Cabins & Hideouts. This part-concert, part-sound bath pairs orchestral instruments with sounds of the natural world (such as finch and Kuika birdsong) to capture the ambiance and daily rituals of living in a secluded cabin. AV

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Fri Nov 17)

A SMASH Benefit: Tribute to 35 Years of Sub Pop

Join a pantheon of PNW musicians as they pay tribute to the legendary Seattle-based label Sub Pop Records while raising money for SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare). This time around, performers including Ben Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie, Postal Service), Sea Lemon, Naked Giants, Eva Walker, and many more will cover artists like Nirvana, Mudhoney, the Shins, Beach House, and Fleet Foxes. AV

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sun Nov 19)

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz

Local rockers like Ryan Devlin and Kim West (Smokey Brights), Eva Walker (the Black Tones), Cameron Lavi-Jones (King Youngblood), and many others will pay tribute to Canadian roots rock group The Band's 1978 farewell concert, The Last Waltz, at this annual fundraiser for Northwest Harvest. Relive the magical night that famously featured special guests like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, and Van Morrison and was adapted into a famed concert film directed by Martin Scorsese. AV

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat Nov 25)

Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour

Goth pop princes Depeche Mode will bring their Memento Mori tour to Seattle in support of their 15th studio album of the same name. Both the album and tour are Dave Gahan and Martin Gore's first as a duo since the tragic passing of Andy Fletcher last spring. The album features co-writing credits from the Psychedelic Furs' Richard Butler, which gives the album an irresistible pop sweetness, reminiscent of their earlier hits like "Just Can't Get Enough" and "Enjoy The Silence." AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Sun Nov 26)

Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour

With more than half a century as a band behind them, bluesy hard-rock icons Aerosmith are heading out on one last tour. Don't miss your final chance to experience Steven Tyler's wailing vocals, quirky stage garb (seriously, these men love to accessorize), and famous Honeycomb mouth (was I the only one scarred by this commercial as a child?) while screaming along to classic rock anthems like "Dream On," "Walk This Way," and "Roam." In a joint statement, the band shared: “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.” AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Tues Nov 28)

PERFORMANCE & THEATER

Hadestown

Greek mythology, but make it oppressive and apocalyptic. This Tony-winning musical by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and acclaimed director Rachel Chavkin draws from the mythos of Orpheus, Eurydice, King Hades, and Persephone to construct one hell-raiser of a musical. Set within a dystopian landscape of climate anxiety and poverty (hashtag relatable), Eurydice toils away in a bummer industrial setting while Orpheus plans their escape. According to the Seattle Times, the production "makes a strong argument for how art can change the world," so check it out if you need a breather from your own daily grind. LC

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Nov 1–5)

Islander

"The songs are bops, one and all," said Theatrely of Islander, which seems like a shining endorsement to me. The bop-filled tale is set on a remote, sparsely populated Scottish island, where a young girl named Eilidh meets a mysterious stranger. Set to a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score, the musical's sparse cast embodies a host of characters and develops an "expansive, ethereal soundscape" while "weaving, building, and layering their voices using live looping technology." Seattle Rep is the first stop on the production's North American tour. LC

Leo K. Theater, Uptown (Nov 1–19)

The Merry Wives of Windsor

This queer rendition of the Bard's The Merry Wives of Windsor, a light-hearted play wherein would-be seducer Falstaff's two mistresses outwit him at his own game, was adapted and directed by theatermaker Eddie DeHais. The rowdy, raucous take on the play romps through the small town of Windsor and devolves into total shenanigans when Mistress Page and Mistress Ford kick their wicked scheme into action. If you've only seen Shakespeare's more serious works, this production offers a chance to engage with some of his most comical characters. LC

Center Theatre, Uptown (Nov 1–19)

Love & Loss

Pacific Northwest Ballet's latest trio of works showcases productions devised by the company's New Works Initiative. This performance includes social justice-informed modern dance choreographer Donald Byrd's Love and Loss, which premiered in 2019, alongside Alexei Ratmansky’s tribute to his homeland of Ukraine, Wartime Elegy, and Australian choreographer (and new artistic director of Oregon Ballet Theatre) Danielle Rowe's world premiere of The Window. LC

McCaw Hall, Uptown (Nov 3–12)

Little Women

It's not easy to improve upon greatness, and to me, "greatness" is personified by the 1994 film Little Women starring the trifecta of perfection that is Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, and Kirsten Dunst. (No, not the Greta Gerwig one. I said what I said!!) But hey, this theatrical interpretation might change my mind. Based on Louisa May Alcott's courageous 1869 novel, which dared to envision an "unladylike" woman author who writes penny dreadfuls and rejects her rich hottie neighbor, this production of Little Women was adapted by playwright Kate Hamill. I am hoping to see Amy put a clothespin on her nose. LC

Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown (Nov 10–Dec 17)

Yvie Oddly presents Strange Love

She's odd, but like, in a good way—avant-garde drag diva, legendary cackler, RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 winner, and "authentic weirdo" Yvie Oddly will slay in Seattle in this one-woman show of songs and tea-spilling. Bring your curious crushes along for the ride and prepare to fall in strange love with the alien-glam powerhouse. (You should probably pregame with Yvie's debut rap album, Drag Trap, before the show.) LC

The Crocodile, Belltown (Mon Nov 20)

A Very Die Hard Christmas

"Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs." Or you could head to this Die Hard musical parody, which blends the action classic with pure comedy (plus smooth jams and '80s style) for a snarky twist on the Christmas spirit. Yippee ki-yay, am I right!? Sketch writers from The Habit have teamed up with Seattle Public Theater for the production, confirming that no holiday season is complete without a few pesky German terrorists. LC

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Nov 22–Dec 23)

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

It's The Nutcracker—you already know the premise, but it never really gets old, does it? Tchaikovsky’s magical score will spring to life again in this Sugarplum-packed rendition of the longstanding holiday tradition, complete with mice, tin soldiers, and a timeless trip to the Land of Sweets. Let's say you're all Nutcrackered out, though. Here are some little-known facts that might entice you: The production's eight Polichinelle costumes are decked out with 640 black pom-poms, and there are 154 costumes in the show, not counting duplicates. The scenery is made up of 3,000 square yards of fabric, and 98 yards of faux fur were used to create the mice. (Personally, there's nothing like 98 yards of faux fur to get me into the holiday spirit.) LC

McCaw Hall, Uptown (Nov 24–Dec 27)

Anna Luisa Petrisko: All Time Stop Now

Strong candidate for coolest performance this month is interdisciplinary artist Anna Luisa Petrisko's All Time Stop Now, a "contemplation on listening, impermanence, and kinship" framed by recorded conversations between Petrisko and her best friend, a Buddhist nun. Petrisko will morph the stage into a "spacetime playground." Not sure what that means? Me neither, but it has something to do with "hypersaturated" video, projection mapping, sculpture, dance, and "mutant pop" music, so I'm 100% on board. The performance navigates a few specific questions: How can we reject the scarcity of time and just be present? How can we accept grief, while also experiencing joy? Head to one of the three shows to get your contemplation on. LC

On the Boards, Uptown (Nov 30–Dec 2)

READINGS & TALKS

The Eater Cookbook with Mutsuko Soma and Harry Cheadle

One of the best parts about home cooking is being able to travel the world without having to leave the comfort of your cozy abode. Thanks to Eater's new cookbook, you can sate your wanderlust with a dream gastronomic road trip across the country—the book contains the secrets to recreating the halo-halo leche flan from Kamayan in Georgia, spicy cumin lamb with biang-biang noodles from Xi'an Famous Foods in New York, migas from Veracruz All Natural in Austin, and many more signature restaurant dishes. To celebrate the release, Eater Seattle editor Harry Cheadle will chat food with badass soba and sake specialist Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi and Hannyatou, whose recipe for mushroom sukiyaki soba is included in the book. JB

Book Larder, Fremont (Thurs Nov 2)

Viet Thanh Nguyen

Unless you've been living under the literary equivalent of a rock (a massive stack of dusty old books, perhaps?), you've likely heard of Vietnamese American author Viet Thanh Nguyen's The Sympathizer, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2016. (Nguyen's debut novel follows an expat, cultural film consultant, and North Vietnamese mole in the South Vietnamese army. And you thought your job was hard.) Returning with his now-signature sardonic humor and incisive style ("A voice that shakes the walls of the old literary comfort zone," says the New Yorker), Nguyen turns the memoir genre on its head with A Man of Two Faces, blending personal stories with wider thoughts on refugeehood, colonization, and ideas about Vietnam and America. LC

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Wed Nov 8)

Author Talk and Book Signing: Fuchsia Dunlop, Invitation to a Banquet

The legendary James Beard Award-winning food writer and chef Fuchsia Dunlop was the first Westerner to train as a chef at the Sichuan Institute of Higher Cuisine in Chengdu and has dedicated the last three decades of her life to traveling across China and researching and cooking Chinese cuisine. Her latest release, Invitation to a Banquet, delves into the history and techniques of Chinese cooking, with conversations with experts and deep dives into classic dishes like mapo tofu and knife-scraped noodles. She'll talk about the book with J. Kenji López-Alt, followed by a Q&A and a signing. JB

Book Larder, Fremont (Sun Nov 12)

NWAA, KNKX 88.5fm & The Stranger Present: An Evening with David Sedaris

David Sedaris, quintessential humorist, modern-day Twain, and a beloved icon of NPR fans everywhere, will chat about his 2022 book, Happy-Go-Lucky, at his annual Seattle reading and signing. The tome compiles Sedaris's notes on his pre- and mid-pandemic life, which already feels like a long time ago—when once he learned to shoot guns and hung out in Serbian flea markets, he's now shifted to solitary walks and reflections on a "battle-scarred" country marked by empty storefronts and political graffiti. If you thought you'd already processed the "pandemic era," I'm willing to bet Sedaris will still say something that makes you scratch your head and think "Huh, that's true." LC

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Sun Nov 12)

Trust For Public Land and SAL Present: An Evening with the Full Circle Everest Team

Hang on to your carabiners: Seattle Arts & Lectures and the national nonprofit Trust for Public Land, which promotes equitable access to the outdoors, will present this free evening with the Full Circle Everest Team, the first all-Black team to summit the highest mountain on Earth. (Yeah, that one!) Full Circle Expeditions executive director Philip Henderson, who has also summited Denali and Mount Kilimanjaro, will join sociologist/mountaineer Demond “Dom” Mullins and Trust for Public Land's Northwest director, Mitsu Iwasaki, to "amplify a national conversation about inclusion and equity in outdoor recreation." LC

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Wed Nov 15)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Turkey Day Trot

If waking up early on a holiday and moving your body appeals to you, Magnuson Park is the place to be. This year's Turkey Trot offers a kids' dash at 9:15 am, followed by a 5K, 10K, and 15K all kicking off at 9:30 am. You can walk or run, we don't judge! This year's featured charity is FareStart, and any non-perishable food item donations will go to the University Food Bank. Make it extra fun by dressing like a turkey, or maybe a hangry dinner guest chasing down those tasty birds. SL

Magnuson Park, Northeast Seattle (Thurs Nov 23)

Seattle Marathon & Half Marathon 2023

According to most listicles, Seattle doesn't even come close to being US city with the most runners, but it sure feels like there's a lot of 'em. Runners with dogs, runners with strollers, runners with friends, runners with headphones—they're everywhere! And they're all about to head out to the Seattle Marathon, which claims to be the oldest run of its kind in the Pacific Northwest. You can sign up to run or walk either a full or half marathon, which will wind over hills and across bridges. Don't forget to check out the Health & Fitness Expo happening during the two days prior to the race. SL

Seattle Center, Uptown (Sun Nov 26)

VISUAL ART & EXHIBITS

Arctic Highways: 12 Indigenous Artists of the Circumpolar North

Arctic "highways"—a modernized way of describing the flowing exchange of art and culture—were alive and well before the creation of artificial borders and nation-states in northern regions. Artist-curators Tomas Colbengtson, Gunvor Guttorm, Dan Jåma, and Britta Marakatt-Labba explore this history of cultural exchange in Arctic Highways: 12 Indigenous Artists of the Circumpolar North, which spotlights contemporary art and handicraft by Indigenous artists from Canada, Alaska, and Sápmi (the traditional Indigenous territory now called Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Kola Peninsula in Russia). I'm popping on my mittens and ear-warmers to catch works by Matti Aikio, a Sámi artist with a background in reindeer herding, and Finnish urban Sámi photographer Marja Helander, whose snowy snapshots tell vivid stories. LC

National Nordic Museum, Ballard Nov 1–26)

Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence, from the collection of The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Images of Katsushika Hokusai's Great Wave have been blasted onto high school projector screens since time immemorial, but Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence takes the viewer deeper with more than 100 of the master's woodblock prints, paintings, and illustrated books. (Yes, Great Wave—or Under the Wave off Kanagawa, by its full name—will be on display, along with a LEGO interpretation of it.) You don't have to cross an ocean to see the legendary Edo-period Japanese ukiyo-e artist's scope of influence, either. Over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals, and admirers will be showcased alongside his own pieces right here in Seattle, courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. LC

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (Nov 1–Jan 21, 2024)

Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science.

Blending traditional knowledge and modern science, Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science. gathers stories from Indigenous communities to share perspectives on eco-restoration, traditional foods, and crafts. Visitors will come away with a better grasp on the issues Indigenous communities face and how they're working to solve them through sustainable—and sometimes ancient—practices. Designed with input from Tulalip, Cherokee, and Umatilla groups, the exhibition digs into the Cherokee use of native river cane for basket weaving, Tulalip gardening, Native Hawaiian aquaculture, and uses for the Columbia River's native lamprey. LC

MOHAI, South Lake Union (Nov 1–Mar 3, 2024)

Calder: In Motion, the Shirley Family Collection

I was lucky enough to spot Alexander Calder's buoyant abstract mobile Lizard (Lézard) at the Palm Springs Art Museum last summer, and therefore must recommend you thrill your eyeballs with this exhibition, which traces the kinetic modernist sculptor's career from the '20s through the '70s. Calder: In Motion, which pulls from a collection gifted by museum patrons Jon and Kim Shirley, offers a non-chronological narrative of the artist's mobiles, stabiles, paintings, illustrations, and more with dynamic works installed throughout SAM's galleries (including its double-height gallery, with overlooks from the floor above). By the way, I hope you're into Calder, 'cause his work is here to stay: This show promises to usher in "a new era at SAM," which will include "ongoing exhibitions and programs centered around Calder and his legacy taking place in downtown Seattle, the Olympic Sculpture Park, and through local and national partnerships." LC

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (Nov 8–Aug 4, 2024)

Hanako O’Leary: Izanami

Weaving together Shinto mythology and contemporary feminist ideologies, local artist Hanako O’Leary’s ceramic objects create a unique visual vocabulary embedded with stories from her childhood travels to Japan’s Setonaikai Islands. O'Leary also draws from folkloric Japanese imagery, fertility icons, Noh theater traditions, and her personal matriarchal lineage to "narrate her own American story" in her first solo museum presentation. Izanami is named after the Shinto goddess of creation and death; in the Shinto pantheon, she dies during childbirth, but O'Leary lends her story a contemporary reframing by “embracing the mystical feminine realm in its entirety and celebrating the right to create or destroy what lies within our own underworld.” LC

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (Nov 11–Jan 28, 2024)

Antonio M. Gómez: LINEAJES

Tacoma-based percussionist Antonio M. Gómez will fill the Frye's Salon gallery with a visual and sonic presentation that explores the intertwined histories of world music. The LINEAJES exhibit features a custom-built tarima (a traditional Mexican percussive platform) along with an array of global instruments from Gómez’s vast collection. To heighten the experience, Gómez's Trio Guadalevin and other ensembles have provided recorded soundscapes that will play continuously through the exhibition. This is a wonderful opportunity to expand your knowledge of international sounds and complicate simplified notions of Western civilization. AV

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (Nov 11–Mar 10, 2024)

Elizabeth Malaska: 2022 Betty Bowen Award Winner

Elizabeth Malaska was one of my key inspirations during art school—her moody figures, fearless use of patterning, and not-so-subtle responses to power dynamics and the Western painting canon completely captured my gaze. As the winner of the 2022 Betty Bowen Award, Malaska's work will be celebrated in this solo exhibition. Malaska's paintings will continue to offer swift comebacks to historical genres and motifs, like the reclining nude, with "challenging and introspective" compositions that feel entirely new. LC

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (Nov 17–June 16, 2024)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

WildLanterns 2023

Grab some hot cocoa and get cozy with your friends, family, or Hinge date at this wintertime immersive experience full of giant glowing animal and nature scape lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Kids and those of us who are kids at heart will enjoy a magical snowy world in a polar regions exhibit, and marvel at brilliantly lit parrots and toucans in the Fine Feathered Friends zone. Arachnophobes might want to skip the Bugs and Blooms display, where vibrant flowers and giant spiders line your path (though we bet they won't bite). Let your imagination run wild in the Fantastical Folklore Realm as you search for mythical beasts from the white dragon to pegasus. SL

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Nov 10–Jan 14, 2024)

Julefest: A Nordic Christmas Celebration

The National Nordic Museum is once again hosting its annual weekend of holiday celebrations with music, dancing, and winter fare from Northern Europe. Modeled after a traditional Christmas market, Julefest includes photos with Santa, wares from over 30 local artisan vendors, and a Scandinavian bar for when you need to warm up your insides. SL

National Nordic Museum, Ballard (Nov 18–19)

Christmas Ship Festival

Because nothing says Christmas like a giant ship covered in lights, the waters around Seattle will get a little more sparkly as Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship docks in waterfront communities along the Puget Sound. Those who pay to hop aboard can enjoy holiday-themed food and drink, a community choir performance, and a reading of "‘Twas the Night Before Christmas" during the three-hours cruise. The 8th Annual Parade of Boats, where everyone is invited to deck their boats out in lights and join in on the fun, will take place on Friday, December 8, with a number of excellent shoreside viewpoints for us plebes who don't own boats. SL

Various locations, Puget Sound (Nov 24–Dec 23)

Snowflake Lane 2023

As gimmicky as it sounds, this Christmas-themed nightly parade between Bellevue's main shopping centers is actually pretty magical. Regardless of the weather forecast, it snows. Dazzling lights and holiday floats featuring your favorite characters cruise down the street, punctuated by dancers and toy drummers (playing real drums). We recommend being on your best behavior—Santa's watching. SL

Bellevue Collection, Bellevue (Nov 24–Dec 24)

Winterfest

Every holiday season, the Seattle Center transforms into Winterfest, where visitors will find seasonal decor, live performances on the weekends, and of course, the beloved miniature winter train and village. For the first time this year, we're getting a European-inspired outdoor Christmas market offering gifts from local and international vendors as well as tasty treats like glühwein and bratwurst. Winterfest opens on Friday, November 24, with kick-off celebrations including ice sculpture carving, roving carolers, s'mores, fire pits, and more. SL

Seattle Center, Uptown (Nov 24–Dec 31)

28th Annual Magic in the Market

Pike Place Market loves to kick off the Christmas season right after Thanksgiving with their annual Magic at the Market event. You can get a free photo with Santa under the iconic clock and neon sign, print your own handmade stocking, watch glass artist Gina Karaba create handblown ornaments, and enjoy live holiday music from buskers and the STRUM Choral group. Make sure you're around during the five o'clock hour for the lighting ceremony led by Mr. Claus himself and featuring a performance from the Can Can Culinary Cabaret dancers. You can even pick out a fresh-cut tree (if you've got the space) or a holiday wreath (if your home is more economy-sized). SL

Pike Place Market, Pike Place Market (Sat Nov 25)