The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Aug 9-15, 2021

Wowee—unless you're equipped with superhuman speed, there's no way you'll make it to every single noteworthy happening this week, because there are a lot. We can only hope our roundup of picks will help you narrow things down a bit, whether you're drawn to an outdoor concert with Brandi Carlile with Sheryl Crow and Yola at the Gorge Amphitheatre, a music-filled Block Party in South Lake Union, Alki Beach Pride, the Seattle Taiwanese American Film Festival, or something else. See them all below, and look ahead to the rest of this month's biggest events.

TUESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Dick's Food Truck Pop-Up with A Cook Named Matt

The beloved local fast-food favorite Dick's Drive-In will join forces with the Vietnamese coffee shop Hello Em and the TikTok star A Chef Named Matt to present a collaborative menu with "Viet-poutine fries" and Pho Bac pate gravy. $55 of each purchase will be donated to Friends of Little Saigon to help invest in Chinatown-International District's Little Saigon community.

Hello Em (Chinatown-International District)

MUSIC

Jazz in the Garden

What's more soothing than wandering through Fujitaro Kubota's storied Rainier Beach garden? Hearing smooth jazz from saxophonist Jeff Kashiwa along the way.

Kubota Garden (Rainier Beach)

READINGS & TALKS

Alexander Vindman in conversation with Arnold Schwarzenegger

CNN's Bianna Golodryga will moderate this Third Place Books discussion between Alexander Vindman and Arnold Schwarzenegger (yes, you read that correctly) on the occasion of Vindman's new book, Here, Right Matters: An American Story.

Online

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

True Loves / Smokey Brights

The Seattle-based soul and funk group True Loves will be joined by Smokey Brights, who reliably provide crackly and warm guitar-driven rock.

Woodland Park Zoo (Phinney)

THURSDAY

FILM

Baron Von Terror Presents: Piranha (1978)

Relive this camp horror classic with the sage guidance of Central Cinema's resident gore expert Baron Von Terror.

Central Cinema (Central District)

FILM

Carpool Cinema

Scarecrow Video will once again partner with the Phinney Neighborhood Association, UHeights, and Companis for an outdoor movie series every Thursday and Saturday in August. Snag tickets for adult and family-friendly flicks alike, like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Moonlight.

Phinney Center (Phinney)

Movies at Peddler

Kids, adults, and dogs alike are invited to the Ballard brewery every Thursday night for outdoor screenings of classic movies like The Goonies and 10 Things I Hate About You.

Peddler Brewing Company (Ballard)

FOOD & DRINK

Whiskey & Wildbites

Wander through the zoo as you enjoy "a mix of global and local expressions" in the way of gourmet offerings from four different chefs and sip whiskey provided by four different distilleries.

Woodland Park Zoo (Phinney)

MUSIC

SAM Performs: Pop-Up at The Park

The Seattle Art Museum will add an element of surprise to your Thursday evenings by hosting free pop-up music performances in the park.

Olympic Sculpture Park (Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

solid objects: The Snake

A collaboration between visual artist Victoria Haven and choreographer Heather Kravas, solid objects unites dance and drawing. While Victoria makes quasi-dimensional renderings, Heather considers the "physical and sensorial possibilities" of the works.

On the Boards (Queen Anne)

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Dick's Drive-In Summer Series

When you buy a ticket to Dick's Drive-In and Everett Music Initiative's Friday music series, you'll get access to the local burger chain's food truck, which (if you're 21+) comes complete with Elysian beer, Tito's cocktails, and local wine from Pasek Cellars. As for the music, the lineup kills it with Smokey Brights with Shaina Shepherd (Aug 13), Nite Wave (Aug 20), and The Black Tones with Tres Leches (Aug 27).

Wetmore Theatre Plaza (Everett)

Noise Complaint's 5th Birthday ft. Justin Martin

Justin Martin will head up an open-to-close set for rowdy dance party Noise Complaint's fifth birthday party, joined by NC residents Jordan Goff, Julie Herrera, and Phoseph upstairs in Timbre Room.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Jello Underground

Allegedly the "only female-produced jello wrestling show in the world," the Jello Underground pits muscular women athletes against one another in a jiggly pool o' Jell-O.

El Corazon (Eastlake)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Brigade Encampment

Travel back to 1855, when the Hudson’s Bay Company annual fur brigade visited Fort Nisqually, at the living history museum's first in-person event since the pandemic started.

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum (Tacoma)

Clean Cars 2030 Rally

If you recall Governor Inslee's climate-focused presidential campaign, he promised that the country's roads would see 100% clean cars by 2030. Join a rally to push that goal forward, and enjoy a bit of music, food, and an energy-efficient car show in the process.

St. Mark's Cathedral (Capitol Hill)

Free Comic Book Day at the Shoreline Library!

Snag free comics from Marvel, DC, Image, Tokyopop, Dark Horse, and more while supplies last!

Shoreline Library

FILM

Black Summer Camp

Join Sankofa Film Society every Saturday for outdoor screenings of movies centering the Black American experience, including Jackie Brown and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. “Some of these films are campy, some of these films are silly, some of these films pack a punch, but all of these films are about the Black experience,” writes Sankofa co-founder Karen Toering. “We just picked the films we love. The films we know that afterwards—or even during—folks will want to talk about.” They have a popcorn machine, but viewers are welcome to bring takeout from nearby restaurants.

El Centro de la Raza (Beacon Hill)

MUSIC

Brandi Carlile with Sheryl Crow and Yola

"The experience of listening to Brandi Carlile's 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You, is similar to that of listening to Carole King's Tapestry or Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks; it's a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll, and a lot of hard truths about the human race," wrote former Stranger staffer Kim Selling. Your fandom energy will be tripled at this outdoor concert with Sheryl Crow and Yola, which we can only hope will involve a blissful rendition of "If It Makes You Happy."

Gorge Amphitheatre (George)

Joey Largent & Katrina Wolfe: Dreams of the Forty Whales of the Harmonic Reed System

Joey Largent and his quartet, Glacial Time Communion, present a new durational composition for four re-tuned reed boxes in collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Katrina Wolfe, who will perform her subtle and intricate choreography with the composition.

Chapel Performance Space (Wallingford)

Wanderers By Trade

Bob Dylan tribute band will celebrate the folk icon's 80th birthday with an evening of hits and cuts from throughout his career.

Skylark Cafe & Club (West Seattle)

VISUAL ART

SHAPESHIFTERS: a film program for Black Refractions

The final weekend of Black Refractions brings a special program of videos and short films curated by the Black Cinema Collective, featuring work by artists featured in the exhibit and those beyond.

Frye Art Museum (First Hill)

SUNDAY

FILM

But I'm A Cheerleader

Alki Beach Pride presents an outdoor screening of the queer classic But I'm a Cheerleader, wherein a group of gay teens sent to a pastel-hued conversion camp stick it to the man by making out and falling in love.

Alki Playground (West Seattle)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste America: Seattle

This national dining event celebrating local restaurant communities brings an intimate three-course supper to Rachel Yang's Korean- and French-inspired Revel. The chef will flex her signature style and highlight the uniqueness of the restaurant within the larger Seattle dining scene with dishes like Dungeness crab Kinilaw with heirloom tomato and puffed rice, Mala flat iron beef with sweet corn–turnip cake and chowchow, and milk tea tres leches with melon and boba.

Revel (Fremont)

MUSIC

Damien Jurado with Black Belt Eagle Scout

Veteran Seattle singer/songwriter Damien Jurado brings his melodic and shapeshifting indie-folk back to town with support from Black Belt Eagle Scout, whose solo folk project "balances the dark and the light, the present and the just barely there," as The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig has put it.

Woodland Park Zoo (Phinney)

Refill Live: Block Party & Live Stream

A slew of Seattle musicians will perform at this block party and benefit concert for Vera Project’s new Equip the Kids program, which aims to provide a "launching board into creative industries" for underserved youth in King County. The stacked lineup includes hometown heroes like Blimes and Gab, Stas THEE Boss, Enumclaw, Archie, and Brujita XO, plus other as-yet-unannounced guests.

Ninth & Thomas (South Lake Union)

PERFORMANCE

Summer of Love: Burlesque Revue

Grab a seat in the open-air beer garden while Seattle's spICE!, Mx. Pucks A'Plenty, Miss Lola California, Beau Briefs (and Portland's Eva D'Luscious and Lacy Knightly) put on a sexy burlesque show for you.

Bad Jimmy's (Fremont)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Queer History Bike Tour

In partnership with Cascade Bicycle Club, certified ride leader and historian Bob Svercl will lead a group of cyclists on a 5.6-mile bike tour from Capitol Hill through Pioneer Square to MoPOP, stopping at historic or otherwise iconic sites around Seattle while telling stories about Seattle's LGBTQIA+ history.

Volunteer Park (Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Alki Beach Pride

Most Pride events take place in June, but there’s one community celebration that’s found its own place later in the summer, and it happens to be the only Pride event in Washington that takes place on a beach. Now in its eighth year, Alki Beach Pride offers plenty of sandy waterfronts to pitch a canopy or beach umbrella. There are fire pits, contests and prizes, a car parade and skate/bike/board "Roll OUT," and partnerships with over 23 bars and restaurants all along Alki Avenue and into White Center. For those looking for a Pride free of corporate sponsorship and (mostly) without cops, that's just how Alki's done it for over eight years. MARK VAN STREEFKERK

Various locations, West Seattle (Saturday-Sunday)

Sunflower Days

It's sunflower harvest season, baby! Pick a few of these multi-colored, broad-brimmed beauties from Maris Farms' five-acre plot. Admission includes one sunflower of your choosing, photo ops, and access to a chalk truck, jump pillow, zip lines, something called a gaga ball, human foosball, a low ropes course, a barnyard ball zone, and another curious contraption called a roller bowler.

Maris Farms, Buckley (Saturday-Sunday)

Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

The time-warped village of Merriwick (otherwise known as the Kelley Farm) is back for another season of Renaissance-era merriment spread over three themed weekends, which kicked off with "Barbarians at the Gates," wherein visitors got to safely bear witness to an invasion of pirates and the Great Horde while dining on turkey legs and drinking mead out of a horn. This weekend takes on a gentler vibe with "Myths & Magic," a celebration of all things whimsical and fairy-like. Rounding things out this year is "Wandering Thru Time," a Comic Con-esque affair that encourages costumes from all eras and realms.

The Kelley Farms, Bonney Lake (Saturday-Sunday)



FILM

Movies at the Mural

Stretch out on the lawn and enjoy new and old film favorites.

Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center (Friday-Saturday)

Seattle Taiwanese American Film Festival

Kicking off with an in-person screening of Dear Tenant (Friday only) and commencing on the digital screen, this hybrid film festival will present short and feature films (plus Q&As) by Taiwanese American directors, accompanied by snacks and drinks inspired by the country's cuisine.

Vasa Park Resort, Bellevue (Friday-Sunday); also online

FOOD & DRINK

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

This festival revolving around the combination of savory, gut-busting breakfast foods and heady booze promises concoctions like waffle sandwiches, fried avocado bacon Benedicts, and beer-batter flapjacks. Day drinking is encouraged with more than 80 brews from 40 breweries and cideries, plus mimosas, boozy root-beer floats, Irish coffee, and a 30-foot Bloody Mary bar with dozens upon dozens of toppings (including tater tots, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, veggies, herbs, pickles, puffed Cheetos, bacon, and pork rinds). You’re probably going to want to clear your schedule for that requisite post-brunch nap.

Lumen Field Events Center, Sodo (Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's Shakespeare in the Park

Laying out a spread of one's favorite snacks and swatting away gnats as players belt familiar verses of iambic pentameter across a park lawn never gets old. GreenStage's free Shakespeare in the Park series returns this year with productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, and The Tempest.

Various locations (Friday-Saturday)

Tacoma Arts Live presents Theater Simple's Caravan Chronicles

Catch theater simple's production of an interactive play set in and around an Airstream trailer.

Various locations, Tacoma (Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Black Refractions: Highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem

Nearly 80 artworks created by Black artists between the 1920s and the present, from Barkley Hendricks to Lorna Simpson to Alma Thomas, are on display courtesy of the American Federation of Arts and the Studio Museum in Harlem.

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (Thursday-Sunday; closing)

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

Over 40 galleries are coming together for the second iteration of the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair, which will take place across the city all month long. You can filter your experience by venue, or you can check out SDAA-hosted events.

Various locations (all week)

Will Rawls: Everlasting Stranger

New York-based choreographer and writer Will Rawls explores the relationship between language, dance, and image through stop-motion animation. In this installation, a live, automated camera photographs the frame-by-frame actions of four dancers, slowing their movement into picture-like fragments.

Henry Art Gallery, University District (Saturday-Sunday; closing)