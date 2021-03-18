The Black Tones Are Playing Two Upcoming Concerts in Seattle—Here Are the Details

Unless you've stumbled upon a discreet ensemble of musicians playing from an open garage in your neighborhood, chances are you haven't seen a sliver of live music since Seattle went into lockdown a year ago. But with Phase 3 coming into effect on Monday, outdoor events with up to 400 people—including concerts—will soon be permitted.

Enter: Cleared for Takeoff, "Seattle's first outdoor, socially distant live music concert," organized by Safe & Sound Seattle and taking place Sunday, March 28, at the Museum of Flight. The headliners are the much-loved local rock duo the Black Tones, composed of twins Eva and Cedric Walker, who we interviewed earlier this year for our Tell Us Something Good celebrity recommendation series. Also on the bill is Seattle-based Caribbean soul singer (and former The Voice contestant) Payge Turner.

Tickets are, unfortunately, sold out, but the organizers encourage you to check back on their website in case there's a cancelation. If tickets do become available, note that the event is "pod-style," with one ticket good for a single pod.

It's not too late, however, to grab tickets for tonight's Band Together Washington online fundraising concert, where you can also catch a performance from both of the Walker twins (billed separately). Hosted by Sir Mix-A-Lot and Rachel Flotard, the livestreamed event will also feature the likes of Brandi Carlile, the Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Neko Case, Rainn Wilson, and many more local favorites. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Keep Music Live, a relief fund that aims to raise money to save Washington State music venues.

Phase 3 will also bring the return of spectator sports. Next Thursday, March 25, tickets will go on sale for the Mariners' spring season, to begin April 1. You can also keep track of everything that's currently allowed in Seattle on our in-person homepage.

How do you feel about the return of in-person events? Take our survey and let us know!