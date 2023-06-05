The Top 26 Events in Seattle This Week: June 5–11, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

The Crocodile Presents: Collide-O-Scope: Pride Edition

Collide-O-Scope is the brilliant brain baby of Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson, two local filmmakers and pop culture know-it-alls who cut, clip, and splice their way through hours and hours of music videos, movies, television shows, old commercials, and other footage to piece together spellbinding video collages. It's not a slap-dash memeification of vintage clips to get an easy laugh from 13-year-old YouTube addicts, Collide-O-Scope is an art form, a thoughtful and smart curation of strange, hilarious, surprising, and at times even touching moments of our history. (And I'm not just saying all these nice things because Wahlund is The Stranger's director of video production. I liked Collide-O-Scope long before knowing Wahlund, as its been a Seattle staple for more than 12 years!) This month's theme is Pride and you can get a peak at what's in store via their June trailer. A tip: Collide-O-Scope often sells out, so get your tickets sooner than later. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Allie Crow Buckley

If you're like me and can't stop listening to Weyes Blood's And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, then consider adding Allie Crow Buckley’s latest album, Utopian Fantasy, into your rotation. Both artists craft ethereal folk with witchy lyricism and Joni Mitchell-esque vocal chops. However, what sets Buckley apart is her addition of upbeat percussion (à la Haim), making the album optimal for summertime. My personal favorite track off the album is the otherworldly harpsichord-driven ballad "Cupid and Psyche." She will support the album alongside Portland folk-rock singer-songwriter Kendall Lujan. AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

READINGS & TALKS

Sumayya Usmani: Andaza

Pakistani-born author, writer, and food educator Sumayya Usmani, who now resides in Scotland, will take a trip to Book Larder to discuss her new book, Andaza: A Memoir of Food, Flavour and Freedom in the Pakistani Kitchen. "Andaza," which loosely translates to "estimate," refers to the spirit of intuitive cooking, i.e. measuring "with your heart" rather than following a precise list of measured ingredients to the letter. Similarly, Sumayya found a steadfast belief in herself as she learned to trust her instincts in the kitchen. Along the way, she shares her beloved childhood recipes for dishes like saffron black cardamom fudge and chicken odesa. She'll chat with local cooking instructor Nadia Tommalieh, who shares her passion for Arabic cooking with over 30,000 followers on Instagram. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Life is a Feast: The Cinema of Federico Fellini

Fellini's sensuous spirit, wry realism, and carnivalesque hallucinations all add up to a luscious cinematic universe you'll want to spend weeks basking in, which is why this spring screening series just makes sense. SIFF Cinema Uptown will continue waving in the season by showcasing the director's best films restored by the Fellini Foundation, Martin Scorsese, and Gucci. On June 7, they'll screen Amarcord, Fellini's satirical portrayal of '30s-era fascist Italy. The flick reflects on the director's childhood through fantastical vignettes of social conventions, adolescent fantasies, and comical caricatures; supported by Nino Rota’s warm, nostalgic score, Giuseppe Rottuno’s radiant cinematography, and Danilo Donati’s luxurious costumes and sets, Amarcord won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1975. Bring a date you want to impress. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Back in 2010, when I was a mere 14 years old, I waited all day for a coveted front-row spot to see my favorite band, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, at Bumbershoot. The second that Karen O ran onto the stage in a colorful spandex ensemble, the crowd erupted into complete chaos and I was nearly trampled to death. The fact that I withstood three full songs before being pulled out by a security guard should attest to just how captivating they are as performers. Luckily, most of their fans are a little too old to initiate a mosh pit these days, but the band gives more energy than ever. Dance along (safely) to old favorites like "Maps," "Heads Will Roll," and "Gold Lion," along with newer material from their 2022 album Cool It Down. And, you better not miss an opening set from art pop star Perfume Genius, who will be supporting his critically acclaimed album, Ugly Season. AV

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Vanderpump Rules Viewing Party

I've been dutifully watching Vanderpump Rules since 2014, so the recent influx of viewing parties is a little bittersweet—on the one hand, I'm thrilled that everyone's catching on to the good-as-gold content that Lisa Vanderpump's glam employees serve on a tequila-splattered platter, but on the other hand, the whole thing is going down because one of the Toms showed his ass for the thousandth time. (Lesson: men who shave their foreheads will never learn.) Anyway, if you want to watch Lala scream herself hoarse on a big screen (and why wouldn't you?!), head to the newly minted Comedy/Bar for the final part of the reunion. You might even get to watch Raquel form a full sentence. LC

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Héctor Tobar with Claudia Castro Luna

Héctor Tobar, who contributed to the Los Angeles Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the 1992 LA riots, rebukes racism toward Latino people by pulling together personal experiences as the son of Guatemalan immigrants and stories told to him by his Latino students. In Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of "Latino", Tobar explores topics ranging from Frida Kahlo to the cartel genre in TV and film, giving voice to the "angst and anger" experienced by Latinos who are rightfully sick to death of economic exploitation, border walls, and tropes about "illegals." At this talk with Claudia Castro Luna, Seattle's inaugural Civic Poet, Tobar will dig into the prescient book and further explore the Latino experience in the 21st century. LC

(Casa Latina, Central District)

THURSDAY

FILM

Keep Left: An Anthology of Iranian Short Films by Women and Gender Minorities

This curated series of short films, produced primarily by women and gender minorities residing in Iran, was created in the aftermath of Jina (Mahsa) Amini’s passing. On 9/16/22, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman was arrested and beaten to death after being accused of improperly wearing her hijab by Iran's morality police. Amini's murder sparked a feminist movement and ignited Iran's largest protests since 2009. In response, the Iranian government ordered an internet blackout and issued nationwide restrictions on social media. Security forces cracked down on peaceful protests, leading to excessive force, sexual assault, disappearances, and more. The voices behind KEEP LEFT exist boldly by embodying various forms of resistance against their oppressors, exploring topics including immigration, childhood, and bodily autonomy. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR BRITNE LUNNISS

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Theo Chocolate x Fremont Mischief Distillery: Chocolate & Whiskey Pairing

Sometimes, more really is more. Theo Chocolate and Fremont Mischief Distillery are located just a stone's throw from each other in Fremont, so it only makes sense that they'd combine their ambrosial products for a special chocolate and whiskey pairing that's greater than the sum of its parts. At this multi-course event, you'll get to savor the scents, flavors, and textures of Fremont Mischief's locally sourced Pacific Northwest whiskey and Theo's Congolese-sourced organic chocolate, resulting in a divine combination that might cause you to ascend to a higher plane. JB

(Theo Chocolate, Fremont)

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo y Gabriela with Bahamas

Renowned Mexican classical guitar shredders Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero will bring their flamenco-, rock-, and metal-inspired sounds back to Washington to promote their first album in four years, In Between Thoughts...A New World. The self-produced album features a range of emotions, from reflective, uplifting tunes like "The Eye That Catches The Dream" to cathartic, angry jams like "Broken Rage." Canadian indie-folk artist Bahamas (aka Afie Jurvanen) will open. AV (Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

A Boogie wit da Hoodie: Me Vs. Myself Tour

Bronx-bred rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie—who, fun fact, was once sued for clogging a toilet,—will bring his effortless flows, catchy hooks, trap beats, and smooth R&B style to Seattle on his Me Vs. Myself tour in support of his album of the same name. The album is his best, most fully formed work to date with features from A-listers like Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and H.E.R. AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Gareth Emery: Missing You Tour

British trance DJ Gareth Emery will blow your mind with a hypnotizing laser light show choreographed to his electronic tunes. Using "never-before-seen technology," this show claims to "[raise] the bar for multi-sensory live concert experiences." Don't miss the rare opportunity to see him at an intimate venue (his last Seattle show was at the WaMu Theater!) Fellow electronic heavies Oxymoron and Johans will open. AV

(Q Nightclub, Capitol Hill)

Seattle Men's Chorus: Disney Pride In Concert

The Seattle Men's Chorus will kick off Pride month with a family-friendly Disney-themed concert featuring over 200 choral singers, a 25-piece orchestra, and projections of memorable scenes from your favorite Disney and Pixar movies. Expect to hear songs from classics like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins, plus newer favorites like Coco, Zootopia, and Wreck-It Ralph, along with solo performances and personal anecdotes that explore themes of love and acceptance. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

The Black Trans Comedy Showcase: a PRIDE Fundraiser for Lavender Rights Project

Let’s have a kiki! Pride season is among us, and so are the dollar bills. Seattle serves a stacked June, and The Black Trans Comedy Showcase is more than deserving of your Saturday night. With TS Madison, Mx. Dahlia Belle, KJ Whitehead, and Beyonce Black St. James, the SIFF Egyptian Cinema is about to be queer as hell! The best part? Proceeds from the event will be donated to Lavender Rights Project, an organization that offers gender-diverse community through intersectional, legal, and social services. The Egyptian is a beautiful setting—plus with a raised stage and wide aisles, don’t be surprised when you become part of the show. Raffle prizes include Alaska Airlines vouchers, a Seahawks game, Jinkx Monsoon tickets, and more! Pride is a time to party, but it’s also a time to give. Why not both in one night? Don’t miss it, h-h-honeys! STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR BRITNE LUNNISS

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Brewology

What if your sixth-grade museum field trip grew up to be the boozy evening of your grown-up dreams? Such is the premise behind this geeked-out craft beer fest, where you’re invited to imbibe 10 three-ounce samples from breweries and cideries and learn the science behind your favorite beverages. Talk to the brewmasters to get the scoop on their processes, take a toasty trip through the Science Center, and participate in hoppy hands-on activities and demonstrations that would make Bill Nye proud. JB

(Pacific Science Center, Uptown)

PERFORMANCE

Fake Doctors, Real Friends

Fake Doctors, Real Friends is pretty much the exact opposite of invasive surgery. It's not scary, or painful, or expensive, or anything like that. It's just funny—well, if you're into Scrubs co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison, that is. The comedy podcast revisits a different episode of Scrubs each week, digging into behind-the-scenes stories and memories that the show's super fans seem to love. One Apple Podcasts reviewer reports that "the bad language used seemed excessive," which is an endorsement, if you ask me; another states that "this little show is an oasis of cute friendship and endless nonsequiturs." Decide for yourself at this live edition of the show. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBITS

Seattle City of the Future

Seattle was designated as a "City of Tomorrow" at the 1962 World's Fair in celebration of the Emerald City's forward-thinking nature and emphasis on technology. It's been 60 years, and a lot of development has occurred since then, for better or for worse. This interactive exhibition revisits the question "What does a city of the future look like?" with "a labyrinth of imaginative possibilities," aka installations by 43 local artists, technologists, and civic activists exploring the city's future. Expect a maze of new media and trippy, immersive works—the three-floor show includes inflatables, projections, robotics, a motion-activated light show, mapping software, and more. LC

(Teal Building, Pike/Pine, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

…before the case cracks you — Insomnia

Insomnia (2002) is Christopher Nolan’s take on a Norwegian film of the same name (by Erik Skjoldbjaerg). The film is Nolan’s first major studio movie, and a preview into the brilliance of his career. A sleepless small town detective (Al Pacino) investigates the murder of a teen girl in an arctic town where the sun never sets. The primary suspect (Robin Williams) pushes Pacino to question his own stability and a psychological game of cat-and-mouse ensues. Insomnia shares a compelling crime story with mesmerizing scenery and thoughtful camera manipulation to make the viewer feel just as disoriented as the main character. We should expect nothing less from Nolan! Watching Pacino and Williams on screen together feels nostalgic—same for Hillary Swank (playing woman-who-has-to-put-up-with- a-lot-male-bullshit). The fact that Insomnia will be shown in 35mm is even cooler because, well, doesn’t film just make everything that way?

(Grand Illusion, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

Werckmeister Harmonies

Before you make the joke, Werckmeister Harmonies does sound like the embodiment of the meme about a film bro trying to get you to watch a two-hour, black-and-white movie about the Serbian government shown through the eyes of a pigeon. However, in addition to swapping out the pigeon for a giant stuffed whale and Serbia for Hungary, this film defies any other easy comparisons. Using only 39 meticulously staged shots over 145 haunting minutes, the precise director that is Béla Tarr makes each one count, immersing us in a film that could initially appear small in scope but reveals itself to be mesmerizingly vast in ambition. The premise, about a small town that becomes forever changed by the arrival of a traveling circus, is merely the beginning of a gorgeously shot experience where a looming darkness soon takes hold of the characters, creating a reverie as oddly alluring as it is subtly disquieting. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

LIVE MUSIC

Brandee Younger Trio

A first-call session musician in the '00s, NYC harpist Brandee Younger built her rep by playing with major figures such as Lauryn Hill, Ravi Coltrane, and BADBADNOTGOOD. Now Younger has blossomed into a jazz star in the 2020s, with her breakthrough coming via the collaborative LP with bassist Dezron Douglas, Force Majeure. Released during the pandemic's early days, it included life-giving covers of compositions by Kate Bush, Alice and John Coltrane, the Stylistics, and Sting, among others. The duo's rendition of Pharoah Sanders's holy “The Creator Has a Master Plan” compresses the 33-minute original to about three, distilling its most beautiful and hypnotic passage into a delicate tapestry of pure spiritual love. Younger's approach—making the harp the main engine of melody instead of its traditional role as ornamentation—also appears on her latest release, Brand New Life, a tribute album to the great post-bop harpist Dorothy Ashby. Whether with her own tunes or interpreting others', Younger's melodic gracefulness and supple soulfulness induce shivers. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Tuesday-Wednesday)

Echoes Through The Canyon: Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, and The Highwomen

After suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, folk/jazz legend Joni Mitchell began hosting private jam sessions at her LA residence to assist her recovery, and notable musicians including Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Harry Styles turned up to lend a hand with musical therapy. One guest, beloved singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, made it her mission to get these "Joni Jams" to the stage; first with a surprise appearance at Newport Folk Festival, and now with a three-day concert at the scenic Gorge. Carlile will headline the first night, Mitchell the second night (her first headlining show in over 20 years!), and country supergroup the Highwomen (consisting of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires) taking the stage on night three alongside Tanya Tucker. AV

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Can Can Presents: Noir

At Can Can's swanky soirée, sparkly performers will "escape into nocturnal revelry" with a song-and-dance performance set to a psychedelic soundscape. (Eyes Wide Shut fans, this one's for you.) Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepped with market-fresh ingredients. LC

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

Les Misérables

This fresh staging of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony-winning testament to love and survival was described as “a reborn dream of a production” bythe Daily Telegraph. Former theater kids shouldn't miss the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's 1862 novel Les Misérables, which is set against the tumultuous backdrop of 19th-century France.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Seattle International Dance Festival

Talented hoofers from far-flung locales like Switzerland, South Korea, and India will converge on Seattle for another celebration of collaborative contemporary dance. For the festival's 18th year, special guest curators Eva Stone and Donald Byrd have programmed nine packed evenings of performance, including new dance works by international and local companies. Standouts include the French AZOTH Dance Theater's F*** the Boxes, a "playful romp around a world filled with packing boxes," and Khambatta Dance Company's Now What?, a post-COVID questioning of values that somehow volleys between "deep reflection and whimsy." We're intrigued. LC

(Various locations, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Celebrating Pacific Northwest Artists: 25 Years of the Neddy Awards

Curated by acclaimed writer, public speaker, and contemporary art interlocutrice Negarra A. Kudumu, this exhibition celebrates a quarter century of Cornish College's prestigious Neddy Awards, which were created in honor of Ned Behnke (1948-1989), a stellar deaf Seattle artist and teacher of hearing-impaired students. The show will spotlight Washington State contemporary art talent with a curated selection of pieces created by past grand prize award recipients; head to MOHAI for a comprehensive look at some of the most significant Northwest artists of the last 25 years, including Wa Na Wari co-founder Inye Wokoma and interdisciplinary storyteller Priscilla Dobler Dzul. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday)

Strange Weather: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

Contemporary art lovers, don't sleep on this one. Exploring the boundaries between the body and its environment, Strange Weather: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation features works spanning the last five decades by art mega-stars like Kehinde Wiley, Kiki Smith, Wendy Red Star, and Alison Saar. With an eye toward the climate crisis, the exhibition is a rare opportunity to see how some of the country's most influential artists are thinking critically about ecological issues and humanity's place on the planet.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday-Sunday)