The Top 31 Events in Seattle This Week: May 15–21, 2023

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Dreamer Isioma

On their latest album, Princess Forever, Chicago-based, Nigerian American nonbinary artist Dreamer Isioma hops around subjects, genres, and styles like a complex web of dreams that blends memories from across time and space. In these dreams, bouncy R&B anthems morph into psychedelic rock songs, Left Eye-esque raps evolve into shimmering vocal runs, and fatalistic jams like "Fuck Tha World" jump to candy-sweet love songs like "Technicolor Love." They will swing through town to support the album alongside kindred singer-songwriter/rapper Amindi. AV

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Fenne Lily with Christian Lee Hutson

Fenne Lily's confessional lyrics are modeled after her real-life struggles with mental health. With her beautifully breathy vocals and tender indie folk-rock instrumentation, the songs cradle you in a warm blanket and remind you that you're not alone. She will play tracks from her latest output, Big Picture, which reflects both personal and global turmoil, reflecting on the phases of love, letting go, and the ability to self-soothe. Don't miss an opening set from the indie-folk artist (and noted pal of Phoebe Bridgers) Christian Lee Hutson. AV (Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

According to the New York Times, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord "starts off as a hoot and winds up a primal scream." Set against the backdrop of the 2008 presidential election, the play follows a gaggle of teen girls who meet in an abandoned treehouse to summon cartel kingpin Pablo Escobar's ghost. (Sounds spooky, but honestly, coming of age is spookier.) It's got blood sacrifice! It's got cool girls doing witchy stuff! Sign us TF up. LC

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Michela Tartaglia: Pasta for All Seasons

If you've ever wanted to whip up your own fresh pasta like an Italian nonna, Pasta Casalinga chef and co-founder Michela Tartaglia is here to help with her debut cookbook Pasta for All Seasons: Dishes that Celebrate the Flavors of Italy and the Bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Tartaglia incorporates Pacific Northwest staples like salmon, clams, nettles, and chanterelles into her comforting recipes and imparts all the kitchen wisdom you need to craft homemade pasta and pair different shapes to various sauces and dishes. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Louise Penny

Louise Penny, the New York Times bestselling author of the beloved Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series (which was recently adapted for an Amazon Prime show), once wrote that "crime [is] deeply human...to catch a criminal [is] to connect with the human beings involved." Penny should know—her approach to crime writing is so personal that she based Gamache's character on her late husband. Make no mistake, though; Penny is no cozy mystery writer. If you're into "darkness and blind spots and the non-limits of evil," don't miss this talk with the master plotter. LC

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown Seattle)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Rico Nasty

Your favorite rowdy and raspy-voiced rapper is coming to Seattle, providing fans a chance to hear her acclaimed 2022 album Las Ruinas live. Ever since her studio debut, Nasty, the rapper’s career has been built on a foundation of genre bending—from sugary pop production to boom bap, to hardcore metal, and pop punk, Rico’s been heard on it all. On Las Ruinas, the artist pulls from an even wider range of influences and sounds, incorporating everything from tender singing to her signature rage-fueled raps. But the artist is perhaps best known for her rollicking live shows. There will definitely be time set aside for deeper cuts like her recognizable hits “Bitch I’m Nasty” and “Smack a Bitch,” and newer bops like her latest weed-fired banger “Gotsta Get Paid.”JENNI MOORE

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Bill Nye: Change the World! Ideas on Fighting Climate Change

"Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill!" Television host, engineer, and science literacy activist Bill Nye, whom former Stranger editor Chase Burns once referred to as "basically the Britney Spears of science," will drop by Seattle for a rare appearance to chat climate change and empower the audience with eco-friendly tips for fighting the crisis. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

WEDNESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Tom Hanks

Perhaps it's never crossed your mind. Perhaps it’s never seemed like a possibility. But you do, in fact, want to be in the same room as Tom Hanks. Think about it: He's tall, unproblematic, and probably starred in a movie you love to love. He posts inscrutable stuff like haikus about stranded articles of clothing, and, in a delightfully dad-like gesture, signs all of his posts "Hanx." He has also won some Academy Awards or whatever. Doesn't matter! He is Tom Hanks! Another thing Tom Hanks does is write books. His latest, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, follows the production of a comic book-turned-superhero film and vacillates between three time periods. In Hanks' (Hanx's?) own words, "Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I've pulled or mistake I've survived." LC

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown Seattle)

Nils Bernstein: The Joy of Oysters

As denizens of Seattle, we're lucky enough to live in one of the best places in the world to enjoy oysters. The nutrient-rich waters of the Puget Sound and Hood Canal host some of the country's top oyster farms, supplying us with an abundance of briny bivalves. At this talk, Wine Enthusiast food editor Nils Bernstein, author of The Joy of Oysters: A Complete Guide to Sourcing, Shucking, Grilling, Broiling, and Frying, will wax rhapsodic about oysters with local chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson (who knows a thing or two about oysters herself, as the owner of the Ballard oyster bar The Walrus and the Carpenter). Best of all, Hama Hama Oyster Company will provide freshly shucked oysters for attendees. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

South Sound Day of Remembrance

Observe the National Day of Remembrance, which acknowledges the 1942 signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Roosevelt, on the 81st anniversary of the forced removal of people of Japanese ancestry from South Puget Sound. (Roosevelt's order resulted in the incarceration of nearly 120,000 people of Japanese descent, primarily those on the West Coast.) The free event will invite attendees to explore the Sansei artists' exhibition Resilience: A Sansei Sense of Legacy , view a Sansei documentary, and take part in a group procession to Union Station. Later in the evening, the museum will preview its digital exhibit Tacoma Japantown with writer and public historian Tamiko Nimura. LC

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma)

LIVE MUSIC

Joseph: The Sun Tour

I am obsessed with sister-led bands. Maybe it's because I have two sisters myself, but when I hear a trio of sisters harmonizing together (à la Haim, the Pointer Sisters, Sister Sledge, the Roaches, the Shaggs, the list goes on!), I usually well up with tears. For that reason, I am so grateful that the PNW has Joseph to claim as our own. And luckily for us, the Portland-based indie-folk group will stop by on The Sun tour to support their new album of the same name. The aptly-titled album evokes the warm rays of golden hour with picked guitars, bright, unrestrained harmonies, and deeply personal lyricism. They will be joined by the British folk duo Flyte. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown Seattle)

READINGS & TALKS

Chasten Buttigieg with Naomi Ishisaka

Chasten Buttigieg, bespectacled teacher, LGBTQ+ activist, and hubby to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, will shimmy into Seattle in celebration of I Have Something to Tell You — For Young Adults, a YA adaptation of his bestselling memoir. The tome details his upbringing as a closeted gay youth in a rural Midwestern town in the aughts, which, as a fellow millennial, I can predict was a total pain in the ass. Buttigieg will chat with Naomi Ishisaka, social justice columnist and assistant managing editor for diversity and inclusion at the Seattle Times. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

George Ko with Glass Heart String Choir

Enter the cinematic universe of Naruto, Demon Slayer, Studio Ghibli, and animated Disney, as concert pianist/composer George Ko offers an improvised setlist of never-before-heard originals and anime favorites. The Glass Heart String Choir will bring more cinematic vibes with an opening set of emotionally charged, classical-infused alt-folk. AV

(Abbey Arts Presents at 7400 Woodlawn, Green Lake)

Leith Ross

Leith Ross pulls inspiration from varied subjects like Dolly Parton, Disney's High School Musical, and their experience as a queer, trans, non-binary human for their tender acoustic tunes that have earned viral success in recent years (have you heard their asexual anthem "We'll Never Have Sex" making the rounds on TikTok?). Ross stands out amongst the sea of internet-age stars. Their lyrics are relatable without being cheesy, and the detail of their guitar picking is unmatched. The songs cannot be boiled down to a single witty line, nor can they be easily paired with a dance routine. Don't miss the chance to see a rising star at the start of their career—this show has already moved venues once, and my bet is that the venues will just keep growing. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Trey Kennedy: Grow Up

Take heed, extremely online people! Trey Kennedy, whose viral YouTube and TikTok videos have garnered the comedian/actor/singer millions of followers across platforms, will stop by Seattle to give the youngins something to freak out about. Kennedy, who self-identifies as "basically just really extra" (same), first found fame on the now-defunct Vine app, and his popularity has exploded since then. (His videos spend a lot of time kinda-sorta making fun of people.) If that's your favorite flavor of comedy, don't miss it. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Haze Fest

With their cloudy appearance and full-bodied flavor profiles, hazy beers have been sweeping the craft beer world for years. Get hazed and confused with over a dozen such brews, including a new fruited sour and several one-off infusions, from the acclaimed beer geek favorite Reuben's Brews. JB

(Reuben's Brews, West Woodland)

Regula Ysewijn: Dark Rye and Honey Cake

There's a lot more to the food culture of Belgium than just waffles. Famed Flemish food writer, historian, and food writer Regula Ysewijn will regale the audience with tales of the culinary traditions and baked goods of Belgium, as outlined in her new book Dark Rye and Honey Cake: Festival Baking from Belgium, the Heart of the Low Countries. Learn about classic Carnival and Renaissance treats, pastries, pies, biscuits, cakes, breads, and more. Regula will join Coyle's Bakeshop owner Rachael Coyle in conversation and sign copies of her book after the talk. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

SOUR Savoir Faire

Wet your whistle with "award-winning, rare, and funkified" sour beers at this Seattle Beer Week event. You'll get to choose from over a dozen pucker-inducing brews, select a 500ml from Jellyfish's barrel room, nosh on three tacos from the Lico's Tacos truck, and enjoy live music from guitarist Patrick Rifflin. Plus, bottles will be discounted. JB

(Jellyfish Brewing Company, Georgetown)

READINGS & TALKS

Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass

Ira Glass, beloved, bespectacled host and producer of This American Life, will return to Seattle with a fresh rendition of his Seven Things show, where he'll share what he's learned from his illustrious public radio career, what inspires him, and how his many failures and successes guide his decisions. Podcasters, writers, and anyone who's ever wanted to tell a story should take notes. LC

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown Seattle)

SUNDAY

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: Cosmic Adventures

Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain develops and operates "complex machines" that investigate planetary mysteries at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. (And you thought your job was cool.) At Cosmic Adventures, presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, the super-achiever will spill the deets on engineering challenges and scientific discoveries from the Juno mission to Jupiter (Drain was deputy chief engineer for that mission—no big deal), as well as the Kepler mission, which surveys our lil' pocket of the Milky Way for other terrestrial planets. LC

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown Seattle)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Leah Rudick

Tinseltown-based actor, comedian, and fry enthusiast Leah Rudick will swing by Seattle to share her troubling time management hacks and thirst for horse boys. She's a viral hit on TikTok and Instagram, which seems to be a requirement for comics these days; nonetheless, I think Rudick might be the real deal, based primarily on our mutual predilection for "hard-hitting abortion jokes." LC

(Saturday–Sunday, Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FESTIVALS

Crypticon Seattle

Gorehounds and zombbros, iron your cloaks!! Crypticon will ascend from the depths of hell again this year, inviting creepazoids of odd proclivities to celebrate the best of macabre fandom. The ghoulish gathering includes cosplay contests, writing and horror makeup competitions, Sasquatch selfies, a hearse show, and a VIP party on (where else?) the 13th floor; Cryptkeeper voice actor John Kassir (yeah, that guy) will also drop by among lots of familiar faces from your fave slashers. LC

(Friday–Sunday, DoubleTree Hotel)

Fisherman's Village Music Fest 2023

For its 10th year, Fisherman's Village Music Festival will fill downtown Everett with live music and vendors, reminding us that Everett is more than just a rest stop on the way to someplace cooler. Headliners include vibe-y indie pop band Drugdealer, doo-wop rockers Shannon and the Clams, garage punk trio Bass Drum of Death, and blues/folk singer-songwriter Adia Victoria. There will be plenty of local talent, too, with the longtime rock outfit Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band, Everett-based funk ensemble Cytrus, and dreamy psych rock band Spirit Award. AV

(Thursday–Saturday, Downtown Everett)

Seattle Beer Week 14

Seattle’s craft-beer scene is always alive and bubbling with activity, but during Beer Week, that geeky enthusiasm gets kicked into high gear, with a stacked lineup of beer dinners, festivals, socials, pub crawls, and releases galore. A few of this year's highlights include Cask-O-Rama (12 casks from Seattle breweries on the bar top) at Beveridge Place Pub on May 19, Haze Fest at Reuben's Brews on May 20, and Women in Beer (an annual celebration of female brewers that benefits the Rose Ann Finkel Diversity in Brewing Scholarship) on May 22.

(Friday–Sunday, various locations)

Seattle International Film Festival 2023

SIFF returns for its 49th year with the best in international and independent cinema à la mode from across the globe. The hybrid festival, which boasts an impressive 200 films on the docket this year, will present screenings virtually and at SIFF venues citywide. Stranger staffers watched and reviewed 35 of this year’s flicks, so peep their opinions while you craft your viewing plan. (We’re intrigued by Art for Everybody, a surprisingly thoughtful documentary on—insert groan here—Thomas Kinkade. In the words of Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede: "What he did for art, Trump did for politics. Do not miss Art for Everybody.") The "dynamite closer of a film" I Like Movies (per Chase Hutchinson) will kick off the closing festivities on Sunday.

(Monday–Sunday, various locations)

FILM

A Pocketful of Posey

Parker Posey stans, assemble, and don't forget your club kid accessories: Daisy von Scherler Mayer's '95 comedy Party Girl kicks off Grand Illusion's "A Pocketful of Posey" film series this week, which pays homage to the indie queen. Party Girl has everything, and that's hardly an exaggeration. Posey stars as a devil-may-care 20-something It Girl in Manhattan's club scene, where she meets a hunky food cart vendor, dons stolen vintage fashions to die for, and grooves maniacally to a soundtrack featuring Tom Tom Club. The cult classic might also teach you something new about the Dewey decimal system. Who could resist?! Party Girl cemented Posey as a quirky darling of the era and even led to a (short-lived) sitcom, so don't miss this chance to bask in its Gen X glory. LC

(Monday & Wednesday, Grand Illusion, University District)

Showing Up

Kelly Reichardt, deft creator of Oregon misfit characters and "master of the non-event," returns with Showing Up, which was partially shot at the tragically shuttered Oregon College of Art and Craft. The unabashedly arty flick, which serves as a quiet ode to Portland's creative community, features work by brilliant sculptor Cynthia Lahti and stars heavy hitters Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, and Andre 3000. LC

(Friday–Sunday, Grand Illusion, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Wolf Play

South Korean translator and playwright Hansol Jung presents this one-two punch of a play, which follows a nonbinary boxer's struggle to adopt a Korean boy with their partner. The off-the-record adoption goes awry when the boy's original adoptive father discovers he won't have a "dad." From there, Wolf Play becomes a mischievous lone wolf journey, pawing through the broken adoption system and unraveling the "animality connecting us." We're intrigued by the post-show discussion on May 16, which will dig further into the play's themes of re-homing and child custody with award-winning director Rosa Joshi and legal expert Janna Annest. LC

(Tuesday–Sunday, ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown Seattle; closing)

VISUAL ART

Leviathan Rising

Seattle-based photographic artist and Neddy Award winner Eirik Johnson has created a multimedia installation that imagines a reunification of the historic Georgetown Steam Plant, which once powered Seattle's electrical grid and trolley car system, and the Duwamish River, from which the plant once drew power. Filling the building's gargantuan turbine hall and boiler house, LEVIATHAN RISING includes three "chapters" from Johnson's ongoing Leviathan project: large-scale photographic projections of the river's transoceanic barges, lush and mysterious hydrophone recordings made beneath the Duwamish River surface, and "celestial" daguerreotype photograms of Japanese glass fishing floats, created in collaboration with local photog Daniel Carrillo. Head to the 1906-built National Historic Landmark for your artistic fix. LC

(Monday–Sunday, Georgetown Steam Plant, Georgetown)

Marsden Hartley: An American Nature

American modernist artist Marsden Hartley created works that responded to the "Depression-era cultural and commercial desire for all things homegrown," declaring himself an American regionalist and attempting to construct new myths of the landscape through nature-inspired imagery. Inspired by Ralph Waldo Emerson, Hartley dotted his nature paintings with signs of human life, estranging himself from the colonial notion of detachment between man and nature. See for yourself at An American Nature, which presents works from across Hartley's prolific career. LC

(Monday–Sunday, Frye Art Museum, First Hill; closing)

Joey Veltkamp

Queer folk artist Joey Veltkamp gravitates to fiber arts—in recent Bellevue Arts Museum solo exhibition SPIRIT!, he combined images and text from his Bremerton home in cheeky works that referenced everything from roadside signs to retired ferries. This new selection of "soft paintings" maintains his narrative-based, humorous style with imagery of ice cream cones, flowers, and clowns. LC

(Tuesday–Saturday, Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square; opening)