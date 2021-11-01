The Top 44 Events in Seattle This Week: November 1-7, 2021

It's one of those rare occasions when the first day of the workweek aligns with the first day of a new month. Why is this significant? It's not, other than the fact that it affords you a symbolic fresh slate after this past weekend's ghoulish debauchery. If you're looking for ways to break from your routine and start November on the right foot (speaking of which, don't forget to vote by Tuesday), scroll our latest roundup of music shows, performances, readings, and more ways to keep busy this week, from $uicideboy$ to Demetri Martin, and from` David Sedaris to the Seattle Night Market.

MONDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Modernist Pizza: Exploring Pizza's Cultural Significance

Chef Francisco Migoya and Nathan Myrhvold, co-authors of the James Beard Award-winning tome Modernist Bread, have applied their notoriously obsessive research methods and experimentation to a new topic: pizza. After spending four years researching, traveling thousands of miles, and sampling over 400 pizzas across the country, their 1,708-page treatise on the topic, which spans three volumes and a recipe manual, is finally here. At this virtual event, Migoya will talk about how pizza became one of the world's most universally beloved foods, followed by a pre-recorded 10-minute Neapolitan pizza demo.

Online

MUSIC

Dr. Dog: Last Tour

All things must come to an end, and the swelling, thrillingly anxious indie-rock of Philly's Dr. Dog is one of them. Give them a proper sendoff as they swing through town on their very last tour, where they'll be playing songs from their final album, Critical Equation.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Cixin Liu discusses The Wandering Earth

Science-fiction writer Cixin Lio, an eight-time winner of the Galaxy Award, will read a few stories from her latest collection, Wandering Earth, translated from the Chinese by Ken Liu, Elizabeth Hanlon, Zac Haluza, Adam Lanphier, and Holger Nahm. The author will be joined tonight by Yale University professor Jing Tsu.

Online

Paul Auster with Eric Lorberer

Paul Auster dissects the life of American literary icon and war reporter Stephen Crane in his latest biography, which he'll read from tonight on Elliott Bay's virtual stage alongside Eric Lorberer.

Online

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Tokyo Police Club

Join Canadian rockers Tokyo Police Club as they put on a little fanfare for the 10th anniversary of their seminal album Champ.

Tractor Tavern (Ballard)

READINGS & TALKS

Quenton Baker and Paul Hlava Ceballos

In Banana [ ______ ] / we pilot the blood, award-winning local poet Quenton Baker weaves poetry, critique, commentary, and visual art by four significant artists and scholars, all centering on empire and "the poetics of reckoning." Join him and his co-author Paul Hlava Ceballos for a virtual event celebrating its release.

Online

Voices Of Color In Food Presented By Lionesse

Cookbook author Tara O'Brady, sommelier Cha McCoy, and Musang chef Melissa Miranda will gather to discuss their experiences as people of color in the food industry.

Online

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Not Gonna Take It: Punk Rock Cinema - Hybrid Class

The emergence of punk-rock in the '70s wasn't confined to tiny clubs and the stereos of malcontent teens—it extended to the cinema, too. This class will take a look at the genre's messages of anti-authoritarian liberation and how they traveled across mediums.

SIFF Film Center (Queen Anne) and online

MUSIC

Andrea Bocelli

World-renowned Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli will stop in Seattle on his Believe North America Tour, which supports his new album of the same name that press materials describe as "a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul."

Climate Pledge Arena (Queen Anne)

$uicideboy$: Greyday Tour

Think critically about your existence to the tune of Southern rap, courtesy of New Orleans-based hip-hop group $uicideboy$. They'll be joined on this Greyday tour stop by Chief Keef, slowthai, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Shakewell, Ramirez, and CHETTA.

WaMu Theater (Sodo)

THURSDAY

FILM

From Heartthrob to Movie Star

Are movie stars (which we define as heartthrobs whose beauty and charisma compels you to buy tickets to movies you would otherwise never care to see) over? Instructor Faridah Gbadamosi will tackle the question by examining the ebb and flow of what she calls Hollywood's female gaze.

Online

MUSIC

Finneas

Record producer and audio engineer Finneas has found time aside from his extensive work with sister Billie Eilish to plug away at his own solo career. The singer-songwriter will come to town on the heels of releasing his debut album, Optimist, with support from Marinelli.

Showbox Sodo

Ólafur Arnalds

Icelandic multi-instrumentalist and producer Ólafur Arnalds mixes piano, strings, guitar, and more to create a genre-crossing sound that ranges from ambient to electronic to atmospheric pop. His latest album, Some Kind of Peace, was released in 2020.

Moore Theatre (Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Reflections Dance Festival 2021

Filmed live on the scenic Pier 62, artists of color (including PNB’s Larry Lancaster, Pasifika Wayfinders, and Abriel Johnny) helm this dance series that the organizers call a "love letter to the city."

Online

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Demetri Martin: I Feel Funny Tour

A handsomer-than-average nerd, Demetri Martin emits brainy, humorous observations with effortless poise. In one set, he said, “I feel like there’s a parallel world right in front of us that’s revealed with a small shift in perspective.” Those words could stand as Martin’s mission statement. He scrutinizes the mundane activities and thought processes humans engage in every damn day and forces us to reassess them in ways that make you think, “Wow, I’ve never looked at it that way—but he’s totally right! Now I need to adopt this worldview in order to live a much more entertaining life.” Martin excels at slyly making the ordinary seem surreal. DAVE SEGAL

Paramount Theatre (Downtown)

DRAG

Drag Does...Paramore

Skarlet Dior Black will dedicate a nice long evening to Paramore, the emo-rock band of our youth. Come for the drag, stay for the opportunity to belt out "Emergency" and "Fake Happy" in a room full of like-minded peers.

Timbre Room (Belltown)

MUSIC

Deer Tick and Delta Spirit

While their hard-bodied insect namesake survives solely on animal blood, Rhode Island stalwarts Deer Tick prefer the sweet taste of indie folk-rock. Join them on this co-headlining tour stop with Cali rockers Delta Spirit.

The Showbox (Downtown)

Shaina Shepherd with Maya Marie, Oh Rose, Charity Thielen & Matty Gervais

Head out for a magical night at the acoustically gifted cathedral with Shaina Shepherd—the frontwoman of grungy soul outfit BEARAXE—and her friends Maya Marie and Olympia's wonderful Oh, Rose, plus Matty Gervais and Charity Rose Thielen of Head and the Heart and singer-songwriter Josiah Johnson.

St. Mark's Cathedral (Capitol Hill)

Sir Mix‐a‐Lot

Hip-hop legend and "Baby Got Back" progenitor Sir Mix-A-Lot will take over Capitol Hill, joined by fellow MCs Grynch, Marshall Hugh, and The Windbreakers, plus DJ Boombox Kid.

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

Tremolo: Loveless

Members from a bunch of Seattle bands signed to Neon Sigh Records will come together with KEXP in celebration of a common love: My Bloody Valentine's iconic album Loveless, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. You're invited to melt along to your favorite dreamy, shoegaze-y tracks.

Central Saloon (Pioneer Square)

READINGS & TALKS

Sherwin Bitsui & Kenzie Allen

Don't miss the inaugural James Welch Prize reading honoring Native poets Sherwin Bitsui and this year's winner, Kenzie Allen.

Hugo House (Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Night Market

Claiming the distinction of Seattle's largest indoor night market, this after-hours indoor shopping affair will boast over 85 local "makers, finders, and foodies" under one roof.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sand Point)

MUSIC

Candlebox: 26 Years of Lucy - 31 Years of Greatest Hits

Most people think of Nirvana and Pearl Jam as the pillars of Seattle's grunge scene, but the five dudes from Candlebox were right there with them churning out radio-ready hooks. Help them celebrate their 25th anniversary on this hometown tour stop.

Paramount Theatre (Downtown)

Gabriel Kahane

Composer, pianist, and singer Gabriel Kahane will combine his talent for music and storytelling by presenting the companion piece to Book of Travelers, his musical diary of a cross-country train journey.

Meany Center for the Performing Arts (University District)

Half Waif

Singer-songwriter Nandi Rose blends pop, folk, and electronic influences under the moniker Half Waif, which has earned comparisons to Mitski. Sway to the lush-yet-laid-back tunes from her latest album, Mythopoetics, at this tour stop with support from Lisel and Booker Stardrum.

Barboza (Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The Most Fabulous Gala Ever

Help Intiman Theatre warm up their new home at Seattle Central College at either an in-person brunch event (Nov 6) or a virtual watch party (Nov 10) with live music, drag, and auctions.

Seattle Central College (Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

Come on In | Faye Driscoll

Last year, On the Boards rocked my little COVID bubble with their presentation of A Thousand Ways, 600 HIGHWAYMEN's intimate and interactive bit of autotheater. In a similar move, for the next couple of weeks, the theater will present an adaptation of New York-based choreographer Faye Driscoll's Come on In, an experiential exhibition that invites audience members to "reconceive the body and its limits." Originally presented and co-commissioned by the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, this piece has been specifically adapted to OtB's Merrill Theater. Come on In is crafted around audio pieces called Guided Choreography for the Living and the Dead that visitors listen to via headset on raised beds inside the space. On OtB's website, Driscoll says that as the audience her voice "they are guided into a private dance and become a collection of slowly moving sculptures. They become my work." Margo Vansynghel over at Crosscut wrote that the performance space looks like "a spa from some uncanny valley." Doesn't that sound nice? JAS KEIMIG

On the Boards (Queen Anne)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Evanescence + Halestorm

Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale ("two of the top women in rock") of Evanescence and Halestorm, respectively, will link up for a night of their biggest and baddest hits.

Climate Pledge Arena (Queen Anne)

Harry Styles: Love On Tour

The pop scene darling, folk-pop-rock star, and young Mick Jagger-Elton John hybrid Harry Styles will visit our fair region with a tour stop in Tacoma. Indie rock queen Jenny Lewis will open for his North America dates.

Tacoma Dome

Wavves

Singer-songwriter Nathan Williams and his California-based surf rock and punk outfit will head back up the coast on their latest tour.

The Crocodile (Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with David Sedaris

You've snooped his diaries and snort-laughed over his essays, and now you can see the hilarious writer in the flesh when he swings through Seattle for his annual reading and book signing (this time centering his most recent collections, The Best of Me and Carnival of Snackery).

Benaroya Hall (Downtown)

Jelani Cobb

A professor of post-Civil War African American history and a contributor to the New Yorker on issues of race, politics, history, and culture, Jelani Cobb will join Seattle Arts & Lectures for a breakdown of The Matter of Black Lives, the new anthology he co-edited with David Remnick that includes essays by the likes of James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Hilton Als, and Zadie Smith.

Town Hall (First Hill) and online

MULTI-DAY

ART SHOWS

BAM Biennial 2021: Architecture & Urban Design

Straying from its previous focus on materials—one year was glass, another was fiber, another was wood, etc.—the next five BAM Biennials (the Bellevue Arts Museum's juried exhibition that celebrates new work from emerging artists) will examine specific fields and areas of studies within the realm of art, craft, and design. This year's event will focus on the ever-expanding urban environment. "The upheavals of recent months have raised important questions about the way we think of architecture and urban design," writes the museum. "Should sustainability and density be continually reassessed to respond appropriately to the issues of tomorrow?"

Bellevue Arts Museum (Friday-Sunday; opening)

M(other) Tongues: Bodhild and Las Hermanas Iglesias

While they now live on opposite ends of the country, Janelle and Lisa Iglesias—the daughters of Norwegian and Dominican immigrant parents—honor their heritage and their mother's love of knitting in this project-based installation featuring hand-knit and woven works inspired by familial traditions, including their grandmother's mother’s rag rugs and the drawings and weavings of modern textile pioneer Anni Albers. "Displayed on an architectural frame that can be seen from multiple angles, the intergenerational team privilege different visual perspectives, and highlight the process through which the works are made," writes the museum.

National Nordic Museum, Ballard (Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Sam Gallery Presents: Escape

Take refuge from our chaotic world by admiring serene photographs by John Armstrong, Mel Curtis, and Dan Hawkins.

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (Wednesday-Sunday; opening)

FILM

Cinema Italian Style

Now in its 13th year, SIFF's annual homage to contemporary Italian cinema will be a mix of virtual and in-person screenings, opening with Emma Dante's The Macaluso Sisters (which sees the bond between five siblings grow stronger after an unexpected tragedy) and ending with Paolo Sorrentino's The Hand of God, in which the legendary director excavates the formative experiences of his Neapolitan youth.

SIFF Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Thursday-Sunday) and online

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Restaurant Week

Frugal gourmands everywhere rejoice over Seattle Restaurant Week, which happens twice a year and lets diners tuck into prix-fixe menus at restaurants hoping to lure new customers with singularly slashed prices. The proceedings have adapted a bit in the wake of COVID-19's devastating impact on the restaurant industry: This fall, over 200 restaurants across over 45 cities and neighborhoods in the Seattle area will offer special menus for $20 lunches, $35 and/or $50 dinners, with options for takeout, delivery, and/or dine-in. The lineup this year includes Cafe Munir, Nirmal's, Vendemmia, Rondo, Tamari Bar, Communion/That Brown Girl Cooks!, Sawyer, Revel, Paseo, and other notable favorites.

Various locations (Monday-Saturday)

HALLOWEEN

Georgetown Morgue

Didn't get enough scares last week? This annual haunted village of doom—which takes place in an actual former morgue—will be open for one more weekend.

Georgetown Morgue (Friday-Saturday)

MUSIC

Eagles: Hotel California 2021 Tour

The rock legends will play their iconic album Hotel California from beginning to end plus a set of their greatest hits.

Climate Pledge Arena, Queen Anne (Friday-Saturday)

Earshot Jazz Festival 2021

This year's hybrid Earshot Jazz Festival will provide swingin' in-person and virtual experiences from a lengthy lineup including headlining Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés, featured resident artist Marina Albero, Eugenie Jones, Kareem Kandi World Orchestra, The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, and many more.

Various locations (all week)

SRJO Plays Horace Silver

The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra will open their 2021-22 season with Horace Oliver, who cut his teeth as a member of the Jazz Messengers. Look forward to a melange of hits from Song for My Father, Ecaroh, and other productions.

Kirkland Performance Center (Saturday-Sunday) and online

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers ft. Regi, Roy (Futureman), and Joseph

Five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten will mesmerize you with his bass-playing skills alongside his band.

Jazz Alley, Belltown (Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Masquerade

Can Can's all-new revue sees a cast of salacious characters engaging in forbidden fun, pulling numbers from the company's productions of Bon Bon, Peacock, El Dorado, and more.

Can Can, Downtown (Wednesday-Sunday)

What We Were

Pony World Theatre makes their live performance return with the West Coast premiere of Blake Hackler's award-winning What We Were. The play is set over a span of 20 years, looking at the lives of three sisters who have been impacted by their abusive childhood. When youngest sister Tessa resurfaces after her disappearance 17 years ago, the family is forced to deal with their troubled past head-on and find ways to heal.

12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill (Thursday-Saturday)