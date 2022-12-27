The Top 61 Events in Seattle This Week: Dec 27, 2022-Jan 2, 2023



Holiday hours may vary and venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking event websites before heading out.



TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

FOOD & DRINK

Journey Through Washington Wines

Savor six to eight different Washington wines from various AVAs (American Viticultural Areas) across the state, including Puget Sound, Yakima Valley, Walla Walla, and more. Each wine will be paired with bites prepared by chef Aaron Tekulve.

(Surrell, Madison Valley)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

LIVE MUSIC

Home for the Holidays

Join South Hudson Music Project and The Royal Room as they co-present their annual holiday celebration which features Seattle-born jazz musicians who are back home for the holidays. This year, enjoy performances from Bell Thompson Quintet, Grace Kaste Trio, and Preston Lee Trio.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Sango

DJ/producer Sango, who has worked with artists like Christina Aguilera, Tinashe, and Bryson Tiller, will bring his hip-hop-, Brazilian funk-, and soul-influenced sound back to Seattle for a hometown show.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

2022 Kwanzaa Celebration

The Northwest African American Museum invites families to celebrate Kwanzaa in style at this colorful free gathering, which will feature live music, spoken word sessions, and more. Taking place on the fourth night of Kwanzaa, the celebration will focus on the holiday's principle of ujamaa, a Swahili word that asserts the importance of brotherhood and community.

(Washington Hall, Squire Park)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

LIVE MUSIC

Digable Planets

There’s a Libra in my life that listens to “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” to calm down, requesting it at kickbacks and hangouts. I guess it makes sense—there’s a sense of balance within Digable Planets’ mellow, jazz-rap catalog that could appeal to Libras and non-Libras alike. The hip-hop trio, along with groups like A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul, laid the foundation for alternative hip-hop, combing steady flows over funky, jazzy tracks. Even though the trio—Craig “Doodlebug” Irving, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira, and Seattle’s Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler—initially split in 1995, they’ve been intermittently reuniting ever since. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Futurenova

2023 is SO last century. This pre-NYE dance party encourages you to "release your inner robot and break free" in a neo-future wasteland complete with plenty of chrome, holographic materials, and 3M reflectors.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

Seasons: Milk

"She does the body good, gurl." Marc Jacobs model, elevated drag artiste, and dairy queen Milk will head to Seattle to spill the milky tea and wrap up queer/bar's Seasons series in an avant-garde bow.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Big Burlesque Game Show

What's better than provocative burlesque performers glittering seductively on stage? Answer: those same burlesque performers, but battling it out on a makeshift game show. Teams of local vixens and sultry out-of-towners will take on challenges of wit and cunning to determine who has both brains and beauty.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

COMEDY

Jet City Improv New Year's Eve Bash

Start the new year on a funny foot with two hours of killer improv comedy—hors d'oeuvres and champagne toasts included. Then groove to DJ sets on the dance floor alongside other laugh lovers.

(University Heights Center, Northeast Seattle)

Xtreme Theatresports New Year's Eve Party

Chuckle your way into 2023 at this fast-paced improv battle, where teams of off-the-cuff laugh masters will rely on audience votes to determine the comedy champions. Attendees will score hats, streamers, and a champagne toast at midnight.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

FILM

Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Sing-along

"Rooooooxannnne!" Belt it out to Baz Luhrmann's feverish, theatrical love story Moulin Rouge! at this New Year's Eve screening and sing-along, which promises free "bling rings" and a music video countdown.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

Canlis Space Prom: A New Year's Dance Party

Canlis knows how to throw a party. Seattle’s illustrious fine-dining institution is notorious for its extravagant New Year's Eve blowouts, and this year—a galactic-themed prom—is sure to be no exception. Channel Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century as you dance the night away, and expect plenty of lavish surprises.

(Canlis, East Queen Anne)

Lark New Year's Eve

Beneath the glow of the twinkling lights in Lark's dining room, sit down to a five-course dinner by chef John Sundstrom, with choices like caramelized Belgian endives, seared foie gras, Parmigiano Reggiano risotto, egg yolk and ricotta raviolo, Carman Ranch beef tenderloin, and caramelized quince tarte tatin. Optional add-ons include Shigoku oysters with champagne mignonette and white sturgeon caviar. Plus, you'll even go home with a brunch box for the next day, so you can start the year off on a high note with a potato, egg, and Manchego torta, pimento aioli, and caramel pecan monkey bread.

(Lark, Central District)

Wonderland: A Winter Formal

Close out the year in sparkly style at the Mountaineering Club's winter wonderland-themed formal, which will feature frosty cocktails, passed appetizers, party jams by Jacqui O & Lady Coco and a Sexy Sax, plus “snowfall” and a sparkling toast at midnight.

(Mountaineering Club, Northeast Seattle)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

A Purple New Year's Eve

Party like it's 1999 at this purple-hued New Year's Eve celebration featuring local musicians Funky 2 Death, Melissa Montalto, RocPhizzle, Mark Mattrey, and Woogie "D" as they perform the music of the high priest of pop, Prince.

(Sea Monster Lounge, Wallingford)

Artist Home's 9th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration

For the ninth year running, Artist Home, the Seattle-based talent-buying, event-promoting, and artist-consulting collective, will host a New Year's Eve bash featuring artists with whom they've worked. Dance your way into 2023 with holiday-appropriate covers from members of Seattle bands of the rock, soul, folk, and pop variety, including Smokey Brights, Tomo Nakayama, Thunderpussy, Lisa Prank, Warren Dunes, King Youngblood, and plenty more.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

The Bling Ball

Throw on your flashiest garb and groove into 2023 at this New Year's gala that benefits the local arts and LGBTQ+ communities in Capitol Hill. DJs Black Velveteen, Derek Pavone, Geo Ceal, Joey Webb, LGSP, and Trinitron will hold down the two dance floors with drag performances from Alessandra Hunt, Atasha Manila, Pinay Grigio, and Whispurr Watershadow.

(619 E Pine St, Capitol Hill)

Kalimba: The Spirit of Earth, Wind, & Fire - A New Year's Eve Party!

Nine-piece Earth, Wind, and Fire tribute group Kalimba will help you boogie into the new year with the potent grooves, big-band funk, celestial soul, and smooth harmonies from the iconic group.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

New Years Eve with DJ Riz Rollins

Count down to the new year with legendary Seattle DJ Riz Rollins who will spin a mix of electronic, hip-hop, reggae, and more at this primarily vinyl affair.

(Life On Mars, Capitol Hill)

New Year's Eve with Kenny G

Seattle's curly-haired son (and Franklin High graduate) Kenny G will return for a New Year's Eve celebration, ringing in 2023 with his sexy smooth sax jazz that has managed to stay consistently popular since 1986. Brush up on your knowledge of the hometown hero by watching Penny Lane’s critically acclaimed HBO documentary, Listening to Kenny G, which takes a look at the backlash he's faced from the jazz world.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

New Year's Eve Party at Cuff Complex

Twirl into 2023 at one of Seattle's oldest queer clubs, fully loaded with go-go dancers and resident DJs Alfonso Tan, Morgan J, and Kolman.

(Cuff Complex, Capitol Hill)

New Years Eve at the Roller Disco

Take your disco outfit to the next level by adding a pair of roller skates and gliding right into the new year. Resident Supernova DJs will soundtrack the party with a mix of disco classics and nu-disco favorites.

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center)

New Year's Eve at Sky View Observatory

Channel your inner A-lister at this glitzy soiree hosted at the tallest building in the Pacific Northwest. You'll enjoy lofty views, free non-alcoholic sips, an open bar, snacks, sweets, DJ tunes from Opia Affect, and a champagne toast at midnight.

(Sky View Observatory, Downtown)

New Years Eve at Supernova

Don't be surprised if you walk away coated in sweat and confetti after a night of boogying to DJ sets and live music at this New Year's Eve extravaganza, which will also feature glitter-clad drag performers and eye-popping aerialists.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

New Year's Eve Tango Bash

This "Midnight in Paris"-themed fete is one glamorous place to be on NYE. The festivities will begin with a newcomer's tango lesson, followed by dancing, decadent desserts, and a buffet. Traditional tango music will fill the air, and a swinging performance will end in time for midnight celebrations.

(Dance Underground, Capitol Hill)

Night Bass New Year's Eve: AC Slater, Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y, and Jack Beats

What better way to kick off 2023 than with an evening booming night bass (via AC Slater's signature hybrid of house music, UK garage, and a touch of old-school rave synths and breaks)? The LA-based EDM heavyweight will be joined by the multi-talented electronic soul artist Kaleena Zanders, British DJ Shift K3Y, electronic music project Jack Beats.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

NYE: Bosco's Midnight Request Line

Seattle's very own demon queen will return to the stage to spill the 2023 tea for this New Year's Eve bash. Hosted by Jane Don't, RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 star Bosco will join queer/bar's MX cast for the buzzy party, with tunes spun by DJ Baby Van Beezly.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

Sapphic NYE

Sapphic Seattle will host their first-ever New Year's Eve party with a showstopping lineup of DJs, drag stars, go-go dancers, and burlesque performers. The first half of the night (5-10 pm) will be reserved for sapphic-identifying folks, afterwards, all are welcome.

(Neighbours, Capitol Hill)

SHINE - New Year's Eve 2023

"I don’t mean to be a fatalist here," writes former Stranger music calendar editor Kim Selling, "but the spots of downtown and SLU-adjacent areas we know and love will not last forever, thanks to hungry ghost developers and rapidly expanding corporate campus tumors. For this reason, among many others, Kremwerk should be supported at all costs. So even if the complex’s annual NYE throwdown SHINE weren’t one of your best bets for dance music billing on the biggest party night of the year, I’d still tell you to get your ass to Minor Avenue." The venue’s three stages will be stacked with everything from upbeat house, dark techno, unrepentant disco, and acid camp club music. Don't miss sets from DJs Arel, N SO, Mirin Doja, Wifi, Sepha, and so many more!

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

Slacker's New Years Eve Party And Show

For those that slacked off on finding New Year's Eve plans, this uproarious party should do the trick. Doors will open at 8 pm with sweet treats and libations, followed by a stand-up showcase and champagne toasts at midnight. Then, mingle with other laugh addicts until closing time.

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill)

Sunset New Year's Eve Bash with Smoker Dad, Peyote Ugly, Family Worship Center, and TV Star

Say goodbye and good riddance to 2022 with an impressive lineup of local talent including "Southern fried" rockers Smoker Dad, psych-rock quartet Peyote Ugly, garage rock band Family Worship Center, and alt-country outfit TV Star.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle

This year's fireworks spectacle at the Space Needle promises to be "their biggest celebration ever," with the return of fireworks for the first time since before the pandemic. Get glam and scope out the pyrotechnics in person, or fuel up on champagne at home and tune into the live broadcast, which will have fancy-pants special effects that can only be seen via TV or live stream. Plus, stop by Seattle Center early in the night to catch a free set from Groove Nation inside the Armory, followed by a dance party with DJ Arson Nicki at the Fountain of Light before midnight.

(Space Needle, Uptown)

VICE (Miami Style) in the Flamingo Room

Throw on your pastel pantsuits, people! This gaggy New Year's Eve variety show will ring in 2023 Miami Vice style, complete with stand-up sets from Bobby Higley, Mx. Pucks A'Plenty, and others, plus titillating burlesque sets fit for an '80s soft rock music video. Those who dress on theme will snag a free raffle ticket at the door, and the night will wrap with a midnight countdown set to a funky '80s soundtrack.

(Olmstead, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

FILM

Jeanne Dielman 23, Quai Du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles

If you've come across the nameJeanne Dielman on your Twitter feed recently, it's for good reason—Chantal Akerman's 1975 drama was just awarded the number one slot on Sight & Sound's 2022 critics' poll of the greatest films of all time. Conquering both Vertigo and Citizen Kane for the first time in 60 years, Jeanne Dielman 23, Quai Du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles is the only film directed by a woman to ever reach a top ten position in the poll. What better way to ring in the new year than by watching the three-and-a-half-hour film in all its avant-garde, fiercely feminist glory?

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Morvern Callar

In this eerie Scottish flick by Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin), a young supermarket worker's life is transformed when she steals a manuscript from her boyfriend, who died by suicide. Claiming the work as her own, Morvern Callar escapes to Spain, but a shadow of guilt looms over her life. The 2002 flick is set to a perfect soundtrack of moody electronica by Aphex Twin and Boards of Canada.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The Breakfast Club: New Years Day

Do you find yourself wanting more after the clock strikes midnight? Luckily for you, Monkey Loft will host their 12th annual New Year's Day party, featuring three stages, and 12 hours (!) of nonstop music. Electronic duo Wajatta, consisting of A-list DJ, musician, and comedian Reggie Watts and producer John Tejada, will headline with tracks from their 2020 album, Don't Let Get You Down, alongside whimsical electronic outfit Fungineers, longtime soul DJ Heathe, and many more.

(Monkey Loft, SoDo)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Polar Bear Plunge 2023

Earn the ultimate bragging rights (and a commemorative badge of courage) at this frigid plunge, where cold-blooded participants will wade neck-deep into the icy waters at Matthews Beach. Because who needs body heat?! If you prefer to start 2023 with warm refreshments, food trucks, and photo booths, you're in luck—attendees are welcome to stay on shore and watch people shiver.

(Matthews Beach, Northeast Seattle)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

26th Annual Model Train Festival

In our opinion, trains represent all things wintry and magical–maybe it's their soothing chugga-chugga sounds, their plumes of smoke, or the romantic notion of snuggling up in a vintage train car à la Hercule Poirot. (Just us?) Indulge in some train magic at this model train festival, where regional railroad clubs will share their intricate room-sized layouts throughout the Washington State History Museum.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Tuesday-Sunday)

FILM

Babylon

Damien Chazelle's glittery tale of '20s Los Angeles decadence features an ensemble cast of Hollywood heavy hitters like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Olivia Wilde. The cacophonous, epic tale channels the glamour and excess of the era, and critics are torn—some refer to the film as "phenomenal filmmaking" (Variety), while other outlets describe the film as "a bloated mess" (Paste Magazine). See for yourself!

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Tuesday-Thursday)

Empire of Light

Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes's Empire of Light stars unproblematic fave Olivia Colman as a troubled woman working at a scenic cinema on the English seaside. Master cinematographer Roger Deakins, whose vision you'll recognize from Blade Runner 2049 and 1917, adds stunning visuals to the soulful tale.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

Eo

Inspired by Robert Bresson's 1966 film Au Hasard Balthazar, renowned Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski's Eo follows an inquisitive donkey on a trek through the European countryside, where he experiences a wide range of emotions and human interactions. The film does contain some depictions of animal cruelty, but if you can stomach it, Eo is rumored to be brilliant—the film already boasts a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and won the Jury Prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

The Eternal Daughter

Joanna Hogg's elegant, wintry horror stars the ever-beguiling Tilda Swinton in a twisty tale of familial memories and long-buried secrets. Set within the echoing halls of a creaky old hotel, the A24 flick was described as "a lovely and haunted dream of a movie" by The New York Times.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday-Sunday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Tuesday-Monday)

The Rules of the Game

Cinema auteur Jean Renoir's melancholy satire classic follows a bourgeois cast in France at the beginning of World War II. The Rules of the Game offers up a scathing critique of corruption and wealth, and original audiences weren't happy; cuts to the film were demanded upon its 1939 release, and the original negative was destroyed in the war. This reconstructed version will screen at SIFF Cinema Uptown in a fresh 4K restoration.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

The Whale

True to his provocateur style, Darren Aronofsky's latest flick has already generated a polarizing response. Roxane Gay described The Whale, which follows a withdrawn English teacher's endeavors to reconnect with his estranged daughter, as "a gratuitous, self-aggrandizing fiction at best" with "a demeaning portrayal of a fat man." The Daily Telegraph disagreed, giving the film a perfect rating and praising Brendan Fraser as "seal[ing] his comeback in a sensational film of rare compassion."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

GEEK & GAMING

Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine

The first of its kind in the United States, this traveling exhibit explores the "evolution and potential" of artificial intelligence, presenting cutting-edge science and technology that encourages visitors (especially tech-happy Seattleites) to consider how AI might impact their futures.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Monday)

PERFORMANCE

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Friday)

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

Journey to the lascivious Land of the Sweets at this showy burlesque spectacle, which will return for its 16th season with more sugar plum sexiness and swinging tunes by The Nutcracker Nonette.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Baz Luhrmann's sparkly world hits the theatrical stage in this musical directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers. You probably already know the plot of the romantic drama set in turn-of-the-century Paris, so just sit back and thrill your eyeballs with the glamour of the show—Moulin Rouge! brings new meaning to the word "extra."

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Paddington Saves Christmas

Paddington Bear will once again don his blue duffle coat and bright-red hat for this holiday comedy, which sees the beloved, accident-prone bear on a chaotic journey to make marmalade jam.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

Olivier Award-nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner present this "unauthorized Harry experience," which crams all seven Harry Potter books into a rapid-fire, uproarious 70-minute production. J.K. Rowling be damned—Potted Potter focuses on horcruxes, Hufflepuffs, and all of the things that still make the fantasy series great.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, Tuesday-Sunday)

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

It's all Darcys and Bennets in this clever, Christmassy take on Jane Austen's elaborate Regency world. (Can't get enough of charming, Austen-inspired theater? Check out the improvised performance Austen Unbound after this!)

(Taproot Theatre, Greenwood, Tuesday-Friday)

VISUAL ART

A rhythm, a glow, a softening of surface: Carol Summers

Late printmaker, art professor, and World War II veteran Carol Summers's complex woodcuts take center stage in this solo exhibition, which sheds light on his compositional focus and bright, dynamic vision. A rhythm, a glow, a softening of surface aims to function as a "spiritual salve" for gray winter days, and we think it does the trick.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday)

everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt.

Everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt. grapples with the incredible paradoxes of human experience, considering the contradictions of trauma, beauty, cruelty, and love. The exhibition, which derives its name from a line in Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five, compiles moving image installation works from the Henry's collection, including pieces by Rashid Johnson, Kaari Upson, Lutz Bacher, Sue DeBeer, and Candice Breitz.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

Grey Magic

Curated by gallerist Dawna Holloway, Grey Magic is a potent potion that "cast[s] a spell of contemporary sensuousness." The group exhibition of 14 artists (including local fave Emily Counts and multimedia artist Joe Feddersen, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes) draws from the natural world in beadwork, painting, ceramics, and other mediums.

(studio e, Georgetown, Friday-Saturday)

GUM BABY: Tariqa Waters

Tariqa Waters, contemporary artist and founding owner of Martyr Sauce Pop Art Museum and Gallery, presents glass sculptures and subversive imagery in GUM BABY. The immersive installation and "temporary memorial to the assured" references the distorted tall tales of Americana; Waters calls out contradictions through a larger-than-life, technicolor aesthetic.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

Hollaback to the Future: Afrofuturism Dimensions

Curated by hip-hop-inspired artist Moses Sun, Hollaback to the Future: Afrofuturism Dimensions compiles works by 20 artists from Seattle to Ghana who construct and explore speculative Black futures through painting, photography, digital art, and installation. (If Afrofuturism is your jam, don't miss Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design .)

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

Kiki Elice Turner, Rik'isha Taylor, Rontherin Ratliff, and Darryl DeAngelo Terrell

Wa Na Wari's dynamic new exhibition features multimedia works by artists Rik’isha Taylor and Kiki Elice Turner, queer femme photographer and videographer Darryl DeAngelo Terrell, and New Orleans-based artist Rontherin Ratliff.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

Makers of A New World: The American and European Avant Garde, 1915-1965

This carefully curated show of 16 avant-garde artists is all about Art with a capital A—think huge names like Picasso, Calder, Miro, and Dalí alongside Rudolf Bauer, Rolph Scarlett, and Jimmy Ernst. It's an art history lesson disguised as an exhibition; Makers of A New World deftly illustrates the progression of modernist art in the first half of the 20th century, including key works from non-objective, surrealist, cubist, futurist, expressionist, and post-war movements.

(Frederick Holmes and Company, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, all week)

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation—perfect for the holiday season.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Tuesday-Monday)