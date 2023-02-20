The Top 77 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 20-26, 2023



Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Roots

Listen up kids: The Roots’ importance goes wayyyy beyond their role as house band on The Tonight Show. To witness Questlove and Black Thought lead the nine-piece band live is more than just a “good” show—it’s an eclectic, jazz-infused experience that’ll cement Black Thought as one of the most skilled, entertaining, and versatile MCs of all time. If you need further proof of Black Thought’s dominance as a lyricist, head on over to his masterful 10-minute freestyle on Hot 97 with Funk Flex. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

TUESDAY

COMEDY

Nick Thune

Seattle-raised comedian and actor Nick Thune, who you might've caught on Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 or in his Netflix comedy special Folk Hero, will drop by his drizzly hometown for more absurdist, deadpan humor and zingy one-liners.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Bayside: Just Like Home

Although I'm not eager to admit it, I've always had a bit of a soft spot for Bayside. They're reliably the best band on awful pop-punk tour packages, and their covers of songs like the Smoking Popes "Megan" and "Movin' Out" by Billy Joel indicate a strong pop sensibility and appreciation percolating under that Warped Tour luster. MORGAN TROPER

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Tourist

In a roundabout way, you’ve heard Tourist; the artist otherwise known as William Phillips co-wrote Sam Smith's “Stay with Me” and won a Grammy for it. But his own solo work is subtly expressive, atmospheric, beat-light electro with the odd vocal splices and found sounds. LEILANI POLK

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Weird, Wild, and Wonderful Wednesdays: My Boyfriend's Back

Presented by genre film festival Make Believe Seattle (which hits theaters next month!), this screening of Bob Balaban's zombie teen dream My Boyfriend's Back celebrates the cult flick's 30th anniversary. In our opinion, there are three reasons to watch the film. Reason one: back in '93, TheSeattle Times reported that "simply put, absolutely none of it works," so frankly, we're intrigued. Reason two: Philip Seymour Hoffman makes a surprise appearance in the film, which is a solid excuse to watch anything. Reason three: The Last of Us just has us in an "undead" mood. If any of these reasons sound reasonable to you, don't miss it.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Dave Holland Trio with Kevin Eubanks and Eric Harland

David Holland is an ever-evolving jazz bassist, composer, and bandleader who has lent innovations to the genre for more than fifty years. Garnering multiple Grammy awards, he has participated in many trailblazing projects, including his acclaimed big band, avant-garde quartet Circle (with Chick Corea and Barry Altschul), and most notably in Miles Davis' fusion-era electric band. Catch the living legend accompanied by jazz-fusion guitarist Kevin Eubanks (former leader of Jay Leno's Primetime Band) and celebrated drummer Eric Harland.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

DXARTS Winter Concert: A La Rcherche D'une Musique Concrète – 75 Years of Acousmatic Music

The Center for Digital Arts and Experimental Media will celebrate the 75th anniversary of musique concrète, a form of experimental music composition (birthed in 1948 by Pierre Schaeffer) defined by its use of recorded sound as raw material. Belgian electroacoustic music composer Annette Vande Gorne will play a program of recent work from pioneers of the genre such as François Bayle and Francis Dhomont.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

Hiatus Kaiyote

Aussie jazz-funk ensemble Hiatus Kaiyote will take the stage in support of their new remix album Mood Variant, which press materials describe as a "collection of flips, reworks, and remixes of their world-acclaimed Mood Valiant." They will be joined by Richmond, VA-based project Butcher Brown with a set of hip-hop-, funk-, rock-, and soul-infused jazz.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Mod Sun and Stand Atlantic and Tom The Mail Man

Minnesota-born emo rapper Mod Sun, or as we know him Avril Lavigne's IRL sk8r boi, will roll through town supporting his new album, God Save the Teen, which features intriguing (and questionable) song titles like "Avril's Song" and "Courtney Fucked Kurt."

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Syren Nagakyrie presents The Disabled Hiker's Guide to Western Washington and Oregon: Outdoor Adventures Accessible by Car, Wheelchair, and on Foot

The "first book of its kind to consider the diverse needs of disabled people in the outdoors," social activist and Disabled Hikers founder Syren Nagakyrie's The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon is a seminal handbook of 60 drive-up and wheelchair-accessible adventures. Nagakyrie will lead a free presentation on the much-needed guide at this event.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Ari Shaffir

Between hosting the podcasts Skeptic Tank and Punch Drunk Sports and appearing regularly on The Joe Rogan Experience, Ari Shaffir sure does a lot of chatting. The conversational comic will drop by Seattle with more gravelly, controversial stand-up.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Liza Treyger

Liza Treyger, the sneaky-smart host of That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, recently appeared in Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island. Catch the noted baby hater on stage at this performance, where we hope she has more dispatches from her friend group of "old ladies on molly."

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Salish Sea Early Music Festival

If period-specific chamber music from six different centuries sounds like your vibe, then say hello to the 2023 season of the Salish Sea Early Music Festival which highlights ancient instruments like the renaissance recorder, eight-keyed flute, and harpsichord. The festival continues this month with a Viennese Biedermeier serenade performed by guitarist Oleg Timofeyev, violist Lindsey Strand-Polyak, and flutist Jeffrey Cohan.

(Faith Lutheran Church, Northeast Seattle)

Samia: Honey Tour with Tommy Lefroy

Singer-songwriter Samia gained widespread acclaim for her impressive vocals and confessional songwriting—her wit and self-deprecating humor shine through on her debut album, Baby. On her latest album, Honey, she tapped into something more emotional by taking inspiration from themes of mental health and self-help, which we can all relate to after the past few years.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Sergio Mendes

If you walk into any record store, it won't take you long to find one of Sergio Mendes's top-selling albums. Throughout his six-decade-long career, he has pioneered the bossa nova and Latin-pop genres with his band Brasil ’66. His most recent album, In the Key of Joy, follows suit, but this time with contemporary inspirations.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Skegss

Australian garage rock trio will lend Seattle some much-needed sunshine with their laid-back riffs and surf style. They will support their acclaimed 2021 album, Rehearsal, which draws lyrical inspiration from their favorite stand-up comedians as well as their pets.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour

The Swedish princess of dark pop Tove Lo (pronounced Too-veh-Loo) will bring her Dirt Femme tour to Seattle, supporting her new album of the same name, which Pitchfork called "the first Tove Lo album you can play for your grandparents." Don't miss an opening set from electropop artist Slayyyter.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Matt Ruff

Hold on to your Shoggoth! Matt Ruff, who penned the critically acclaimed novel-turned-TV show Lovecraft Country, will return to Elliott Bay in celebration of the book's newly released sequel, The Destroyer of Worlds: A Return to Lovecraft Country. The highly anticipated tome was described as a "virtuoso blend of horror, action, and humor" by Publisher's Weekly.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Tacoma Arts Live presents: Baldwin vs. Buckley Debate

On February 18, 1965, a massive crowd packed into the Cambridge Union in Cambridge, England to hear civil rights powerhouse James Baldwin debate conservative crank William F. Buckley Jr., a fierce critic of the social justice movement. The historic conflict will be restaged at the Washington State History Museum to revisit and reflect upon the words and ideas of the pair. The production ponders how Baldwin's call for "moral revolution" and Buckley's stark commitment to the racist status quo are still observable today.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Ed Hill Presents Stupid Ed: An Off-Off Broadway Preview

Taiwanese Canadian comic Ed Hill will present this one-hour follow-up to his lauded Amazon Prime stand-up special Candy & Smiley. Stupid Ed is surprisingly thoughtful and heartwarming for a comedy show—Hill will reflect on his relationships with the women in his life and describes the challenges and lessons he has learned as a first-generation immigrant.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

Kountry Wayne: Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour

Wayne Colley (aka Kountry Wayne) has been steadily building buzz since 2014, when his first viral Facebook post led to millions of followers across platforms and cameo comedy segments with Ludacris, Mike Epps, Charlamagne tha God, and Lamar Odom. The "master comic storyteller" prides himself on "cutting-edge yet clean, curse-free material," but he'll still tell student loan officers what's up.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips

Wry-witted Emmy-winner and tasteless favorite Sarah Silverman needs no introduction. She'll head to Paramount Theatre with more of the gross-out, "aggressively dumb" (her words!) comedy—with hints of political commentary—for which she's known and loved.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Botch

Hot off the heels of their new single "One Twenty Two," the Tacoma-hailing mathcore, hardcore, and metal band Botch will play their first shows in twenty years, promoting the reissue of their 1999 album, We Are The Romans.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Elderbrook: Little Love Tour

British electronic musician Elderbrook, who has toured with acts like Odesza, Rüfüs Du Sol, and Jungle, will head out on a headlining tour to showcase his emotive, dance-focused tunes that explore the "sensitive and introspective themes of identity, mental well-being, and parenthood." Don't miss opening sets from kindred beat wizards NASAYA and Erez.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Storm Large

Renowned singer-songwriter, Pink Martini member, and former America’s Got Talent contestant Storm Large will return with a splashy evening of jazz ballads and cabaret magic.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dungeons and Drag Queens!

Described as "fantasy and hilarity on a magical journey" by the South Seattle Emerald, drag queens of the bard, druid, and paladin variety play the legendary tabletop game of monsters and mayhem in this recurring show. Mysterious Dungeon Master Paul Curry will lead the way through a collaborative storytelling adventure.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

SATURDAY

FILM

James Baldwin Abroad

Former Stranger editor-in-chief Christopher Frizzelle described James Baldwin's reputation as "grow[ing] with each passing year, especially because he channeled his perceptions of white supremacy into timeless articulations of the evil lurking beneath America’s premises." This program of three newly restored '60s- and '70s-era documentary shorts spotlights the legendary author and civil rights activist, with an emphasis on his influence abroad.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Alki Beach Winter Food Truck & Beerfest

As daredevils attempt the annual Polar Plunge into the punishingly icy waters of Puget Sound, the Mobile Food Rodeo will provide warming sustenance for plungers and onlookers alike with plenty of food trucks, plus beers on tap from a dozen local breweries. All proceeds will go towards Special Olympics.

(The Alki Bathhouse, Alki)

SAD Winter Beer Fest

Stave off the winter blues with Figurehead Brewing's SAD (Strong and Dark) Outdoor Winter Beer Festival, which will feature plenty of hearty beers, live music, warm German-style pretzels from Kaffeeklatsch, and steaming bowls from Midnite Ramen.

(Figurehead Brewing, Interbay)

Winterhop Brewfest

At this annual festival, join hordes of other beer lovers to try Pacific Northwest brews from over 30 breweries and take in local music in various downtown Ellensburg businesses and venues.

(Downtown Ellensburg)

LIVE MUSIC

Auburn Symphony: Movie Mixtape - Film Music from the '80s & '90s

The Auburn Symphony will play a selection of '80s and '90s film scores—you’ll hear recognizable melodies from Jurassic Park, Beauty and the Beast, Chariots of Fire, and more that are suitable for a nostalgic date night or an evening of family fun.

(Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center)

Dope Music Festival

Described as a "lifestyle event and concert tailored for the trendsetters of the millennial age," Dope Music Festival will take over the arena with a star-studded lineup of hip-hop and R&B artists and DJs including "Snowman" rapper Jeezy, DJ K-Phil, Basskids, Clemm Rishad, Ill Chris, Money Reese, P Washington, and Charma. The event will be hosted by renowned comedian Nate Jackson.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Dumpstaphunk ft. Jon Cleary

New Orleans-based funk ensemble Dumpstaphunk, led by cousins Ivan and Ian Neville (offspring of the Neville Brothers), will bring a slice of the Crescent City to the PNW just in time for Mardi Gras.

(Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds)

GeorgeFest 2023

An all-star cast of Seattle's musicians will pay tribute to the underrated Beatle George Harrison on what would have been his 80th birthday. Look forward to members of local bands like Apple Jam, the Nowhere Men, Wings N Things, Petty Thief, Wasted on the Way, Kings of Hollywood, and more performing songs from his prolific catalog.

(Historic Everett Theater, Everett)

Ground Hum

Expand your mind with a cozy winter celebration of experimental music, dance, and installation art with live performances from electronic musician Strategy, avant-garde Lori Goldston, ambient artist Patricia Wolf, experimental pop project enereph, techno producer tondiue, IVVY & Pascal, Selene, Hans Anderson, and nohup, along with installations from Gia Valente and Kate Van Ness. This converted industrial warehouse may be chilly, so tea and hot soup will be provided!

(TBA, Downtown)

J Boog

Samoan singer-songwriter J Boog combines the music of his Polynesian upbringing with Jamaican reggae and a sprinkle of rock and hip-hop for a unique sound that transcends genre. He will be joined by Hawaii-born reggae artist Likkle Jordan.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Sound Off! 2023

Now in its 22nd year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will give local, under-21 bands a chance to take the center stage at the Sky Church, complete with a light show, sound engineers, and droves of roaring fans. Throughout these three nights, each band will show off the original music that they've been brewing during their year-long mentoring program.

(MoPOP, Uptown)

The Ballroom Thieves with MAITA

Supporting their latest album, Clouds, Boston-based folk-rock duo the Ballroom Thieves will bring their contrasting sunny-sounding tunes and melancholy lyricism to Seattle. Indie-rock project MAITA, led by Portland-based singer-songwriter Maria Maita-Keppeler, will get the night started with a solo performance.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

And That's Why We Drink Podcast

Fans of creep-out comedy will dig the mega-successful podcast And That's Why We Drink, which blends research into real-life true crime cases with tales of the paranormal for a spine-tingling good time.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

The Black Drag Show 2023

Catch local Black drag superstars like Hot Pink Shade, Diamond Lil, Beyoncé Black St. James, and others on stage for this family-friendly dragstravaganza in honor of Black History Month.

(Seattle City Hall, Pioneer Square)

Smokus Pocus: A 420 Magic Show

Life is hard, and sometimes the only thing better than a THC-induced chill sesh is being stoned while performers do trippy magic tricks. (If staying sober is more your speed, Smokus Pocus still promises to be pretty damn cool.) Shrug off a long week of stress at this performance, where you'll watch mind readers, disappearing acts, and other magical mysteries.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Polar Plunge

Earn the ultimate bragging rights at this frigid plunge, where cold-blooded participants will wade neck-deep into the icy waters at Alki Beach. Because who needs body heat?! Attendees are welcome to stay on shore and watch people shiver, or jump in the water to support "7,500+ athletes with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities across our state."

(The Alki Bathhouse, Alki)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Jack Whitehall: Jackarse Tour

Award-winning actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, who you may have spotted in Bad Education, Jungle Cruise, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and laugh-out-loud family travelogue show Travels with My Father, hits Seattle with more deadpan British humor.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Cass McCombs

Mercury writer Leilani Polk wrote: "Cass McCombs has that vocal quality that sounds like he’s not trying hard at all, effortless and occasionally breathy and spacious. He makes singer-songwriter fare that feels dusty and worn and warm, whose maker you can picture having that sort of tousled, just-out-of-bed, never-brushed-but-probably-washed sort of hair. It’s easygoing folkadelia, not hard to like, and maybe you’ll love it, because it reminds you of something on the tip of your brain that you just can’t place. RIYL: John Cale, Kurt Vile, Phosphorescent." He will play tracks from his latest album, Heartmind, alongside New York-based indie rock band Weak Signal.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Thee Sacred Souls with Jalen Ngonda

With a smooth sound that takes cues from vintage R&B, San Diego-based trio Thee Sacred Souls landed a record deal with legendary neo-soul label Daptone after their first handful of live performances. They will support their debut self-titled album, which earned them A-list fans like Gary Clark Jr., Princess Nokia, and Timbaland, alongside like-minded labelmate Jalen Ngonda.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: Mesoamerica Illuminated

Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel, a leading art historian and microarcheologist (cool job alert!!!), will share her research on the textures, colors, and techniques of millennia-old Mexican and Central American artworks. What do these works tell us about life in ancient Mayan culture? Find out at Mesoamerica Illuminated, presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the efforts of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Matteo Lane

Well-fed funnyman Matteo Lane will drop by Seattle to serve up his own recipe for success: quick-witted comedy inspired by his Italian upbringing, The Barefoot Contessa, and more. (Carbonara sadly not included.)

(Neptune Theatre, University District, Thursday-Friday)

EXHIBIT

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

FILM

18th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest will premiere an all-new lineup of sexy films featuring all genders and orientations at On the Boards this year. Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen—scope out the sex-positive fest in person for a perfect post-Valentines Day treat.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

11th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

For the last decade, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) has brought compelling Asian American independent films to the Pacific Northwest. This year’s festival is no exception, featuring a variety of buzzy standouts (including Finding Her Beat and Liquor Store Dreams), plus a robust shorts program, locally made flicks, and more in a hybrid format.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. Remaining specials include “Unc’s Fried Chicken Sandwich” (fried chicken with black-eyed pea hummus, bacon aioli, grilled onions, tomato, butter lettuce, and herbed Grand Central Bakery foccacia) from Kristi Brown of Communion (February 20); the "Paju Jr." (Royal Ranch beef patty, American cheese, kalbi sauce, kimchi cucumber coleslaw, gochujang aioli, and Lil Woody’s bun) from Bill Jeong of Paju (February 21-27); and the “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley (February 28-March 6).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Ninth Annual Black & Brew Imperial Stout Celebration

Watershed has hoarded a wealth of "delicious, decadent, and eclectic" black brews over the year and is ready to unleash 15 of them at this event to propel you into dark beer nirvana. A takeout sampler with exclusive custom glassware is also available.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, Monday-Tuesday)

Northwest Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week, a national culinary campaign founded in Houston in 2016 with the goal of shining a light on local Black-owned businesses, is returning for its third annual event in the Northwest region. Several local restaurants, such as Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, Pam's Kitchen, Taste of the Caribbean, and Conscious Eatery, are participating with prix-fixe menus, specials, and more.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

Red Wine & Chocolate

Revel in the decadent combination of red wine and chocolate at Chelan's annual celebration. Participating wineries will offer special chocolate and red wine pairings, special activities, discounts, and more.

(Lake Chelan Wine Valley, Friday-Sunday)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Kremwerk 9-Year Anniversary

Celebrate nine years of the Kremwerk complex with a two-day birthday bash featuring three rooms of live music, DJs, dancing, and drag performances. The lineup includes music from musclecars, UNIIQU3, AC Ranger, Brit Hansen, Ca$h Bandicoot, Cousin Chris, Ellie Dodger, N SO, Sepha, and Sis Girl, with even more showstoppers.

(Kremwerk-Timbre Room-Cherry Complex, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Carmela Full of Wishes

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Matt de la Peña, this adaptation of Carmela Full of Wishes follows a young girl whose chance encounter with a dandelion on her birthday means she must devise the perfect wish.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

House of Hearts

This luscious new choreographed performance at Can Can will see curious cabaret performers professing their feelings and shirking tradition in the name of love. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

Into the Woods

The Tony-winning musical fairytale mashup Into the Woods, which blends Brothers Grimm magic with transcendent tunes by Stephen Sondheim, will get some love from The 5th Avenue Theatre for a complicated "happily ever after."

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Lauren Weedman BLOWS

Lauren Weedman, star of HBO comedy series Looking, searches for a "third act" in the part-scripted, part-improvised show BLOWS, which casts a light on the oft-invisible stage of later adulthood when divorce, menopause, single motherhood, and financial doom comingle. If it sounds like a bummer, that may be partially true—but Weedman's wry, contemporary perspective also offers a glimpse of what survival can look like as circumstances change for creatives in an increasingly isolated and digitized society.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Saturday-Sunday)

Metamorphoses

Described as "fresh, thrilling, and twisted" by Time Out London, this inventive interpretation of Ovid's epic poems directed by Shana Cooper will be performed by a quartet of actors using "pure forms of theatrical storytelling." The mysterious blend of recognizable and rarely heard myths aims to unearth transformative human experiences.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

A bucolic English village can't be cozy for long if Hercule Poirot is afoot, and indeed, the mustachioed detective stumbles across blackmail, deception, and murderous betrayal amid the seemingly peaceful townspeople in this theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1926 classic The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini Fest

Kicking off the first of four public performances this week, the Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini Fest "highlights spontaneity," blending world premieres by the Seattle-based Khambatta Dance Company and the German-based Tchekpo Dance Company with collaborative works that the talented dancers created over only a few days' time.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

Sense and Sensibility

Come for the sisterly gossip and stay for the dashing John Willoughby in this zany, playful adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Directed by Jes Spencer, the production (which is studded with a mix of contemporary pop songs) follows sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne as they navigate the stressful social mores of 19th-century Britain.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Set in '60s-era Greenwich Village, this funny, socially informed production (penned by Lorraine Hansberry, the first African American woman to have a play performed on Broadway) follows an "aging idealist" whose morals are tested by a series of events within his bohemian community.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Tuesday-Saturday)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

(Sodo Park, SoDo, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr.: Rosa Parks Series

Detroit-based printer, book artist, and papermaker Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr. is well-known for his pointed social and political critique, which takes on new power when applied to his practice of creating print multiples. Using eco-friendly materials and handset type, Kennedy's works have a vibrant but lo-fi feel; his Rosa Parks series spotlights the civil rights activist's vision with layered quotes and bold compositions.

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, Monday-Sunday)

Barry Johnson: for real though

Barry Johnson is all over the city. Perhaps you have seen his abstract work on the sides of the Midtown Building on 23rd and Union or the statue of Dr. James Washington just around the corner or the "E" in the Black Lives Matter street mural on Capitol Hill. Johnson has been BUSY these last couple of years. That's what makes his Winston Wächter debut show, for real though, all the more impressive in how expressive and urgent it feels. Composed mainly of self-portraits, Johnson's vibrant exhibition at the South Lake Union gallery explores the interiority and intimacy of identity. "A lot of my figurative work is a form of protest," he told Crosscut's Margo Vansynghel. There's an artist reception on Saturday should you want to chat with Johnson himself, but—pro tip—try visiting on a weekday. It's nice to have the gallery to yourself. It gives you more space to think. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Black Invention in 3 Parts

Presenting works by August Oaks, writer and artist J K Chukwu, and curator Brittney Frantece, Black Invention in 3 Parts dabbles in intriguing speculative territory. Each creative imagines "Black otherworldly existences and beings" through literary and visual mediums, embracing the unknown with open arms. (Expect underworlds, exoplanets, and black holes.)

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Bleak Beauty

Koplin Del Rio's latest group exhibition conjures the overcast days of late winter with an eclectic mix of sculpture and two-dimensional works rendered in moody blacks and grays.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

Bloom!

If you're fully entrenched in the February blahs, don't miss Bloom!, which grants viewers a vibrant glimpse of the blossoms coming soon. Artists Troy Gua and Stephen Rock herald the coming of spring with this exhibition of energetic floral compositions and "kaleidoscopic close-ups."

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Glen Alps: Creator of the Collagraph

As a beloved University of Washington printmaking professor (and inventor of the collagraph!), Glen Alps developed a distinctive intersection between printmaking and collage that is still widely practiced today. Emphasizing the texture and layering found in Alps's printmaking work, this exhibition is a testament to his unique vision and luminous abstract approach.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Have You Eaten?

Curated by Ballard-based artist Rya Wu, Slip Gallery's latest group exhibition Have You Eaten explores Asian "diasporic identity and otherness" through a series of poignant questions related to home and belonging.

(Slip Gallery, Belltown, Monday-Sunday)

Johnny Friedlaender: Harmonious Abstraction

Twentieth-century visionary Johnny Friedlaender, who described himself as a "painter who engraves," inspired countless printmakers with his moody, pensive compositions and surrealist subject matter. This retrospective of Friedlaender's work emphasizes his expressive vision, which was inspired by everything from musical references to his years of imprisonment in a Nazi concentration camp.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday)

Monyee Chau and Tu'er Shen: a Lunar New Year installation

Located in the windows of Grocery Studios on Beacon Hill, Walk Up Gallery is accessible 24/7, making it a perfect stopping spot on long walks at any time of day. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Seattle-based artist Monyee Chau transformed WUG's windows in an exhibition dedicated to the story of Tu'er Shen, a Chinese rabbit deity who is the patron and protector of same-sex couples. In one window is a poster of Tu'er Shen depicted as a trans man—with rabbit ears!!!—seated on a peach, surrounded by wisps of smoke and jade rings, and holding white lilies. Behind him is the Chinese word for "double happiness." In the other window, Chau installed a floating mobile of ceramic sculptures and fabric with text explaining the importance of Tu'er Shen. Go check it out! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(The Grocery Studios, North Beacon Hill, Monday-Sunday; closing)

Moon Lee: Finding Home—A Selection of My Observations and Experiences

Informed by her Korean American identity, Moon Lee's monographs and layered prints explore everything from the impacts of COVID-19 to the dynamics of inclusion and exclusion in contemporary society. In her solo exhibition Finding Home, the artist's works feel like small narratives hinting at complex inner conflicts.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Preston Wadley: Abstract Truth

Preston Wadley, Professor Emeritus of Fine Arts at Cornish College of the Arts, presents this solo exhibition of photography and art books that showcase his ongoing investigations into race, identity, and local history.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Saturday-Sunday; closing)