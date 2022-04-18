The Top 80 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 18-24, 2022

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.
MONDAY
FILM
The Lure
This twisty, feral fairytale by Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska centers two mermaid sisters pulled ashore by the allure of glamorous nightclubs, music, and performance. When one of the sisters falls in love with a human, their lives on land unravel into a chaotic, grimy game of survival.
(Grand Illusion, University District)
MUSIC
Bob Mould: Distortion and Blue Hearts
Former Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould will play a solo electric set of songs from his 40+ year career in support of his retrospective box set Distortion and latest album Blue Hearts.
(Triple Door, Downtown)
Kyle
Cali-born rapper Kyle is known for his optimistic rhymes and feel-good production that have led him to collaborations with big names like Chance the Rapper, Lil Yachty, G-Eazy, and Kehlani.
(Neptune Theatre, University District)
Ministry with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity
Back in 2017, former Mercury contributor Chris Sutton wrote of the groundbreaking industrial band: "The long journey of Ministry has transformed the dark wave pioneers into soul-destroying digital horror mavens. Classics like “Jesus Built My Hotrod” introduced the mainstream to the band’s sonic brutalism and inspired a new generation of aspiring cyber degenerates." The band will be joined with opening sets from PNW doom-grunge gods The Melvins and heavy metal outfit Corrosion of Conformity.
(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)
The Magnetic Fields
Stephin Merritt sounds like a hunchback singing Cole Porter songs from a bell tower in the city of true romance, and I love him every second for it. He and his Magnetic Fields have made a career out of stress-testing the diamond-cut pop song. They distort the fuck out of it, dunk it in irony, sandblast it with spite—and yet each one comes out gleaming and impossible to resist. The songs work every time because their pleasures—witty rhymes and arrangements, beginning-middle-end storytelling—are ancient. RICH SMITH
(Moore Theatre, Belltown)
READINGS & TALKS
Clyde W. Ford: Black Lives and the Making of White Power and Wealth
Clyde W. Ford draws from his background as a psychotherapist and mythologist to develop a uniquely layered writing voice. Compiling compelling research in his newest book, Of Blood and Sweat: Black Lives and the Making of White Power and Wealth, Ford presents an enlightening perspective on the wage disparities and history of exploitation of Black labor within US institutions.
(Town Hall, First Hill)
Emily St. John Mandel
Emily St. John Mandel's immersive, layered storytelling journeys from Vancouver Island to a future moon colony in Sea of Tranquility, her latest novel. As her characters encounter pandemics across centuries and space, St. John Mandel's imaginative, tender style tells a timely tale of human perseverance.
(Central Library, Downtown)
VISUAL ART
The Art of Christina Quarles: Virtual Conversation
Christina Quarles's long-limbed figures twist and contort, seeming to want to escape their skin. Using playful trompe l’oeil elements and text fragments pulled from pop culture, Quarles explores the ambiguities of life in a body. The LA-based artist's current exhibition Like Add to a List is her largest solo presentation to date. Black Embodiments Studio founder and director Kemi Adeyemi and scholar Uri McMillan will meet in virtual conversation to consider the aspects of race, gender, and sexuality in Quarles's complex work.
(Virtual via Frye Art Museum)
TUESDAY
MUSIC
Rina Sawayama: The Dynasty Tour
Fresh off the release of her Dirty Hit-issued debut album, Sawayama, and Charli XCX collab “Beg for You,” the Japanese-born, London-based singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama brings her eclectic blend of mainstream pop, R&B, and nu-metal to town as part of her Dynasty Tour.
(Neptune Theatre, University District)
Seattle Symphony: Beethoven & Shostakovich
Soak up the whimsical sounds of Shostakovich's Ninth String Quartet and Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 11 performed by the masterful musicians of the Seattle Symphony.
(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)
READINGS & TALKS
Personal as Prelude: A Poetry Reading with Gabrielle Bates, Julia Guez, Luther Hughes, Dujie Tahat, and Tess Taylor
Contemporary poets Dujie Tahat, Luther Hughes, Gabrielle Bates, Tess Taylor, and Julia Guez will read original work in celebration of National Poetry Month. They'll evoke and expand upon writer and activist bell hooks’s concept of “the personal as a prelude.”
(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)
Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Richard Powers
Richard Powers's Pulitzer-winning work The Overstory takes on the weighty topic of ecological destruction through nine narratives of connection to trees. Now, the prolific author returns with Bewilderment, a New York Times bestseller told through the eyes of an astrobiologist and his troubled young son.
(Town Hall, First Hill)
Valerie Biden Owens with Jeanette Rodriguez
Valerie Biden Owens, President Biden's sister and former campaign manager, has been an integral part of his success and a major influence on his life. She'll visit Seattle University in celebration of her just-published memoir, Growing Up Biden. (We hope the book shares the real scoop on Corn Pop.)
(Pigott Auditorium at Seattle University, Central District)
WEDNESDAY
PERFORMANCE
#ENOUGH Nationwide Reading
Playwriting becomes a tool for self-expression and social change in #ENOUGH, an initiative inviting teens to share their feelings and experiences of gun violence. Eight short theatrical works by young writers will be presented through a series of readings in cities nationwide, sparking crucial conversations and encouraging direct action.
(Town Hall, First Hill)
FILM
Eraserhead
In heaven, everything isfine. David Lynch's debut feature cemented the director as an unmatched force in enigmatic, haunting cinema, inspiring endless contemplation over the last 45 years. This 4K digital restoration only enhances the gloomy beauty of Eraserhead's black-and-white photography.
(Grand Illusion, University District)
MUSIC
Alice Cooper with Buckcherry
Alice Cooper was a hard-rock band that formed in the mid-1960s before becoming the stage name of their makeup wearing-frontman. Now nearly 60 years later, Alice is still rocking stages around the world with his theatrical "shock-rock," jamming his classic teenage anthems like "Eighteen" and "School's Out," while spraying fake blood and pulling spooky stage antics. Hard rockers Buckcherry will start off the night, singing their hits about fraught relationships like "Crazy Bitch" and "Sorry" (you get the idea).
(McCaw Hall, Uptown)
An Evening with Itzhak Perlman
Violin virtuoso and 16-time Grammy Award winner Itzhak Perlman will take you behind the scenes for a special multimedia performance of live music and stories from his career, accompanied by pianist and longtime Rohan De Silva.
(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)
Colleen Green & Julia Shapiro
Indie pop singer-songwriter Colleen Green will play her sunny yet moody tunes with song titles like "Posi Vibes" and "Pressure to Cum" off of her latest album Cool. Local favorite Julia Shapiro (Chastity Belt, Childbirth) will join in support of her album, Zorked.
(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)
Crank the Dank with Dank, Witch Ripper, and More
This 420 show is no place to be chill. Get wild with this stacked lineup of local metal heavies Dank, Witch Ripper, Death Cave, Mycon, People Suits, and Ghoul Time, as they raise money for Seattle Children's Hospital.
(Substation, Fremont)
Pabllo Vittar
International pop star and drag queen Pabllo Vittar has received a Latin Grammy nomination, the title of "next generation leader" by TIME Magazine, and is at this point the most followed drag queen on Instagram, surpassing RuPaul by more than 8 million followers. Witness the megastar as you dance along to her electronic Brazilian pop bangers off her latest album, Batidão Tropical.
(Neptune Theatre, University District)
Shwayze and Wes Walker with Ryan Van Hygan
You may remember Shwayze for his 2008 laid-back radio-friendly anthems "Corona And Lime" and "Buzzin'." Since the glory days of patterned skinny jeans, the rapper has continued to churn out smooth tracks to soundtrack your summer vacation, as evidenced by his 2019 album, Beach Boy. Catch him after an opening set from fellow chillcore rapper Wes Walker.
(Nectar, Fremont)
Snail Mail with Special Guest The Goon Sax
Indie-rock prodigy Snail Mail will play songs off of her 2021 album, Valentine, which pushes beyond the tropes of the consumerist holiday and into an honest account of the different stages of disarray found in romance through her unmatched wit and pop sensibilities. The night of indie magic will start off with a set from Australian pop trio The Goon Sax.
(Moore Theatre, Belltown)
WEED
Gateway Show
It's simple, really: a ragtag gang of stoner comics will take to the stage to share their best jokes. Then they'll leave, get really high, come back, and try to tell a few more jokes. Hilarity ensues.
(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill)
Stoner Chicks Improv Presents: All Night Bong, a 4/20 Comedy Show
The Stoner Chicks love three things: women, weed, and laughter. (Makes sense to me!) The four local besties host a podcast on all things stoner comedy, and they'll take their spaced-out reflections to the stage for this improv comedy night. Tacoma-based comic Jill Silva, who's been described as "a menace," will join in on the fun.
(Old Rainier Brewery, Industrial District)
THURSDAY
COMEDY
Loose Cannons Improv
Loose Cannons is aptly named—it's an exciting, unpredictable performance developed through audience suggestions. Improvisers will devise songs, monologues, and/or word associations informed by the audience, eventually landing on common themes that will continue to mold the performance.
(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)
FILM
Jean Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast
Jean Cocteau’s relentlessly moody, eerie adaptation of this classic fairytale is nothing short of divine. We know the story—a lovely young woman slowly thaws the cold heart of a feral creature—but Cocteau's take lends a hypnotic, dreamy enchantment to the fantasy tale.
(Grand Illusion, University District)
MUSIC
ACME Performs the Music of Jóhann Jóhannsson
The American Contemporary Music Ensemble (ACME), known for their extraordinary performances of contemporary masterworks, will play the music of Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose scores you may have heard in the epic blockbusters Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and Mandy.
(Moore Theatre, Belltown)
Caroline Kraabel
London-via-Seattle saxophonist and jazz improviser Caroline Kraabel will perform a solo set followed by an ensemble performance with local musicians Abbey Blackwell, Amelia Coulter, Beth Fleenor, Haley Freedlund, Kayce Guthmiller, Leanna Keith, Susie Kozawa, Carol Levin, Ebony Miranda, and Kate Olson.
(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford)
Kenny G
Seattle son (and Franklin High graduate) Kenny G will return for a performance showcasing his sexy smooth sax jazz that has managed to stay consistently popular since 1986. Catch the hometown hero just after the release of Penny Lane’s critically acclaimed HBO documentary, Listening to Kenny G, which takes a look at the backlash he's faced from the jazz world.
(Jazz Alley, Belltown)
Taylor Fest
Calling all local Swifties to come out of hibernation to honor Taylor's extensive catalog. This dance party will feature all eras of the pop princess, deep cuts and hits alike, along with themed photo booths, drink specials, and guest DJs.
(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)
PERFORMANCE
Beer and Ballet
This special performance of Swan Lake Like Add to a List invites audiences to join in on the ethereal fantasy for only $39, with special craft beer offers available at Spectra, McCaw Hall’s in-house concessionaire.
(McCaw Hall, Uptown)
DRAG
So You Think You Can Drag?
So You Think You Can Drag? is a recurring 10-week drag competition hosted by the iconic Cookie Couture at brand-new bar and venue The Comeback! Season three of the competition promises a drag-tastic prize package to the winner, including $5,000.
(The Comeback, SoDo)
READINGS & TALKS
Rajnii Eddins Reading in Collaboration with Wa Na Wari
Seattle-born spoken work poet Rajnii Eddins will read from his latest work, In The Coded Language Of This Mortal Tongue, for this National Poetry Month event.He'll be joined by Washington State Book Award Finalist Ebo Barton and Chelsey Richardson, an award-winning poet and educator.
(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)
VISUAL ART
Cat Crawl on Capitol Hill
Pounce by Museum of Museum's Cat Tower! exhibit and grab a bevvie from NEKO Cat Cafe Like Add to a List from April 21–28 to enter a purrfect kitty-themed raffle. (Don't forget the cat ears—those dressed in "cat-themed appawrel" get an extra entry.)
(Museum of Museums, First Hill)
FRIDAY
COMEDY
Beth Stelling
Beth Stelling knows how to compose a joke—she's been a comedy writer on several successful TV shows, including Sarah Silverman’s I Love You, America, HBO's Crashing, and Seth Rogen's special Hilarity for Charity. Her sly, deadpan commentary on sex, gender, and dating evokes Michelle Wolf and Nikki Glaser.
(The Crocodile, Belltown)
MUSIC
Blevin Blectum, Cruel Diagonals, and Dialing In
Seattle-based electronic musician and composer Blevin Blectum will play some of the cerebral electronic tunes that she's known for alongside kindred ethereal multimedia artist Cruel Diagonals and unpredictable sound artist Dialing In.
(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford)
Buddy Guy with Tom Hambridge
Iconic blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Buddy Guy will roll through town supporting his aptly named album, The Blues Is Alive and Well. Three-time Grammy winner and country-rock magnate Tom Hambridge will get things started.
(Moore Theatre, Belltown)
Car Seat Headrest
Seattle indie-rockers Car Seat Headrest began as a solitary project of frontman Will Toledo in 2010, who self-released a whopping 10 albums throughout his time in college. Now on Making A Door Less Open, their second album as a full four-piece band, the quartet continues to experiment with their sound by incorporating buzzing electronics and taking on alternate personas.
(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)
EarthGang with Mike Dimes and Pigeons & Planes
Atlanta hip-hop duo EarthGang keep the spirit of dirty south rap alive with their clever flows, southern soul infusion, and psychedelic eccentricity. The pair will support their new album, Ghetto Gods, with opening sets from hip-hop vagabond Mike Dimes and Pigeons & Planes.
(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)
Parquet Courts
Like most contemporary indie rock bands eventually do, NYC quartet Parquet Courts has moved away from their Americana post-punk sound and into experimentation with electronic instruments. Their seventh album, Sympathy For Life, is a surprisingly danceable collection of Depeche Mode-esque jams fueled by tense drum machines and vocal layering goodness that will have you moving and grooving through the night.
(The Showbox, Downtown)
PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
Words Matter 2022 Benefit Gala & Literary Auction
The annual fundraising event for Seattle Arts and Letters will return in person this year, with the goal of raising $350,000 in support of their transformative reading and writing initiatives. This evening on the waterfront includes a multi-course meal, live auction, a reading by WITS student Quynh Nguyen, and libations.
(Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, Seattle Waterfront)
PERFORMANCE
Dungeons and Drag Queens!
Drag queens of the bard, druid, and paladin variety will play the legendary tabletop game of monsters and mayhem in this special event. Mysterious Dungeon Master Paul Curry will lead the way through a collaborative storytelling adventure.
(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)
Seattle Cabaret Festival: Opening Night
The Seattle Cabaret Festival kicks off with a variety showcase of talent, including the silky smooth Arnaldo! Drag Chanteuse, Weimar Berlin-inspired rock band The Love Markets, and many more.
(Triple Door, Downtown)
WEED
Sway & Swoon DJ Collective Presents Four Twenty Too Party
Celebrate the other green holiday with Sway & Swoon Collective DJs Stas Thee Boss, JusMoni, and Yaddy, who will set the mood with some thematic tunes. Stick around for live performances from Sub Pop-signed hip-hop artist Porter Ray and rapper Mafia D.
(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)
SATURDAY
COMEDY
The Queer Agenda: a live dating & comedy show
Fans of cheesy Netflix dating shows, rejoice—The Queer Agenda makes dramatic matchmaking a reality. Comedians Stephanie Nam and Jaleesa Johnson push their "queer agenda" in this hilarious evening of public speed-dating, featuring five local singles looking for love on stage.
(Kremwerk, Downtown)
EARTH DAY
Town Green Day of Service 2022: Earth Day: Community in Action
Picking up trash, pulling weeds, mulching pathways—small actions make a big difference at the historic Danny Woo Community Garden, a one-and-a-half-acre space cultivated by Asian immigrant residents in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Join in on this service event with other dirt-loving Seattleites—Earth Day is the perfect time to show the garden a little extra care.
(Danny Woo Community Gardens, Seattle Chinatown-International District)
FILM
Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi
Sharpen your pencils for an interstellar semester of Scarecrow Academy, a film discussion series led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead ten conversations on iconic sci-fi styles and directing methods within the fascinating genre. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the films in advance of the events.
(Scarecrow Video, University District)
MUSIC
Blitzen Trapper with Dead Lee
Portland quintet Blitzen Trapper will stop by to support their 2020 album, Holy Smokes Future Jokes, a cosmic exploration into the human experience. The night promises exquisite storytelling, sharp imagery, and the band's signature eclectic country-folk-rock sound. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from local dark-folk duo Dead Lee.
(The Crocodile, Belltown)
Destroyer
To judge by Dan Bejar's singing style, the equivalent of a stranger whispering in your ear to be heard over a crowd, it's easy to picture the Vancouver musician as a cross between Joel Grey and Space Oddity-era David Bowie, except he's neither a dapper song-and-dance man nor a starry-eyed glam rocker. It's just that he italicizes every lyric like an alien struggling to emulate the human concept of sincerity—and failing spectacularly. Even as a member of power-pop collective the New Pornographers, Bejar's songs stand alone, sounding as if they drifted over from one of his 10 studio albums, such as the excellent, NYC-inspired Poison Season. If you don't get it, don't worry. Bejar is a Brechtian device disguised as a chamber-pop troubadour. KATHY FENNESSY
(Neptune Theatre, University District)
Royal Records' 1st Record Store Day: Mike Nipper, Fatforehead, Reverend Dollars, Wizdumb, Rosetan, and Chris King & The Gutterballs
Join Royal Records in celebrating their very first Record Store Day with DJ sets from Mike Nipper, Fatforehead, and Reverend Dollars and live performances by rapper Wizdumb, acoustic indie trio Rosetan, and soulful rockers Chris King & The Gutterballs.
(Royal Records, Uptown)
Timbre Room Presents: Nudity, Low Hums, and Appaloosa
Olympia-based psychedelic synth jammers Nudity will stop by on their West Coast tour to bring you some heavy-hitting krautrock. The evening will start off with kindred psych-rock spirits Low Hums and glam-punk duo Appaloosa.
(Timbre Room, Belltown)
READINGS & TALKS
Esther Perel
Esther Perel has spent decades studying neuroscience, attachment theory, and neuro-linguistic programming. The straight-talking psychotherapist and acclaimed writer of Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence is a leading expert on modern relationships and sexuality. With TED Talks garnering over 20 million views, we're certain she'll bring profound insight to this lecture.
(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)
WEED
Prosperity
I once spent a week at Pilchuck Glass School, and can confirm that glass lovers know how to party. This live event sounds like no exception, with glassblowing demonstrations, painting, live music, and a DJ set. The event celebrates glassworker and modern water bong inventor Cam Tower's 30th year behind the torch—fans of Netflix's BlownAway and smoking weed will dig his work.
(The Foundry by Herban Feast, Industrial District)
SUNDAY
COMEDY
Max Amini
Stellar impressionist and storyteller Max Amini draws from social trends, cultural norms, and his Persian upbringing to craft an observational comedy style that's entirely unique. We hope he continues his habit of directly interacting with the audience in this performance.
(Kirkland Performance Center, Moss Bay)
FILM
Translations Film Festival: Preview Fundraiser
In eager anticipation of May's TRANSlations Film Festival Like Add to a List , this sneak preview party will include film trailers, bevvies, and snacks provided by Elsom Cellars. Proceeds from the event will support Three Dollar Bill Cinema's diverse, justice-minded film offerings.
(Elsom Cellars, SoDo)
MUSIC
Byron Schenkman & Friends Present: Schumann Fairy Tales & Fantasies
Prominent pianist Byron Schenkman will bring fantasy to life with the hit of a key as he plays Robert Schumann’s fantastical compositions “Pictures from the East,” “Fantasy Pieces,” and “Fairy Tales” along with works by Max Bruch and Elisabeth von Saxe Meiningen.
(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)
Celebration with Harmonia Orchestra & Chorus
Join the Harmonia Orchestra & Chorus for a season finale celebration, with vibrant performances of Boulanger, Ravel, and the world premiere of a new work by music director William White.
(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)
H.R. of Bad Brains
Paul “H.R.” Hudson, known as the frontman of the influential punk quartet Bad Brains, embraced his interest in reggae and formed his reggae-rock band Human Rights when the four-piece disbanded in 1984. This show will feature a new era of the band, joined by Philadelphia musicians Ezekiel Zagar and Josh Freshy as HR & The Human Rights.
(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)
Jon Spencer & The HITmakers with Quasi
The prolific singer-songwriter and guitarist known for his involvement in bands like Pussy Galore, Boss Hog, Heavy Trash, and The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion brings his latest project through town with support from indie rock project Quasi, led by Janet Weiss (formerly of Sleater-Kinney) and Sam Coomes.
(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)
Tech N9ne: Asin9NE Tour
Legendary rapper Tech N9ne will stop by with his ASIN9NE Tour, in support of his twenty-third (!) studio album after Missouri-based rapper Joey Cool, collaborator X-Raided, and Miami hip-hop trio ¡Mayday!
(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)
PERFORMANCE
Gaslight (Angel Street)
One of Broadway's longest-running plays in history, Angel Street (originally called Gas Light) is the source of the now-popular colloquialism "gaslighting." The Victorian thriller's themes of coercion and manipulation coalesce in a chilling conclusion.
(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill)
MULTI-DAY
EXHIBIT
Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience
This immersive exhibition takes visitors back about 140 million years. Come face-to-face with life-size animatronic dinos from over 80 species (including infamously scary dudes, like velociraptors and a T-rex). VR technology envelops visitors in a naturalistic Jurassic habitat, and a mesmerizing digital aquarium reveals ancient underwater life.
(1750 Occidental Ave S, SoDo, Monday-Sunday)
MUSIC
Seagaze Festival 2022
Seagaze Festival 2022 will seep over the banks of Eastlake with two split weeks of experimental free-wave weirdos blasting out post-punk, shoegaze, and psych-rock, and other dreamy sounds suitable for the 420 occasion. Some highlights from the lineup include moody post-punk outfit The Prids, industrial shoegazers Bloody Knives, and Portland psych-rockers Sun Atoms.
(LoFi, South Lake Union, Wednesday-Saturday)
FILM
48th Seattle International Film Festival
SIFF returns for its 48th year with the best in international and independent cinema. The hybrid festival will present screenings virtually and at SIFF venues citywide. There's significant buzz surrounding Navalny, a documentary on the Russian opposition leader and his eventual poisoning, and The Territory, a Darren Aronofsky-produced film following an Indigenous leader's struggle with the occupants of a protected area of the Amazon Rainforest.
(Various locations and virtual, Monday-Sunday)
Cadence Video Poetry Festival 2022
Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, this experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry through screenings, workshops, and discussions. In celebration of National Poetry Month, the festival honors video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape, facilitating opportunities for critical and creative growth within the medium.
(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)
Dan Savage Presents: The 2022 HUMP! Film Festival
Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest is now streaming! Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen. This year, viewers can also access all of the sex-positivity of HUMP!'s film programming right from home. Four-day streaming tickets are available through May 1.
(Virtual, Thursday-Sunday)
Film Series: Abderrahmane Sissako’s African Worlds
Mauritania-born filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako has written and directed a wide range of award-winning feature films, including Life on Earth, Waiting for Happiness, Bamako, and Timbuktu. Sissako contemplates West Africa's changing role on the world stage in his intellectual films, addressing everything from the impact of World Bank and IMF policies in Mali to Islam in the southern Sahara. Blending the everyday beauty of the region with a critical eye, Sissako is considered one of the African continent's most important filmmakers. This film series is co-presented by the UW African Studies Program, Black Cinema Collective, Henry Art Gallery, Northwest Film Forum, and the Simpson Center for the Humanities.
(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Friday-Sunday)
Memoria
Palme D’or winner Apichatpong Weerasethakul has made waves with lush, liminal spaces in Tropical Malady and Cemetery of Splendor. The Thai director's latest film stars Tilda Swinton as a Scottish woman who begins to have unexplained symptoms after experiencing a strange sonic phenomenon in the jungles of Colombia.
(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)
Movies at Marymoor Park
This year's drive-in movie offerings at Marymoor Park sound like old-school Americana fun, with screenings of Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom Like Add to a List , Labyrinth Like Add to a List , Encanto Like Add to a List , and more. Snuggle up in the car, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks on site.
(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Wednesday-Thursday)
Seattle Deaf Film Festival 2022
This inclusive festival centers films by Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, and Hard-of-Hearing filmmakers from around the world. We're eager to see Changer: A Handtelling, a filmed performance of Deaf Native storytellers sharing the Coast Salish myth of Changer in Native and creative sign language, and What?, a black-and-white comedy following a struggling Deaf actor.
(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Monday-Friday)
2022 SPLIFF Film Festival (Streaming)
This by-stoners, for-stoners festival compiles a kaleidoscopic collection of weird, contemplative, and laugh-out-loud films. Viewers can now stream the festival's flicks right from home (perfect for smoking a bowl while you watch).
(Virtual, Wednesday-Sunday)
PERFORMANCE
The Book Club Play
When five book clubbers become the unlikely subjects of a documentary, they experience some hilarious shifts in their group dynamics. Directors Arlene Martínez-Vázquez and Jéhan Òsanyìn present a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud production, spotlighting famous novels and the people who love them.
(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)
Down the Rabbit Hole: a Wonderland Cabaret
This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and Eat Me's pop-up tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.
(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday)
Mark Morris Dance Group & Music Ensemble
Mark Morris, deemed the "most artfully musical choreographer alive” by The New York Times, blends music, modern dance, and a dash of wit in this season's offerings. Morris's Dance Group will present three performances over three days, each accompanied by the company’s music ensemble.
(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle, Thursday-Saturday)
Selling Kabul
Director Valerie Curtis-Newton brings playwright Sylvia Khoury's tense wartime story to life in Selling Kabul. The Americans have withdrawn from Afghanistan, and former U.S. military interpreter Taroon is left in the lurch, struggling with a lack of protection from Taliban forces. When his first child is about to be born, Taroon's anxieties reach a fever pitch.
(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)
Swan Lake
Kent Stowell’s Swan Lake tells a familiar, ethereal story of love, agency, and good versus evil. Crafted with precision, the production's costuming and set design envelop viewers in the tale of Prince Siegfried and Odette, Queen of the Swans.
(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)
A Tribe Called Yes
This hip-hop improv adventure gathers an eclectic mix of actors, musicians, and MCs to tell an illuminating tale of underdogs on the road to freestyle stardom. A live DJ will set the tone for each performance.
(West of Lenin, Fremont, Thursday-Saturday)
SPRING
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2022
After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam. Highlights include the Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow Like Add to a List and Tulip Town Like Add to a List . KATIE HERZOG
(Various locations across Skagit Valley, Monday-Sunday)
VISUAL ART
Among Waves
Artists Tallmadge Doyle and Perri Lynch Howard present new prints and mixed media works in Among Waves. While Doyle investigates the infinitesimal nature of ocean life in comparison with the vastness of our solar system’s star formations, Howard grapples with the environments where sea, shore, land, and sky meet.
(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)
Artist Trust 2022 Benefit Art Auction
Artist Trust reenvisioned this year's annual benefit art auction as a three-event series. An in-person art walk, celebration brunch, and glam reunion evening of performances offer multiple ways to help sustain the organization's artist-centered mission. For those that would rather support from home, they'll also live stream the brunch and performances, and an online auction will be live until April 24.
(AXIS Pioneer Square, Pioneer Square, Monday-Sunday)
Christina Quarles
LA-based painter Christina Quarles positions her fleshy renderings of bodies every which way—on their knees, backs, sides, shoulders. Their limbs are long, composed of colored tones of pink, brown, and green, with paint that drips down the canvas. It’s sexy and weird and full of feeling. This self-titled show at the Frye is a survey of Quarles’ work from the past three years and is the largest presentation of hers to date. It also marks the US debut of what the press materials call “a large-scale installation that playfully references trompe l’oeil.” In addition to paintings, Christina Quarles will also feature drawings “which will often include text that references vernacular language and popular culture.” Dope! JAS KEIMIG
(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)